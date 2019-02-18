Blame The Fed For The Plight Of The Average American

When interest rates are fully determined by market forces of supply and demand, they provide a signal about the health of the consumer.

What is the most important price in the economy?

In my estimation, it can only be the price of money itself. The price of borrowed money affects everyone in some way or another. At the current point in history, a handful of actors (the central banks) wield control over this price, either directly or indirectly, in every developed country on the planet as well as many developing countries. For many decades now, this oligopoly has engaged in an unprecedented price-fixing scheme that has had profound effects on the global economy. Using their academic models, they aim to correct what they perceive as the failures of the market in setting this all-important price.

But the emergent order of the market is tough to beat.

Market-set interest rates are determined primarily by savings. When workers save more for the future, banks have more capital to lend and interest rates fall as lenders compete with one another for the highest quality loans. Rates fall until high-quality loan applications run out, hitting a natural floor because there are only so many high-quality borrowers out there.

High savings rates signal to lenders and businesses that investment is currently a good idea, because savers will have the money to spend on future products and services resulting from the investment. They are a sign of the consumer/saver’s financial health, because most people must spend a large portion of their income on living expenses. Having enough left over to save is an indication of both gainful employment and wise financial decisions.

If interest rates fall too much, however, savers will be less incentivized to stash money in their lower-paying savings accounts, thus diminishing the capital available to lenders until interest rates rise again. This, too, provides a natural floor for interest rates.

When the economy isn’t so good and / or savings fall, interest rates rise as lenders’ capital dwindles, leaving the capacity to lend only to the highest quality borrowers. This makes sense, because people have less in savings to spend in the future and thus only the best investments should be funded. Malinvestment is suppressed in this scenario.

Eventually, the economy gets back on its feet, and workers are attracted to the high yields offered by savings accounts. Money is poured back into savings, which makes more capital available to lenders, and the virtuous cycle starts over again.

In many cases, on the other hand, a bad economy will lead to increased savings as workers get fearful of job loss and investors move their money from risk assets to savings and money markets. Part of the reason that the stock market tends to strongly rebound out of recessions is because deleveraging has occurred and savings have increased, "reloading" consumers' ability to spend.

In any case, the market forces of supply and demand would rarely allow interest rates to swing to either extreme. A significant swing would require an equally significant shock to the market, but such shocks are uncommon.

Since the founding of the Federal Reserve, interest rates have been gradually decoupled from savings and instead used as a tool to stimulate the economy. This has transformed the most important price in the economy from a signal about the health of the consumer into a proactive incentive to borrow regardless of the health of the consumer. Malinvestment of many kinds has naturally ensued. And so have substantial swings of interest rates into extreme territories.

Notice in the following chart that the most severe fluctuations in interest rates (here represented by the 10-year Treasury yield) came after 1913, the year of the Fed's founding, whereas prior to that year rates generally stayed in the 3 to 7% range.

Source: Barry Ritholtz

Notice how the yield was pushed extraordinarily low during the Great Depression and World War II and then, in the late 1970s and early 1980s, shot up to sky-high rates. President Richard Nixon made a series of policy errors in the early 1970s, from deficit spending to price controls to closing the gold window, which culminated in installing Arthur Burns as Fed chairman. Burns expanded the money supply and enacted cheap credit (in terms of real rates) at the behest of President Nixon, who wanted help with his reelection effort. This loose monetary policy helped finance Nixon's deficit spending, but it cost the country once high inflation set in later in the decade. A different Fed chairman, Paul Volcker, had to take on the unpleasant task of unwinding the inflation with tight monetary policies — i.e. ultra-high interest rates — in the early 1980s.

And, as we all know, interest rates have since swung back the other direction into ultra-low territory again.

The Inequality Effect

In my last article, I presented evidence that the prevailing central bank monetary policy of the last half-century or so has dramatically exacerbated wealth inequality. Using interest rates and quantitative easing as a tools to incentivizing borrowing in order to "save the economy" has not actually saved it or promoted growth, but it has acted as a backstop to financial assets. Indeed, more than a mere backstop (as in the "Greenspan put"), it has actively fueled rising asset prices and increased investment income.

Since most of the ownership of financial assets, real estate, and private businesses is held by the wealthy, the additional income resulting from cheaper credit flows disproportionately to them. And this has no small effect, as the rich enjoy most of their income from non-labor sources, while the non-rich obtain most of their income directly from wages/salaries.

Source: CNBC

In fact, the above chart is a bit deceptive as the vast majority of earners (those making less than $500,000 per year) get over 70% of their income from wages/salaries and have only a negligible amount of income from any kinds of investments.

Source: Tax Policy Center

This is not to say that the rich do not work as hard or work fewer hours. Quite the opposite is true, generally speaking. But Fed policies have made them richer than they otherwise would be.

Meanwhile, progressively lower interest rates have meant lower and lower returns on the savings accounts preferred by the more risk-averse lower and middle classes. As savings account and CD yields fell, many savers shifted into the stock market (though total stock holdings for the lower and middle classes is quite low, as I discussed in my previous article):

Source: Bankrate

Source: St. Louis Federal Reserve

This has led to the current situation we are in regarding savings, in which 65% of Americans save little to nothing. Millennials, in particular, are in a poor financial condition as two-thirds of them have saved nothing for retirement and 46% have nothing saved at all (as of 2017).

This dismal situation was not always so bad. From 1950 to 1980, as interest rates rose, the bottom 90% of income earners gradually increased their savings from a little under 5% to a respectable ~7%. However, as rates have steadily fallen since then, so has the average person's savings rate.

Source: Demos.org

Purpose of The Present Article

The purpose of this article is to expound upon the conclusions of the previous article and demonstrate some ways that the reigning monetary policy regime not only exacerbates inequality but undermines the financial health of the average American.

So far, we've discussed one way that monetary policy has hurt lower- to middle-income workers — namely, low returns on their preferred savings vehicles. The following is an exploration of three other ways that the last half-century's monetary policy has hurt the average American. One has to do with consumption, one pertains to inflation, and the last concerns wage growth.

Debt-Driven Consumption

Low interest rates lured Americans into taking on progressively more debt. They did this in two ways. First, by steadily eroding any incentive to save, average Americans see little reward for storing money for the future. Second, low interest rates have started a financing revolution in which more and more items are purchased through a payment plan.

Theoretically, low interest rates could induce workers to save more in order to achieve the same returns in their retirement or savings accounts. But this hasn’t happened in reality. In the real world, lower interest rates have induced the upper echelons of earners to redirect more money into other financial assets like stocks and real estate. Lower echelons of earners have been induced to forego savings almost entirely in favor of current spending. When everything can be financed — vehicles, cell phones, TVs, furniture, medical bills, and even small items like bed sheets and concert tickets — at low or zero percent rates, consumers see little reason to save up for big expenditures. Instead, they just purchase on installment plans.

The same generally holds true for student, credit card, and mortgage debt.

Thus, we find that US consumer debt is on track to reach $4 trillion this year.

Source: Wolf Richter

You might think that with the cost of living along with the rapidly rising expenses of healthcare and education, the stagnating wages of the average American make it impossible to save. But, at least according to a 2014 study by Interest.com of BLS data comparing median incomes to median expenses, Americans in almost all metropolitan areas can afford to save more. They just don’t. Middle-income earners are often distrustful of the equity-based options in their 401(K) plans (if they contribute anything to their 401(K) at all), and savings accounts yield basically nothing.

Where is that money going instead? It goes toward financing big expenditures that are more expensive than what they can really afford. The Interest.com analysis suggests, for instance, a family earning the median income can afford to spend roughly $22,000 to replace an old vehicle with a new one, but instead they are spending roughly $32,000. The financing revolution lures consumers into thinking less about total cost over the longterm than about what monthly payment is doable.

“What people are doing is allowing various aspects of their expenditures to take up all of their disposable income before they even think about saving,” says Mike Sante of Interest.com.

This has facilitated rising automobile prices as well as home prices:

Source: Real Investment Advice

Debt-funded consumption might make people feel better off in the present, but in reality, it is merely future consumption dragged forward in time. As such, it will limit the future prosperity of the tens of millions of people who have been lured into it.

How did this financing revolution gain so much traction? It was only possible because of historically and artificially low interest rates.

The same principle, by the way, applies to governments: lower interest rates (along with QE programs that mainly buy sovereign debt) blunt the negative consequences of excessive debt and thus lead to an increase in it. The problem is that government debt must be repaid with at least some interest but, like consumer debt, is largely being used to buy things that have no return on investment. Pulling productive resources out of the economy in the form of tax revenue in order to fund what essentially amounts to a more expensive truck drags down GDP growth.

Source: Real Investment Advice

The Slow Ravages of Inflation

78% of Americans report that they live paycheck to paycheck, meaning that they save little to nothing on a regular basis. Also consider that real wages for the average worker have stagnated since the late 1970s, meaning that their purchasing power has risen only barely faster than inflation. And for many expenditures like healthcare, education, and housing, costs have risen much faster than inflation. This is not the natural state of prices, which historically tend to stay roughly the same or even gradually decline with advancements in technology and productivity. Source: Robert Sahr, Oregon State University, via Michael Lebowitz

What changed since the middle part of the 20th century? First, notice that significant price spikes almost always occur during wartime as federal government deficit spending lifts prices, but after the war ends, prices go back to their previous levels. The first thing that changed was FDR’s effective removal of the dollar from the gold standard in the mid-1930s during the Great Depression. This facilitated far higher than usual wartime deficit spending during the depression as well as World War II and, unlike after previous wars, allowed military spending to remain elevated following the war. The birth of the American military-industrial complex and the US-USSR arms race contributed to continued inflation throughout the 1950s and 1960s, but then, during the 1970s, something else happened that caused price inflation to begin skyrocketing.

Now, it is certainly true that many factors contribute to inflation/deflation. Demographic trends and technological innovations are two of them, among others (such as globalization and commodity shocks). During the 1970s, the Baby Boomers began to enter the workforce en masse, and this ushered in an unprecedented rise in consumer spending. But this rise in demand corresponded to continued innovation and productivity growth, which would tend to tamp down on price inflation. The trend of price inflation that took off in the 1970s, however, is unlike anything seen in any previous generation in US history. It’s difficult to explain with standard factors like demographics and innovations alone.

Rather, it more likely relates to the government’s not-so-temporary suspension of the convertibility of the dollar to gold in 1971.

Source: Robert Sahr, Oregon State University

The gold standard was not a flawless system, but by its nature, it prevented sustained breakouts of inflation like the one pictured above.

Let’s think about what the Fed’s goal of 2% inflation does to average people. First, it incentivizes people to spend now rather than later. Steadily rising inflation, whether measured by the Consumer Price Index ((CPI)) or Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE), trains people to think, “I’d better buy now, because the price is only going to go up.”

Furthermore, raises tend to be granted annually, whereas most consumer prices are adjusted more regularly than that. Therefore, the average worker who gets an annual raise still has to endure the better part of a year in which his or her labor is progressively devalued. And considering that lower-income earners spend a larger share of their income on necessities like housing, food, transportation, and healthcare, CPI inflation affects them more heavily than it does for higher-income individuals.

Source: flowingdata.com

As pointed out by Andrew Bosomworth of PIMCO Germany (quoted by Michael Lebowitz), “Gradual inflation has a numbing effect. It impoverishes the lower and middle class, but they don’t notice.”

The rich, on the other hand, are able to offset the costs of inflation with increased income and gains from investments, especially being able to take advantage of lower-cost financial leverage. Indeed, as interest rates have steadily fallen (or, more accurately, been recurrently and artificially lowered by the Fed) over the past several decades, debt-funded corporate profits have enjoyed phenomenal growth.

Data by YCharts

Source: Jeffrey Gundlach, DoubleLine Capital

Sluggish Productivity and Wage Growth

As the Kansas City Fed recently pointed out, wage growth is closely tied with productivity growth, as workers who produce more per labor hour are worth more to their employer. Unfortunately, the growth of both median household income and productivity has slowed since the early 1970s.

Source: Economist's View

The primary reason for sluggish wage growth in the last 40-some years is sluggish productivity growth, and economists are in widespread agreement that central banks cannot improve productivity growth. What’s more, the reigning monetary policy over the last several decades has very likely exacerbated slow productivity growth.

Central bankers do not agree with most economists on the issue of their effect on productivity. In their theory, “a decrease in real interest rates lowers the cost of borrowing; that leads businesses to increase investment spending, and it leads households to buy durable goods, such as autos and new homes.” This increase in consumer investment and demand, in addition to the higher stock prices which “make it more attractive for businesses to invest in plant and equipment by issuing stock,” is how central bankers envision themselves aiding productivity growth. But their theory has not corresponded with reality, at least not fully.

Monetary stimulus after the previous few recessions counteracted the normal deflationary pressures that would drive down wages and eventually lead to more hiring (due to lower labor costs). Though the Fed didn’t see the inflation they wanted, they did prevent severe deflation. Weaker consumers led to weaker demand, which led to weaker revenue and profit growth, which prevented businesses from hiring. If wages had been allowed to fall, then there would’ve been fewer layoffs and more hiring, which would have led to increased demand, increased prices, and thus increased inflation. The increase in inflation, alongside decreasing unemployment, would have pulled up wages along with it. Instead, without wages being allowed to fall, "pent up wage cuts" lingered.

Furthermore, without the deflation and financial pressures that would have normally caused restructurings and made way for new entrants in various industries, productivity growth lagged. If worker productivity per hour isn't any higher than the year before, raises or higher starting salaries are not justified. (This link between easy monetary policy and slow productivity growth, by the way, is as true in the UK as it is in the US.)

With productivity growth low, employers are reluctant to raise wages for fear of being caught in the same trap as they were in the Great Recession. So instead, to compensate workers in a good economy, employers have turned to bonuses, which can be easily taken away when the economy is not so good.

Central banks, of course, are not the only cause of slowing productivity growth. Another root cause of slowing productivity growth is the increase in industry-specific regulations supported (and sometimes crafted) by incumbents that disproportionately hurt or hinder new entrants — i.e. rent-seeking. It was widely reported, for instance, that one significant effect of the Dodd-Frank bill was to shrink the number of local and regional banks and strengthen the market position of large, national banks.

What does this have to do with productivity? Well, traditionally, one of the main drivers of productivity growth has been new entrants into industries. More competition among the various players in the field leads to increased innovation, which leads to increased productivity, which leads to the failure of less productive and innovative players and the success of more productive, innovative players. Over time, the productivity of the economy as a whole improves as its individual actors compete with one another. Rent-seeking eliminates much of the competition that drives this virtuous cycle.

A lack of competition also leads to labor monopsony, a state in which employers have greater wage pricing power than workers. When there is only one major employer in a certain industry in a certain area, that company commands greater control over the pricing of either their products or their wages or both. Think of the many areas of the country that only have one provider of cable and internet, utilities, or medical insurance. Or think of towns that have only one industrial or manufacturing plant, call center, distribution facility, or grocery store.

Though rent-seeking has helped to inflate both stock prices and salaries of corporate executives, it evidently has not helped the average worker.

And easy monetary policy (along with many corporate bailouts over the decades) has facilitated the rise of rent-seeking by making corporations more profitable and entrenched. Artificially low interest rates increases corporate profitability, which gives them more lobbying firepower, which helps them fortify their market position and suppress competition, which reduces the need to offer competitive wages to workers.

Conclusion

When interest rates are decoupled from the market forces of supply and demand and transformed into policy tools, many negative (albeit unintended) consequences ensue.

Consumers forsake saving in exchange for increased current spending, typically funded by debt or a payment plan that will leave one making payments for many months or years. This masks the full cost of consumption by drawing the consumer's eyes away from the total cost and placing them on the monthly payment. Its supposed affordability makes the total cost seem inconsequential, even if consumers are slowly selling themselves into indentured servitude with each purchase.

After an extended period of artificially low rates, businesses wise up and reduce their investments in new products and services, realizing that consumers are actually much worse off than the interest rate is signaling.

This, in my judgement, is the main reason why most of the corporate savings from the recent tax cut bill have gone to share buybacks and dividends. If there were profitable longterm investments to make, corporations would make them. The fact that they largely don't tells us more about the consumer than it does about executives or shareholders. Financial engineering, even if it can only nudge up profitability metrics by a few percent, is seen as a surer bet than trying to develop a new product to sell to the heavily indebted consumer.

I conclude, as I have done in several articles now, with a simple point: The longterm debt cycle is almost over. How that will change the Fed or the American consumer is beyond my pay grade, but change is coming. And when it does, boring old cash equivalents won't seem so boring anymore.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.