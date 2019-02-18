Exelixis FDA Approval Opens Market Opportunity, But Challenge Remains

Exelixis (EXEL) announced that it had obtained FDA approval for its drug cabometyx for previously treated patients with hepatocellular carcinoma (liver cancer). This latest approval expands the market opportunity of this drug in the U.S. market. This is good news on top of previous news in which cabometyx was approved for the same indication in Europe last year. The problem is that Exelixis still has a host of competitors to get through to obtain market share for this cancer drug in this liver cancer indication.

FDA Approval

Exelixis was able to obtain FDA approval for cabometyx tablets for previously treated Hepatocellular Carcinoma (HCC). In other words, these were patients who had to first be treated with a drug known as sorafenib (marketed as Nexavar). HCC is an important type of cancer to treat. That's because it is the fastest rising cause of cancer-related death in the United States. The number of patients with liver cancer has been rising in the U.S. since the mid-1970s. The worst part is that this trend is expected to continue up until at least 2030. What causes such a rise in liver cancer? Hepatitis C is part of the equation, which can be considered as one cause. However, there are many drugs available to cure Hepatitis C. The two other leading causes of liver cancer are alcohol and tobacco use. The risk contributing to liver cancer from alcohol is small at 10% per drink per day. The more prominent issue for liver cancer is because of smoking, which increases the risk of developing disease by 50%. The FDA approval of cabometyx for this patient population was made possible because of the positive results from the phase 3 CELESTIAL study. Those who took the drug saw an improvement in overall survival (OS) compared to placebo. Specifically, patients treated with cabometyx achieved a median OS of 10.2 months, while those on placebo was 8 months. This was a statistically significant difference in this endpoint with a p-value of p=0.0049. Another impressive feat that was achieved with this study was that the progression-free survival (PFS) endpoint was doubled for those who took the drug. It was noted those on cabometyx obtained a PFS of 5.2 months, while, on the other hand, those on placebo was only at 1.9 months. This approval is good news for patients that need additional options. After all, patients who fail with sorafenib therapy are keen on finding other options that can be of help.

Competitors

Exelixis has now added an additional stream of revenue for its cabometyx franchise. That is especially good news considering that this drug is continuing to grow at a rapid pace. In the most recently announced Q4 earnings, net product revenues for cabometyx came in at $176.2 million. For the full year 2018, revenues for cabometyx reached $619.3 million. The thing is that there is going to be a challenge for Exelixis going forward using this drug as a second-line therapy to treat liver cancer. That's because there are major competitors that have their own drugs approved to treat the same patient population. For starters, Merck (MRK) received FDA approval for Keytruda to treat liver cancer patients who had failed on prior sorafenib therapy or who could not tolerate it. Not only did Merck receive approval for this indication, but it also did so based on only a single-arm phase 2 study known as KEYNOTE-224. Accelerated approval was based on the objective response rate of 17% for these patients treated with Keytruda. Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) was way ahead of the game because it received FDA approval for liver cancer patients who failed on prior sorafenib therapy back in September of 2017. Its approval was based on an 18.2% response rate. Where Exelixis may or may not have trouble is that its response rate was at 4% for its study. However, there are two items of note based on these response rate data. The first is that it is never good to make cross-trial comparisons because of random variables. In addition, Exelixis is pressing on with a late-stage study that may help the biotech get away from just only being approved in the second-line setting for advanced HCC patients. It has a phase 3 pivotal study which is testing cabometyx in combination with atezolizumab against sorafenib in previously untreated liver cancer patients (first-line setting). This is being done not only in combination, but Exelixis is also going to explore cabometyx as a monotherapy in the same study as well. This leaves two new potential options to expand the drug to the front-line setting. If successful, that would move it away from having to rely on the competitive second-line liver cancer setting.

Conclusion

The FDA approval of cabometyx as a second-line therapy in patients with advanced liver cancer will expand the market opportunity for the drug. The biggest risk is that there are other competitors, such as Merck and Bristol-Myers Squibb, who have also already obtained FDA approval for the same exact indication. That means Exelixis will be challenged in taking market share away from these competitors in this particular indication. The good news is that the biotech is working on a phase 3 study testing cabometyx as both a monotherapy and combination treatment for the front-line setting for patients with advanced liver cancer. In any event, the company is still seeing a substantial amount of growth for its cabometyx drug franchise. As its Q4 results revealed, it is not being hindered as much as expected by competing drugs in the same indications.

