Why Perrigo Has Deep Value

Perrigo (PRGO) has a long way to bounce before recovering from a loss of more than 45% from yearly highs. Year-to-date the stock is up 26%, helped by its presentation at the JPMorgan Healthcare conference. But the stock’s valuation is not compelling, its dividend yield is mediocre (at 1.55%) and the company has debt (0.58 times equity) to work through. Why should investors consider Perrigo Company?

At the healthcare conference held on January 8, Perrigo highlighted its portfolio of affordable products. Store brand products netted $2.4 billion in sales TTM. Focused brands, which targeted self-care, accounted for $1.5 billion. Generics brought in $800 million. Fortunately, generics is the smallest contributor to the $4.7 billion in revenue (as of Nov. 8, 2018). As governments target the pricing model of generic drug manufacturers, Perrigo will be least affected.

Teva Pharmaceuticals (TEVA) had a different story to tell. In its quarterly report, the generics giant reported increasing generic competition for its Copaxone drug. Although Teva is trading in a downtrend that started in June. 2018, its shares will recover as its CEO cuts costs to right-size operations with sales. Just as Teva has a vast manufacturing base, Perrigo has 28 manufacturing facilities to handle OTC product production. With 14,000 SKUs, Perrigo’s dominance in a number of key products could lead to revenues rebounding.

Perrigo has three products that are outperforming the competition. These products are Omeprazole, Nicotine Lozenges, and Ibuprofen. They are outselling Prilosec, Nicorette, and Advil, respectively.

Near-Term Headwind

Perrigo’s net sales started falling from its peak levels reached in 2016.

Source: Perrigo

Rx-to-OTC switches slowed, hurting the new product pipeline. Perrigo’s products lacked sufficient differentiation against the competition. In the nine months ended Sep 30, 2018, operating margin suffered, falling 200 basis points. So as EPS fell 4%, buyers were unwilling to step in as the stock fell from its high of $90.72.

Ireland reassessed Elan’s sale of Tysabri made in 2013. Tax authorities questioned the inclusion of the sale of the IP and issued a notice of assessment of EUR 1.6 billion (US $1.81 billion). Perrigo does not owe the money yet and will fight the assessment.

Opportunity

Management points to its strong portfolio, knowledge in OTC and regulatory expertise, and branded products as its catalysts for growth. Yet if OTC sales are lagging, the key to the company’s revitalization involves cutting costs and improving efficiency first. As a side note, those steps did not help Teva stock after the quarterly report. Still, Perrigo has the opportunity to simplify its business and to cut out products that are least profitable.

Investors will know Perrigo succeeded in the baseline turnaround when it reports better service levels, stabilizing profit margin and unit volume growth.

Guidance

Perrigo will report fourth quarter results on Feb. 27 (before the market opens). It guided net sales of $4.72 billion and adjusted EPS in the range of $4.45 and $4.65 during its Q3 conference call. That would value PRGO stock at 10.5 times 2018’s earnings. Of the five analysts covering Perrigo, the average price target is $65, which is 33% higher than its closing price (according to Tipranks).

In number-crunching 0% growth in FY 2020 and 10% in the last two years of a five-year DCF Growth Exit model, Perrigo’s fair value is $60 a share, or ~25% below the current share price.

Source: finbox.io (click on the link to enter your own assumptions)

Your Takeaway

Perrigo has a long way to go in transforming the company to return sales and profit growth. The tax ruling set back investors and shook their confidence, plus it adds another item that will distract management at a critical time. At 10.5 times 2018’s earnings, the stock is inexpensive. But so is Allergan (AGN) at 8 times forward earnings or Teva at 7 times forward earnings. I only bring up AGN stock because it is on my list of drug stocks trading at a discount. Fortunately, the value investor has plenty of stocks to choose from.

Starting a position in PRGO stock may be too early but investors willing to hold the stock for a few years may get rewarded for their patience.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.