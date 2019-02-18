Theresa May's Brexit Is Going Ahead

But we think that the present negotiated deal is likely to go through as all other alternatives face bigger political obstacles.

Brexit seems to have vexed UK politics which has come to a grinding halt, seemingly unable to arrive at any logical conclusion on how to (or whether) proceed with Brexit.

We told you a couple of years ago that Brexit wasn't going to happen. It's either damaging to the UK economy (in the form of a radical break or hard Brexit), or it is pointless (a soft Brexit with the UK remaining in the customs union) as the UK will still have to follow the rules (without being able to influence these), pay contribution, unable to negotiate trade deals with anybody and accept the four freedoms and the EJC.

Either damaging or pointless, we couldn't really see the point of Brexit, and sort of expected this insight to prevail in the end. But we now think Brexit will happen and likely happen on time. It's still a stupid idea in our view and actually a majority of Brits now seem to be against it, but the odds of it happening have lengthened a lot. Here are those options:

The options

While there are a large amount of options, we can categorize these into a number of categories:

Theresa May's Brexit

No deal Brexit

A new referendum

A softer Brexit

A delay

Theresa May's Brexit

At present, this is the only form of Brexit that is on offer, as it is the outcome of a lengthy negotiation between the EU and the UK under Article 50 that stipulates a 2-year period, which is ending on March 29.

What is finalized is a withdrawal agreement (585 pages long) containing three main headers (see here for an excellent intro):

Britain's financial settlement (the "divorce bill").

The rights of UK citizens in the EU and vice versa.

A mechanism to prevent a hard border between Ireland and Northern Ireland (the latter is part of the UK).

After a transition period in which business can prepare for the changes, Britain is leaving the EU, the common market and the customs union, but the latter depends whether "alternative mechanism" can be found to deal with the border between Ireland and Northern Ireland.

As long as there are no alternative mechanisms (to deal with the problem that Ireland remains inside the EU and hence the customs union while Northern Ireland leaves), the whole of the UK remains in the customs union (this is known as the "backstop").

That backstop is the main sticking point, because it potentially keeps the UK in the customs union indefinite, and it can't exit unilaterally but only upon mutual consent with the EU.

Hard Brexiteers are (or at least were) dead set against this, and the deal was delivered an all-time record defeat in parliament in December as other factions had other reasons to vote it down.

Since then, May has tried to renegotiate this backstop with the EU in a sort of ritual dance, but has gotten nowhere.

She's still trying, although there are those that argue she is just running down the clock in order to scare the EU (or more likely, British parliament) into a stark choice at the end of March, this deal or no-deal hard Brexit.

There is only a very brief (7 pages) political declaration about nature of future trade relations on which negotiations have yet to commence.

No deal Brexit

If the UK Parliament can't arrive any solution (which so far it hasn't), they'll either have to prolong the negotiations or they will crash out of the EU by default, without any deal.

While the government has been preparing for this (in secrecy!) in the biggest government project since WOII, this eventuality has many businesses in near panic mode.

Suddenly, all the rules with which the UK does business with its largest trading partner, the EU, will change overnight. That perspective is already leading numerous companies with business in the UK to leave, so this is going to create some economic upheaval (it already has, see here and here).

This is complex enough, but as it is also crashing out of the customs union, they will suddenly have to have border checks in place, which will create a bit of an economic shock.

According to scenarios from the Bank of England, this could be a bigger shock to the UK economy than the financial crisis.

Another problem is that there will be an immediate border between Ireland and Northern Ireland, as the latter crashes out of the customs union. This is the main sticking point in May's agreement, so it seems odd for the critics of that to rejoice a hard Brexit.

While the band of hard Brexiteers in the Tory party (the European Research Group) see this as a price well worth paying, there isn't a majority even in their party for a hard Brexit and no parliamentary majority either.

If it looks like coming down to this, delay is the obvious alternative, so we don't think a hard Brexit is likely.

A new referendum

In principle, there are lots of good reasons for holding a new referendum:

The first referendum didn't specify what kind of Brexit people were voting for (and the public wasn't educated about these). Now, the public knows much more and a defined option can be placed for choice in a new referendum.

There were tons of misinformation obfuscating the choice.

Part of the leave campaign violated campaign finance laws.

One could argue that this is about the future of the UK, and young people are overwhelmingly in favor of remaining in the EU.

In the case of a second referendum, it looks like remain has a better chance of winning as the public opinion has moved consistently in favor, from Business Insider:

However, we think a second referendum isn't all that likely. It was voted down as an option as an amendment in parliament not so long ago, but a crucial ingredient is the Labor party, that has to get behind it at least in sufficient numbers for this to resurface as a realistic option.

That's not going to happen anytime soon. Labor is as divided on Brexit as the Conservatives in Government, with many labor parliamentarians coming from districts that heavily voted for Brexit, even if the majority is in favor of remaining in the EU.

Its leader, who campaigned very lukewarm for remain and mostly waffles generalities that paper over the divisions, isn't going to throw his weight behind a second referendum either.

If he does so, he will not be able to carry all his parliamentary party, and there will be a revolt from the part that has signed up for Brexit, even as a majority of the party would be very happy with a second referendum.

There isn't a majority in the Conservatives for a second referendum, so something of a freak accident has to happen to put this on the agenda.

Softer Brexit

This means a less disruptive form of Brexit for business, where they are still in the customs union (no border inspections) and/or common market (the regulatory framework governing the freedom of movement of goods, services, labor and capital).

Norway is an often touted example, it's a member of the European Economic Area (EEA) and the European Free Trade Association (EFTA) which gives it full access to the single market, guaranteeing very limited restrictions to trade with the EU.

In return, Norway makes substantial contributions to the EU budget and is a rule taker without having any influence over rule-forming process. Norway is also outside the common agricultural and fishery policies, but it isn't actually in the customs union, so this wouldn't solve the Irish border problem.

Remaining in the customs union ("Norway plus") would solve that but greatly hamper Britain's ability to negotiate its own trade deals.

The advantage is that there is likely to be a parliamentary majority in the UK for a softer option (it's the opposition Labour party's official position, for instance), but this isn't likely to materialize bar exceptional circumstances as it will almost certainly split the Conservative party with the hard Brexiteers dead set against this.

A much harder version would be the Canada version, which is pretty close to a hard Brexit and would involve an arm's length relationship with the EU based on reducing tariffs and trade barriers and harmonising regulations.

It is attractive to the Brexiters because it would keep Britain out of the single market and customs union. But many Remainers would consider it to be very similar to a no-deal Brexit, but it would be a negotiated exit with a transition period that gives business time to prepare.

Delay

The article 50 (of the EU) that PM Theresa May triggered has a 2-year shelf live and expires on the 29th of March, that's in six weeks. Since both parties (the UK and the EU) are eager to avoid a no-deal Brexit, there is a considerable chance that if there is no deal with a parliamentary majority in the UK, this deadline will be extended by mutual consent.

This indeed seems a likely occurrence, from The Guardian:

Theresa May's high-stakes Brexit strategy may have been accidentally revealed after her chief negotiator Olly Robbins was overheard in a Brussels bar saying MPs will be given a last-minute choice between her deal and a lengthy delay.

What happens next?

May is pretending to keep negotiating with the EU on altering the backstop, nothing else. This has two advantages:

The EU might get cold feet about a hard Brexit (there is a sharp downturn in the economies of Germany, France, and Italy), and make some concessions.

The Brexit hardliners might get cold feet, worrying they might not get a Brexit at all, or softer Brexit than May's version.

If the Parliament can't agree, there will be a delay, not a hard Brexit. But a delay will increase the likelihood of a soft Brexit (for which there is likely a Parliamentary majority) or even a second referendum.

Basically, the hard Brexiteers in the Conservative party have little to gain by not voting in favor of May's Brexit, and much to risk. Which is why any rational person would expect May's deal to go through finally, at the last minute.

It might even be helped along by some EU concession, although we don't count on that.

Investment implications

We think the resolution of the Brexit soap in a way that produces little disturbance for business will be good for the pound:

We also think the passing of May's deal will be good for UK shares, which have recovered alongside with the global recovery in markets:

Businesses all around will be happy to avoid a no deal Brexit, which many see as a catastrophe. Airbus (OTCPK:EADSY) has been one of the most vocal critics of a no deal Brexit, arguing it might have to reconsider locational decisions in the future.

Airbus UK, which has 14,000 employees in the UK and claims to spend 5B pound a year with UK suppliers is one who argues it would be a catastrophe, from RTE:

She said the company currently has a backlog of 9,000 aircraft to produce, providing plenty of work for UK employees for now, but added: "There will be decisions coming down the line in the next few years where my company will have to look seriously at investments." Airbus has spent tens of millions of euro on preparing for a no-deal, including stockpiling parts, she said. Ms Bennett said: "We are preparing for the worst and hoping for the best." Rejecting suggestions she is part of so-called Project Fear around Brexit, she said: "We think this is such a monumental thing that businesses have to speak up."

Here is Airbus chart:

That doesn't strike us as the most obvious Brexit play as its stock price has moved with the indexes, it seems to be better to stick with the indexes and the currency.

Conclusion

While a damaging no-deal Brexit, which is the default option, can't be ruled out entirely, it seems quite unlikely, given that only a fairly small minority in the British parliament is in favor.

A more likely outcome would be a delay, but with the hardline Brexiteers increasingly realizing they have little to win and much to lose with that option, we think the odds are shrinking fast here as well.

While there is likely to be a parliamentary majority for a softer Brexit, such majority has to be carved out of the two main parties and risks splitting them both, which is why it isn't likely to happen either.

For the same reasons, a new referendum (although there is much to be said for that) isn't going to happen either.

Which leaves us with the only deal that is actually on the table, May's Brexit. Despite an all-time heavy defeat in parliament, we think it is actually likely to go through simply because all alternatives are much less likely, with the possible exception of a delay.

While we think there will be some kind of relief rally in British assets, this isn't likely to be large as there wasn't a big selloff in the first place.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.