Is Arbor Realty Trust The Next New Residential?

New Residential Investment Corp (NRZ) pioneered the use of Mortgage Servicing Rights in an era when big banks were essentially being forced to divest certain assets following the Great Recession. Through the use of these financial instruments and other clever maneuvers NRZ was able to provide investors with a past 3 year total return of 144.7%, compared to SPY’s 58.3% total return. Rising interest rates from the Fed has also led to an increase in underlying value of these MSRs because it effectively lengthens their lifespan. While NRZ has had a terrific run, growth has admittedly slowed now that it’s a $6+ billion market cap company. I believe that investors looking to replicate that performance should look at Arbor Realty Trust (ABR) which is beginning to look like a home run.

While this next slide is from May 2018, it does a good job of summarizing Arbor Realty’s operations.

Approximately 30% of the company’s income comes from property investments and loans. The company also has a significant CLO origination business and keeps minority stakes in these investment vehicles. For the unfamiliar, ABR takes various loans and bundles them together and then sells various tranches of this product to outside investors. Yield offered is dependent on perceived risk and order of payout should anything go awry.

I really like this diversified loan portfolio of ABR. The interest rate that they are able to charge tenants/clients is high enough to generate good net interest income but not so high that I’m worried about the credit quality of those tenants. While the majority of the loans are to multifamily assets, I think the commercial loans offer an interesting divergence from the more pure-play type of REITs. On the conference call, the CEO mentioned that they were wanting to increase their single-family rental portfolio presence as he saw it as both big and “very fragmented”.

The other 70% of the company’s income is from the origination and selling of agency mortgage loans. ABR keeps the MSRs to nearly all of these loans, where it earns the typical 45 basis point fee for servicing. If you are an investor in NRZ, you know that this is the type of business model that they have been trying to diversify into, rather than rely on others for origination.

The profit margin on loan origination and sales is incredibly thin, coming in at 1.13% for Q4 2018. Q4 loan origination and sales were $1.6 billion and $1.7 billion, respectively, which produced income of $42 million. The MSR portfolio produced $36 million in income in the quarter, but it is important to note that they book the expected lifetime revenue stream at origination. The actual quarterly income will be closer to the 45 basis point percentage mentioned earlier. The reason that I point this out is that there are many critics of the MSR model and its difficulty in valuing the worth of these servicing lifetimes.

From the above two slides you can see that the weighted average lifetime of these MSRs are 8.6 years. The length of that revenue stream is bolstered by a general industry decline in loan prepayments and refinancing due to higher interest rates. In addition, ABR has prepayment protection on many of their MSRs, and they collected $5.8 million this quarter from those fees.

The dividend growth of this company is frankly astounding. After reinstating the dividend in 2011 following the financial crisis, ABR has grown the dividend from $0.28 a year to a current payout of $1.08 a year excluding special dividends. The company paid a special dividend of $0.15 a share in January for shareholders in December.

Image from Seeking Alpha

While the current dividend yield is only 8.8%, investors should be encouraged by the fact that management is so intent and able to increase it. Without the one-time write down of a 10 million dollar legacy loan asset, this quarter’s AFFO would have been $0.39 per share. The current quarterly dividend of $0.27 per share puts the payout ratio at only 69.2% which is very low for the sector. The company should also be continuing their upward growth trajectory because they have more accretive share issuances due to their higher book value premium. At 1.28 P/B they are getting much more money to fuel future FFO growth than NRZ gets at their 1.05 P/B, which historically struggles to get above 1.13 P/B.

If ABR continues to grow their dividend near their 3-year average of just under 20% CAGR, which they have the ability to do, I would not be surprised if the dividend was $1.28 per share a year from now. That could either be in the form of regular dividends or regular and special dividends. $1.28 per share at a current price of $12.30 would represent a forward yield of 10.4%, which should be plenty for a stock growing like a weed.

While every mortgage REIT has its share of risk, I think that ABR’s diversity and ability to originate agency loans makes it a lower risk than many might think. AFFO is growing at a very quick pace and the payout ratio is incredibly low for the sector. Buying this stock a month ago would have been a much better value but this company has a lot of room to run. For those that missed the NRZ train, this could very well represent the next big thing in mortgage REITs. I would be looking to layer in around the $11.80 range and capitalize on down days where other mREITs are dragging ABR down with them.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NRZ. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I have no positions in ABR but may initiate a long position over the next 72 hours.