Flexion: Time To Join The Dance

Flexion (FLXN) is in the process of establishing itself as a reliable revenue generator. I have been attracted to its potential and have been watching it for over a year. It is coming along nicely. I have been holding back on starting a position until it worked out kinks inherent in launching its ZILRETTA therapy for relief of pain from arthritic knees.

As I will discuss in this posting, Flexion is advancing steadily on its way to this goal. It has made giant strides by obtaining FDA approval for its therapy along with paving the way for reliable reimbursement. Its next major hurdle, which it expects to easily clear by year's end, is to gain FDA approval for repeat use.

After that, its future seems bright; investors will likely need patience at first as it proceeds through its journey of ensconcing itself as a standard of care in practices around the country.

Flexion's ZILRETTA is an important FDA approved product with significant long-term potential

Flexion is methodically positioning itself in a market for knee injections that looks to generate up to $1 billion in peak sales. With a current market cap of ~$.5 million per chart below, it deserves a prominent spot on investors' radar screens. It has my full attention, and I have started building a position in this stock in anticipation of significant price appreciation over the next few years.

ZILRETTA addresses a tremendous medical need. Its FDA approved label provides:

ZILRETTA is an extended-release synthetic corticosteroid indicated as an intra-articular injection for the management of osteoarthritis pain of the knee.

Serious knee pain is one of the most common complaints among those in or approaching my age demographic (baby boomer). There are a handful of recognized therapies for treating this malady. ZILRETTA has an important role to play among these therapies. Realizing this potential involves a lengthy process, which is ongoing.

To this point, ZILRETTA's label still carries one serious drawback. It provides:

Limitation of Use ZILRETTA is not intended for repeat administration.

This is an issue I highlighted back when ZILRETTA was first approved, in a Seeking Alpha article: "Flexion: Ready To Rumble (Almost)". At the time, there were plaintive comments about how this was not really a problem because physicians would simply use ZILRETTA off-label for repeat injections. Such has no doubt often been the case. And yet, ZILRETTA is still at the starting gate in terms of its anticipated revenue generation.

Flexion's earnings CC reports, since ZILRETTA's October 2017 FDA approval, describe multilayered and protracted bureaucratic processes for effectively establishing ZILRETTA in larger practices. There can be little doubt that ZILRETTA's label deficiency retards its acceptance in such an environment.

In any case, it is clear that this label limitation concerns Flexion's management. The following excerpt from Flexion's Q3, 2018 10-Q (on 2/15/19 as I write, the 2018 10-K has not been issued) points to the difficulty of the label as currently worded:

...we had an in-person meeting with FDA in July 2018 during which we expressed our concerns about and objections to the inclusion of the Limitation of Use (LOU) statement on the ZILRETTA label. We have filed a labeling supplement which requests that the LOU be revised and remove the words " not intended for repeat administration " as we believe this is particularly misleading and confusing to prescribers, patients and payers. We have no assurances that FDA will accept our proposed labeling changes or respond quickly; however, based on their practices and precedents, we believe they could respond in the first half of 2019. We are also compiling data from the repeat administration trial to serve as the basis of a supplemental NDA (SNDA) which will seek to completely remove the LOU. We anticipate submitting the sNDA by the end of 2018, and expect that it would be subject to a 10-month PDUFA review.

The good news is that Flexion met its target and filed its sNDA for repeat use in December 2018.

While there is a possibility for earlier resolution, Flexion is priming the market to expect a positive FDA decision on repeat use no later than 2H 2019. During Flexion's Q4, 2018 earnings CC, CEO Clayman advised:

...we submitted a supplemental NDA based on data from our repeat administration trial, which indicated that repeat administration of ZILRETTA was safe and well tolerated, with no deleterious impact on cartilage or joint structure observed through x-ray analysis, and that the average interval between injections was approximately 4 months. The goal of the sNDA is to revise the product label and remove the Limitation of Use statement that currently exists. If approved, we believe this label change will help dispel any confusion or concerns that physicians and payers may currently have regarding the safety of repeat administration.

On 2/11/19, as I was first working on this article, Seeking Alpha published the following encouraging news item, directly on point:

Late-stage study shows favorable safety profile for Flexion's Zilretta ... Results from an open-label Phase 3b clinical trial evaluating repeat injections of Flexion Therapeutics' (NASDAQ:FLXN) ZILRETTA (triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable solution) in patients with knee osteoarthritis show[ing] that it was generally safe and well-tolerated ... [was] just published in Rheumatology and Therapy. The magnitude and duration of pain relief after the first and second injections was similar to the clinical benefit seen in the pivotal Phase 3 study supporting FDA approval. ...

ZILRETTA's success in the market is dependent on institutional acceptance which requires establishing ease and certainty around its billing

During each of Flexion's earnings CCs since FDA acceptance of ZILRETTA, CEO Clayman has described the byzantine process of gaining acceptance for ZILRETTA in physicians' practices. One key component of this involves the peculiar dynamics of obtaining reimbursement for ZILRETTA.

Flexion's long-time goal has been to achieve a dedicated J code to facilitate billing for ZILRETTA by physician practices and ensure Medicare and private insurance reimbursement to Flexion.

During Flexion's Q1, 2018 earnings CC, CEO Clayman explained how initially in its launch ZILRETTA was reimbursed under a miscellaneous J code. This required practices to bill manually for both Medicare and private reimbursement. Under this reimbursement protocol, ZILRETTA struggled to reach its first full quarter (p. 4) launch revenues of ~$2.2 million.

In April 2018, its situation improved marginally when CMS issued a dedicated Q code for ZILRETTA. This was only a makeshift improvement pending issuance of the more familiar dedicated J code. Clayman explained during Flexion's Q1, 2018 earnings CC:

In essence, we expect the Q code will serve as a de facto J code for Medicare claims in the second half of 2018. Additionally, we have conducted recent market research, which indicates a majority of commercial payers are also likely to adopt the Q code in the second half. While the Q code is certainly a key development for the second half, we believe a particularly strong catalyst for ZILRETTA will come next year when our dedicated J code is in place.

Under this improved regime, Flexion managed to increase ZILRETTA revenues for its second full launch quarter to a still unremarkable ~$3.8 million (p. 4).

Good news on ZILRETTA's dedicated J code came on November 5, 2018, when CMS issued it this long coveted status. During Flexion's 1/4/19 Q4, 2018 earnings CC, CEO Clayman explained how this code fits into the puzzle for ZILRETTA's journey towards full acceptance as follows:

... for a number of practices, a dedicated J code is a prerequisite to getting in the door. While physicians may have a strong clinical interest in ZILRETTA, in today's environment, decisions about the adoption and utilization of new buy and bill products are managed by finance directors and internal P&T (Pharmacy and Therapeutics) Committees, which may meet only once a month, once a quarter or simply on an ad hoc basis with no defined time line. And even once there is clinical and financial approval, the logistical steps to get ZILRETTA loaded into the appropriate ordering and billing systems can be extensive. We continue to work through these processes and we have clearly had success in gaining access at many institutions.

With so many of its critical launch activities behind it, Flexion is very much on track; it is becoming attractive to purchase

The time for easing into this name has arrived. I have purchased a starter position and plan to be watching for additional entry points as this year progresses. I expect the first true indication of ZILRETTA's potential will come several quarters after ZILRETTA's approval for repeat use.

I am thinking Q1 or Q2, 2020 will provide excellent visibility. By that time, ZILRETTA will have had two full years on the market for knee injections, including (expected) two quarters with a label for repeat use. It will also have had the benefit of its dedicated J code for over a year.

If all is proceeding smoothly for ZILRETTA at that time, the optimum purchase window for Flexion will likely be long closed. That is why I have decided to begin testing the waters with a small initial position. My view is to add on pullbacks between now and then.

Flexion's share price has been waiting and watching with me as shown by the chart below; it currently trades towards the low midpoint of its 52 week

Data by YCharts

range from ~$11 to ~$29. This 1-year price action is not far removed from its all-time highs of slightly under $30.00 and its all-time low of slightly under $9.00.

One place where Flexion has not lacked for bull markets is in analyst support and stellar target prices. Nasdaq lists the following current (2/15/19) graphic showing analyst opinions for Flexion:

CNN Business's graphic below shows a compilation of 9 analysts' heady one-year price targets for Flexion:

A sporty Forbes branded piece included an interview shortly after ZILRETTA's FDA approval. The interviewee Todd Hagopian wisely eschewed a single year target, in favor of a three-year target. Hagopian recognized that it would take more than a year for ZILRETTA to get off the ground as has indeed proven to be the case. The three-year target he selected, $60, reflects the general optimism that has surrounded this stock from its first inception but has yet to be realized.

Flexion's financial situation seems under control, but additional dilution may well become necessary

Flexion estimates that its ZILRETTA revenue for 2018 will settle out at $22.5 million. For 2019, it is guiding for a whopping increase to a range of $65-80 million. Unfortunately, it is not nearly so forthcoming on the subject of its projected expenses.

Its earning press release, which so freely dispenses revenue guidance, makes no mention of expense, past, present or future, zero, zip, nada. Of course, this does not mean that it has no expenses. In its Q4 earnings CC, the term "expense" appears but twice.

CEO Clayman mentions "expenses" with a very broad brush in his opening remarks simply to assure that they are under control. He notes:

So looking ahead, based on everything we learned last year, we have provided revenue guidance in a range of $65 million to $80 million for 2019, which represents growth of roughly 200% to 250% over 2018. Correspondingly, we are committed to ensuring our expenses are closely aligned with our actual revenue. While we are not providing revenue guidance beyond 2019, I can state unequivocally that we see the long-term potential for ZILRETTA to be undiminished. [emphasis added]

He offers no detail at all. CFO Arkowitz who is present for the call makes no presentation of either revenue or expense or anything else. His sole participation is to pitch in at CEO Clayman's request to the following critically important, but ultimately unsatisfactory, Q&A exchange:

Elliot Wilbur [Q] Right. Good point. Thanks. And last question. Mike, the company had previously indicated that with existing capital, future of ZILRETTA sales, they would have sufficient - company would have sufficient funding basically to carry it to profitability. Is that still the expectation based on your initial 2019 outlook? Michael Clayman [A] Yes. I think that answer best comes from David. David Arkowitz [A] Yes. Thanks, Mike. Elliot, so as you know, we ended the third quarter with a little bit more than $300 million in cash. And we do continue to believe that our cash balance with increasing ZILRETTA sales, continued prudent management of our expenses, which we have closely aligned with our revenues, can still carry us to profitability.

It is unsatisfactory because CFO Arkowitz provides a cash balance for the end of the prior quarter. We get no breakdown of how expenses are coming out. In this regard, I am mindful of CEO Clayman's detailed review of (i) research and development, (ii) selling, general and administrative and (iii) interest expenses from Flexion's Q4, 2017 earnings CC.

I am also mindful of his declaration that these were all growing into 2018 and into the future because of:

... the ramp in costs associated with commercial activities for ZILRETTA, line extension clinical trials for ZILRETTA in OA of the hip and shoulder. Expenses associated with the development of FX101 and 201 and development activities associated with future additions to the pipeline.

Having been burned so often by my portfolio's biotechs' insatiable desire for cash, I am sensitive to issues related to every aspect of cash burn. Certainly, Flexion is flunking any test of transparency on this key metric.

Flexion has serious risks that investors should consider

Flexion has the run of risks that all early-stage biotechs have in such copious supply. These are spelled out in detail in its 10-K. Unfortunately, its latest 10-K will likely not be available for several weeks. In the interim, the 2017 10-K is available.

Its risk factor section runs from page 25 to page 56. Without belittling any one of these risks, I will make no attempt to summarize them. They are available to review for those who wish to expand their understanding of this investment.

In the course of my writing this article, I have determined that four particular risks are of significant importance. The first and most immediately devastating risk would occur if Flexion were not to achieve timely removal of the repeat use label restriction by the end of this year.

When I consider this risk, I note that, back in 2014, before Flexion was public, ZILRETTA, then known as FX006, ran into a clinical holdback.

The timing of such removal plays with the second significant risk that Flexion carries. As discussed above, Flexion has guided for $65-80 million revenue for fiscal 2019. This is going to require a massive ramp in sales from its 2018 revenues of $22.5 million.

Flexion will have its dedicated J code as a tailwind. However, it will most likely be dealing with its repeat use label restriction as a headwind for most of the year. Accordingly, the revenue issue will likely be a significant issue for each of Flexion's next 4 quarters.

Just as the first risk above plays into the second, the second plays into the third. If Flexion's revenue guidance fails to materialize, then Flexion may elect to pursue a dilutive financing. Such financings are always particular risks for pharma stocks which have yet to establish positive cash flows.

The final risk that deserves special mention is Flexion's heavy reliance on ZILRETTA. Flexion's pipeline is a spindly affair reproduced below:

It consists of ZILRETTA in various indications as its sole clinical stage asset with but a single preclinical asset, FX201, listed. This concentrated focus has positives and negatives. Prominent among the negatives are the extent of the damage which Flexion would suffer if ever ZILRETTA stumbles.

Conclusion

Flexion has severely disappointed those who jumped in following, or earlier in anticipation of, ZILRETTA's initial approval. Now, with over a year of grinding launch exercises under its belt, I have made the decision for my speculative biotech portfolio to step in with a small position.

Having closed today (2/15/19) at $14.66, Flexion has given back ~50% from its ~$30 close 10/6/17, the date ZILRETTA was FDA approved. I am definitely going to play this slowly. I am quite optimistic that Flexion's concentrated bet on ZILRETTA will turn out well. However, I will take care to diversify my risk by keeping my exposure to the name in check.

Flexion has teased a peak sale potential for ZILRETTA of $1 billion. If you figure a market cap potential of 3X peak sales, this would give Flexion a potential to work its way into some of the higher points that I mentioned above.

GlobalData pegs peak at a more conservative $345 million. It looks at a future with the following competitive threats:

...novel therapies ... including anti-nerve growth factor (anti-NGFs) antibodies such as Pfizer's tanezumab and Regeneron's fasinumab, as well as DMOADs such as Samumed's SM04690 and TissueGene's Invossa. Zilretta will face competition upon launch of these therapies; however, its significantly lower cost is likely to position the therapy earlier in the treatment algorithm, ensuring a large patient share and peak sales of over $345m by 2026.

However it turns out in the long run is not my concern. I see Flexion nearing an inflection point where it will reap favorable revenue growth and news flow for the next quarters and years. To this point, I have watched its progress. Now, I am joining in the dance.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FLXN. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I may buy or sell shares in FLXN overt the next 72 hours.