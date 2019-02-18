Challenges In Sight For Baidu

It remains to be seen if this is a temporary problem (such as the 2016 fiasco) or a permanent and existential crisis.

Having previously written bullishly about Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) back when its stock price was about $219, I initiated a position at $211 and bought more at $181. Baidu has since fallen about 22% since my initial bullish report and thus I'm interested in understanding if my investment thesis on Baidu has since changed or is it a good time to load up on more Baidu before its Q4 earnings report on Feb. 21.

Updates on Baidu's position as China's leading search engine

Part 1 of my initial thesis on Baidu was the presence of strong and diversified revenue drivers, particularly its dominant position as China's leading search engine which sees it enjoying around 25% growth in Baidu Core revenue. Has this changed? The short answer is yes and no.

Since publishing my article in early October 2018, there have been several more bullish articles on Baidu, however not a single article covered the recent surge in negative sentiment on Baidu in China. Quartz recently published a great article on this, summarizing the points made by Fang Kecheng, a veteran Chinese political journalist whose well-articulated analysis titled "Search engine Baidu is dead" became viral across the Chinese internet. The article accuses Baidu of prioritizing its own websites and apps when returning search results.

Baidu is no longer a place for you to search for content on China’s Internet, but rather an internal search for Baidu content,” wrote Fang in the piece, which published late Tuesday (Jan. 22) on a WeChat public account he runs. “It won’t lead you to good quality food for the spirit from China’s Internet, but content hoarded at home, gone bad.

For example, Fang conducted nine different searches on a variety of topics (Brexit, China's 2019 GDP, how to buy train tickets, etc) and found that the first page of search results were all from Baidu's own apps and websites including Baijiahao (Chinese Medium) and Baike (Chinese Wikipedia).

Thomas Graziani of WalkTheChat conducted his own search on Obama with similar results. Thomas Graziani also correctly and astutely points out that this would not have been a major problem if Baijiahao and Baike were reputable sources of information however, Baijiahao in particular have faced increasing backlash on spreading fake news. Fang wrote that Baijiahao helped spread satirical news from The Onion as real news, claiming that the C.I.A issued a posthumous apology to Osama Bin Laden after clearing him of involvement in 9/11 attacks.

Immediately after Fang's article became viral on Weibo, Microsoft's (NASDAQ:MSFT) Bing (unblocked in China) saw a surge in traffic. Whether this is a temporary problem or a permanent one remains to be seen. However, more worrying than Bing or a possible Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) re-entry is the bad timing that such bad PR would happen just when WeChat launches its search function.

WeChat's recently launched Search function is slightly different from Google and Baidu's traditional search engine function in that it's a bit more of a social feature. According to Quartz, "searching for “Apple” yields recent news at the very top, followed by mentions of Apple made by one’s friends. An assortment of random articles follows at the bottom. Tapping on any of these links — even the articles — always keeps one within WeChat’s built-in browser, and many of the linked articles are ones published directly to WeChat. This is particularly problematic for Baidu considering the significant amount of time Chinese spend on WeChat,users no longer have to leave the convenience of the app. Furthermore, WeChat is able to leverage the large amount of data that it has collected on its more than 900 million users to create personalized results.

This is not the first time Baidu has faced an existential crisis to this degree, with many investors still remembering the 2016 fiasco regarding health and medical advertisements. Baidu, as a company and its stock, has since recovered from that incident so I wouldn't put it past Baidu to be able to overcome this problem as well. The situation is helped by the near complete lack of competition in the search engine field. However, it's interesting to note that Fang believes this time the problem is far worse.

It wasn’t the same situation one year ago, or even five, 10 years ago. Back then, Baidu had all kinds of different problems, but at least it was a real search engine, an entrance for you to explore China’s Internet. You could get some satisfactory answers from it,” Fang wrote, noting the worrying quality of some of the Baijiahao results, “…It’s pathetic that given the size of China’s internet, we’ve fallen into a situation where we don’t even have a search engine.”

Personally, I'm worried about the precarious situation Baidu seems to have found itself in. This couldn't have come at a worse time for Baidu and I will be keeping a close eye on how it responds to the situation as well as how WeChat search is received by Chinese netizens. This makes the quarterly results for Q4 and the upcoming quarters all the more important, to see if MAU and Baidu Core revenue (especially online advertising) have been hurt by these recent developments.

Updates on its diversification efforts

Part 2 of my bullish thesis on Baidu was its diversification efforts, particularly through iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ), the so-called Netflix of China. In its most recent Q3 results, iQIYI reported increasing subscriber counts and strong revenue growth. However, costs including costs of revenue and sales and marketing costs continue to balloon, leading to operating losses of 2.6 billion RMB, a -37% operating margin vs. a -23% operating margin in the same quarter a year ago. This resulted in an EPS loss of -$0.63, significantly higher than analysts' expectation of -$0.38.

Its other moonshot bet is in autonomous driving where it's one of China's leading companies in autonomous driving. A recent report by The South China Morning Post shed some light on this increasing competitive field and how Chinese companies are faring vis-a-vis its US rivals. According to data disclosed in an annual report by the California Department of Motor Vehicles, Pony.ai, the front-runner among Chinese autonomous driving companies, reported human intervention once every 1,022 miles, far better than Baidu's 205 miles. This continues to lag far behind its US rivals where Waymo required intervention only once every 11,000 miles while Cruise required intervention once every 5,200 miles.

Worryingly, Pony.ai, which was only founded in 2016 by the former Chief Architect of Baidu's Autonomous Driving program appears to have overtaken or at least are level with Baidu's autonomous driving program. Its rapid progress can be seen in that only 18 months ago, it required human intervention once every 100 miles, a far cry from its current numbers.

Conclusion

Baidu's incredibly cheap valuation means that I will not be selling my stake in Baidu anytime soon. However, I'm growing incredibly worried about recent developments at Baidu, in particular the perception of it as a search engine. I will definitely be keeping an eye out on future metrics to determine if this is a temporary problem or a permanent one. I also will be looking out for any developments made by management to address accusations (besides denial) that its search results favor its own apps and websites.

I'm less worried about iQIYI and its Apollo division as both are in industries that are enjoying secular growth and it's still hard to determine the clear winners and losers.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BIDU, TCEHY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.