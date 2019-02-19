Bigger Means Better For Bank Of Nova Scotia

The financial institutions arena is not going anywhere, anytime soon. Living in the U.S. always has me wondering how the country up north, Canada, is doing within their financial sector. We all know the trials and tribulations from our financial crisis in 2008-2009, and I am always curious on the performance for the Canada-based institutions. This is especially on top of mind, given that the recent articles on the housing bubble that is being speculated in Canada, such as this piece, stating they are the 3rd most overvalued country when it comes to real estate. I can attest to this, given my aunt lives across the border and believe her property has tripled in value over the last 10 years.

In Canada, there are the "Big 6" banks that manage most of the country's assets. That is - Canadian Imperial (CM), Toronto-Dominion (TD), Royal Bank of Canada (RY), Bank of Montreal (BMO), National Bank of Canada, and Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS). Two institutions are over the $1 trillion mark - TD and RY, but there is a new player in town that wants to walk on the playing field. That bank is Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS), standing strong at $998 billion in total assets as of the most recent year end of December 31, 2018. However, does bigger mean better? Does bigger mean they are a better investment for your stock portfolio? Those are the questions that I will be attempting to answer.

BNS' Road to $1 Trillion in Total Assets

How did BNS get there? Well, they acquired 69% of the assets of BBVA in Chile that closed in July of 2018. This added $29 billion in total assets in one closing of a purchase, alone. The period of 12/31/17 to 12/31/18 was their most pivotal movement towards the illustrious $1 trillion milestone. Their average growth from 2015 to 2017, per year, was approximately +3% in total assets. The growth rate from 2017 to 2018 was a blistering +9%, including the acquisition. However, when removing the $29 billion, BNS still grew +5.9% in total assets, double what their growth rate has been. From review of their annual report, there is no other reasons they state on why their assets grew faster than normal.

The areas of the expanded balance sheet are primarily in loans - year-over-year - they grew from $504 billion to $551 billion, that's a 10% increase, which is fantastic! That is the bread and butter of banking - using the fuel of borrowings and deposits on increasing your loan portfolio. Not surprisingly, total depots grew from $625 billion to $676 billion. Therefore, one could conclude, the increase in deposits when right to originating new loans. The interesting piece is that here in the U.S., it's a war on deposits right now, and banks are having a difficult time growing their deposit base, due to the ease of going from one institution to the next or simply opening online-based accounts. However, BNS did not appear to struggle in this category. This came at a cost, though, as interest expense increased by 33.5%; assuming this is due to higher savings rate costs and other bonuses/time-sensitive interest rate hikes, to attract depositors. In fact, according to their rate sheet, you can be earning as high as 1.95% for your savings. JPMorgan (NYSE:JPM) and the big banks don't even sniff that high.

Therefore, it appears that BNS took the road to $1 trillion assets by doing what they do best - taking care of their customers, as well as exemplifying a combination of both - organic growth and acquisition. Given they are at $998 billion, currently, one can only believe they will be announcing the $1 trillion mark in their next release.

Bank of Nova Scotia Performance

Does bigger mean better? It only makes sense to expand your balance sheet, if it also expands your earnings, or you may also be setting yourself up as an acquisition target, as well. The latter, I know, is not the case for Bank of Nova Scotia, so we can wipe that off the table. Therefore, in their growth/march towards $1 trillion in total assets, did that help their revenue and overall net income? Did that impact how shareholders perceive them and cause any fluctuation to share price over the last 12 months (we will use 2/15/2019, as that is the last close price)? For background information, February 15, 2018, their stock price (the American Depository Receipt or ADR price) was $61.03. They were earning $8.2 billion net income at the end of 2017 and were approximately $915 billion in total assets, producing $27.2 billion in total revenue.

Fast forward to today, they are trading at $56.47 or a decline in stock price of over 8%. The increase in their total assets did have a positive impact, though, on their performance. First, total revenue ballooned to $28.8 billion or an increase of 5.9%, which outpaces their 2016 to 2017 growth of 3%. Net income also grew to $8.7 billion from $8.2 billion, an increase of 6%. In addition, that includes over $590 million of acquisition-related costs in the 2018 metrics. Therefore, performance would show that their results improved even better when including these one-time expenses.

Not only that, but BNS also increased their dividend, not once, but twice. This practice is common among Canadian banks, and BNS has a history of doing this. They began the year with a $0.79 per quarter, per share dividend. By the end of 2018, they now pay $0.85 per quarter, per share in dividends. This represents an increase of 7.6%. Further, their yield in February of 2018 was 5.17% (Canadian, not currency adjusted), and their yield is even higher now due to a decline in share price and increase in dividend, to 6%. All while, their payout ratio of 50% appears extremely safe (diluted earnings per share for 2018 was $6.82).

Therefore, the question I will answer of - "Does bigger mean better?" - comes fairly easy.

Bank of Nova Scotia Bigger is Better Conclusion

In the case of BNS, bigger DOES mean better for them. Through acquisitions, they were able to maintain costs but increase revenue at a higher pace than on average. Further, through acquisition, they acquired low maintenance businesses, such as wealth management, where your fees/earnings are generated by the dollar amount you are averaging. Further, as we know with most acquisitions, you are able to cut costs from the acquiree, and you start to leverage current operations to scale more.

Their decline in stock price was seen within the banking institutions over the last 12 months, as BMO has dropped 4%, CM has dropped 6%, and TD has dropped 1%. Therefore, BNS has led the pack in stock decline but has shown improved performance.

Therefore, in conclusion, BNS will be crossing $1 trillion in total assets, and if history repeats itself, getting bigger for BNS only means better performance, continual increase in dividends and, what appears to be (due to stock price decline) downside price protection. At these given levels, I would consider an investment in Bank of Nova Scotia. Thank you for reading, and please share your comments below. As always, good luck and happy investing!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in BNS over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.