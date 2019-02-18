Barrick Shares Likely Stuck Below $14.00 Until New 5-Year Plan Revealed

Investors and traders alike will have to wait for the new plan, as the stock won't break the significant resistance around $14.00 without a major positive catalyst.

The Barrick Gold (GOLD)-Randgold merger initially fueled material upside in Barrick shares, but it looks like investors and traders alike will have to wait before the next leg of upside begins. The company recently reported its Q4 2018 results (here and here) and provided outlook for 2019 - no immediate material upside catalysts were revealed.

In the fourth quarter, Barrick produced 1.26 million ounces of gold at all-in sustaining costs (AISC) of $788 per ounce. Full-year gold production came at 4.53 million ounces (at the lower end of guidance) at AISC of $806 per ounce. Randgold’s full-year gold production came slightly below guidance at 1.28 million ounces, so a combined Barrick-Randgold produced 5.81 million ounces in 2018. The plan for the next year calls for a decrease in production and increase in costs, something that the market never likes:

Source: Barrick Gold Q4 presentation

The above-mentioned presentation sums up the main reason for the cost increase: “Nevada entering period of transition as Cortez gold production moves from predominately oxide open pit ore to mostly underground double refractory material. Higher grade, low cost Cortez Hills open pit scheduled for completion in H1 2019 leading to a structural increase in costs”.

Another thing that investors are starting to realize is that it is impossible to merge two big companies with presence in various countries and continents and come up with a viable new plan in less than two months. As per the comments in the earnings call, Barrick is working on a five-year plan, which will be presented to the market once the company has a clear view on asset optimization. I believe that given the size of such a job, it’s too optimistic to expect this plan to be delivered in the first half of this year.

Thus, the company will concentrate on charting the new game plan this year, while trying to deliver results at the higher end of its production guidance (and at the lower end of the cost guidance). However, even under the better-case scenario, investors will still see lower production and higher costs in comparison to the Barrick-Randgold performance in 2018.

Obviously, the new Barrick management will be right-sizing the organization, which will lead to asset sales, but I won’t expect any of them in 2019, since the company must first decide what it wants to sell (this will take a significant amount of time) and then market the targeted mines to potential investors (another time-consuming exercise since it won’t be a fire sale).

So, investors will have to wait for the presentation of the new plan - that’s the biggest potential positive catalyst (outside of positive developments on the gold price front) that the company could deliver in 2019. In all likelihood, the real moves won’t be made until 2020.

Looking at the situation from a stock price perspective, Barrick shares have a very significant resistance around the $14.00 level. To breach such a resistance, the stock will need material positive catalysts. While the combined company will generate healthy cash flows at current gold prices and will be in a position to further decrease the debt level, the market will likely wait until it sees the new strategy. This will likely lead to the stock trading in the $12.00-14.00 range with potential fake breakouts on both the upper and lower ends of this range.

Longer term, I believe that the merger of Randgold and Barrick was a good idea, and that the new leadership will find a way to improve the performance of the combined company. However, this will take time, so investors and especially traders who are not willing to freeze their funds in a stock that may likely go nowhere in the next few months will be better off monitoring the situation from the sidelines and waiting for the next big catalyst, the new plan for Barrick.

