Evolus Gains FDA Approval For Treatment Of Frown Lines, Set To Rival Allergan

Evolus (EOLS) obtained FDA approval for its product Jeuveau for the treatment of frown lines. Not only is this good news in terms of the company being able to get its product to market, but it has a chance to potentially take away market share from Allergan's (AGN) drug known as Botox. Botox has been approved for other indications such as the treatment of migraines, but there is no question that sales will fall as a result of this latest FDA approval for Evolus.

FDA Approval

The FDA had approved Jeuveau for the treatment of moderate to severe glabellar lines. This product is not just an inferior product hoping to be in line with Botox, it has substantial clinical efficacy backing its performance in being a major competitor in the aesthetic neurotoxin market. The FDA approval was based on a large program that recruited over 2,100 patients. This program was known as the TRANSPARENCY program and it had several studies performed that proved the drug works in treating its intended target population. There were two late-stage pivotal studies that were performed in the United States. Then there were two other late-stage head-to-head studies that pitted Jeuveau against Botox. In all trials that were completed, Jeuveau met both the primary and secondary endpoints of the studies. I must say the most important aspect was that there were no drug related-adverse events. In my opinion, this is a good opportunity for Evolus because it will be going after a large market. Patients won't have to wait long to have a new option available to treat glabellar lines. That's because Jeuveau is expected to launch in Spring, which is quickly approaching. Evolus expects to implement a strong U.S. sales force to generate a substantial amount of sales when the drug launches.

Competition

As I stated before, Evolus has a good shot at taking market share away from Allergan. The thing is that Evolus is not going to leave its sales force in a tough position. Matter of fact, it is going to price Jeuveau 20% to 25% below the cost of Botox. I feel that is a good idea, because the biotech won't just have a better price point. Before the launch of its injection drug, it intends to publish a few late-stage head-to-head studies against Botox in a few publications. This means not only can Evolus win on the pricing front, it could potentially also show that it has superior efficacy over Botox. The main point is that Allergan will have a tough time competing specifically in the glabellar lines indication. The good news for Allergan is that it is approved for several aesthetic indications and several therapeutic indications. Still, even in the glabellar lines indication alone, Allergan stands to lose some market share for Botox. Botox is important to the company, because it generates billions of dollars for it. The drug generated $3.58 billion in revenue in 2018 alone. The challenge of Evolus beating out Allergan in the glabellar line market space is only the beginning. I say that because there is another biotech that also has a promising product targeting the same population. This pharmaceutical company is known as Revance Therapeutics (RVNC). It was able to successfully clear a pre-BLA meeting with the FDA for its submission of RT002 for the treatment of glabellar lines. It had multiple studies, about 3 late-stage studies, that all met the primary endpoints. If all goes well for Revance, it plans to file its BLA for RT002 in the 1st half of 2019. That means a commercial launch for its drug could take shape in 2020.

Financials

According to the 10-Q SEC filing, Evolus had cash of $105.2 million as of September 30, 2018. A lot of this cash came from a public offering done in July of 2018. It sold 3 million shares at an offering price of $20 per share and raised $56.4 million. That was just from the initial offered amount. That's because the following month the underwriters purchased an additional 600,000 shares at $20 per share. This generated an additional $12 million for the biotech. This is how Evolus was able to raise so much cash during that time period. The company believes that it has enough cash on hand to fund its operations for at least the next 12 months based on current cash burn rate. If I had to estimate, I believe that another cash raise would be needed again by mid-2019. Of course, that would be necessary if the biotech doesn't establish a partnership deal with another big pharmaceutical company. With the latest approval, it has the option to go it alone in selling Jeuveau or find a partner.

Conclusion

Evolus obtaining FDA approval of Jeuveau to treat glabellar lines puts it into direct competition with Allergan's Botox. That means it won't be easy to penetrate a market that has been established for many years by Allergan. However, a discount price for Jeuveau by 20% to 25% might be a good starting point into obtaining market share. The other risk involves the other potential players looking to get into the facial aesthetics market. For example, Revance Therapeutics is another pharmaceutical company nearing approval of its aesthetic treatment for glabellar lines in the coming year as well. I believe that Evolus stands a good shot at penetrating the market with its own treatment for this patient population regardless of competition.

This article is published by Terry Chrisomalis, who runs the Biotech Analysis Central pharmaceutical service on Seeking Alpha Marketplace. If you like what you read here and would like to subscribe to, I'm currently offering a two-week free trial period for subscribers to take advantage of. My service offers deep dive analysis of many pharmaceutical companies. The Biotech Analysis Central SA marketplace is $49 per month, but those who sign up for the yearly plan will be able to take advantage of a 33.50% discount price of $399 per year.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.