Uber IPO Faces A Rocky Road

Uber appears to be significantly overvalued. It should prove to be an excellent short in the months following its IPO.

Top line growth has slowed to a crawl in recent quarters, throwing into doubt the rapid growth narrative that has sustained Uber's valuation to date and would justify a big jump.

Uber Technologies (UBER) turned heads in December when it announced its intention to go public. The ride-hailing giant was immediately feted as the star of the 2019 IPO calendar. But the company’s weak fundamentals and questionable financial sustainability make it a star that could fall back to earth in short order.

Aiming for a staggering $120 billion valuation at its stock market debut, Uber looks set to be radically overvalued from Day One. Just as Snap’s (SNAP) vaunted share price melted away in the months following its IPO, quarterly public financial disclosures could prove a serious threat to Uber’s vaunted growth story - and its rarefied valuation.

Indeed, Uber may well prove to be one of 2019’s best shorting opportunities.

Growth Story Losing Steam

Ultimately, every company is supposed to make a profit. However, when it comes to young, high-growth companies, the bottom line does not always matter. Even so, Uber’s reported net loss of $1.8 billion in 2018 is staggering. Its backers have consoled themselves with knowledge that this is an improvement over the $2.2 billion loss in 2017, but there's no question that the profit inflection point is still a bit of a ways off.

But Uber’s growth narrative, and its eye-popping valuation, are not based on its bottom line. As with most growth startups, investors tend to focus on the top line. Grow revenue and the profits will take care of themselves, so the story goes. Unfortunately for Uber, top line growth has struggled in 2018. In Q3, Uber disclosed revenue of $2.95 billion, up just 5% sequentially. The Q4 numbers announced in the past few days have done little to improve the outlook. At $3 billion, revenues were up just 2% from Q3. Losses were trimmed, but that matters only marginally in the face of rapidly slowing revenue growth.

Colliding with Reality

Big losses are acceptable to a high-growth company. Slowing sales growth is not. Yet that's exactly what's happening at Uber, which “could ring alarm bells for Wall Street” and threaten the success of an IPO. Even with Morgan Stanley acting as underwriter, it could prove difficult to support a share price that values Uber at $120 billion. Based on its last private funding round last year, Uber was valued at $72 billion. That's quite arresting in itself. Stretching that valuation by 67% in spite of the unexpected slowdown in revenue growth looks like a tough sell.

Investor appetite will certainly be put to the test. If its last debt offering is anything to go by, investors are dubious of Uber’s ability to make good on its big promises. In October, the company went to the debt markets to raise $2 billion in two tranches. The first tranche consisted of $500 million of five-year notes at a 7.5% coupon. The second was $1.5 billion of eight-year notes at an 8% coupon. Those are incredibly harsh terms for a company supposedly worth $72 billion, let alone one that claims to be worth $120 billion.

Investor’s Eye View

Uber’s proposed valuation makes little sense by any reasonable investing metric. With a balance sheet laden with $4.65 billion in high-yield debt, nearly $2 billion in annual net losses, and rapidly slowing top line growth, there's little to recommend this company to a potential IPO investor.

When Uber goes public, it may enjoy some brief tailwinds from media and market attention, as well as some of the millennial retail investor enthusiasm that helped buoy Snap (NYSE:SNAP) in its early days after going public. But the harsh losses, unsustainable debt burden, and highly questionable growth story are going to bite.

Investors probably should not short this one right out of the gate, but long dated put options could offer a means of playing the short side after the initial market grace period expires. It's not clear what the option chain will be like in the early days, so if premiums are too high, it might be best to wait on the sideline for a bit. Uber’s valuation is totally unsustainable. As that becomes clear, this will likely turn into one of the year’s best short plays.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.