Dreamliner Lifts Boeing Order Inflow

For a couple of years, AeroAnalysis has been tracking the monthly order inflow for Boeing (BA) and Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF) aircraft. The monthly coverage is not so much there to invoke any Boeing versus Airbus rhetoric, but it gives us some valuable insights.

A single month does not make a trend, but by closely tracking the order and cancellations activity, we will always be a step earlier in detecting trends, and we will have detailed insights in customers' appetite to order and take delivery of aircraft, and we can even track it by type as well the jet maker's ability to reach any set sales target. Looking at the orders, we can see a combination of willingness to commit with pricing, product, and availability coming together. Special attention will be paid to the mix of single-aisle aircraft and wide-body aircraft, knowing that a single-aisle aircraft costs roughly half or a third of a wide-body aircraft, depending on the model.

Source: The Boeing Company

In this report, we will have a look at the orders and deliveries as well as cancellation activity for Boeing during the month of January. What should be kept in is that, while this seems to be like a simple summarizing piece, I spend a considerable amount of time to get all data right and present it in a useful way including graphics. Starting in 2019, Boeing has decided to fully recognize the costs and revenues for military derivatives such as the Boeing P-8A Poseidon (based on the Boeing 737) and the Boeing KC-46A (based on the Boeing 767) in the Boeing Defense, Space and Security segment rather than a partial recognition in the defense arm and a partial recognition in the commercial airplanes arm. We think this gives more clarity on Boeing's commercial business but will continue to add orders and deliveries for military derivatives fully valued in our monthly overview as it gives us some a somewhat broader inside in order and delivery values. Next to the monthly values for orders, we also have a tally for cumulated cancellations just like last year, but starting this year, we will also put a value on the cancellations.

Orders in January

Figure 1: Orders Boeing January 2019 (Source: AeroAnalysis)

During the month of January, Boeing received a total of 51 orders valued at $4.7 billion after discounts:

Boeing received an order for 19 Boeing P-8A Poseidons as earlier announced; 5 for Norway, 4 for the UK, and 10 for the US Navy.

Two unidentified customers ordered 6 and 3 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft, respectively.

An unidentified customer ordered 4 Boeing 787-10 aircraft, likely this is also the customer that ordered 6 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft.

Two unidentified customers ordered 4 and 10 Boeing 787-9s, respectively.

During the month, the following changes and cancellations took place:

Unidentified for the Boeing 737-800 came down by 5 units as Sberbank Leasing, Japan Transocean Air and Bank of Communications Leasing were disclosed as customers for 2, 1, and 2 aircraft each.

Two orders for the Boeing 737-800 from Travel Service are now in the books as orders for Smartwings as the airline changed name.

Orders from Travel Service and JSC Aircompany SCAT for 8 and 1 Boeing 737 MAX, respectively, were allocated to their new names Smartwings and SCAT Airlines.

Qatar Airways was revealed as the customer for 2 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft.

Shandong Airlines was revealed as the customer for 1 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft.

CDB Financial Leasing was revealed as the customer for 1 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft.

One of multiple unidentified customers cancelled 3 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft each, these have also been re-ordered during the month.

Year-over-year order inflow increased by 18 units. So, you could say that the order inflow increase was solely driven by the Dreamliner sales during the month. The 3 and 5-year averages for January are 27 and 25 sales respectively, so Boeing is off to a good start with wide body sales representing 40% of the order inflow, which is a good percentage.

Deliveries in January

Figure 2: Deliveries Boeing January 2019 (Source: AeroAnalysis)

For 2019, Boeing has set a delivery target of 895-905 units. In December 2018, AeroAnalysis set a 2019 delivery estimate of 891 units, including tanker deliveries up to 917 at the high end, the midpoint is at 904 deliveries. These numbers are reasonably close to Boeing's guidance. Boeing is more or less meeting our expectations here.

In January, the company delivered 46 aircraft:

Boeing delivered 34 Boeing 737 MAX, split between 20 Boeing 737 MAX and 14 Boeing 737NGs. The deliveries were far lower than the production rate of 52 aircraft per month.

On the Boeing 767 program, there were 2 deliveries, more or less in line with the production rate.

8 Dreamliners were delivered, 6 Boeing 787-9s, and 2 Boeing 787-10s, which is 4 units lower than the current production rate.

There were 2 Boeing 777F deliveries, one of which has been delivered to Boeing Capital Corporation for lease. The entire program runs at 5 aircraft per month, but the effective rate is 3.5 aircraft per month, which Boeing didn't quite reach in January.

There were no Boeing 747 deliveries.

What we saw in January was a slow start of the year. While production went up on the Boeing 737 program mid-2018, the number of deliveries in January this year was just 2 units higher compared to January 2018. This, however, is not necessarily indicative of difficulties since January tends to be an extremely slow month for Boeing. What is more indicative of possible challenges is the fact that the first delivery this year didn't occur until the 10th of January (compared to the 4th of January) and 30% of the deliveries occurred on the final day of the month. Last year, we could see that deliveries were heavily backloaded towards the end of the year, but also towards the end of each quarter. If heavy loading towards the end of the month occurs, that could be an indication that Boeing is still seeing significant strain on its supply chain. We're one month in the year, so it is quite hard to draw conclusions, but currently, we do expect that Boeing will meet its targets and production streams will become more uniform.

Book-to-bill ratio

For 2019, Boeing expects book-to-bill in the one-to-one range. Obviously, shareholders are hoping to see Boeing having a book-to-bill ratio of 1 or higher for the full year. Currently, we do expect book-to-bill to be close to 1 as well.

Looking at the monthly book-to-bill ratios does not say a lot, but you have to start somewhere. In January, Boeing booked 46 gross orders while delivering 46 aircraft, indicating a book-to-bill ratio of. In terms of value, this ratio was 1.6 driven by low Boeing 737 and Boeing 787 deliveries and relatively high order inflow for the Boeing 787 and Boeing P-8A Poseidon.

Conclusion

As expected, Boeing started the year slow when it comes to deliveries. The order inflow, however, was good being higher than the 3 and 5-year averages.

Drawing conclusions after one month is early and unrealistic… after all, there are 11 months left and a single slow month could already mean that replicating last year's order inflow becomes significantly more difficult. It is important to observe that there was nothing directly worrying about the orders and deliveries during the month, but Boeing went 9 days in January without delivering any aircraft, and deliveries took place towards the end of the month. If this is a recurring thing, it might be indicative of supply chain strain. What remains interesting to track are the Boeing 737 MAX orders. If Boeing has another strong year selling its single aisle product, we might be seeing another rate increase, which obviously will benefit shareholders.

