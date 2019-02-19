Why I Didn't Invest In Nvidia

Investment Thesis

From time to time, you come across a company which has everything going for it, Nvidia (NVDA) is such a company. Nvidia is highly free cash flow-generative and asset-light. However, given that investors know this already, and that Nvidia has developed a cult-like following, it's difficult to make the case for why the company has a margin of safety and offers investors a positive reward.

Q4 2019 Results

As one would expect, earnings were in line with Nvidia's pre-announced results, and its top line was down 24% YoY.

Before drilling further into the company's Q4 2019 results, allow me to offer you some context in case you are new to my work. Towards the end of November 2017, I wrote an article titled "Shareholders Should Follow Huang And Exit." Now, during the months that followed, while Nvidia's share price pressed forward, my portfolio's results weren't able to keep up.

I opted for prudence, and my results reflected that. However, when the share price started correcting, nearly 1 year later, my prudence was rewarded. Why am I telling you this? Because I often follow and write about companies which I, too, am very passionate over. But being risk-averse and a value investor, it prevents me from getting up and dancing while the music plays on.

During a quarter which saw the company's top line slowing down dramatically, Nvidia upped its R&D expenses by 27.4% YoY - which makes a lot of sense if you think about it. Huang and his team are not known for playing the short-term game. Not at all. In fact, Nvidia has shown determination not to take its foot off the pedal during this challenging time but continuously think further afield.

Share Repurchases - Bold Move? Or a necessity?

If I were to boil down why I like Nvidia's business and leadership so much, it would be as follows. While other companies which are highly free cash flow-generative tend to get caught up with vanity projects, Nvidia has certainly not opted for this route.

For instance, during a period which has seen investor sentiment sway away from Nvidia, the company has countered this with opportunistic, long-term oriented, share repurchases.

Having said that, when we dig in, for some further detail, we can see that although it returned just under $2 billion to shareholders via repurchases ($1.6 billion) and dividends ($370 million), for a company which trades very close to $100 billion market cap this translates to roughly 2.1% return to shareholders - which I contend that although these are nice to have, they don't go far enough for more enterprising investors.

Similarly, and looking further ahead, we can vaguely surmise that once we perform some mental acrobats, Nvidia's fiscal 2020 shareholders' return of capital ends up being close to $2.3 billion.

In other words, once we account for the company's $0.16 dividend, which very roughly translates to $380 million of dividends (and then we adjust for potential share repurchases), investors are only getting around $1.9 billion of share repurchases, which is not all that different from the $1.6 billion we saw during fiscal 2019. And this again only equates to around 2.2% yield (at the time of writing).

Here my point is that although Nvidia is making bold moves, it ultimately appears to be done more out of the necessity of appearing to be doing "something" rather than a conscious decision which bears any positive fruit.

Valuation

Source: Author's calculations, Morningstar

As the table above shows, the whole sector is presently very much in investors' favor, with the median peer group trading at north of 20X cash flows from operations. Hence, this leaves risk-averse investors without the necessary margin of safety.

Furthermore, while Nvidia has seen its valuation meaningfully correct over the past few months, it still trades at north of 20X cash flows from operations. Furthermore, for the full year 2020, in the best-case scenario, its guidance is pointing towards the company finishing the year flat.

Takeaway

In the above article, we highlight the positive aspects of Nvidia. But I temper my enthusiasm by asking how a rational and objective investor could make a strong case for paying up more than 20X cash flows while the company's top line, for now, is set to be flat year over year.

Author's note: The only favor I ask is that you click the "Follow" button so I can grow my Seeking Alpha friendships and our Deep Value network.

Disclaimer: Please do your own due diligence to reach your own conclusions.

Find alpha in unloved names with enormous upside potential! At Deep Value Returns, I'm laser-focused on two things: free cash flow and unloved businesses. Companies going through troubled times, like Nvidia, that are otherwise stable and cash flow generative when bought cheaply, provide investors with an opportunity for exceptional returns once those names come back in favor. If you're looking for a deep value investing approach that can help you generate between 50% and 200% potential upside in just a few years, then sign up for your two-week free trial with Deep Value Returns today!



Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.