Phillips 66 Partners LP: Consistent 30% CAGR Distribution Growth Solves A Lot Of Problems

We finish this three part series on the best risk-adjusted MLP opportunities with Phillips 66 Partners which trades less than 10% from our target buy price.

The MLP recently posted Q4 results and raised its distribution by 5.4%. That's in the context of an incredible 30% compound annual distribution growth rate over the last 5 years.

It's not as well known as its larger peers Kinder Morgan or Enterprise Product Partners and its organizational structure could be better.

Source

Phillips 66 Partners LP (PSXP) isn't like it's bigger brothers Enterprise Product Partners (EPD) and Kinder Morgan (KMI). It doesn't have a sophisticated investor relations site loaded with elaborate and highly detailed investor presentations. It doesn't have a $40+ billion market cap (closer to $6.2 billion actually) nor does it have a track record extending back to when half of those on Seeking Alpha were still in primary school.

What it does have, however, is sector leading distribution growth, a conservative and disciplined management team, excellent financial performance since the day of its IPO, great project pipeline, and a higher distribution yield.

Industry Dominating Distribution Growth

Source

It is difficult to grow any meaningful financial metric 30% in a year. It's even harder to increase a financial metric tied to cash flow to that extent. Throw in a couple commodity crashes along the way and you'd think it nearly impossible. Philips 66 Partners LP grew its cash distribution from $0.225 in Q4 2013 to $0.835 in Q4 2018 resulting in a 30% CAGR (compound annual growth rate).

Source

Not only that, but the firm improved its 1.10x distribution coverage ratio to 1.39x over the same period.

Source: Yahoo! Finance & WER

How We Got Here - Several Contributors

The stock's performance since IPO has deviated from its performance thanks to extreme negative sentiment within the MLP and broader energy space. Another factor is PSXP maintains the traditional IDR structure which was dismantled by industry leaders Magellan Midstream Partners (MMP) and Enterprise years ago. Those two companies, not coincidentally, are the other two stocks included in the Institutional Income Plus portfolio's current MLP allocation.

Another factor against PSXP was the nearly unprecedented run-up after its IPO; the stock briefly traded with a yield below 3.0%. This was unsustainable. Analysts at the time were awe-struck at the GP Phillips 66's (PSX) mid-stream asset base that was expected to be dropped into the MLP over time. That rapid doubling of the share price caused effectively every investor since to lose money on a capital gains basis. More recently, those that purchased PSXP units since mid-2016 are up at least 20% on a total return basis which is superior to fixed income over the period but far poorer than equities including PSX itself. To be fair, those that purchased on or near the IPO still managed to earn a mid-teen IRR to date which is not far behind that of the S&P 500. In summation, there are strong emotions associated with PSXP and it is not difficult to see why. That is not our concern, however. We do not get rich looking in the rear view mirror or letting our emotions get the best of us.

The compression of the stock price against rising distributions and coverage ratios has finally made PSXP attractive in the $40s.

Source

We've previously discussed that growing EBTIDA and revenue paints a useful but incomplete picture. Unit/share/bond issuance and other variables can shape what appears to be a positive trend into a costly one. This is especially the case for MLPs since they tend to pay out most of their cash flow to investors instead of retaining it. Contrary to popular belief, including here on Seeking Alpha, MLPs are NOT required to pay a percentage of income or cash flow to investors due to tax law. As far as I can tell, that fallacy was born out of confused REIT investors entering the MLP space to diversify or increase their income stream. The MLP's GP and partnership agreement determine what distributions are made to LPs. REITs, on the other hand, are required to distribute at least 90% of their taxable income to investors to maintain the REIT tax classification.

Source

For PSXP, however, its leverage ratio has actually trended down over time and was previously above 3.0x. The 2.8x ratio is among the best in the sector which is even more impressive given its rapid growth since inception. Its coverage ratio of 1.39x is slightly better than average but not quite at the level of EPD's 1.6x (as of Q4 2018) for reference. Keep in mind that growth CapEx is not included in distributable cash flow ("DCF") and subsequently left out of that critical coverage ratio. We need to be extra cautious when reviewing coverage ratios close to 1.0x and especially so for firms with less favorable credit ratings, higher interest expense, and lower project IRRs (and less concerned when the firm has the opposite characteristics which is the case for every MLP in the Institutional Income Plus portfolio).

Phillips 66 Partners' latest senior unsecured debt offering was assigned a Baa3 rating (bottom of Investment Grade) by Moody's alongside its standalone credit rating of Ba1 (top of Non-Investment Grade). It's affiliate and GP Phillips 66's A3- rating (Mid-Level Investment Grade) should also be taken into account. Moody's commentary said it expected PSXP's leverage to rise toward 4.0x with a potential downgrade occurring at 5.0x. Leverage, however, has gone the opposite direction to 2.8x suggesting an upgrade is over due which would put all metrics associated with PSXP in Investment Grade territory.

In terms of units outstanding, another often overlooked but critical metric, PSXP had 123.8 million shares outstanding as of September 30, 2018. Q2's figure was 122.9 million which was up less than 1% from Q1's 121.8 million. LP units outstanding in recent periods have been very stable. If we jump back to June 30 of 2016, however, there were only 91.0 million LP units in existence which was up approximately 9% year over year. While PSXP has resisted issuing LP units lately, this is something we need to keep an eye on.

Source

Distribution growth doesn't happen by chance; MLPs need to add profitable capacity to grow distributions over time. I will take the opportunity to share our analysis of PSXP's largest current project under development to give insight into our due diligence process.

The Gray Oak Pipeline has an estimated total cost of $2.2 billion with PSXP owning 42.25% of the project. What is not so obvious here is that percentage assumes all involved third parties exercise all their buyout options which is possible but certainly not guaranteed. We will assume, however, the worst case scenario and stick with the 42.25% figure.

Source

This asset extends from the Gulf Coast to the red hot and extremely established Permian Basin. Fun fact: It is estimated that similar amounts of hydrocarbons will eventually be recovered from the Permian Basin in West Texas as Saudi Arabia's Ghawar field - the Saudi's largest and most prolific geological region by a significant margin (63% of all the country's output) having produced nearly 5,000,000 bbls of oil every day for over three decades. In fact, the Permian Basin would be the fourth largest oil producer in the world if it was its own country and is quickly on the way to the number two spot. The Permian Basin is currently pumping at least 3,200,000 bbls and is home to more active rigs than any other area in the U.S.

Despite the likely situation in which PSXP owns 75% of the Gray Oak Pipeline, we'll assume it the lower figure applies to the 1,000,000 bbls of estimated capacity or 422,000 bbls. PSXP's average tariff is $0.64 for full year 2018 for gross revenues of $98.6 million annually. At the 75% project ownership level they'd be $176.1 million. The smaller figure still generates $0.74 cents per unit in additional revenue compared to Q4's distribution of $0.835. In other words, one of PSXP's seven major projects under development between now and 2020 could reasonably generate incremental cash flow comparable to all of Q4's cash distribution to LPs.

While I prefer a unit holder friendly IDR buyout deal occur since the GP is now absorbing a substantial amount of PSXP's cash flow, this thesis does not depend on it. Nor does it assume the small probability that PSX might buy PSXP outright in a "roll up." Subsequently, our price target is conservative and far below it's five year highs despite the firm's record performance and our expectation it will continue, albeit at a rate closer to 20%, for the next few years. I don't think the market has the willpower to reward PSXP with a much higher stock price (>50% capital gain) as long as the IDR structure is maintained even if current growth rates continue for many more years.

Source

Challenges and Valuation

The headwinds facing PSXP that we must incorporate into our analysis are its IDR structure, general malaise in the traditional MLP sector, and headwinds facing energy at a broader level. In addition, the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission announced on March 15, 2018 that interstate (rather than intrastate) pipelines will lost an important tax deduction. While this impacts all larger MLPs, many of EPD's key assets, for instance, connect the Permian Basin to the nation's largest refining hub which happen to both be in Texas. I specifically analyzed PSXP's exposure and there are at least three pipeline networks this will be impacted to some degree. On the other hand, management has stated, and I believe accurately so, that the extent they are overseen by FERC is relatively minimal. In fact, PSXP went on record stating that they expect essentially no impact from the legislation. This seems in direct conflict with Enbridge's decision to roll up its MLP so uncertainty remains.

In aggregate, this means we need to be diligent in securing this high performing company at an optimum price. Though PSXP is fairly attractive today, I suggest an entry point closer to its 52 week low at a tax-advantaged 7.5% yield. Given a conservative 20% distribution growth in 2019 (how often do you hear that?), the yield jumps to 8.9% annually by the end of the year if the stock doesn't move. At that level, PSXP would be paying 100-200 basis points higher than the popular indices compared to its historical levels of least 75 basis points lower. What does that mean? It's highly unlikely to happen and PSXP's share price will rise accordingly.

Thank you for reading. Please let us know if you have any ideas you'd like us to explore. Interested in more income oriented recommendations across traditional and nontraditional asset classes including real-time alerts? Start a free trial of our Institutional Income Plus service and learn more about our institutional investing approach. Join the community to access this week's detailed recommendations, including specific entry and exit targets in real-time, across BDCs, REITs, Preferred Equity, and many others. We also have an all-inclusive income portfolio and allocation guidelines which updated daily alongside weekly market commentary from our two Portfolio Managers.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in MMP, EPD, PSXP, PSX over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: We are long KMI and have BUY limit orders outstanding on MMP, EPD, and PSXP which may be reached between when this article was submitted and when it is published.