Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (APYRF) CEO Michael Emory on Q4 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Michael Emory

Thank you, Ron. Good morning, everyone. And welcome to our conference call. Tom, Cecilia, and Hugh are here with me to discuss Allied's results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2018.

We may, in the course of this conference call, make forward-looking statements about future events or future performance. These statements, by their nature, are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual events or results to differ materially, including those risks described under the heading Risks and Uncertainties in our most recently filed Annual Information Form. Material assumptions that underpin any forward-looking statements we make include those assumptions described under forward-looking disclaimer in our most recent quarterly report.

Now for a brief overview. Favorable fundamentals, intense focus on operations and years of deliberate capital allocation, made for an active and successful 2018. We propelled strong organic growth in our rental portfolio and we made excellent progress on our development portfolio, materially reducing construction, leasing and funding risk going forward. Cecilia will elaborate on our financial results for 2018 and our financial outlook for 2019. Tom will follow with an overview of our operating results. Hugh will discuss our development pipeline. And I'll finish with the discussion of our strategic outlook going forward.

So now, over to Cecilia.

Cecilia Williams

Good morning. I will summarize 2018 from a financial prospective and outline what we expect in 2019. Looking back to 2018, we achieved what we said out to achieve a year ago. Our rental portfolio generated 9.6% same asset NOI in the year, which was better than expected, driving this with occupancy take up in Monteria, as well as rent growth in Toronto. Our portfolio also generated a year-over-year increase in AFFO per unit of 13% as space that we leased in 2017 became economically productive in 2018.

Moving on to NAV per unit growth. We placed more important on development completions and organic growth driving NAV per unit growth than cap rate compression, which we can’t control. We propelled 10% NAV per unit growth in 2018 even with a reduced IFRS value of $64 million reflected in our Calgary portfolio. In 2018, development completions and organic growth represented just over 60% of NAV per unit growth, and cap rate compression primarily at 151 Front and in our Montreal portfolio represented the balance.

We were also able to strengthen our balance sheet yet again in 2018 with debt metrics at year end that were stronger than ever. We pushed our net debt to EBITDA to 7.1 times, just outside our targeted range of remaining below 7 times. We pushed our interest coverage ratio to 3.2 times within our target of being above 3 times. We also pushed our debt to gross book value to 29%, also within our targeted range of remaining below 35%. We achieved this through two large equity offerings in 2018, totaling $450 million. We were able to use our favorable cost of equity to retire a large amount of debt without experiencing material earnings dilutions.

We also focused on improving liquidity in the year. In November, we amended our unsecured lines to increase the limit from $250 million to $400 million, extending the maturity to January 20, 2022. In December, we upward refinanced $150 million unsecured term loan, drawing an additional $100 million at a fixed rate of 3.992%, which we used to pay down our unsecured lines. We did this to finish the year with maximum liquidity in the form of $290 million of available room on our lines. We grew our pool of unencumbered properties by 46% in 2018, bringing it to $4.3 billion at year-end, representing 68% of our IFRS investment property value. We continue with our unwavering commitment to the balance sheet.

Now, on to expectations for 2019. We finished 2018 with leased area of 96.7% and occupancy of 96.3%. So we will drive growth going forward to renewals and replacements, as well as occupancy gain in our urban data center portfolio. We expect the same asset NOI from our rental portfolio to continue growing in 2019, albeit at a more tempered pace than 2019 in the low to mid single digit range of growth. We also expect FFO and AFFO per unit growth to be in the low to mid single digit range. Tempered in 2019 by NOI decline arising from development starts and turnover vacancies, both of which we plan to take advantage of by boosting our NOI meaningfully in the coming years.

The most important development start is King Toronto, which Hugh will discuss shortly. The most important turnover vacancies are at Cite Multimedia where we are making room for Morgan Stanley’s expansion and 468 King West, which Indigo will vacate when it moves into King Portland Center, enabling us to upgrade and re-lease the building at current high net rental rates. We expect interest expense in 2019 to be higher by around $4 million. With respect to G&A in 2019, we expect it to run at a quarterly level similar to what we experienced in Q4. Note that our financial outlook for 2019 excludes; one, anticipated non-recurring condo marking expenses and condo profits in the year; and two, the financial impact of any acquisitions completed in the year.

I will now pass the call to Tom for a discussion of our leasing and operating activities.

Tom Burns

Thank you, Cecilia. Leasing environment remains strong with demand in all markets. In fact, each of our markets showed growth in occupancy and leased area over 2018. We’re going to lease 2.6 million of square feet of space over the course of the year. Our occupied area increased by 1.1% over Q3 and 2.8% for the year. Our leased area increased by just 0.5% over Q3 and 1.5% for the year. Now stand at 96.7% leased portfolio wide.

Interestingly, Calgary showed the biggest increase in leased area in 2018 and now sits at a relatively healthy 92%. We continued to earn significant lifts in net rents on space renewed or replaced. For the 12 months ending December 31st, rents grew by 18% on the affected area. While rental growth has largely been as a result of substantial increases in Toronto, we are beginning to see rent increases in Montréal.

Moving from East to West, I will provide a brief update on leasing activity in our major markets; Montréal, Toronto, Calgary and Vancouver and then conclude with an update on the network dense urban data centers. Staring in Montréal, we made great strides over the course of 2018, attracting new large tenant to the portfolio and extending important leases. All of our major buildings are now highly leased but we needed to also focus on a number of small spaces in the portfolio that had been vacant for some time.

Over the course of 2018, our Montréal leasing team market our smaller units very aggressively, and as it turns out very successfully. At year-end, we exceeded our goal of 97% leased and reached 97.4%, largely because of the focus on smaller units. 97.4% is the highest level of leased area over a decade for us in this market. Next up for Montreal is to complete the lease up of our development project at 425 BJ and to push rents on the coming renewals.

Moving to Toronto, our goal in 2018 was to substantially pre-release the office portion of the well. We stand at 71% leased and continue to work to attract new tenants to this project. We essentially have space for only one more large user of approximately 150,000 square feet with remaining balance of available space being smaller high value floor place at the top of the tower. Demand of the existing portfolio in Toronto remains very high with our most recent deals at King & Spadina reaching $40 per square foot net. We have a few development projects in planning stages at King & Spadina with serious interesting express even before we have required for the approvals.

Moving to Calgary, we have done a very good job filling small spaces in the beltline and have increased our leased area to 92%. With respect to TELUS Sky, our development project with West Bank in TELUS, we recently finalized two leases totaling just over 30,000 square feet, bringing the leased area to 42%. Currently, there are 40,000 square feet of space under negotiation. In Vancouver, the market is very strong and we sit with very little space available for lease.

Lastly, our network dense urban data centers. We are now documenting and agreed-upon terms with one user for 10,000 square feet at 250 Front and continue to work with two additional users, totaling 15,000 square feet. If we can complete these deals, our leased area will be 76%. During our last call, we referred to the Cross Lake fiber cable being installed between New York and Toronto, and this cable is now in place at 151 Front. We expect this direct link to the U.S. will become active this year and boost our ancillary rental revenue.

Between now and December 31, 2020, 37% of our leased area matures among our three facilities. We have completed deals for 30% of this space already and negotiated significant increases in rents and ancillary charges. We fully expect to complete renewals for all remaining space by the end of this year and expect significant increases in revenue on renewal leases.

I will now turn the call over to Hugh for discussion on our development activities.

Hugh Clark

Thanks, Tom. I will touch on quarter's development highlights. This quarter has seen progress made in both our active development projects, as well as our future development pipeline. I will begin by giving an overview of the progress made on the projects we have under construction and then give an update on the projects for which we are pursuing approvals.

Projects under development, working from east to west; we continue to make significant progress at our 425 VJ project; construction continues on the additional components of the development with significant advancement on the infill work and the additional floors on top of the existing structure; this project remains on track for completion at the end of 2019. Our work on the repositioning of the ground floor at Le Nordelec has made significant progress this quarter. The relocation of Le Nordelec from Cite multimedia was completed at the end of January. We have begun evaluating the intensification potential of the property with a goal of establishing a plan for the future expansion by the end of Q3.

In Central Canada, we are completing work on the commercial component of King Portland Center. We anticipate tenants occupying the building starting in March. On the residential side, we anticipate construction to wrap up in Q2 2019 with the condo purchasers' occupying the building beginning in the late spring. Construction on the well continues to progress according to our schedule. For the office tower at the corner of Front and Spadina, we have started work above grade. We've advanced work on the remaining buildings with a goal of coming to grade through Q2 2019. We have tendered the majority of the work for the project and anticipate to procure the remainder of the finishing work over the next couple of quarters.

For the JV project with West Bank at Adelaide & Duncan, we are progressing selective demolition work on the heritage structure now that the facade retention system is in place. We currently stand at approximately 65% of our cost in fixed price contracts with another 10% under negotiations. For our JV project with RioCan on College Street, we have commenced the construction. This project is slated to be completed in Q1 2021. In Western Canada, the commercial component of TELUS Sky is nearing completion. TELUS is scheduled to commence fit out work in February. Occupancy continues to be scheduled for Q3 2019 for the commercial component of the building and late in 2019 for the residential component of the project. In Vancouver, West Bank continued their excavation work on 400 West Georgia. This project is progressing according to our anticipated schedule.

Intensification approvals. Our current focus for approval is on our intensification project in Central Canada. Our King and Spadina project with West Bank has progressed both in terms of presale activity as well as design work. We anticipate construction begin in late summer 2019. We continue to push for municipal approvals for Adelaide and Spadina project, as well as our King and Brant project. We anticipate receiving approvals in late Q1 2019 to early Q2. In Western Canada, we have established a plan to redevelop the Lockheed building. Discussions with the city and province have progressed to a point where we are engaging a construction manager. Our goal is to finalize our construction cost and schedule by the end of the quarter.

I will now turn the call back to Michael.

Michael Emory

Thank you, Hugh. The outlook for our urban workspace portfolio remains positive, as is evidenced from what Cecelia, Tom and Hugh have just said. The outlook for our network dense urban data centers is equally positive. From here on, I will use the acronym UDCs to refer to our urban data centers.

In our last conference call, I followed up on the possibility of increasing our exposure to UDCs. I started by reiterating how critical a component of Canada’s communications infrastructure our UDCs have become. I also emphasized our responsibility to ensure that our UDCs continued to be fairly valued in our financial statements. Finally, I articulated a preliminary plan for increasing our exposure to network dense UDCs in a way that wouldn't alter the risk profile of our business. I characterize the plan as evolutionary rather than revolutionary, something that would occur organically over time and wouldn’t be executed on a speculative basis.

I remain confident in the preliminary plan. You will recall that the first step is to propel NOI growth over the next five years. Continued occupancy gain at 250 Front West will contribute meaningfully. Though, it will plateau as we approach full occupancy. Rent growth and growing interconnection revenue will also contribute meaningfully. We intend to report regularly and specifically on NOI growth from our UDC asset base. This will enable us to build a growth forecast based on actual quarterly results rather than on assumptions about lease up, rental rates and the rates that cross connections are established at the facilities.

Allied opportunity set continues to expand, while remaining within our investments and operating focus. This bodes well for acquisitions in 2019, an activity that's notoriously hard to predict. In 2017 and 2018, we completed $123 million and $143 million in acquisitions respectively. We expect to exceed this level of acquisitions in 2019, perhaps materially. An example of our expanding opportunity set arises from the fact that owner operators in Vancouver have begun to approach us directly with investment opportunities. This will enable us to expand our portfolio at a time when urban Vancouver is transforming from a secondary to a primary Canadian office market. I consider it imperative that Allied penetrate Vancouver more fully as we aspire to be a leading provider of urban workspace in all major Canadian cities. We made progress in Vancouver last year and we will make further progress this year.

Another example arises from the fact that global real estate investors are more interested than ever in Canada’s major cities, particularly Montréal, Toronto and Vancouver. I believe this will extend to Calgary in due course. Many of these investors are intent on working with Canadian organizations that have a strong urban platform. This may prove timely for Allied, and I'll explain why. We very much want to lever our platform more fully than we have in the past. We are fortunate to have ready access to low-cost capital. We've certainly taken advantage of this in building our business and we will continue to allocate large amounts of capital to our business going forward.

We haven't yet taken full advantage of our platform, which I consider to be understandable. Over the past five years, we've been expanding and strengthening our platform to keep pace with accelerating opportunity and activity. I believe we've done a very good job in this regard and can now reasonably strive to use our platform to enhance our investment and operating returns. This is not something I expect to achieve overnight, but it is something I'm intent on achieving and something that we can reasonably expect to achieve over time.

Overall, we continue to have confidence in and commitment to our strategy of consolidating and intensifying distinctive urban workspace and network dense UDCs, all as we've outlined in this conference call presentation. We firmly believe that our strategy continues to be underpinned by the most important secular trends in Canadian and global real estate. We also firmly believe that we have the properties, the people and the platform necessary to execute our strategy for the ongoing benefit of our unit holders. I hope this has been a useful and comprehensive update for you.

We would now be pleased to answer any questions you may have.

Chris Couprie

Just two quick ones from me just on the guidance that you guys provided for '19, with respect to 250 Front. Does that include any incremental leasing and ancillary revenue growth? And then secondly, just strategically you called out increasing your exposure to Vancouver. Where do you potentially see that business growing?

Michael Emory

With respect to the first question, it does not include incremental leasing or interconnection revenue growth, same if you will basis as last year. We certainly aspire to achieve both, but we weren’t prepared to assume either in finalizing our internal forecast for 2019. With respect to Vancouver, we expect to grow in the conventional areas for Allied, which would be Gastown, Crosstown, Yaletown and potentially Railtown. We’re also are interested in what's transpiring in the Mount Pleasant area. So there is a strong base of high-tech business in the City of Vancouver. It wants to the housed in a manner that is entirely consistent with the way Allied has served its users over two decades now, and we want to be a big part of that in Vancouver.



Chris Couprie

So would you say you have a target in terms of the share of your business that will eventually come from Vancouver?

Michael Emory

We do. I am a tiny bit hesitant to articulate it, but I will get over that quickly. We want to get to a 1 million square feet in that market as soon as possible. So I am not suggesting we're going to get there overnight or this year. But to us a million square feet of high caliber Class I office property is a bare minimum as far as we're concerned for critical mass.

Operator

Your next question will come from the line of Mark Rothschild with Canaccord. Please go ahead.

Mark Rothschild

Last year or maybe two years, you exited some markets that were not worth you anymore. And over the past year, you haven’t really sold much. I’m curious if as you look out for your portfolio. Do you see assets in your markets that you'd want to sell either just not core asset or smaller asset that you want to sell? And to that point, how does this relate to your funding requirement for your development as far as you've been very successful in reducing leverage to issuing equity. Does that fit in at all going forward?

Michael Emory

We don't see any material amount of non-core assets in Toronto or in Montreal. Although, there are an inconsequential few. Where I do see the possibility over a two to three-year timeframe of monetizing a more material amount of our current investment base would be in Ottawa and in Edmonton. It is not possible for Allied to grow in those market, either materially in terms of asset base or in terms of earnings. And while we love the buildings we have in each market and while they are excellent buildings and in a way the best Class I buildings in those markets, it probably doesn't make sense for us to own them long-term.

So I would see us in two or three years not this year and not next year, because there are certain operating achievements we want at each building before we would be in an optimal position to sell them. But in two or three years, I could see us selling those. So it's probably far not from the future, Mark, that it wouldn't be any material part of our development program, because most of our development costs are weighted in '19 and '20. So I don't think the timing will be convenient for funding our existing development commitments. But I do think it’s something that we want to do in the fullness of time.

Mark Rothschild

Maybe just one other question. I think that Tom mentioned that you've had some improvement in Calgary more in the beltline area, it sounds like as opposed to downtown. Are you seeing any recovery at all in the downtown? And might be you made comments about increasing your exposure to Calgary, and you think long-term this will be a good market. Is this an area where we could see more investments this year?

Michael Emory

Yes, it is a market where we would see more investments. It's likely to be on the beltline as opposed to on 6th or 8th Avenue. But it won't be large in scale. There don’t appear to be any large opportunities in the Calgary market today. But there do appear to be more or less continuous smaller opportunities that fit our investments and operating focus, and we'll certainly take advantage of them when they arise or when we can initiate them. But again, I don't see it taking on any consequential scale in 2019. The $20 million to $30 million would be the top end that I would hope for in that market. We're really expecting a much larger amount of acquisition in the Vancouver market.

Operator

We will now take the next question from the line of Mario Saric with Scotiabank. Please go ahead.

Mario Saric

Just coming back to a question on the guidance, and I think Cecelia you mentioned a couple of impacts coming from the King development, Indigo leaving and then Cite Multimedia I guess turnover there presumably going to Nordelec. How would you quantify the impact of those three items on the guidance for '19? And then looking out in terms of planned re-leasing of the space at Cite and where Indigo is departing. How do you think of what the potential upside on new rental leases in terms of the [doubt] in the rent going forward?

Michael Emory

Mario, I think the most material of those three anticipated changes in 2019 is 468 King by far. It’s around 65,000 square-foot building. When Indigo leaves, we will substantially retrofit and upgrade the building. That will take us I would anticipate at least 12 months. Certainly, take us all of 2019. And I would expect a very significant increase in NOI on the re-leasing of that space. The rents in the market, as Tom mentioned, are approaching $40 net, which is a dramatic increase over what indigo is currently paying. And we also expect to be able to convert the sub, if you will the sub ground floor and the floor into retail. That was the one instance in the early days where we, if you will, succumbed to the pressure of office users to occupied ground floor and elevated basement space. And we very much want to get that back and convert it to retail. And of course we would expect in that case the rents to be somewhere in the $80 to $90 net per square foot range, probably a little lower in the basement and maybe a little higher on the elevated ground floor. So there will be I think a contribution coming from 468 in 2020, but it will simply be a bit of a drag on us in 2019.

Mario Saric

And then shifting gears to 250 Front, granted the guidance doesn't reflect any incremental leasing there or incremental ancillary revenue. But just as you sit today at the property, how do you feel about the leasing prospect today versus a year ago? And what would you say would be the difference between the two in terms of potential to lease it up today versus a year ago? Is it simply just the passage of time? How do you feel about the space today versus a year ago?

Michael Emory

I will give you my view. You may have to qualify it given my unrestrained optimism. But I would say our view of the leasability is better today than it was a year ago, primarily because there are a number of possibilities that are much further advanced. And those prospects have not gone away and won't go away, but require an ordinance amount of time to get from, if you will, conception to the point where decisions made. So there are, Tom alluded to, I think 15,000 square feet. Those are material new users of space in the facility. We've been working on them for over a year. So we are, if you will, by virtue of the inflection of time or closer to the finishing line there than we were a year ago.

Tom Burns

The other thing I would Mike is that the users that we're dealing with are sticky. They're going to attract others. Once done and in place, they will attract additional uses to the building that were not currently working with. So those are important ones for us to complete and we continue to make progress, slow but we're getting there.

Michael Emory

And the only consolation regarding the slow scenario is the users themselves told us right out of the gate what their timeframe was for decision. And they haven't disappointed us. It has taken every bit as long as they told us they would. But Tom makes a very good point and that's what I was alluding to about them being important new users. They're users that actually attract other users. Whereas with the exception of AWS direct connect, none of the existing users at 250 front attract other users, but AWS direct connect does but that would be the only one. So I guarded optimism but we just don't want to have a substantial assumption built into our internal forecasts that we would run the risk of not meeting or not satisfying.

Mario Saric

And then sticking to the UDCs, the IFRS cap rate on the assets was flat quarter-over-quarter. So we saw a pretty nice down tick in Q3. What do you see as being the catalyst to potentially see further compression in those cap rates if there is further compression potential?

Michael Emory

I think the biggest catalyst would be transactions for other network dense urban datacenters in North America, or perhaps even in other parts of the world. That was what underpinned the decline in Q3. And I think additional transactions would have impact on the cap rate that would be applied. And of course that industry tends to function more on multiple but we translated into cap rates.

Cecilia Williams

I think also Mario as we continue to develop this strategy around those assets and continue finding new revenue streams that aren’t always square footage related, that will feed into the appraisal assumptions and model. So it’s the combination of what we plan to do with the asset, as well as the transactions in the market.

Mario Saric

And it was mentioned on those fee streams that you're expected to disclose them when they actually surface. What timing should we think about in terms of the incremental exposure?

Michael Emory

We’re going to start in Q1 2019.

Mario Saric

My last question just comes back, Michael, to your comment on the platform and having not taken advantage fully of the platform yet. And you believe you can do so now to enhance returns over time. You also mentioned increasing international interest in Canada's major urban markets. And also, let's say enhancing acquisition pipelines. It sounds to me like there's an opportunity potentially to do joint ventures with other partners outside of just pure development. Is that a fair comment? And if so, would you consider selling partial stakes in existing assets to fund future growth going forward?

Michael Emory

There is a lot of questions inherent in that, but I think I can answer them well. It's become ever more apparent to us as we almost traveled the global, representing Allied to the institutional investors that our cities have gained prominence globally as a place to invest, be it directly or through the capital markets. When we were in Asia recently, not only did we meet with equity investors, we actually met with a number of organizations who had interest in investing directly in Canada but who don't have the platform that would be necessary in order to execute that execution, simply as an example. So what we're thinking is in the past, we've never levered our platform the way developers that we deal with do. We've never levered our platform by owning partial interest and managing the entire asset, which has been done by a number of our peers in the Canadian public real estate space.

So we do believe that our platform plus our embedded value add portfolio gives us the basis to generate preferred returns on joint projects. And we certainly do want to manage entire assets even though we will have a co-ownership interest only in them. Will we be selling our existing asset base or a percentage interest in it in order to achieve that? I think that’s less likely. I think what's more likely is that we will acquire assets that fit our investments and operating focus with others who are more passive in terms of how they invest, and will augment our return by managing the entire asset. But as I say, this isn't something that we expect to achieve overnight, but it is something we now feel we can very effectively and realistically strive to achieve.

The platform is very well developed, the team is very deep, the expertise is very comprehensive in my opinion, and we can not only pursue the opportunities that we are pursuing but we can pursue additional opportunities and pursue them in a way where we use our platform and maybe our capital less to generate the returns that we want. Although, as I mentioned, there is no possibility that we're not going to be allocating significant amounts to capital to our business going forward, that will always be -- or at least in the near term, that would be a significant component of what we do. But that's how we're thinking about it.

Operator

We'll now take the next question from the line of Mike Markidis with Desjardins. Please go ahead.

Mike Markidis

Michael, just following up on Mario's line one of questions there regarding the leveraging the platform, maybe to ask a little bit more directly. Have you had direct conversations with entities at this point? Just trying to a get a sense of how close you might be to doing something in this regard?

Michael Emory

I think the right way to answer that question is we have been having such conversations with entities for some time now. And by sometime, I would mean the last 24, maybe even 36-months. So a number of passive sources of capital had wanted to collaborate with us and we have expressed interest in doing so, but we haven't made it a priority. A great example, Mike, to give you some color is everybody and his brother wants to be part of Union Center. As you know, we're probably not going to initiate the development of Union Center in this cycle. I don't want to take on another large development project at this point in the development wave, even though I believe there's a few years left in that wave.

So we've had discussions around concrete opportunities, but we've never pulled the trigger if you will. We're not in a point or in a position today where we're about to pull the trigger. But we are in a position today where we're prepared to allocate our time and our resources to pursuing these opportunities a bit more aggressively and to considering them a bit more fully as we go forward. If the time is right, it was a little premature, two or three years ago and last year, our over-writing focus was to get the development portfolio de-risked in terms of leasing, construction and funding. Now that that's been achieved and this isn’t to suggest we're going to sleep on that, there's still lots of work to be done. But now that that’s been achieved, this is where I'd like to focus a little bit more of our time and our effort.

Mike Markidis

And then I guess Union Center when fully developed is very much different type of asset than perhaps the typical Class I building at least in its Class I form without a significant intensification. So, I guess just in terms of the acquisition of the stabilized typical Class I property. Do you find that those potential capital sources that you alluded to having interest in Union Center where they have the same amount of interest for the typical Class I property?

Michael Emory

If we wanted to put a portfolio of Tier 1 Class I properties together and sell at half interest, we could do that yesterday and we could do it at a very high price. We don’t want to do it. Where I think there is -- so the answer is yes, there is interest. We'd have to create scale and we have to give up half of what we own. And we have no interest in doing that. What I think is more likely though is a lot of the people who have approached us are very interested in being at the forefront of the creation and provision of urban workspace, and they perceive us to be there. So a project like QRC West, a project like King Portland Center, a project like 90 Duncan, there would be enormous interest in participating collaboratively with us in projects like that either during the development phase or on completion.

And I think that's where probably the greatest amount of interest is, because the one thing these sources of capital I think strive for is scale. So would they buy 500, 502 King West or co-ownership interest, probably would. But I think if we parceled everything at Kings and Spadina together and offered a half interest non-managing, I think it would fly out the door, but we'd rather die to do that.

Mike Markidis

And then just with respect to your comments on Vancouver. And it sounded like you're alluding to a much bigger year this year relative to the past couple from an acquisition perspective, and be an emphasis on the Vancouver market just given the valuations of that marketplace. Is it something that given current conditions, you believe Allied can do accretively from day one, or is it something where you’re might be facing some dilution initially?

Michael Emory

I think the most realistic prospect is probably neutrality or very, very modest accretion but that would be the best we can hope for there. And when I say this, I'm talking about year one. Over time as we work a larger portfolio one that's more coherent and has more capacity for working and reworking then I think we could earn our way to what would be not dramatic accretion, but material and meaningful accretion. But going in, it would not be anything to write home about in terms of short-term accretion.

Mike Markidis

Last one from me before I turn it back just on Vancouver as a marketplace. It perhaps has a more robust supply pipeline than even Toronto does. Just curious how you view this supply demand dynamic of Vancouver relative to how you're seeing Toronto?

Michael Emory

I think theoretically, there is a bit more risk of oversupply in Vancouver than there is in Toronto. But I think ultimately at this stage at least, the risk is theoretical. Most of what's been built is committed to in two notable instances by Amazon. And certainly the success we've had at 400 West Georgia gives us confidence that there's a lot of demand that needs to be supplied and satisfied. So I don't think it's a big near term risk, but I do think one way you can defend against it is by having the properties that we tend to focus on, which do tend to be more resilient and a bit more sticky. But there is a lot of supply being created, but there is not -- the really high quality supply is not speculative.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] We'll now take the next question from the line of Jenny Ma with BMO Capital Markets. Please go ahead.

Jenny Ma

So Michael, just a couple more questions about Vancouver. You had mentioned that the sellers are now approaching you with opportunities. So just wanted get some color on what their profile is if you can comment on that, what their motivation is? Is there is any correlation with some of the, I guess, nerves around the residential market selling over in commercial. What's created this scenario where there is more acquisition opportunities for Allied?

Michael Emory

I think there are two things, and we've experienced this before actually many times. What we found is the best way this to stimulate this opportunity is to actually do things, to actually be active in a market. So when we started buying in King and Spadina in 1998, the mere act of doing so actually brought more opportunities our way even though people understood at least conceptually what we were planning to do. And that's happened to us again and again and again over the years when we bought Cite Multimedia in Montréal, everyone thought we were on drug back in 2007. And all of a sudden, opportunities came out of the woodwork. They may have thought we were idiots prepared to buy anything. But interestingly enough, the opportunities that came out of the woodwork were the very kind of opportunities we focus on. I think that's what happening in Vancouver.

The announcement with respect to 400 West Georgia, probably the known success of the leasing efforts there and then the three or four small acquisitions that we made over the course of 2018, I think attracted attention of organizations there that own assets and want to either collaborate with us or see if we’re prepared to acquire assets efficiently and quietly. There are even some who see us as an opportunity to get into the Toronto market. And indeed, I think I would characterize our relationship with West Bank as in a way having evolved that way. We represented for Westbank the opportunity to penetrate the Toronto market more fully and I think we've helped Westbank materially in that regard. They in turn allowed us to penetrate the Vancouver market at a time when we were almost ready to give up the ghost and conclude that we could never achieve critical mass there. So I think its activity driven more than anything else.

Jenny Ma

So would you characterize these organization as being domestic or foreigner. Is there a mix of both?

Michael Emory

Almost entirely domestic local domestic.

Jenny Ma

Moving over back to Toronto, maybe this is something for Tom to jump in with. But could you give some color on the velocity of deal flow from the tech users. There's lot of press on to serve the unprecedented demand coming from that. Are they doing deals whether taking more space than they need in anticipation of future growth? And with the vacancy where it's at, some of them have come up against constraints and even taken space in the typical office buildings closer to where the analyst just sitting. Do you see any plat toeing in that? And if they get up against the wall as far as supply or lack of supply. Do they sit and wait until something opens up in downtown or does start building suburbs or expanding in other markets?

Tom Burns

Lot of questions there, Jenny, but I would say that the demand on the part of the tech companies is unrelenting. They all want to be located in downtown Toronto or near down town Toronto. They are making commitments that are firm on large chunks of space with options to expand in time. We don't allow the tenants to paint us into a corner, so we can’t deal with that space they've got options on. We put time limits on it. But they are all planning for future. Where they will continue to grow where there is no more supply? I’m not sure. I think that they will wait and expand in downtown Toronto wherever they can.

Jenny Ma

So it's a downtown or bust attitude towards looking at that space?

Tom Burns

It seems like that. The tenants that we’re talking to are focused and we’re talking to a few now who are located in the suburbs and they're 100% determined to be downtown.

Jenny Ma

So I guess the constraint as far as the demand goes is really on space as opposed to their own growth flattening out. Is that fair to say?

Tom Burns

It's hard to predict their growth, but they're certainly a constraint on space.

Operator

We will take our next question from Matt Kornack with National Bank Financial. Please go ahead.

Matt Kornack

Just quickly on the Cite Multimedia move. Is Morgan Stanley expanding into Cite space, or are they moving to some other space in the property?

Michael Emory

They are expanding into Cite space and other. Are they taking larger back space, Tom?

Tom Burns

Yes they are taking larger back space and there is a expansion to the building as well…

Michael Emory

Yes, it's a very large expansion. I think we described it in our Q3 results. But in any event, it is the Cite space for sure and larger back and it's a very big expansion. And as you may recall Matt, a very lengthy extension as well.

Matt Kornack

And just looking at your 2019 Eastern Canada renewal spreads, there's a bit of a downtick. Is that related to this expansion or is that some other lease within Eastern Canada?

Michael Emory

No, it's not related to the expansion. In fact, I think the expansion rents were fixed last year and are very appealing and represent growth. It's an interesting question. It arose even at the board meeting yesterday, why are these differences negative in Montréal. The process we go through is we calculate of course the in-place rent arithmetic that's easy to ascertain. And then we have the different brokers who serve us with respect to different buildings in the market, whatever market it happens to be, provide us with their estimates of market rent.

The estimates in Montréal have been low in my opinion. And again, this is just me speaking but they have been low for a while. We see no reason to, if you will, contest those estimates. But I think those estimates understate the market rents for our space in the Montreal market. I think though, I actually -- I think the estimates for Calgary are entirely accurate. And the erosion inherent in those estimates, I do expect to experience overtime. But I don't expect to experience material erosion in the Montreal marketplace.

Matt Kornack

And given where you're sitting occupancy wise, you can be patient and push rents as was mentioned in the initial commentary?

Michael Emory

Yes.

Matt Kornack

With regards to G&A, Cecelia, I didn’t understand if you meant that Q4 should be a run rate annualized number, or if we should take the average for 2018 as being a number that we should look at, only because I think there's some maybe bonus types up in Q4, or is that a good period?

Cecilia Williams

Yes, I think you can use Q4 2018 as a run rate for each quarter in 2019.

Matt Kornack

So it will be a little bit higher as a percentage of NOI next year?

Cecilia Williams

A little bit, yes.

Matt Kornack

On the King project, I think you’ve changed the disclosures slightly with regards to what's in the cost versus the return. And it's only I think now the retail component, or is there remaining commercial component. Can you provide any information, as you gave I think a sales proceeds and expectation on the condos but what the cost would be for that?

Michael Emory

What we’ve been averaging or what we've been targeting for the condo proceeds is in line with what is typical for the market. So the profit margin on the proceeds versus cost is averaged when it is normally achieved in the market is what I would say.

Matt Kornack

And do you expect ballpark range as to what the typical market would be?

Michael Emory

It would be in that 20% to 25% profit margin.

Matt Kornack

And then, Cecilia, on the availability of unsecured term loans. What's the depth of that market? And to what extent can you continue to use it while the unsecured bond markets are a little bit volatile with regards to the spreads? And I guess on the other side is, I know you don't like mortgages, I mean I don't think you've really taken out too many of them. But would you entertain looking at mortgage debt selectively given the spreads on unsecured debt, or will you go with the term loan type product?

Cecilia Williams

Every time we look at putting a mortgage on an property, we end up shuddering at the thought to be perfectly blunt, even having achieved beyond our target of unencumbered 50% of our asset base. We will keep a close eye on where the unsecured bond market is and just continue looking at all of our options. We are hoping that the bond pricing becomes more favorable than it was at the end of last year. We certainly want to continue with our unsecured debenture program. I would love to do a 10 year bond as everybody known but the pricing has to make sense.

Michael Emory

And the bank market, Matt, in our experienced opens and closes quite repeatedly. It does seem to open when the bond market is not receptive. And my guess is the market we avail ourselves of in December, I believe it was, is not going to stay open indefinitely. Hopefully, at that point the bond market will be more receptive. But we weren’t prepared to transact in the bond market at the end of 2018 and under any circumstances. And if the pricing remains that way, we would not. There are many alternatives out there to the bond market and the bank market if I can call it that is just one of them.

Matt Kornack

And I guess the scale is still the impediment to a bond rating increase at this point, because you arguably have some of the best credit metrics in the space. Is that fair to say?

Cecilia Williams

Yes, from what I've been told by DBRS is, right now our credit rating is based on the assumption that all of our development, the $830 million spend over the next four years is funded with debt. And so I've been told that if we show that -- and I’m going to use the exact term that I was given, it’s a technical term, good chuck of the spending in 2019, if that is funded with equity as opposed to with debt that we might fall on the right side of the bubble with respect to BBB mid versus BBB low. Now, obviously, there is no guarantee on that.

And we certainly don’t intend to fund all of our development with debt. But what the definition of a good chunk is remains to be seen. And in the meantime, we will just continue managing our activities conservatively as we always have. And we will also be working with Moody to get a better understand of what they would look for in terms of an upgrade. I think for Moody, it's not as much as the funding profile as it is the debt to EBITDA metric, which we’re very focused on and wanting to keep that below 7 times. So we will be working with both of those agencies in 2019 to get a better understanding of what exactly we need to do for an upgrade.

Matt Kornack

Well, I guess, at this point, it makes sense for them to look at the fact that your cost of equity is not far off with where your cost of unsecured debt is. But thanks guys.

Operator

We will take the next question from the line of Mike Markidis with Desjardins. Please go ahead.

Mike Markidis

I have a follow-up for, Tom. Tom, I missed your commentary a little bit with respect to the UDCs. I think you had mentioned something to the effect of the announced square footage maturing by 2021. But then it start talking about 30% of that space being renewed and having it all done by the end of the year. Were you talking about the entire amount for 2021? Or are you just talking about having 30% of this year's done and hoping to have the remainder of this year done by the end of the year?

Michael Emory

Between now and the end of 2020, there is about 37% of our UDC space maturing. 30% of that space we've already dealt with and completed, and we're working on the rest.

Mike Markidis

And that 30% that you've got done. Is that already reflected or ducted from the lease maturity profile that's shown in the MD&A?

Michael Emory

No.

Mike Markidis

It's not, okay. So you've already into 30% of that. Okay, so that’s helpful for me. Thank you very much.

