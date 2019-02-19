Growth Splutters With Amazon

The fact that Amazon is overvalued is not news to anyone. But I show why it is worse than actually meets the eye.

Investment Thesis

Amazon (AMZN) is a great growth company, right? We have become familiar with this thinking that we have taken this fact as granted and stopped questioning it. What is Amazon's actual growth? In the article which follows I lay out why I believe that investing in Amazon today offers investors a terrible risk-reward.

Strong Growth in 2018?

As Amazon grows and grows, it becomes increasingly difficult to generate even more revenue which can be added to last year's revenue, so that Amazon can continue to post double-digit revenue growth.

However, for 2018, Amazon found a temporary solution. Back in 2017, towards the end of August, in Q3 2017, Amazon acquired Whole Foods Market.

This acquisition makes a lot of sense. Amazon puts down $13.2 billion (net of cash), in exchange for approximately $16 billion of revenue. Why does this make a lot of sense? Firstly, because Whole Foods is a retailer, which means Amazon is able to 'buy' a lot of revenue very cheaply.

Remember, Whole Foods is a retailer with operating margins hovering around 3%, implying that most of its revenues simply goes back to cover its costs of operations. But for a company like Amazon, which 'only' needs revenue growth to keep Wall Street happy, this is a blessing.

You can see in the graph above, that once Q3 2018 starts to lap over Q3 2017, when Amazon had made the acquisition of Whole Foods, this coincides with Amazon's revenue growth starting to tail off.

Note, this is not to say that Amazon's only source of growth in 2018 was its acquisition of Whole Foods made towards the back end of Q3 2017. But when the company is forced into a corner, where every dollar of revenue counts, everything helps.

Accounting Acrobats

I know that many readers will reach this section of the article and skip over. But don't! I'll make it very simple. What Amazon accomplished was genius. What investors crave is consistent double-digit growth. What investors will happily turn a blind eye to, is how much capital is being deployed into acquisitions to support the seemly recurring revenue Amazon posts each year.

Hence, investors consider a company such as Amazon putting down roughly $13 billion a non-recurring event. Particularly, given that acquisitions are only recorded in the investing section of the cash flow statement.

Also, during a bull market, the only thing that truly matters is revenue growth. So cash goes out via the cash flow statement under Amazon's investing activities and is recognized by investors as non-recurring. Then, this revenue returns to the company via its intensely watched income statement as 'recurring' revenue. Magic!

This Is What Passionate Shareholders And Amazon PR Obsess Over

Time and time again we hear about Amazon's subscription services, AWS, advertising (reported under Other), as Amazon's fastest-growing segments. That these new opportunities are going to reignite Amazon's top line back into the growth story.

Thus, for perspective, I thought it insightful to list above just how important these business 'insights' actually are. Here is the thing, although Amazon's advertising opportunity is growing rapidly, this presently accounts for roughly 4% of total revenue.

In fact, while this business unit grew at over 114% year over year (for fiscal 2018) it is still so small that it did not succeed in moving Amazon's consolidated revenue all that much.

In other words, investors paying up close to $800 billion market cap in the hopes of a business unit with $10 billion of revenue, which is doubling year over year, are likely to end up disappointed.

Looking Ahead

Looking out in 2019 we are presented with a problem. Amazon is by far and wide still being priced as a growth stock. But as we have already discussed above, it continues to be increasingly challenging for Amazon to once again post top-line growth at or above 20%.

Now, the thing with investing is that sentiment can be very quick to turn. For now, investors are all too happy to overpay for Amazon's growth story. But at some point soon, investors will start to compare Amazon with Alphabet (GOOGL) (GOOG) or Microsoft (MSFT) and notice that these companies are still growing at very close to 20% year over year. Yet, they are priced below 20X cash flows from operations.

Amazon, on the other hand, is being priced substantially above 20X (and even more than my table shows, when we adjust for Amazon's expensive leases) and it is growing at less than 20% - hence the huge discrepancy.

Takeaway

I question Amazon's medium-term growth potential. Whether Amazon will succeed in growing at close to 20% year-over-year again, without any accounting acrobats. And ultimately, I question whether investors are getting a satisfactory risk-reward by staying invested in Amazon.

Disclaimer: Please do your own due diligence to reach your own conclusions.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.