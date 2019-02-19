Activision Blizzard Is Laying Off Hundreds - Is This Meant To Be Good?

After a large drop last year, Activision will likely still prove to be a good investment, but management's decisions make me not want to own the company over the long-term.

Although I can understand the short-term boost that this will bring, it isn't a good sign for the overall health of the company and could have unintended long-term consequences.

Activision Blizzard (ATVI) is one of the powerhouses of the gaming industry, whose numerous subsidiaries been responsible for many of the most successful game series over the past few decades. In fact, since Activision merged with Vivendi Games, the owners of Blizzard, to create the joint company in June 2009, they have continuously been the largest games publishers in the world.

The success of their games is also reflected in the stock price, with it comfortably beating the S&P 500 during this timeframe:

Yet as this chart shows, recent investors have not been so lucky. Since peaking last September, they have experienced a decline of over 50%, completely erasing all of their gains from since 2015. Since we aren't currently in a recession (or at the very most only at the very beginning of one), this seems pretty surprising, especially when you look at their numbers:

As you can see, the company last quarter saw them achieve record profitability, which has allowed them to achieve faster EPS growth than their share price over this timeframe - something that hasn't been the case since 2015. The fault instead lies with revenue growth, which although still growing, is far behind the rate of growth that should be expected for a company operating in an industry with strong tailwinds. Whereas the market has been willing to look past that over the past few years, due to its gaming franchises still growing very strong, the decline in monthly active users for their games, along with increased competition has made investors question whether they still deserve a growth premium in the future. After all, while they have managed to continue to grow EPS by increasingly monetizing their games, this is bound to plateau, especially now that there are increasing amounts of backlash from both players and regulatory boards on the ethics behind it.

In the face of all these issues, management knows that something must be changed, and so have embarked on a turnaround effort. Yet whereas I'd have thought it would be a good idea to use some of those extra profits to invest in building a stronger library of games, so that they can continue to accelerate revenue growth and increase players numbers - and only then focus on monetizing the players further -management has a very different idea.

Why layoffs may bring short-term gain, but long-term pain.

That's correct. The same earnings that brought the company record earnings also resulted in around 775 people being laid off - 8% of their workforce. The reasoning behind doing this was that the company needed to de-prioritize unsuccessful ventures, and double-down what's already proven to work. This makes perfect sense, and due to the nature of being a gaming company, it is almost certain that they will have to end some projects, and this should be a trend that should continue to happen in the future. What angers me, both as someone interested in the gaming landscape and a stock analyst, is not that they stopped working on certain projects, but that they chose not to re-allocate these developers onto their successful ventures.

Unfortunately for investors, this decision not only questions this company's ethics but more importantly also hurts their investment thesis. This point doesn't seem immediately obvious if you were to look at investors' reactions on SA though, with many happy about the improvements to EPS that this move will bring. Even though this will bring a short-term boost, it is clear to me that the market realizes that this number doesn't matter, and that it is only likely temporary - otherwise, they would be reporting record highs in the share price right now. Besides, if it was EPS that management is so concerned about, I believe there are plenty of ways to increase without having to hurt the company's long-term prospects.

For a company that is having to lay off employees, management gets paid very well

Since Activision is having to resort to cutting their headcount to ensure that they can achieve growth, I wish to suggest another cost-cutting procedure that I believe should take place. Executive pay the company is far larger than it should be for a company of its size. Just for an example, CEO Bobby Kotick's total pay was $27.5 million in 2017 (including stock-based compensation.) To put this into perspective, the average for a CEO of the company of the same size was only $11 million during that year. Furthermore, the new CFO of the company, Dennis Durkin, received a rewards package worth $15 million on his appointment, alongside his $900,000 salary and $1.35 million target bonus.

All of the above would be fine if the company was significantly outperforming and bringing returns to shareholders that justified this expenditure. These recent events strongly suggest otherwise, and I struggle to understand how management is allowed to "save money" cutting employees, whilst keeping 100% of their pay package. As many have already pointed out, this disparity is in sharp contrast to what happened at Nintendo (OTCPK:NTDOY) in 2014, when after very poor financial results, the late president Satoru Iwata cut his salary in half instead of firing employees.

Why all of this will matter over the long-term

From the above, you can see I am deeply critical of the management of Activision Blizzard, but I am not the only person. Game Workers Unite, a union for employees in the industry, has recently called for the CEO to be fired. Moreover, as of me writing this article, a few days after the news of the layoffs, this is still by far the main news article that comes up under the search "Activision Blizzard" - far more than for details about its games,

Ultimately, all of this negative attention is not good for the company, and regardless of whether it hurts shareholders now, I believe at the very best, it is going to be far harder for them to recruit new employees in the future. After all, why would you ever wish to work for a company willing to cut you at a moment's notice, regardless of how crucial you were previously? I for one wouldn't, and I know that many gamers, who have already lost some support for the company due to their money-grabbing practices, are now firmly against the company.

Likewise, the fact that they couldn't simply move the employees onto other projects suggests that they have very little in the works that may need extra help. This is in line with their statement that they do not expect any major new games to come out in 2019, which further adds to my concerns that they are laying off employees: surely they now need more people to work on the "next big thing," not fewer?

Valuation: It may be undervalued but there are better buys elsewhere.

Although all these downfalls persist, the fact that company operates in the gaming industry means this stock may continue to outperform over the next 10 years, regardless of the clear weakness that management has displayed over the past few months. This is due to the strong tailwinds in the broader sector, or more specifically the mobile market, which already makes up the majority of the gaming market and is set to continue to grow at over 20% over the next years.

Due to their purchase of the company King a few years ago, which is most famous for making the Candy Crush series, which is immensely popular even today, Activision Blizzard is uniquely placed to take advantage of this growth. This, along with the 50% decline in the share-price, mean this company is fairly well-positioned to outperform in the future and could prove to be a good investment if you are willing to accept the higher volatility.

Regardless of this fact, I personally know I will not be investing in the company. Forgetting the fact the management is very poor (which immediately stops me from wanting to invest regardless of the valuation), there are much better ways for investors to invest in the gaming sector. My favorite example is Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY), a company I have previously talked about, which actually own 5% of Activision Blizzard. Due to them being diversified across the whole industry, they stand to gain from its rise whilst not losing out if any one company that it is invested in doesn't do as well, making it a far safer bet (it also owns parts of other non-gaming businesses that are equally very strong on their own).

One thing that is also worth noting is that despite Activision Blizzard only having a PE ratio of 19, the nature of their profitability (they do far better over Q4 since it's the Christmas period) means this number is skewed. I expect this should, therefore, increase in the future regardless of stock price movements, simply due to this and the fact that they are already reaching peak monetization for many of their games.

Conclusion.

Activision Blizzard may be a good stock on paper, but decisions like this make me question whether on not it is truly run for the good of shareholders, or enrich management with large bonuses. Although they try to make layoffs sound like they are a good thing, which we should all celebrate, common sense tells me this simply isn't the case, with the effects already starting to be felt.

This is why I am definitely not investing in the stock, and I believe others looking to invest in the gaming industry would be better off looking at some of the other picks available at this time.

