How Much Will Wabtec Stock Jump After February 25?

Wabtec's (WAB) operating income per share will increase about 17% when the acquisition of GE Transportation (GE) closes on February 25 because Transportation income is greater than Wabtec. The $250 million annual synergies and building units in GE Transportation backlog can double EPS in the next four years. Wabtec can point to an immediate jump in earnings and rapid future growth in the first year and beyond. Stock prices should increase 10-20% in the period following the announcement. Over the next four years, the stock could double. It is rare that a projection like this can be made with so much confidence because so much information is available about these businesses. This is due to the market’s lack of focus on this industry. This is more than a strong buy.

February 25 Acquisition

In addition to the acquisition, Wabtec will announce the 2018 earnings and project 2019 earnings. The company announces its expected synergies and beats the target, which is $250 million per year. However, full achievement of these synergies will take four years and will come with implementation costs. However, the majority of the synergies usually occur in the first year.

Wabtec borrowed more than $2 billion to pay GE, and it plans to rapidly reduce the debt to 2.5 times EBITDA to achieve a rating of investment grade. So, the amount of the increase will partially depend on Wabtec’s announcement, which typically is conservative.

(Source: Wabtec)

The New Deal

GE’s need for cash led to changes in the deal. GE will receive 24.3% of the shares, which it will sell for cash but not at closing. GE shareholders will receive 24.9% of Wabtec stock. Wabtec will now have 50.8%, up 0.9%. However, the company will not receive the tax benefit possible if it had less than 50% and GE held on to its shares. Thus, Wabtec did not gain from the change.

(Source: Wabtec)

Transportation

Transportation has the dominant share of the North American Locomotive market. It also sells locomotives outside North America where its position is not as strong. In 2015, transportation revenue was $5.9 billion with operating income of $1.3 billion, which is more than double its 2018 operating income. The railroad industry declined in 2015. Compounding the decline was the EPA-mandated Tier 4 expensive emissions standards. GE designed the Tier 4 locomotives with reduced maintenance costs to offset the increased expense of the emissions standards. However, Locomotive orders collapsed. Transportation partially offset the decline with overhauls of existing equipment. In the fourth quarter 2017, new locomotive orders came back and the Transportation backlog went from $14.5 to $19.8 billion, an increase of $5.3 billion. Locomotive orders are long lead items with units spread over multiple years. This backlog will generate revenue increases in 2019 and beyond.

Both companies have large ongoing service businesses as shown in the table below. They also make digital equipment and software for railroads. This service business will lessen the cyclicality in these markets. Wabtec freight backlogs are relatively small because the products are standard and the railroads order items like air brakes as needed.

Wabtec

Earnings per share over the last 10 years have grown at an average compound growth of 13% per year, and revenue has grown 12% compounded per year. They drive continuous cost reduction. Growth comes from acquisition of related businesses that are number one or two in their railway niche. The exhibit below illustrates the range of products sold for locomotives, freight cars, and transit. Wabtec has 3000 active patents and 1500 engineers. Its positive train control mandated for major U.S. railroads is a critical step toward autonomous trains.

(Source: Wabtec)

Shareholder Concerns

Wabtec traditional shareholders found problems arising from the upcoming deal. The company borrowed more than $2 billion to have cash to pay GE the $2.9 billion at closing. This resulted in Moody’s downgrade of Wabtec senior unsecured to Ba1 from Baa on February 12. The cost of the transaction raised corporate expenses. The run-up in stock price in anticipation of gains from the deal raised the P/E ratio. Wabtec stock peaked at $115 per share in September 2018. The stock is now trading at $75 per share at a P/E of 24. The Standard & Poor’s 500 index is at a P/E of 21, so Wabtec's P/E is 14% above the S&P 500.

Wabtec Shareholder Income Increases

The combined businesses will have revenue of $8.2 billion. Wabtec’s fourth-quarter income estimates were from Zack’s.

The combined company has operating income of $1,119 million. Wabtec shareholders get 50.8% of that, or $569 million, which is 17% more than they had in a separate company. With an extra billion dollars in Locomotive sales and the full synergies, the shareholders receive 67% more operating income. Net income will roughly double with the acquisition costs gone, lower interest costs, and the effect of greater volume.

Conclusions

Wabtec is far afield for the typical investor, and its current investors do not like higher debt and corporate costs. This is an unusual deal because of GE’s need for cash. The gain on Transportation’s higher profits, the size of the synergies, and the high Transportation backlog are known. Wabtec is getting Transportation just as the recovery in Locomotives begins. The major uncertainty is the timing of the profit increases. This is an unusually strong buy.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.