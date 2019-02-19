Analysis Of Berkshire Hathaway Holdings Q4 2018

Comparing ratings now to a year ago for holding maintained throughout the period.

Why we focus on free cash flow analysis instead of earnings.

Focusing on Free Cash Flow

Earnings can be manipulated but cash is cash. And the most important cash is the free cash flow. That is what is left over after a company has invested what it needs back into the business to maintain the business. It is akin to Warren Buffett’s “owners’ earnings” that he referred to in Berkshire Hathaway's ( BRK.A) ( BRK.B) 1986 letter to shareholders. When valuing a company, we like to use the future cash that will be available to shareholders over the long term.

If you are unaware of how big the difference between GAAP (generally accepted accounting principles) and non-GAAP earnings are you should acquaint yourself by reading this article from Accounting Today. I did some research a couple of years back and found that the difference has grown from around 10% in 2010 to more than 30% and that the percentage of companies reporting non-GAAP earnings had risen to about 80% of the component companies of the S&P 500 Index.

The SEC ruled that companies must present GAAP earnings in quarterly announcements, but most companies still include the non-GAAP numbers in the headlines and many give GAAP earnings much less prominence in reports, emphasizing the inflated numbers that make financial results appear much better.

But free cash flow is not so easily manipulated, and we prefer to use analysis tools that can stand the test of time. Results from our 60-year back test convinced us that the use of free cash flow is far superior to analysis based upon reported earnings. We’ll stick with what works.

Rating the Berkshire Portfolio Holdings

In this section we will simply provide a chart or data file for each stock with a rating for each. The ratings are provided by the Friedrich algorithm, no emotions involved. The Wall Street Price is the market price on the day the analysis was performed. The Main Street Price is an estimate by the algorithm (based upon free cash flow generation) of the price at which a company could be bought in an acquisition. Overbought means the price is 66% above the Main Street Price. Oversold is 33% below the Main Street Price and indicates a bargain (except in the case of one-time events that temporarily skew results).

Apple (AAPL)

Apple is hold at the current price according to Friedrich.

Bank of America (BAC)

BAC is rated overbought by Friedrich.

U.S. Bancorp (USB)

USB is rated overbought by Friedrich.

Coca Cola (KO)

We display the data file one KO to show how a once great company can deteriorate and how that is depicted by the algorithm. Friedrich rates KO as overbought.

JP Morgan Chase (JPM)

JPM is rated overbought by Friedrich.

PNC Financial Services Group (PNC)

PNC is currently rated as a hold by Friedrich.

The Travelers Companies (TRV)

TRV is rated oversold by Friedrich.

The Bank of New York Mellon (BK)

BK is rated a hold by Friedrich.

General Motors (GM)

GM is currently rated as oversold by Friedrich.

Wells Fargo Corporation (WFC)

WFC is currently rated as overbought by Friedrich.

Southwest Airlines (LUV)

LUV is currently rated oversold by Friedrich.

Charter Communications (CHTR)

CHTR is rated oversold by Friedrich.

United Continental (UAL)

UAL is rated as overbought. When a company does not generate positive free cash flow the algorithm automatically assigns a value of “0.”

Phillips 66 (PSX)

Friedrich rates PSX as oversold.

American Express Company (AXP)

AXP is overbought according to Friedrich.

The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC)

KHC is rated oversold according to Friedrich.

Moody’s Corporation (MCO)

MCO is rated hold by Friedrich.

Delta Air Lines (DAL)

DAL is rated overbought by Friedrich. Free cash flow generation has turned negative over the TTM (trailing 12 month) period.

The Goldman Sachs Group (GS)

GS is rated overbought by Friedrich.

Davita (DVA)

DVA is rated overbought by Friedrich.

Verisign (VRSN)

VRSN is rated hold by Friedrich.

The Liberty Sirius SX Group (LSXMA) & (LSXMK)

LSXMA is rated hold by Friedrich.

M & T Bank Corporation (MTB)

MTB is rated hold by Friedrich.

USG Corporation (USG)

USG is rated overbought by Friedrich. But, as you can see, it was rated a buy as recently as 2016.

American Airlines Group (AAL)

AAL is rated overbought. When the line labeled “Friedrich Cash Machine” is red that means that free cash flow generation is negative. Since the algorithm calculates value based upon free cash flow, when there is no free cash flow the algorithm assigns a value (Main Street Price) of “0.” We look for companies that consistently generate strong free cash flow.

Sirius XM Holdings (SIRI)

SIRI is rated overbought by Friedrich.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (TEVA)

TEVA is rated overbought by Friedrich. This is what happens when acquisitions destroy cash flow.

Liberty Global (LBTYA) & (LBTYK)

Not rated by Friedrich.

Mastercard (MA)

We wanted to provide another data file to show what consistency looks like. Green is excellent. Yellow is good. Gold is average. Red is bad. The more green, the better. MA is rated hold by Friedrich.

Axalta Coating Systems (AXTA)

AXTA is rated hold by Friedrich.

Store Capital Corporation (STOR)

STOR is rated overbought by Friedrich. The company does not generate free cash flow.

Synchrony Financial (SYF)

SYF is rated as overbought by Friedrich (current price is $31.75).

Restaurant Brands International (QSR)

QSR is rated overbought by Friedrich.

Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST)

Costco is overbought according to Friedrich. It always trades at a premium, though.

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

JNJ is rated overbought by Friedrich. Free cash flow generation has fallen.

Liberty Latin America (LILA) & (LILAK)

LILA is rated overbought by Friedrich.

The Procter & Gamble Company (PG)

PG is rated as overbought by Friedrich.

Mondelez International (MDLZ)

MDLZ is rated overbought by Friedrich.

Visa (V)

Visa is rated hold by Friedrich.

Torchmark Corporation (TMK)

TMK is rated oversold by Friedrich.

Verizon Communications (VZ)

VZ is rated oversold by Friedrich.

United Parcel Service (UPS)

UPS is rated overbought by Friedrich.

Sanofi (SNY)

Sanofi is rated oversold by Friedrich.

StoneCo (STNE)

STNE is rated as overbought by Friedrich.

Suncor Energy (SU)

Suncor is rated as a hold by Friedrich.

Red Hat (RHT)

Red Hat is rated overbought by Friedrich.

BYD Company (OTCPK:BYDDY)

Inadequate data available for the algorithm to complete the analysis. This sometimes happens with foreign companies trading as ADRs (American Depository Rights) on U.S. exchanges.

In the next section we will provide a table with all current holdings as well as holdings from Q4 2017 along with the current and previous ratings for comparison.

Comparing Ratings, Q4 2017 to Current

We thought it might be interesting to compare how ratings changed one year after the impact of the tax reform legislation.

Current Holdings Q4 2017 Holdings Current Rating Rating One Year Ago AAPL AAPL Hold Hold BAC BAC Overbought Overbought USB USB Overbought Overbought KO KO Overbought Overbought JPM Overbought PNC Hold TRV Oversold BK BK Hold Hold GM GM Oversold Overbought WFC WFC Overbought Overbought LUV LUV Oversold Hold CHTR CHTR Overbought Hold UAL UAL Overbought Overbought PSX PSX Oversold Overbought AXP AXP Overbought Hold KHC KHC Oversold Overbought MCO MCO Hold Overbought DAL DAL Overbought Overbought GS GS Overbought Hold DVA DVA Overbought Overbought VRSN VRSN Hold Hold LSXMA & LSXMK LSXMA & LAXMK Hold Overbought MTB MTB Hold Hold USG USG Overbought Oversold AAL AAL Overbought Overbought SIRI MON Overbought Overbought TEVA TEVA Overbought Overbought LBTYA & LBTYK LBTYA & LBTYK Not Rated Not Rated MA MA Hold Hold AXTA AXTA Hold Overbought STOR STOR Overbought Overbought SYF SYF Overbought Overbought QSR QSR Overbought Overbought COST COST Overbought Overbought JNJ JNJ Overbought Hold LILA & LILAK LILA & LILAK Not Rated Not Rated PG PG Overbought Overbought MDLZ MDLZ Overbought Overbought V V Hold Overbought TMK TMK Oversold Hold VZ VZ Oversold Overbought UPS UPS Overbought Overbought SNY SNY Oversold Hold STNE Overbought SU Hold RHT Overbought BYDDY Not Rated N/A IBM Oversold GHC Hold WMT Overbought MON Overbought VRSK Overbought

The improvement has not been as great as one might have expected. Perhaps we should have gone back another quarter into the past to escape the impact of the tax legislation in Q4 2017. Or, perhaps we did not wait long enough as some of the companies may not have reported results for the quarter ending December 31. But there has been some improvement.

A year ago, there were 27 overbought ratings compared to 25 now; 13 holds versus 11 today; and only two oversold a year ago against eight currently. That simply means that free cash flow generation has improved over the last 12 months, which one should have expected after the reduction in corporate tax rates in the U.S.

We shall see what happens between now and next quarter. Meanwhile, for those who are interested, our previous article from a year ago can be found here.

For readers who would like to view the SEC Form 13F filing online it can be found here. For a rundown of what Berkshire bought, sold and percentage of ownership in companies an article from another SA contributor does a great job here.

At Friedrich Global Research, we stick to the numbers. We do analysis like what you saw in this article, but for 20,000 stocks from 36 counties around the world. We also provide model portfolios ranging from ultra conservative to aggressive growth, so you can apply our research to your investing easily.

Interested? Go here to sign up today.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AAPL, MA, V. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: DISCLAIMER: This analysis is not advice to buy or sell this or any stock; it is just pointing out an objective observation of unique patterns that developed from our research. Factual material is obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but the poster is not responsible for any errors or omissions, or for the results of actions taken based on information contained herein. Nothing herein should be construed as an offer to buy or sell securities or to give individual investment advice.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.