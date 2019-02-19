IBM: Speculating On The Opaque Promise Of Blockchain

However, from its financial reporting, it’s impossible to determine how much of Big Blue’s top line is attributable to its blockchain activities.

Over a year and a half ago, I wrote my first article about blockchain and Big Blue (IBM) entitled, “Could This Be IBM’s Revenue Catalyst?” In it, I mentioned a few such initiatives including an international container shipping blockchain led by Maersk (OTCPK:AMKBY), a fruit and vegetable consortium led by Walmart (WMT), and a trade finance blockchain involving various international banks, HSBC (HSBC) among them. These programs stand to deliver spectacular – “faster, better, cheaper” – results for their participants:

Faster time-to-market from continuous straight-through-processing while reducing/eliminating barriers and red tape associated with business-as-usual. Better quality resulting from less contamination and spoilage of perishable products. Cheaper as in lower operations and administrative costs when manual, non-standard, paper-based bureaucracy is replaced with uniform, technology-triggered, interactions.

In that first article, I postulated that IBM would monetize blockchain from seat licenses not dissimilar to Bloomberg’s very successful model. In a follow-up piece, I linked to an IBM page that confirmed the validity of this notion with fees correlating to the size of the blockchain participant; larger companies paying more, dinky ones gaining free access to the platform. Critical mass and wide participation are essential to multilateral processing represented by blockchain.

Business Keeps Coming

Things haven’t stood still. Blockchain initiatives involving IBM are proliferating quickly and in areas that I could not have imagined in 2017. Okay, so Abu Dhabi’s ADNOC oil blockchain was easier to foresee. But, beyond my field of vision were a healthcare blockchain and another having to do with clinical drug trials, blockchains for foreign exchange and derivatives, a system to monitor groundwater usage, another concerned with mining, and a blockchain for digital advertising. Hardly a week goes by where we don’t see new blockchain initiatives spawned by organizations wanting to work with IBM; at least dozens of programs are underway involving hundreds of major companies.

But Its Impact is Opaque

Shipping, food, finance, oil, healthcare, medicine, forex, derivatives, water, mining, advertising – surely it isn’t lost on anyone that these are areas of enormous economic interest. For me, this makes it even more fascinating that nowhere in their numbers does IBM report sales directly attributable to blockchain, neither with seat licenses, nor cloud revenues, nor value-added services such as AI. No, IBM has chosen to keep blockchain-derived revenues opaque. We have no way of connecting the dots.

I don’t know why IBM has assumed this posture. However, as opposed to obsessing about it, I have chosen to move on to the question, “Given this opaqueness coupled with the huge potential significance of blockchain, how might one factor it into an IBM investment decision?” Answer, honestly: “By speculating, as in with appropriate bets that blockchain will drive results in other areas for which IBM does account.”

Speculating with Calls

Against Big Blue’s especially troubled history of revenue growth, wary investors say, “Show me; prove it”. To this I add, “Yes, but we don’t want to miss out if things continue to be positive as we suspect they might.”

So, last month we started an experiment wherein I bought very short-dated at-the-money calls right before IBM’s quarterly earnings release. And, barring new information or fresh insights, I plan to do so again next quarter and successively thereafter.

Short-dated calls because they’re cheap. For a relatively small investment, one can control a relatively large number of shares such that: a) If blockchain doesn’t deliver the downstream revenues, one may crash and burn on their calls but at least their loss is contained, but b) If blockchain does deliver, one’s gain could be significant.

because they’re cheap. For a relatively small investment, one can control a relatively large number of shares such that: a) If blockchain doesn’t deliver the downstream revenues, one may crash and burn on their calls but at least their loss is contained, but b) If blockchain does deliver, one’s gain could be significant. At-the-money only because my head hurts doing the math on options bought in or out-of-the-money.

only because my head hurts doing the math on options bought in or out-of-the-money. Quarterly in succession because IBM must earn back the trust of skeptics and there is no reason to believe that this will happen any faster than did the loss of confidence in IBM.

Specifically, and with apologies for only one data point, the morning before IBM’s end-of-day earnings announcement of January 22nd, for $3.20 I bought calls expiring Feb 1st. Not 24 hours later, I closed out the contracts for $8.66 realizing a gain of 170%.

A side advantage of trading in IBM options is that, unlike most others that expire but once a month, IBM’s calls (and puts) are available with weekly expirations. This means that one need not “pay for more time value” than is really warranted. If IBM’s earnings are due out, say, on a fourth Tuesday, one can buy options expiring on that Friday; but pay attention because things transpire quickly.

Options trading is risky which is why brokerages pre-approve investors for it. As experienced as I am in the securities industry and as an investor, I only trade options a few times each year when I have a compelling hunch. Moreover, I do this business not through my discount broker-dealer, but rather, through our full-service B-D wherein I confer with a trusted and seasoned professional through the life-cycle of each trade. I never bet more than we can afford to lose and, occasionally, I lose it all, i.e. calls expiring worthless. My adviser knows I understand and can handle the risks.

It is obvious that IBM must re-establish its financial credibility by delivering consistent revenue growth. Of the 22 analysts that follow the stock, fully half have it as a “hold” with the group forecasting a median price at about where the stock is trading today. As it is with blockchain and other exciting developments, I’m more confident than most in IBM which is why we are also long the stock. That said, I wouldn’t mind boosting our return which is why I will pursue this call strategy for a while.

Disclosure: I am/we are long IBM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Always do your own due diligence in consultation with a licensed and competent financial adviser who understands your unique needs and puts your interests ahead of their own. Remember, there are added considerations in owning foreign securities including those associated with ADR sponsorship, buying and selling the pinks, foreign withholding taxes on dividends, and fees. (All my proceeds from contributing to SA go to charity.)