Emerald Health Trades Overvalued At 214x Forward Revenues

The fact that the acquisitions are made with shares may not be appreciated by shareholders. Keep in mind that the company needs to issue new shares to execute new transactions.

The amount of expenses is more than 23x the total amount of revenues, which most investors should not appreciate. It shows that it could take many years until the company reaches break-even point.

Emerald needs to pay approximately 4.95 million shares on May 1, 2019. If the sellers decide to sell shares, the share price could decline when the payment is made.

Trading at 214x forward revenues and with peers trading at 11x-85x forward revenues, Emerald (OTCQX:EMHTF) seems highly overvalued. In addition, the amount of plant and equipment and plant under construction does not seem sufficient to justify the current enterprise value. Revenues should increase in the future, but not that much. Finally, the company is reporting massive losses and large expenses. Investors may need to wait many years until Emerald reaches break-even point. With all these features in mind, the company is far from being a buying opportunity.

Business And Recent Acquisitions

Founded in 2007, since 2013, Emerald has been selling strains, cannabis oils, and pre-rolled cannabis products with a variety of THC and CBD percentages. The company casts its business activity with the following words on its corporate website:

Source: Company’s Website

Investors need to know that the company commenced to trade on the TSX Venture Exchange thanks to a reverse merger executed in 2014. Certain investors don’t appetite this type of transaction. With that, Emerald should be trusted by investors. The auditor is Deloitte, which is well-known and respected by most investors. The lines below provide further details on the reverse merger:

Source: 10-k

Emerald offers a wide range of products. Investors are invited to visit the company’s website, where many more products can be acquired. The image below provides some examples of the stains offered by Emerald.

Source: Company’s Website

Emerald is growing at a high pace not only organically, but also through acquisitions. The largest acquisition was that of Agro-Biotech, which was executed on May 2, 2018. The acquired company focused on the production of cannabis flower, and Emerald paid CAD 90 million in a combination of cash and shares. The lines below provide further details on this matter:

Source: 10-Q

Emerald needs to pay approximately 4.95 million shares on May 1, 2019. If the sellers decide to sell shares, the share price could decline when the payment is made. The amount of shares to be delivered is not small. It represents almost 5% of the total amount of float. The image below provides further details on the amount of float and outstanding shares.

Source: OTC Markets

Another recent acquisition was that of Northern Vine Canada. Emerald acquired control in 2017, and it was not until August 2018 that it acquired the company. Emerald decided to pay with a combination of cash and equity. The lines below provide further detail on this acquisition:

Source: 10-Q

The fact that the acquisitions are made with shares may not be appreciated by shareholders. Keep in mind that the company needs to issue new shares to execute new transactions. Emerald is also sending a message to the market. The shares were not very cheap in 2018. The company would not have used its own shares if the CEO believed that the shares are undervalued.

Plant And Equipment Increased By 978% In 2018

As of September 30, 2018, the company’s financial stability seems very appealing with an assets/liability ratio of 6.5x. The company reports total assets of CAD 202 million with CAD 52 million in cash. The amount of biological assets is not that large. It is equal to CAD 1.79 million. Plant and equipment is worth CAD 11 million, and plant under construction is worth CAD 7 million. As a result of the acquisitions, plant and equipment increased by 978% in 2018. The image below provides the list of assets.

Source: 10-Q

The most significant assets are intangible assets worth CAD 87 million, which were reported after the acquisition of Agro-Biotech. Certain investors may not appreciate these assets as many times their valuation is complicated. In addition, they could get impaired, which could lead to share price depreciation. The image below provides further details on these assets:

Source: 10-Q

Regarding the list of liabilities, the amount of financial debt is quite small, which seems ideal. The company reported current portion of long-term debt of CAD 2.5 million. The largest liabilities are deferred payment worth CAD 22.3 million, which should be paid in May 2019 as shown in the image below. As of September 30, 2018, with the total amount of cash in hand, the company seems to have money to pay these deferred payments.

Source: 10-Q

Source: 10-Q

Income Statement

In the nine months ended September 30, 2018, the company reported massive revenue growth of 48% amounting to CAD 0.978 million. In addition, the company benefited from an increase in the value of biological assets in 2018. As a result, the gross profit margin reported was CAD 1.16 million.

With that, the amount of general and administrative costs seems quite worrying. They were equal to CAD 10 million in the nine months ended September 30, 2018. The sales and marketing expenses were also elevated, equal to CAD 3.8 million. Adding depreciation of CAD 23 million and share-based payments of CAD 6.2 million, the total amount of expenses was equal to CAD 23 million, which seems too large. The amount of expenses is more than 23x the total amount of revenues, which most investors should not appreciate. It shows that it could take many years until the company reaches break-even point. The image below provides the income statement:

Source: 10-Q

With these figures in mind, investors should study the new facilities built closely. This is what should drive the share price dynamics as the revenues are still very low and the losses seem significant.

Valuation: Emerald Seems Expensive At 214x Forward Revenues.

With 141 million shares outstanding at $2.55, the market capitalization equals $359 million. Deducing CAD 52 million or $39 million in cash and adding CAD 2.5 million or $1.8 million, the enterprise value equals $321 million.

In the nine months ended September 30, 2018, the company reported revenue growth of 48% amounting to CAD 0.978 million or $0.74 million. With this figure in mind, assuming forward revenues of $1.5 million, the company trades at 214x forward revenues. With these figure in mind, the company seems very overvalued. Other peers are trading at 11x-85x forward revenues. The image below provides further detail on this matter:

Source: Ycharts

It is very clear that Emerald should increase its revenue in the future. It seems to have facilities and liquidity to do so. With that, the current amount of revenue growth does not seem sufficient to justify trading at 214x forward revenues. In addition, the amount of plant and equipment and plant under construction does not seem sufficient to justify the current enterprise value. These assets are worth CAD 18 million, which is still very small. Investors should not be able to explain how the company has an enterprise value of $321 million.

Short Interest Is Not Elevated

Certain investors may be interested in short selling Emerald. It is quite tempting. With that, not many investors are doing so. The amount of short interest is equal to 3.3 million, which is a small amount. The image below provides further details:

Source: Ycharts - Short Interest

Short selling may be very profitable, but also quite risky. Keep in mind that the company operates in a sector that is growing at high pace, which is not ideal. There are many risks. For instance, the value of the inventory could increase. In addition, the Government of Canada could stop delivering cannabis distribution licenses, which should benefit Emerald and its competitors. The investors short selling Emerald should keep in mind these issues.

Conclusion

With a large amount of intangible assets, small amount of inventory and plant and equipment, Emerald seems very overvalued. The revenues are still very low and cannot justify the current enterprise value. The company seems to be trading at 214x forward revenues with other peers trading at 11x-85x forward revenues. With that, the total amount of expenses is massive. Emerald seems to need many years to reach break-even point. To sum up, many things need to be changed to see this name as a buying opportunity.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.