Progressive's Dashboard Report: December 2018 Update

2019 could be a break-even year for the company, if the property business becomes profitable.

On January, I bought calls expiring in May, considering that the risk/reward ratio was better by buying options than stocks.

Every month, the insurer releases a very detailed dashboard report. Based on this report, the investors can review their estimation of the intrinsic value of the company.

Executive Summary

Progressive (PGR) is the third largest auto insurer in the U.S. and one of the top 15 home insurance companies.

Every month, the insurer releases a very detailed dashboard report, providing fundamental key metrics. The document gives an overview of the current business trend. Based on this report, the investor could update or adapt, if needed, his/her opinion on the valuation of the insurer, its operating performance, and its commercial development.

On January 23, 2019, the insurance company reported its December results. The insurer reported a strong operating performance with a monthly combined ratio of 89.5%. Unfortunately, because of the new accounting standards, the company was obliged to record $330 million losses. Hence, the net income for December 2018 amounted only to $54 million.

In spite of the catastrophe losses incurred over the last three months and the new accounting rules affecting company’s P&L adversely, the net income grew by 92% to $2.6 billion, affected positively by the underwriting margin improvement, the great commercial momentum, the higher investment portfolio return, and the tax reform effects. Furthermore, the company’s management declared an annual variable dividend to be paid on February 11, 2019, to Progressive’s shareholders.

Also, the board of directors terminated the company’s current annual variable dividend policy. In lieu of the yearly variable dividend, a regular, quarterly common share dividend will be set up. On top of the quarterly dividend, a special dividend might be paid every year.

Based on the full-year results, my target price is now in the range of $53 and $78 per share. Fairly-valued in January (at around $61 per share), I bought some calls, considering that the risk/reward ratio was better by buying options than stocks.

The stock price could skyrocket to more than $75 within the next six months if the insurance company succeeds to make the property business profitable in 2019. Furthermore, with the change in the dividend policy, the insurer would have the more significant financial flexibility to make its portfolio growing, either by acquiring small or mid-sized insurers or by writing more policies than in the past. The book value should be impacted positively, and the new quarterly dividend will be more than covered by the underwriting income.

The Year Was Great

Even if Progressive is the third largest auto insurer, the company succeeds in many years to deliver double-digit growth. Furthermore, the P&C insurer is able to maintain the level of its margins as well.

In December, the net earned premiums amounted to $2,554 million or a 19% increase compared to last year. All the lines of business grew by at least 15%. The property business recorded a 32% growth on a year-to-year basis.

Source: December Report

On a year-to-date level, the total earned premiums grew by 20% to around $30,933 million. All the lines of business increased at least by 16%.

Source: December Report

However, the increase in the turnover does not mean profitability growth, in particular for an insurance company. The key metric for a P&C insurer is and remains the combined ratio. The lower the combined ratio is, the higher the profitability is. With a monthly combined ratio of 89.5%, the underwriting margins were better than last year.

Source: Internal (based on Progressive's monthly reports)

All the lines of business were profitable with a combined ratio in the range of 74% and 97.2%. The property business delivered a monthly combined ratio of 97.2%. On a year-to-year basis, the combined ratio of the property business deteriorated by 6.0 points, driven mainly by the worsening in the loss ratio. Nonetheless, the other segments delivered excellent results, as the personal lines recorded a monthly combined ratio of 91.3% and the commercial segment reported an astonishing combined ratio of 74%.

On a full-year view, the combined ratio improved by 2.8 percentage points to 90.6%, mostly because of the combined ratio enhancement observed for both personal and commercial lines. The property business continued to remain unprofitable with a full-year combined ratio of 106.9%, or 1.8 percentage points higher than last year. Nonetheless, the expense ratio of the property segment declined slightly by 0.3 percentage point to 34.1%. In my opinion, the company focuses all the efforts on the improvement of the property business’ expense ratio to achieve recording a combined ratio below 100% for the next years.

Even if the operating performance observed for 2018 was excellent and even better than in 2017, there are some points of attention. In 2018, the prior claims development was unfavorable with a $25m reserve increase.

Furthermore, because of the new accounting rules impacting many insurers, the company recorded substantial losses associated with held securities ($300 million during the month and $507.9 million on a full-year view).

Book Value and Earnings Estimation

In my prior article, I estimated that the EPS would be in the range of $4.61 and $5.26 in a full-year view.

Source: Internal (Own Calculation/Estimation)

Because of the loss recognition related to the new accounting rule (the unrealized investment gains and losses in equity securities should now be included in income), the 2018 fully-diluted EPS ended at $4.42. The impact of the new accounting standards represented an adverse effect on the earnings of about $0.85 per share.

On the book value growth side, the company’s book value grew by 11% to $17.17 per share.

Dividend Estimation

On December 2018, Progressive announced changing its dividend policy from an annual variable payment to a quarterly fixed dividend. Hence, 2018 was the last year using the formula based on the insurance operating performance. I expected a dividend in the range of $2.32 and $2.63. On January 2019, Progressive declared a $2.5140 per share annual dividend.

Conclusion

Progressive was adversely impacted by the new accounting standards, like many other insurers. Nonetheless, the operating performance delivered by the firm was astonishing, with a double-digit turnover growth and a full-year combined ratio of 90.6%.

Moreover, the company declared a $2.514 dividend per share, rewarding the shareholders for investing their money in the company. With the new dividend policy, I expect the book value to grow faster and the company to make some small acquisitions to increase its market share either in its core markets (the motor businesses) or the property segment, which remains unprofitable at the current status.

As I wrote in the past, Progressive is not traded at low multiples, because the firm succeeds to combine growth and high underwriting margins over the years. Hence, investors are willing to pay the price to acquire an extraordinary insurance company.

In the case of the company succeeds to make growing its insurance portfolio by 16% and maintain its combined ratio at around 92% on a full-year view, the FY2019 EPS could amount to $5.12, or a forward P/E ratio of about 13.8.

On the 11th of January, I bought some calls, expiring in May, confident on the company's ability to combine growth and operating performance over the years.

The Power of Multiple Cash Flow Streams The CrickAnt is now covering the insurance sector for Cash Flow Kingdom, “The Place where Cash Flow is King.” From inception (1/1/2016) through January 2019, the CFK Income Portfolio has had a total return* of 50.2% (vs. the S&P 500's 46.8% Russell 2000's 32.3%). This was accomplished while offering a very attractive average portfolio yield (currently 9.6%), an income stream that looks like this: Cash Flow Kingdom would like to welcome The CrickAnt as a key contributing author. *Total return, expected forward yield, and income stream data provided by Etrade

Disclosure: I am/we are long PGR. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I've purchased PGR's calls (I do not hold PGR's stocks)