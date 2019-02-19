Canadian Pacific Railway: Growth Deceleration Likely In 2019

Investment Thesis

Canadian Pacific Railway (CP) (TSX:CP) delivered solid Q4 2018 earnings with double-digit top line and bottom line growth. Despite management’s positive 2019 outlook, we believe macroeconomic uncertainties will result in a deceleration in its revenue and earnings growth rates. Its shares are currently attractively valued when compared to its peer and its historical average. However, conservative investors may want to stay on the sidelines and patiently wait for a better entry point.

Data by YCharts

CP Railway’s solid Q4 2018 earnings

CP delivered solid Q4 2018 earnings with revenue increasing 18% year over year to C$2.0 billion. As the chart below shows, its revenue from all categories increased year over year. Contract renewals and pricing increases also helped quite a bit. In the past quarter, management noted that it increased prices by about 4.3-4.5% year over year.

Source: Investor Presentation

As a result of this broad-based growth from all categories, the company’s adjusted income increased to C$648 million in Q4 2018. This represented a growth rate of 38% year over year. Its adjusted diluted earnings per share also increased 41% year over year to C$4.55 per share. Despite concerns of a slowing global economy, management expects strong pricing and volume to continue in 2019. It also expects mid-single-digit volume growth and double-digit adjusted diluted EPS growth versus 2018.

CP’s growth is expected to decelerate in 2019

Although management has a positive outlook for 2019, we highlighted some of our concerns below:

Demand for crude shipment may diminish

Since Canada’s pipeline capacity has already reached full capacity, a lot of energy producers now rely on railroads to ship their excess crude capacity. As can be seen from the chart below, the gap (in white space) has widened in 2018. In Q4 2018, CP shipped about 25,000 carloads of crude through its network. This was much higher than the 23,000 and 20,000 carloads of crude shipped in Q3 2018 and Q2 2018, respectively. However, we believe future growth will likely be limited as the government of Alberta’s recent policy of crude production curtailment has diminished the differentials between Western Canadian Select and West Texas Intermediate. This makes it less favorable for crude producers to ship crude by rail. In addition, Enbridge’s (ENB) Line 3 pipeline replacement should reach completion in the second half of 2019. This will significantly expand Canada's crude takeaway capacity. Although management indicated in the conference call that the base volume has held in there in the first quarter, we believe it will be difficult to increase the volume much higher.

Source: Global News

Growth deceleration on both sides of the border

Economic condition in 2019 is becoming more uncertain, especially due to trade tensions. We have included in the following two tables the economic outlook for 2019 in both Canada and the United States. In the tables, we have also included a comparison of forecasts done back in September 2018 and December 2018. As can be seen from the table, projection of Canada’s real GDP growth rate in 2019 has been revised downward to 1.7% (it was 2% back in the forecast done in September). Similarly, consumer spending, exports and imports growth rates have all been revised downward. The newer projection in exports and imports growth rates in 2019 have been revised by 60 and 20 basis points, respectively. Real GDP growth rate in the U.S. is expected to remain quite strong in 2019. However, exports and imports growth rates have been revised downward as well. As can be seen from the second table below, exports and imports growth rates have been revised to 2.3% and 3.2%, respectively. Therefore, we expect CP’s shipping volume growth rate to decline to single-digit. If macroeconomic conditions deteriorate further in 2019, we may see this figure dropping from mid- to high single-digit growth rate in 2018 to low single-digit growth rate.

Canada 2019F (Dec. 2018 Forecast) 2019F (Sept. 2018 Forecast) Real GDP 1.7% 2.0% Consumer spending 1.6% 1.9% Exports 2.5% 3.1% Imports 1.6% 1.8%

Source: Created by author; RBC Economic Research

United States 2019F (Dec. 2018 Forecast) 2019F (Sept. 2018 Forecast) Real GDP 2.5% 2.4% Consumer spending 2.5% 2.4% Exports 2.3% 2.6% Imports 3.2% 4.5%

Source: Created by author; RBC Economic Research

Risks and Challenges

Investors should keep in mind several risks that might impact CP’s business:

(1) Fuel price

Since fuel expense represents a significant portion of CP’s expenses, a surge in fuel price can negatively impact its operating income. For readers’ information, the company’s fuel expense as a percentage of its total operating expenses was about 21.8% in Q4 2018. It was 19.1% in Q4 2017.

(2) Macroeconomic condition

CP’s revenue is exposed to macroeconomic risks. A slowdown in economic activities in North America and the rest of the world will impact CP’s revenue negatively. This is because about 30% of its revenue derives from shipments coming to or from Asia and Europe. In addition, a significant portion of its revenue derives from shipping of cyclical commodities.

Valuation

CP’s share price has surged by about 14% since reaching the near-term low back in late December 2018. As a result, it currently trades at a forward P/E ratio of 15.86x (see chart below). Its P/E ratio is currently trading towards the low end of its 5-year range of 14x and 21x. Its P/E ratio of 15.86x is also below its peer Canadian National Railway’s (CNI) 17.25x. Therefore, we believe CP is currently undervalued.

Data by YCharts

A growing dividend

For dividend investors, CP currently pays a quarterly dividend of C$0.65 per share. This is equivalent to a dividend yield of about 0.95%. This dividend yield is not high. The company has significantly increased its dividend in the past 10 years. As can be seen from the chart below, its quarterly dividend has increased from C$0.2475 per share in 2009 to C$0.65 per share today. This is a growth rate of 163% in 10 years. CP’s dividend is sustainable with a payout ratio of 34% based on its free cash flow in the past 12 months.

Data by YCharts

Investor Takeaway

We believe CP is an attractive investment choice in the long term, as the company and its peer CN Rail are the only two companies that can provide rail shipment services across Canada. However, we project growth deceleration in its top line and bottom line due to macroeconomic uncertainties. The company’s shares are attractively valued compared to its historical average and its peer CN Rail. Given that we are now in the latter stage of the economic cycle, we believe investors should apply a wider margin of safety. There are two strategies. Keen investors may want to initiate a small position and average down on any share-price weakness. On the other hand, conservative investors may want to simply wait till the beginning of next economic cycle to invest.

Note: This is not financial advice and that all financial investments carry risks. Investors are expected to seek financial advice from professionals before making any investment.

