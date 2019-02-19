Anglo American Platinum Ltd. (AGPPF) CEO Chris Griffith on Q4 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Anglo American Platinum Ltd. (OTCPK:AGPPF) Q4 2018 Results Conference Call February 18, 2019 4:00 AM ET

Emma Chapman

[Call starts abruptly] Leading to the agenda for today; Chris Griffith, our CEO, will present on our safety and sustainability performance and the operational performance of the company; Ian Botha, Finance Director, will present the financial results; followed by Chris, who will take us through the PGM market review and finish with the local Anglo Platinum's next phase of value delivery. There will be time at the end of the presentation for Q&A.

And with that, I now hand you over to the CEO of Anglo American Platinum, Chris Griffith.

Chris Griffith

Thanks, Emma. Two years ago, when I was standing here on crutches and in a wheelchair, I remarked that when that fire alarm goes don't forget the dude up in the front here. But this year, we've got Stephen on crutches. So if the alarm goes, somebody, don't forget Stephen. So, good morning, ladies and gentlemen. I would like to extend a warm word of welcome to Valli Moosa, our Chairman; and also to two of the board members, John Vice and Norman Mbazima, who are with us today. And so welcome to the results presentation. Also Steve. Where's Steve? So welcome also. Thanks for joining us, Steve.

Right at the outset, I'd like to emphasize that safe production continues to underpin the way in which we do business. The two fatalities that occurred on our watch during 2018 is a blight in an otherwise strong performance. Highlighting the key achievements in 2018, you can see that PGM production was up by 4%, return on capital employed increased to 24%. We increased our free cash flow by 60% to ZAR5.6 billion, and we started the year with a debt of ZAR1.8 billion and ended the year in a net cash position of ZAR2.9 billion. Finally, the board has approved an increase in the dividend payout ratio from 30% to 40% of headline earnings, leading to the company declaring a cash dividend of ZAR2 billion for the second half. In addition to delivering strong operational and financial results, the year has been very busy again as we continued to look for value-enhancing opportunities across the portfolio. I'd like to highlight some of the key transactions that took place this year.

Firstly, in support of upgrading the portfolio, there was a sale of the Union mine, the selldown of our equity shareholding in Royal Bafokeng Platinum and the disposal of the 33% interest in BRPM. In support of owning and operating the best assets, we've acquired the remaining 50% stake in the Mototolo joint venture. And thirdly, in support of our strategy to develop the market for PGMs, we launched the $200 million AP Venture fund with the PIC. Lastly, we continue with the project studies for value-enhancing expansion at Mogalakwena. And later on, I'm going to be discussing our strategy and how we will be delivering the next phase of value for the company.

Turning to the safety and sustainability performance of Anglo Plat. I've already mentioned that sadly, we had 2 fatalities for the year. The first was in February when we had Johannes Maimela, who succumbed to multiple bee stings. And the second was Emmanuel Segale, who was fatally injured in the fall of ground incident at Dishaba. We've already extended our deepest condolences to their family, friends and colleagues and continue to support them, and we'd like to offer our condolences again. We have materially improved our injury frequency rates, with total recordable frequency rates down to three per million hours worked. That's a 34% improvement year-on-year. In 2017, after a very poor fatality performance in 2016 and '17, a revised safety strategy was cocreated with management, unions and employees to turn around that poor safety performance. That has guided the management approach into 2018.

In conjunction to this revised safety strategy, significant effort and investment has been made in our organizational cultural transformation, which seeks to change both behavior and attitude, ensuring our employees are safer in their day-to-day work activities. We remain as committed to our employees' health as we are to their safety. And we're seeing the benefits over a number of years of a sustained health strategy. By providing medication to people infected with TB, there's been a significant reduction in TB-related deaths from 51 in 2014 down to 5 in each of the last 2 years. We've also managed to reduce our TB incident rate by 44% to 325 per 100,000 people. That's well below the South African national average of 781. We committed to meeting the UNAIDS targets to end the AIDS epidemic, also known as the 90:90:90 initiatives. In 2018, Anglo Plat achieved 88:90:80, and so we're well on our way to meet the UNAIDS target by 2020.

We continue to ensure that the manner in which we conduct our business minimizes harm to the environment and supports the surrounding communities, mining responsibly and sustainably. Since 2013, we've achieved a number of significant environmental improvements. They include over that entire period 0 environmental incidents, 27% reduction in carbon emissions, 64% reduction in waste to landfill, and we've just started a ZAR2.5 billion investment to reduce our SO2 emissions to global-based practices at the Polokwane and Mortimer smelters.

We also actively invest to cocreate value in our host communities, and we're making a positive impact on society. In 2018, we spent ZAR609 million toward social investment, including ZAR467 million on Community Social Investment, Social and Labour Plans and community leases. We also paid ZAR142 million to communities in dividends. On the right-hand side of the slide, you can see that we're receiving global recognition for our ESG performance by respected institutions, including coming second globally in the mining sector of ISS Oekom Corporate Responsibility Review.

Turning now to how the company is, I'm probably a slide ahead. So this is a really important slide not to miss. The purpose of our company is to reimagine mining to improve people's lives. And mining platinum group metals enables solutions to society's key challenges. And to show you how some of what PGMs are using are used to solve some of those key societal challenges, you can see on the slide the first is the most well-known, and that's to improve air quality and lowering emissions through PGM autocatalysts; decarbonization and electrification through fuel cells; CO2 capture and storage; enabling energy storage of renewable energy; improving wellness advances in medical technology, such as biomedical equipment and cancer treatment; but also improving people's lives through the preservation of food and water treatment, amongst many other applications.

So turning to a review of how the company has performed on the journey to operational excellence. The business had a strong operational performance. Total PGM production is up by 4%, but it was up 6% if you normalize for Bokoni that was still producing in 2017. We've continued to improve labor productivity, up 13% year-on-year. Our refined production was lower than mined production due to planned smelter rebuilds in the course of the year, which led to a buildup of work-in-progress inventory. But as this work was planned, it was in line with our market guidance.

The upgrading of our portfolio has been successful over the last number of years, and as a result, the own mine EBITDA margin was 32%. The all-in sustaining cost reduced to $756 per platinum ounce sold. On a produced basis, it would have been even lower at $719, against an average realized platinum price of $871. With around 70% of our production in the first half of the cost curve, we're positioned to generate strong cash flows from our operations.

Mogalakwena has had another record performance, increasing PGM production by 7% year-on-year, to 1.17 million ounces. That includes 495,000 platinum ounces and 540,000 palladium ounces. High-grade production from Mogalakwena in the first half of the year was planned to do exactly that so we could get early ounces prior to the smelter rebuilds. And as we guided, you saw grade normalize in the second half of the year. Mogalakwena's got the best EBITDA margin in the group, 46%; and a return on capital employed of 31%, generating economic free cash flow of ZAR4 billion and all-in sustaining cost of $266 -- $286 per platinum ounce sold.

You'll remember in 2014, and then again in 2016, that we previously talked about the optimization of the Mogalakwena mine plan. So you'll recall the dotted line that you see in the charts on the left-hand side. Those charts on the left-hand side are charts you've seen before, and versus the dotted lines, we had an improved mine plan that showed that we could focus on reducing cost by reducing the total tonnes mined through the changes in the mining pushbacks and better scheduling to reduce the stripping ratio, which is the bottom left-hand side chart to around about 5x an average over the next 10 to 15 years. We said in 2014 that, that could lead us to increased production at Mogalakwena from 300,000 platinum ounces to 360,000 platinum ounces. And at the time, we also spoke about, we would in all likelihood need to spend ZAR2 billion on debottlenecking to take us from 360,000 to 420,000 platinum ounces.

Since then, we've clearly made a number of improvements to that plan by driving concentrated efficiencies, low CapEx debottlenecking at the concentrators and utilizing the Baobab concentrator, these have all combined to create additional concentrator capacity. We've steepened the pit walls, allowing for quicker access to ore tonnes and reducing the stripping ratio. And together with improved efficiencies on the shovels and the trucks, it's enabled us to provide more efficient feed for this increased capacity. And this has enabled us to increase production from 300,000 platinum ounces to almost 500,000 platinum ounces.

So if you look at the charts on the right-hand side, which is the updated 2019 mine plan, you can see that, clearly, we're going to need to mine more to sustain this higher PGM plan. This is also going to come with an increase in stripping ratio. This plan is aimed at delivering higher margins. Our P100 and P101 improvement plans, which target shovel and truck efficiency improvements, further slope angle increases, increasing the cutoff grades are all aimed at reducing the cost of these increases and increasing PGM volumes through the existing concentrators. So this will ensure that we have sustainable production of between 500,000 and 550,000 platinum ounces at the highest margin operation in our business.

Our second key asset, Amandelbult, which as I've said over the last two years is a mining transition and it will take a number of years to get the benefit that we had planned, achieved an increasing PGM production of 1% to 869,000 platinum ounces -- 869,000 PGM ounces. The mine had been producing at a 7% improvement year-on-year up until the end of the third quarter. However, we had a very difficult final quarter of the year, largely attributable to the fatal accident in October and the subsequent Section 54 and also the extensive retraining of employees. Eskom load shedding and higher-than-normal absenteeism also impacted production in that final quarter. The mine achieved an EBITDA margin of 15% and ROCE of 17% and generated economic free cash flow of ZAR603 million at an all-in sustaining cost of $794.

If we look at the top chart, that was a chart that we showed you at the interims of 2017. We said that there was a number of steps that Amandelbult would go through over the next number of years to reduce the all-in sustaining cost by more than 25%. And at the prices of 2017 interim, we could reduce the all-in sustaining cost to less than $820 per ounce. We said that they would come from 3 key steps: One was operational improvements; the other one was the chrome plants; and thirdly, was the capital-light investments.

So we're starting to see some of the benefit of those investments coming through. Firstly, if you look at the development at Dishaba and remember, Dishaba was always planned to use the Merensky infrastructure for low CapEx, fairly quick ramp-up to increase the ore reserves at Dishaba to replace the declining ore reserves at the Tumela Mine. And previously, you'll recall that we planned to spend about ZAR8 billion to ZAR10 billion with a big vertical shaft between Tumela and Dishaba to be able to replace those ore reserves. And now we're going to be doing that replacement through the Dishaba and Merensky reserve.

The second key area you can see on the chart on the left-hand side at the bottom, you can see the increase in the chrome production. You can see year-on-year we increased the chrome production by 27% from 650,000 tonnes of chrome to 832,000 including a yield improvement from 13.5% to 16.6%.

So this journey continues and will certainly continue for this year and probably into 2020. And we'll continue with all 3 of those key steps, the operational improvements. We continue to see investment in the modernization and the efficiencies of Amandelbult, including introducing the latest drilling explosives and support technology. We've already this year implemented the first 500 electrohydraulic drills for more efficient drilling.

We also said that we're going to be including the interstage plant, which we've developed and already was at full production last year. And then the third module on the Merensky concentrator is under construction and will be commissioned in the third quarter of this year. But we believe there's further potential still for chrome. And if you look at the next 2 steps, we believe that we can continue to improve the yield and also the potential for fine chrome recovery, which between the three further modules that are still to be done, could take us to 2 million tonnes per annum of chrome.

The 2 capital-light projects we spoke about, the first was 15 East, which was extra low profile, trackless, mechanized mining even though it's on a fairly steep depth of 20 degrees. The studies have been concluded, approval obtained and construction, the development to access the ore body through trackless means is underway. The project studies are ongoing to deepen 15 East shaft and the expansion of 15 East. Through our P101 strategy, which I'm going to talk to you about a bit later, we believe that there's potential to continue reducing the all-in-sustaining costs at Amandelbult and improve efficiencies.

Unki mine, which is a strategically important asset for Anglo Plat, had another record performance in 2018, up 16% to 193,000 PGM ounces, EBITDA margin of 29% and ROCE of 9%. If we exclude the benefit of the treasury bills, which we've completed in 2018, then EBITDA would have been 27% and ROCE of 8%, generating economic free cash flow of ZAR525 million at an all-in-sustaining cost of $616 per ounce. We also completed the construction of the Unki smelter on time, within budget in the third quarter of the year.

We're pleased to announce that we concluded the acquisition of the remaining 50% stake in the Mototolo joint venture, which was concluded in the 1st of November. The mine has now returned to normalized production. So the production, whilst 56% up year-on-year, the debt was because of the 4-month stoppage in 2017. If you exclude some of the benefits that we tolled at Bokoni and you compare it on a like-for-like basis to 2016, you can see that we were up 6% year-on-year.

The closure of the concentrator for 4 months in 2017, given some of the horrendous outcome we've seen in Brazil this year, highlights the seriousness in which we take our responsibility to manage the stability of our tailings dams, ensuring a safe environment around our operations. The economic free cash flow of ZAR113 million was impacted by 4 months of no cash flow that flowed through into 2018 as a result of that production disruption, and all this will normalize in 2019. The mine delivered an EBITDA margin of 25% and a ROCE of 34%. And that's based on the weighted average of 10 months as a joint venture and two months as an owned mine.

We don't have a slide for the joint ventures this year, but just to report some of those. The joint ventures PGM production was up by 5%. Kroondal had another record year, up 7%. Modikwa was also up 1%. The purchase of concentrate, which includes 50% of the joint ventures of 2.29 million ounces, was up by 13% as the Union mine now became, for the majority of the year, a purchase of concentrate third party.

This slide shows both the PGM refined production and sales. First, on the left-hand side of the chart, you can see that refined production declined by 6% to 4.78 million ounces as compared to the 5.2 million produced. And that was, first of all, in the comparator period of 2017, we had additional material due to the stock count gain but also the backlog of material that came through from 2016 from the Waterval smelter run-out. And the second primary reason, which is in 2018, we had the buildup of work-in-progress inventory of 183,000 PGM ounces, and that was as we went we did the planned smelter rebuilds at both Mortimer and Polokwane. But also, we commissioned Unki smelter, and we transitioned between the 2 phases of ACP from the B phase to the A phase.

The sales volumes, which relate to the chart on the right-hand side, you can see we had sales volumes of 5.2 million ounces that decreased margin year-on-year by 3%, but you can see that was supported by a drawdown of some refined inventory. The buildup of that work-in-progress inventory will be refined in full during 2019, and the refined finished inventory levels, which are now much lower than normal levels, will also return to normal levels in 2019.

So thank you very much. I hand you over to Ian.

Ian Botha

Thank you, Chris, and good morning, everyone. We are today reporting another strong set of financial results, reflecting the quality of our portfolio, our improving operational performance and our commitment to balanced and disciplined capital allocation.

In 2018, we've seen EBITDA, up 21% to ZAR14.5 billion; headline earnings double to ZAR7.6 billion; return on capital employed improved to 24%; and we've moved from net debt to net cash of ZAR2.9 billion, despite paying a dividend of ZAR1.9 billion in cash. EBITDA increased from ZAR12 billion to ZAR14.5 billion notwithstanding the ZAR3.5 billion increase in work in progress. Higher dollar metal prices added ZAR5.4 billion, including ZAR2.6 billion from higher rhodium prices, ZAR2.1 billion from higher palladium prices and ZAR1.3 billion from higher ruthenium prices. Platinum was down ZAR1.5 billion and now constitutes less than 40% of our 2018 revenue, reinforcing that Anglo Platinum is a PGM producer and not just a platinum producer. EBITDA was reduced by the 2018 stock count loss of ZAR0.5 billion, which year-on-year is a ZAR1.4 billion movement from the ZAR900 million stock count gain in 2017.

We also capitalized ZAR1.3 billion less ore at Mogalakwena, where the improved performance at the Mogalakwena concentrator allowed us to process more ore. Our improved operational performance added ZAR600 million and placing Bokoni on care and maintenance contributed ZAR300 million. The group EBITDA margin improved from 18% to 20%, supported by strong mine to market margins from our owned assets of 32%, margins from our joint venture portfolio of 27% and improved POC margins of 10%.

We are less pleased with our 2018 unit cost performance, which was above guidance. Underlying costs were up 5% with the benefits of increased mine volumes being more than offset by input cost inflation, which averaged 6.6% to about 2% above CPI. This is due to above-inflation increases in labor, in diesel, in explosives and in coal. The unit cost increase is 8% when including accounting movements and the capitalization of ore and waste at Mogalakwena. 2019 unit costs are expected to be between ZAR21,000 and ZAR22,000 per produced platinum ounce, so between 1.5% and 6% up year-on-year.

We've made further progress on improving our working capital position, contributing to greater balance sheet efficiency, with working capital reducing from ZAR6.2 billion at the beginning of the year to ZAR4.9 billion in 15 days. You will recall that just 4 years ago, our working capital was ZAR14.6 billion in 108 days. The 2018 reduction is despite the ZAR3.5 billion temporary increase in work in progress due to the scheduled smelter rebuilds and other maintenance at our processing assets. This backlog is expected to be fully processed during 2019.

Disciplined capital allocation remains a priority. 2018 CapEx was ZAR4.7 billion, so at the bottom end of our guidance. It included stay-in business capital of ZAR3.3 billion, which is flat year-on-year. We continue to spend what we need to on maintaining asset integrity and on safety, but with rigorous governance to ensure that the money needs to be spent and that it's spent wisely. Project capital was ZAR1 billion and focused largely on the Unki smelter, which was commissioned on time and on budget in the second half of 2018 and advancing the chrome modules at Amandelbult, which will be commissioned in the third quarter of 2019.

2019 CapEx will increase to between ZAR5.7 billion and ZAR6.3 billion, and there are two reasons for that increase: The first, as previously guided, expenditure on the SO2 abatement project will double to ZAR800 million. This project is part of our ESG commitment to achieve global best practice in SO2 emissions within the next five years and comes at an aggregate cost of ZAR2.5 billion.

Secondly, project capital is being increased to ZAR1.5 billion to ZAR1.8 billion. We can see significant value opportunities across our portfolio to advance low-CapEx, high-margin, fast-payback projects. In 2019, these projects include the recently approved copper leach circuit at the BMR; debottlenecking at Mototolo and Unki; chrome investments at Amandelbult, at Modikwa and Mototolo; the Tumela 15 East project, which is going to introduce mechanization into Amandelbult; and P101 projects to drive best-in-class performance and then set industry benchmarks.

We have a strong balance sheet, and we've moved from net debt at the start of the year of ZAR1.8 billion to net cash of ZAR2.9 billion, this is after the ZAR1.9 billion worth of cash dividends. Excluding the customer prepayment of ZAR6.1 billion, net debt is ZAR3.2 billion or 0.2x net debt-to-EBITDA, so well below our through-the-cycle target of a 1x multiple. Most pleasingly is the 60% increase in underlying operational free cash flow, this despite the ZAR3.5 billion temporary increase in work in progress.

Given our confidence in the underlying cash generation of the business and, importantly, our ability to pursue both increased dividends and growth, in particular at Mogalakwena, we are pleased to record that the dividend payout ratio has been increased from 30% to 40% of headline earnings. As a result, we have declared a 2018 second half dividend of ZAR2 billion, which increases the aggregate 2018 dividend to ZAR3 billion or ZAR11.25 per share, equivalent to a 40% payout on 2018 aggregate headline earnings.

Thank you. And I'll now hand you back to Chris.

Chris Griffith

Thank you, Ian. Try that again. Thank you, Ian. And turning now to a review of the PGM markets. The U.S. dollar basket price, which is shown as the red line, is a really positive picture for the past year, with the palladium price reaching all-time highs, in 2018. Rhodium, ruthenium and iridium prices were all strong supporting the basket price with the realized dollar basket price up 13% year-on-year. This follows a 12% increase that we had in 2017. In rand terms, with the rand flat year-on-year, the rand basket price also increased by 13%.

The U.S. dollar platinum price, which is shown in black, was our one disappointing price with our realized price dropping by 8% year-on-year due to both negative sentiment and less exciting fundamentals weighing on the price. Overall, we continue to see the medium-term demand as a positive across the mixture of metals that we produce. The outlook for the platinum group metal market in 2019 will be mixed, platinum in all likelihood set to underperform, but palladium, in particular, to remain in deficit. And we think that, that deficit will continue to be driven by strong automotive demand.

As a reminder, on the left-hand side, we show platinum, and platinum is shared between industrial, autocatalyst and jewelry demand. In the short term, we continue to see strong growth in the industrial demand sector, and we think the global jewelry demand is now stabilizing.

In the short term, it's clear that there are headwinds to the European light duty diesel. But over the medium term, we anticipate relatively stable demand for platinum from the automotive sector as heavy-duty diesel continues to increase, both in vehicle numbers and loading, and there's some substitution also of platinum back into the gasoline sector. In both palladium and rhodium, the demand is dominated by the gasoline autocatalyst sector and increasingly so in hybrids. Industrial demand for both of these metals may weaken slightly in 2019, but it's really the automotive demand that is rising based on higher gasoline vehicle sales and as well as tighter emission rules in many countries, in particular, in the short term in China.

We see the outlook for palladium as positive over the short to medium term, and the outlook for rhodium as relatively stable. Looking even further out, we can see real incredible progress being made in the development of the hydrogen economy and fuel cells, with a potential to create a new sizable demand segment for platinum.

So turning now to how Anglo American Platinum will deliver the next phase of value. If we take a moment to reiterate our value proposition, which is based around 3 key elements: firstly, the quality of our assets and the operational excellence; secondly, capital discipline and shareholder returns; and thirdly, long-term sustainability. The next slides will highlight exactly how this value position will be realized through the next wave of delivery, and I'll introduce the concept of P100, P101 and setting industry benchmarks.

This slide shows what the status of the portfolio is. You can see that we've completed the simplification and the enhancement of the portfolio to ensure that we retain the most value-enhancing assets that can generate the highest returns, the highest return on capital and the highest free cash flow from operations. So at our interim results in July, we briefly started talking about what's next for Anglo Platinum. So we continued to be asked this question. And so today, we're going to spend a little bit more time giving you some detail about how we're thinking about the next wave of strategy.

We'll be delivering this value in this next wave of strategy through our three strategic pillars: the first of which is expecting the full potential from our operations, through people and innovation; secondly, investing in our portfolio that delivers industry-leading cash flows and returns; and thirdly, investing in the development of the market for platinum group metals to increase demand.

So the next 4 slides will focus on that first leg of the strategy, which is to extract the full potential from our operations. The key to achieving operational excellence, so how do you get from 300,000 platinum ounces to 500,000 platinum ounces? And this slide gives you a peek into what that may be. Firstly, you ensure stability and optimization at your operation and only then do you drive increased throughput. So this slide's an example of how we've done this at Mogalakwena North concentrator, which shows over time, we first reduce the variability, increasing the stability. And only once we've done that do we target the next set point, so increasing recovery. And again, you'll see the variability increases, and you reduce that again. We've improved throughput at the North concentrator, from 595,000 tonnes a month to 720,000 tonnes a month. That compares to nameplate capacity of 600,000 tonnes a month.

Once you've improved the stability and optimized the operations, you can then chase delivering against world best practice. And we call that P100, and we're in that phase now. We believe that there's plenty of opportunities still available in our portfolio to improve performance through relatively light capital expenditure to fundamentally improve our performance. So these include just some examples, firstly on mining, which covers 60% of our cost base. We believe that we can increase the rope shovel efficiencies at Mogalakwena from 26 million tonnes per annum to 45 million tonnes, at the same time, increasing truck efficiencies. We'll also be further steepening our slope angles and by doing that, we prevent significant cost of about 20% by bringing down that overall increase in volume that we need to mine.

Secondly at the concentrators, we believe that covers 20% of our cost base. We believe that we can increase throughput by 10% by increasing the run times and the run rates of the concentrators, also increasing recoveries at the concentrators to over 83%. At processing, which covers 20% of our cost base, we aim to increase the operating factor of the smelters to over 81%. That's over the operating cycle from the current level of 73%.

So once you achieve this top performance at our operations, we're then targeting to push beyond that to become best in class. That means we set the world benchmark, and we'll be doing that through utilizing new technologies, many of which we're starting to commission the work now and starting to install pilot projects. And by doing that, we can achieve that step change in performance at the operations. Some examples of that are the bulk sorting, the first trial starts in the next couple of months. PGM and chrome ultrafine recovery could lead both to a combination, 10% increase in feed grades and recoveries. Utilizing coarse particle recovery and dry disposal could reduce the energy intensity by about 30%, but also contribute to increasing throughput. And then advanced fragmentation and shock-break could reduce crushing and grinding costs by over 30% and also contributing to the recovery improvements.

So a combination of, firstly, achieving operational excellence through best-in-class performance, P100, and utilizing game-changing technologies to get beyond that to P101; and secondly, for the disciplined capital investment into fast payback, value-enhancing projects. Combined, they could drive a 5 to 8 percentage point uplift in EBITDA margin. By 2023, and that's excluding any benefit of expansion capital, that's what we're calling P101.

So the second leg of our strategy, which is focused on investing in our core portfolio, on the left-hand side, Ian discussed earlier the capital expenditure guidance for the year and highlighted the fast-payback projects that we're committing capital to. We're also continuing the studies at both Mogalakwena and Mototolo/Der Brochen to find the best value options available to the company. As these studies are progressing, we are seeing further opportunity and optionality in the high-quality assets that we own, and we need to conclude these studies to see where the best value-enhancing projects exist. For example, at Mogalakwena, the last time we spoke, I mentioned that it looks like a third concentrator increasing the open pit could be really looks like the next best value opportunity for us. But as we've now done the studies and further work, it shows that with further drilling, we've identified a flatter area of the ore body, which is high grade and amenable to bulk underground mining. So a combination of the south concentrator debottlenecking and underground mining is an example of an option that could potentially compete as an option for the third concentrator.

Why I'm sharing this in a bit more detail is because there's a lot of pressure on the company to say, when are you going, give us detail of the expansion. I think what we're demonstrating is disciplined allocation and a disciplined capital approach to find the best value alternative. The mining industry is littered with examples of companies under huge pressure in good times, putting money into the ground that delivered not the right returns. And at the same time, when we've got these opportunities, when the market needs the metal, we said we can bring expansion to the table. So what I'm describing is the wonderful opportunities that we've got in our portfolio are taking a bit longer to study given that we have these different opportunities. But once we finish those studies, I'll be able to give you more details, certainly by the end of the year, as to where we are in that process. We'll be able to then, get a much better feel for what the next expansion will be at Mogalakwena.

The third leg of our strategy is to grow demand for PGMs, and that's a long-standing strategic priority for us. Market development is undertaken globally through a mix of marketing efforts in both existing or near-term demand segments, such as jewelry and investment. In addition, we're targeting longer-term growth areas, such as fuel cells, hydrogen and clean energy. In 2018, we spent $30 million on jewelry market development through the Platinum Guild International. As you know, Anglo Platinum self-funds, so we funded 100% of the investment into Indian jewelry marketing, which has shown another year of strong growth performance.

We continue to support the World Platinum Investment Council, spending $4.2 million to support the growth of availability of investment products. And then finally, focused on investment demand, we launched the AP Venture fund with a total Anglo Platinum commitment of $100 million, of which $27 million has already been utilized through the transfer of assets from Anglo Platinum into the fund, with the remaining $73 million to be drawn down over a period of about 6 years. We also continue to invest in policy advocacy and communication and research and development to further develop uses for PGMs.

So turning now to the guidance and conclusion for 2018. We update the market for our produced, refined and sales volumes for 2019, all of which now exclude the total refined ounces from Sibanye-Stillwater. PGM production will be between 4.2 million and 4.5 million ounces. Refined PGM production will be 4.6 million to 4.9 million ounces, and that'll be higher than produced as a result of the work in progress backlog from 2018 that will be processed this year. Sales volumes will be in line with refined; capital expenditure of ZAR5.7 billion to ZAR6.3 billion. And unit costs, which in 2018 were below input cost inflation, if we exclude the accounting impacts, we believe that we can limit unit cost increases to between ZAR21,000 and ZAR22,000. I think it's important to mention that there may potentially be headwinds in 2019 with both wage negotiations and Eskom load shedding that could impact both production and costs.

Going forward, the board has approved the increase in the dividend policy. This is the third time you'll hear it. But if you increase your dividend policy and pay the most dividends that you have 10 years, you're allowed to say it 3 times. We've increased from 30% to 40% our ratio of headline earnings.

So to conclude, Anglo Platinum has had a strong year of delivery again. Our focus on ESG has seen a significant improvement in performance, and we're seeing global recognition. We've improved our operational performance, upgraded our portfolio and are in a strong financial position, leading us to be able to increase return to shareholders. And we have a strategy in execution for the next phase of value delivery for Anglo American Platinum.

So I'm proud of what the company has delivered, and we take this opportunity to thank the board for their support as well as my management team and every single Anglo Platinum employee for their continued hard work in achieving these successes.

So that concludes our presentation. But before we go to the Q&A, I would like to take this opportunity to thank Ian Botha for his immeasurable contribution and Ian, to wish you the best of luck for your future endeavors. I'll take this opportunity to welcome the new Finance Director, which is Craig Miller. Craig, could you stand? You'll see a lot more of Craig in the coming years. So Craig will be joining us on the 1st of April and joins us from Anglo American, where he's currently the Finance Controller.

We have a new Executive Head of Projects, Prakashim Moodliar, who also starts work with us on the 1st of March. And he joins us from ABInBev. And then today, if you saw the SENS announcement, you'll see that our Chairman, Mr. Valli Moosa, will be stepping down. He's been the Chairman with us for 10 years, will be stepping down as the Chairman at the AGM in April. And Valli, thank you very much for your support in particularly some of the really difficult times of the strategy turnaround that we had in place for the company. And we'll be welcoming Norman Mbazima, who'll be taking over as the new Chairman after the AGM. And Norman, if you see what the outgoing Chairman has done, you've got lots of work to do.

Thank you very much, and we'll now take questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Chris Nicholson

It's Chris Nicholson at RMB Morgan Stanley. Could we turn to Mogalakwena? So just having a look on Page 14, obviously, we've got this increase in strip ratio with the revised mine plan and an increase in tonnage. And then if I have a look on Page 37 kind of what you tell us you're going to do, it really looks like you're following a strategy of doing more with less or more with what you have, rather than previously where we were kind of in the paradigm of thinking about maybe the third concentrator, et cetera. If I look at each of those steps, looks like each of them require a step changer. Where do you see the risk against each of those? It looks like quite the demanding uptick in rope shovel performance, more through the milling and crushing circuit, more through your existing PMR. Where are the risks against those? And how should we think about how these are phased? Because, obviously, I guess, the tonnages tick up over the next number of years.

Chris Griffith

Thanks, Chris. I mean, one of the things that we wanted to show, I mean normally, we wouldn't go into this kind of level of detail to show you each of those steps where we're planning to improve. But I think for those of you who think that, okay, this is as good as it gets. We needed to give you some sight for if we've had this improvement over the last number of years, why can't we have this performance going forward? If there's still the world benchmark, it's still far away from where we're performing now. Our view is exactly the things that we've done and more over the last number of years is what we can do going forward. So when we took this operation from 300,000 platinum ounces to 360,000 and then didn't spend ZAR2 billion, we didn't get to 420,000, we got to 500,000.

I think what we're trying to give you a sense is where those next steps in value will come from. So we've been able to drive increasing efficiencies. We've been able to drive getting more through existing things. And that philosophy will stay with us. We are not in the business of throwing money at buying stuff or building stuff if we don't need to. At the same time -- so we'll continue, and that's what we're talking about, the P101. We can further steepen pit slopes. We can continue to increase productivity. And actually now that we've got the mining to a really good shape, we think that it's now ready to take the next steps.

So that's what we'll continue doing, driving existing business, but we've had to also alert you that the extra ounces don't come for free. We need to mine for what we're producing now. So that's why we've updated the mine plan, to show you where we'll get to. So yes, we will need to put in some more trucks. We won't need to put in more shovels. But we will need to put more kit in. But at the same time as putting more kit in, we offset substantially more cost by improving our efficiencies, and that's all in the existing business.

But the expansion, we're not foregoing the third concentrator. What I'm just trying to give you a sense of is the wonderful opportunities what we have at Mogalakwena. So we may well expand the open pit and put a third concentrator in. But at the same time, if we come with either different capital intensity or higher-value option by doing something different, we're entirely happy to do that because what we're not doing, number one, is pursuing blindly what we've done before. We're looking continuously where the next value opportunity is. So both in the expansion and the existing business, we don't think that there's a huge amount of risk. Some of the new technology that we're putting in may have some risk, but the fact is we're not betting all of our eggs just we're not putting all of our eggs in one basket. We've got a number of opportunities to improve efficiencies, improve grade, reduce the stripping ratios, reduce costs and get more volume through what we've already got. And then the next expansion will be depending on what we have. And then you'll come here? Thanks, Chris.

Chris Nicholson

Just a follow-up. So if you look at the charts on Page 14, you've got 150,000 mined tonnes per annum at the strip of 10. Are the things on Page 37 enough to get you there? So just the increased performance and throughput through the current concentrating circuits, crushers, et cetera. Or is there some real CapEx needed longer term to deliver that kind of volumes out of Mogalakwena?

Chris Griffith

Yes. So there will be an increase in CapEx. There will be increased truck fleet, and there will be, I think in the later years even, we've got some shovel fleet increases. But that's not difficult to do. We've got enough space. And if we did nothing else, we could just put more kit in, and we'd be able to get this. I don't think there's a risk to that profile to be able to sustain 500,000 to 550,000 platinum ounces. So we could do that. We could do that tomorrow just by putting stuff in. But of course, what we want to do is limit the cost that's associated with that. So what you don't want to do is extrapolate both CapEx and cost to get there, because we believe that we can get much more efficient at doing that. And therefore, because that number of 165,000 over until 2035 would've been probably about 30 million or 40 million tonnes per annum more than that had we not dialed in these efficiencies, which we believe are possible. Of course, the risk is that you don't get those efficiencies, then your cost will be higher, but that's not what we're planning clearly. Thanks. René?

Unidentified Analyst

I believe I'm the only analyst whose target price you didn't manage to hit this year, but well done anyway. Just following up on Chris' question, Chris Nicholson's question on Mogalakwena, I see you're doing 71 million tonnes a year at Moga at the moment. And your Page 14 slide indicates about 150 million tonnes, so more than doubling of production by 2035. Could you give us what that output would be in the equivalent of platinum ounces? Or would you estimate about 1 million ounces?

Chris Griffith

No, not going to be 1 million ounces. That will be supporting 500,000 to 550,000 platinum ounces.

Unidentified Analyst

For 2035.

Chris Griffith

For the next while, what that means for the expansion, we don't quite know yet. I think depending, of course, on the type of what we eventually dial into the expansion, that's going to clearly change that green line again. Now it may be higher-grade underground operations, the profile will be slower, but there'll be a different cost and CapEx profile, but that green line will change once we decide what expansion we want to do.

Unidentified Analyst

And where does that fee flatten out? Is it down near RB Plat?

Chris Griffith

Yes. Towards what we call [Trefenten Hill], so yes, I don't know what is that the northern side of the mine, no, the southern side of the mine. Yes, but it's at [Trefenten] hillside.

Patrick Mann

It's Patrick Mann from Bank of America Merrill Lynch. Two questions, please. Firstly, I mean you've spoken about the risk that Eskom load shedding poses to the business. Could you please just expand on that? Is it around the mining concentrating smelting business? And how much flexibility do you have? I think the last time, we had almost like a campaign smelting-type approach to smelter in off-peak periods. And do you still have that sort of flexibility available in the business? And at what stage would it impact your ability to deliver your targets? And then just secondly, obviously on the headline number, it looks like your production goes down because the POC changes to a tolling arrangement with Sibanye. But there's no real difference in the flow of material. Could you just maybe help us with what the financial impacts of that are likely to be? And then secondly, how long do you expect that to last with Sibanye-Stillwater's acquisition of Lonmin and, obviously, their own downstream processing capacity?

Chris Griffith

So I'll pick up smelting. You pick up POC. So thanks, Patrick. On the smelting side, look, in the past, you'll recall when Eskom were load shedding us, they were load shedding us for about two hours at a time over the peak period. So we could still manage that by not smelting over those peak periods but just turning the power off. And at that time, we thought that there's relatively little impact on the business just because we could just carry on smelting. What we subsequently saw is that actually, there was much more impact on us than we thought. And what it meant is we actually had to bring forward smelter rebuilds on average probably by about two years. So there was a certain material cost impact, but what we were able to do is, Gary and his team were able to continue smelting, and we were able to manage our business accordingly.

Now we lost last week about 14,000 ounces. And all things being equal, we'll be able to catch that up. So it all depends on, of course, how long the smelting or how long the load shedding is. But I mean, we had been stage 4 load shedding last week. We were asked when we had stage 4, 80 megawatts, we had to shed. And when it was stage 2, we had to shed 40 megawatts a day and that was over like the majority of the days, 12 hours at a time. So under those circumstances, you keep that up for a while, that is going to have an impact on the business. And without power, we can't smelt. Depending on the time of the year, we clearly do different things. What we ideally try and do is not affect the mines. So if you keep producing, the theory is at some point in time, you'll smelt and refine it. And whether it runs over a bit in the year is not really the end of the world. But the metal will come out, and the company and the shareholders will still get their money.

And so ideally, we try not to impact the mines. In the last quarter of the year last year, of course, because of the smelter rebuilds, we had a massive smelting base metal and precious metal refining job that we had to do in the final quarter. Under those circumstances, when we were load shedding in December, we couldn't cut back on the smelting under that time, and then we had to cut back on the mining operations. So it depends on the time of the year. And both Gordon and Dean and Gary are very closely aligned. Depending on the type of request that we get, that's how we'll manage the business. But look, ultimately, if it extends, if this is a major problem for the course of the year, this will affect us. At this point in time, if it gets better, and we're for an extended period of time, we'll catch up what we've lost.

Ian Botha

Patrick, on your second question, so from the 1st of January, this year we've moved the rest of it from POC to toll, as you know. And Sibanye-Stillwater has not given us notice. They can give us at any stage now notice subject to 2 years. And as we've previously guided, we'd be very happy to keep that metal for another couple of years until such time as the Mogalakwena production profile offsets that.

There are two financial consequences moving from POC to toll. The first is that you'll see an increase in work in progress, in working capital of about ZAR1 billion. So we have low creditors, and we have lower levels of work in progress. But then the second key impact is the free cash that we generate from the toll is markedly more attractive for us than the POC. So on a normalized basis, our free cash after on a fully absorbed basis is about ZAR400 million, and that's based on payability of the revenue basket. Now we move on the toll to a different strategy, which is a smelting charge, a refining charge and a return on invested capital. And in the current pricing environment, that will double on a normalized basis. The exact number does depend on what the metal content is relative to the mass that Sibanye-Stillwater sends through to us.

Nkateko Mathonsi

Nkateko from Investec. One question is on palladium, which is at an all-time high, the price. Your outlook is positive. What I want to know is, is the option of hedging and locking in these prices still available? Or are you willing to just wait and see what the price actually does?

Ian Botha

So a core part of our investment strategy is that we float on currency and on metal prices. So we will not hedge any of our -- we will not fix any of our metal prices including palladium. That's something if investors want to do it, they can do on their side.

Chris Griffith

Have you ever known anyone that's got hedging right? If we hedge palladium, it will double in price.

Leroy Mnguni

It's Leroy from Standard Bank. My first question is, given what the palladium and rhodium price has done and the progress you've had with sort of R&D on trackless mining, have you changed your views on Twickenham at all? And then my second question is the last time you presented, I think your outlook for rhodium was positive. And that's not changed to stable, as what has changed in your outlook for rhodium?

Chris Griffith

So I guess, when rhodium was half the price that it is today, we still saw potential for it to rise. And I think where the price is now, we still see it as positive, but perhaps with less potential to rise from where it is now. I think we're not, I mean, rhodium is actually fairly balanced at the moment. It does depend on what happens in gasoline and how palladium drags rhodium along. But we're fairly comfortable with where rhodium price is with some potential for it to rise. But I mean, it doubled in price last year.

So on trackless at Twickenham, so for the moment, we haven't changed our mind on Twickenham. At some point during the course of this year, we're going to be reevaluating our options at Twickenham to decide what our long-term plan is. But I think what we also have to be careful with is to try to see through what the cycles may be.

I mean, so yes, the basket price is looking fairly strong, I think it's too short in the, perhaps, the last year to yet make a call on bringing back assets that had been on care and maintenance. So we're still going to finish this year. We're going to finish doing the work that we've won we've got under R&D at Twickenham. And during the course of this year, we're going to be doing some work and taking it back to the board, and we'll, at that point in time make a decision on what we think we should do with Twickenham.

Emma Chapman

So we quickly see if there are any questions on the line.

Operator

We have a question from Johann Steyn of Citigroup.

Johann Steyn

Just two quick questions. First of all, I know you're taking your time on Mogalakwena and Der Brochen. But when can we expect detailed feasibility numbers on this? That's the first question. The second question is just regarding potential for further divestitures. If you look at a mine like Amandelbult, for instance, will that fit in with your five to 10-year strategy as a company?

Chris Griffith

Johann, I think by the end of the year, we should have a much clearer view on what our plans are for expansions going forward. I think that would have given us another year under the belt, and we would certainly hope to have progressed through at least the next phase of study. So by then, we should have a view. So I think clearly, we'll give you an update and update the market at the half year. But my expectation is that we'll have a much better sense of what our plan is at the end of the year.

For now, Amandelbult, we've got a plan with Amandelbult. So it's not part of the divestment. But in the longer term, nothing is off the table for anything. We will always be looking what the value opportunities are for the company, and Amandelbult's future is really is in its own hands, and we've got a plan. We know that we can materially move the prospects on all around for Amandelbult, and we would prefer to do that first. But look, ultimately, if it doesn't get to where we want to, and all things will be on the table. But for the next couple of years, we've got a plan. We know what we're doing. We're halfway into that plan, and for now, Amandelbult is not on the table for sale.

Operator

The next question comes from Dominic O'Kane of JPMorgan.

Dominic O'Kane

Just two quick questions on sort of cash outflows. So can you just maybe remind us of the future timing for the AP Ventures $200 million investment? I realize your shareholding is 50%, but can you just remind us of likely cash outflow there? And then on the CapEx guidance for 2019, the ZAR1.5 billion to ZAR1.8 billion, should we assume that those types of small-scale projects are recurring items in the future? Or is 2019 a sort of elevated year for those type of projects?

Ian Botha

So Dominic, on the AP Ventures, I think you should work on approximately $10 million per annum for the next six years. And then on the CapEx guidance yes, I think what you should assume that our focus is on the low-CapEx-cost payback projects. So we'll spent ZAR1.5 billion to ZAR1.8 billion this year. It will then likely step up for the next two years to around ZAR2 billion as we advance more of the P101 projects.

Operator

There are no further questions from the lines.

Emma Chapman

Have we got any more questions in the room? No? Okay.

Chris Griffith

Okay. Thank you very much, everyone.