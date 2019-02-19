Ciner Resources: Well-Covered 9% Distribution, Solid 2019 Outlook

Following disappointing production numbers in the previous quarters, Ciner Resources LP's (CINR) operating performance was under scrutiny. The Q4 earnings report showed record production volumes, and, with demand for soda ash remaining dynamic, Ciner's overall performance was robust.This MLP (note: Ciner issues a K-1 at tax time) easily covers its current distributions. With more capex planned for 2019, I don't expect distributions to go up in the short term, but the current 9% yield is nothing to sneeze at.

Q4 2018 earnings in a nutshell

Ciner's performance in Q4 2018 was strong across the board. Soda ash production volumes set a new quarterly record, reaching 709k short tons. This translated into sales volumes of 704k short tons, in a market characterized by supportive pricing conditions. As a result, Ciner reported a $28.6m profit for the quarter, of which $14m attributable to unit holders ($0.7 per share).

Source: company's Form 8-K

Meanwhile, distributable cash-flow was a healthy $30.8m, resulting in a comfortable 1.22 distribution coverage ratio. It's worth noting that while most MLPs do not cover their distributions on a GAAP earnings basis, Ciner does, which signals a sustainable business model.

As an aside, Ciner's strategy to favor U.S. sales over exports has been paying off, as domestic prices remained higher than international ones:

Source: company's Form 8-K

Regarding international sales, the press release mentioned that starting Jan 1, 2022, Ciner will stop using ANSAC, the marketing arm of American producers, and will instead leverage the global distribution network of its parent company Ciner Corp (a Turkish conglomerate). I have no issue with this move.

Ciner's strong competitive position by the numbers

When investing, it's important to take a step back and, beyond P&L numbers, look at a company's profitability. The main reason why I like Ciner lies in its excellent profitability metrics, which are testament to the moat of the business (conversely, I showed in a recent article how Compass Minerals' (CMP) ROIC revealed a weakening competitive advantage). Ciner's numbers below are impressive for a commodity producer (in an industry that isn't cartelized):

Source: profitability summary by SeekingAlpha

It's worth noting that Ciner has been reporting such numbers on a consistent basis for many years. I added asset turnover ratios below - Asset Turnover above 1 and Fixed Asset Turnover around 2 signal very high efficiency for a basic materials producer.

Source: Morningstar

Readers familiar with Ciner know the reason for this strong performance: Ciner produces soda ash from the Green River Basin trona deposit in Wyoming, through a natural process. Meanwhile, most global competitors produce synthetic soda ash through complex chemical processes that are significantly more costly than Ciner's. With selling price the same for all producers, Ciner's margins are much higher.

There is, however, a caveat, in that high returns on assets could also be a sign that the facilities are ageing. A look at the balance sheet reveals that the gross value of Ciner's Property, Plant & Equipment is almost $900m. By contrast, the net value is about $250m. Given the long life of certain equipment (much longer than their accounting useful life), a large discrepancy is understandable; however, it also shows that Ciner hasn't been investing heavily for years, and this can raise questions with regard to maintenance.

All in all, I think that Ciner's excellent metrics are, first and foremost, the sign of a strong competitive advantage. But the company probably needs to step up capex going forward - which is exactly what Ciner has just announced for 2019 (see below).

More emphasis on maintenance

After several incidents that weighed on production in the past two years, Ciner has apparently decided to devote more funds to maintenance. In 2017, only $11m went to maintenance capex. In 2018, the amount was $15m. As per the 2019 guidance, "Maintenance of business capital expenditures are planned to be in the range of $23 to $27 million", a significant step up.

Source: company's Form 8-K

I think this is a positive move. While Ciner's overall performance has been decent in recent years, it's been held back by erratic production volumes, with a lot of variance between quarters, some of which due to equipment failure.

Source: author's work based on company's reports

The good news is that 2019 will start off on the right foot, after a Q4 '18 which was marked by record production volumes, and an ore-to-ash ratio that has been moving in the right direction. More reliable production is supposed to offset the impact of additional maintenance capex.

2019 Outlook: Market conditions to remain supportive

On the demand side of the equation, Ciner's markets have been supportive, and the outlook for 2019 is solid. Ciner expects the following, as per the recent guidance:

We expect our total volume sold to increase 2% to 4%.

We expect domestic volume to decrease by 140,000 to 160,000 short tons.

We expect domestic pricing to be up 5% to 7%.

We expect international prices to be up 2% to 4%.

Maintenance of business capital expenditures are planned to be in the range of $23 to $27 million.

Expansion capital expenditures are planned to be in the range of $35 to $40 million.

Lower domestic volumes will be a drag on the top line; however, total sales volumes should go up from 2018, and the pricing environment looks supportive. It's worth noting that domestic prices are set by annual or multi-year contracts, which means that there shouldn't be any major surprise on that front. International spot prices can of course vary to a larger extent.

Well-covered distribution

We've already touched on the distribution coverage ratio, at 1.22 in Q4 and 1.28 for FY 2018 (helped by a litigation settlement received in Q2).

Source: author's work based on company's reports

Ciner has been covering its distribution comfortably in most quarters, and given the sound balance sheet, I'm not worried about Ciner's ability to keep paying out the distribution going forward.

What about a potential hike? I think it's too early to raise distributions, especially in light of increased capex. But further down the road, Ciner contemplates "production levels up to at least 3 million tons per year". There is still potential for growth in Ciner.

Technical picture

I see Ciner as much more of a revenue play than a stock (unit, properly speaking) from which one should expect capital appreciation. From a technical perspective, the unit price will need a catalyst to break out above the descending channel. The Q4 '18 results may not be enough. Price action in the next few days should bring more indications.

Source: finviz

Takeaways

Ciner Resources LP's recently-released Q4 earnings contained plenty of positives. Production is back on track, and the company has decided to take maintenance very seriously going forward. Soda ash demand can be cyclical, and the state of the global economy can have an impact on prices. But the macro trend (increased consumption in emerging markets) is supportive, and Ciner contemplates a solid 2019 at this point. Ciner is one of very few "moat" companies in the MLP space, and a very good income play that flies under the radar.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CINR. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The opinions and views expressed in this article are for information purposes only and should not be used or construed as an offer to sell, a solicitation of an offer to buy, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any security, investment strategy or market sector.