Tesla: Overvalued After Q4 Earnings Announcement

Thanks to a recovering tech sector, Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) shares still managed to gain over 7% in the week after a lackluster Q4 earnings announcement (ER). The somewhat counter-intuitive post-ER price moves may be partially due to company’s better-than-expected Q1 guidance, when most other companies lowered their Q1 guidance citing economic uncertainty. Tesla said that it expects to post a very small GAAP net income gain in Q1 after the gap between production and deliveries is expected to create a temporary but predictable dip in revenues and earnings.

Of course, this is a particularly volatile time for the stock market. With ongoing trade war negotiation, the Fed’s changing stance on interest rate policy, and looming global economic slowdown, investors are hungry for any clues that indicate the future outlook. Thus, it is not surprising that shareholders would have tiptoed over every piece of clue in the earnings call. But the question remains how the company could respond positively to its own obviously negative ER. Many have offered justifications to the price reactions as "the market has priced in the worst," and "Tesla's Q1 guidance, albeit not impressive, is not as bad as the others." Long-term Tesla critics would dismiss the question since the shares have always been in a bubble. In this post, I like to offer my take that the company's shares have been overvalued in response to its downside revenue guidance.

Revenue and EPS Guidance and Estimates

Generally, Wall Street takes management guidance very seriously. As guidance is often the only source of company’s new information, analysts use it to formulate their estimates and recommendations. This is why Street estimates are closely tracking guidance and stock prices react both to the changes in guidance and estimates. Accordingly, in Figure 1A and Figure 1B, there is a generally positive correlation between Tesla share price rise and fall with management revenue and EPS guidance or the Street’s estimate around the same time. Since the company finally reached the Model 3 production target of late, shareholders have shifted their attention to profitability. In the last 4-5 quarters, the share price has been more responsive to EPS estimates (circle in Figure 1B) than to the revenue estimates (circle in Figure 1A). In fact, the price has been positively (negatively) related to earnings estimates (revenue estimates) in last four quarters.

(“1711”: November 2017)

Tesla 2019-2020 Revenue Guidance

Right after Q3 ER, when Tesla lowered their Q1 2019 revenue guidance, the Street adjusted its forward estimates of Q1 and Q2 2019 revenue estimates almost instantly (Circle in Figure 2B), as the stock price (in black dotted line) are generally responding negatively to the same direction of the lower guidance changes. This is why it came as a surprise that the near-term Q1 and Q2 downside revenue guidance was accompanied by a surge in Tesla stock price (circle in Figure 2B). One way to explain the inconsistency is that the market may have reacted to a better forecast of 2H 2019 (Q3, Q4 2019 and Q1 2020) as indicated by the upward revision of revenue estimates (circle in Figure 2A). Given that the near-term guidance has been lowered but the longer-term guidance has been raised, it is plausible that Tesla stock price may have reacted positively as a result.

Intuitively, the 7% increase for a 5-day post-ER move seems excessive by any reasonable standard for a generally negative guidance. This is why, in the following section, I tried to estimate the reasonable price reaction considering both the near-term and long-term guidance changes.

(“122”: January 22, 2019)

(“212”: February 22, 2019)

At this juncture of significant macro uncertainty, you would think that Tesla stock price would have reacted to the revenue guidance, signaling future Model 3 demand. In the meantime, the bear thesis is that Tesla faces a new challenge of sustaining profitability, as indicated by the closer correlation between the stock price and earnings estimates. As a result, based on investors’ expectation on both future revenue and earnings, I was able to estimate a forward fundamental forecast price, which is determined by the metrics of management guidance and Street’s estimates on future revenue, EPS, or gross margin.

The way I came up with this forecast price is as follows: I first collected all management guidance, stock price, and consensus estimate data on revenue, EPS, and gross margin for last 40 quarters, I then correlated Tesla stock price with management guidance or Street estimates of revenue, EPS, and gross margin for the current and next 4 quarters, if available.

For the longest time, since the market has been most sensitive to Tesla’s ability to meet the production target and, subsequently, the vehicle demand, I also included total cars produced and total cars delivery as two more relevant metrics. The relationship I identified would suggest how today’s stock price moves in response to management guidance for the next 4 quarters. Furthermore, in the light of the tariffs-related China slowdown impact on the broader market, I also include the Nasdaq index in the estimation to control for the macro impact on Tesla stock price.

In Figure 3A, I showed how this guidance forecast stock price should have looked like (in red), compared with the actual Tesla stock price (in black). For the most part of 2018, the company actual stock price has moved closely with what guidance and estimates have suggested. This would give me the comfort about the validity of the assumption that investors did look at forward fundamental metrics in pricing Tesla shares.

In the meantime, the same estimates also showed the drastic difference emerging right after Tesla’s Q4 ER downside guidance - actual stock price has jumped over the guidance forecast price persistently. In a close up (Figure 3B), the company is currently trading around $312 (at the time of this post), 17% higher than the fair value $258 according to the Q4 guidance and Street’s subsequent estimate revisions. In other words, if just using guidance changes as the base to explain the post-ER price changes (which is the only new information released since the Q4 ER), Tesla shares appear overvalued after the Q4 ER.

(“206”: February 6, 2019)

Takeaways

With a mixed guidance of a downside 1H 2019 and an upside 2H 2019, Tesla’s shareholders have reacted positively to the largely negative information in the Q4 ER. Using management guidance and Street’s estimates, shares have been traded at a $50 premium or overvalued by 17%. As the market often refrains from using “target price” or “fair value” to describe Tesla stock price, the $50 (or 17%) overvaluation may be comparable per historical standards of Tesla’s mispricing. However, given that the company's share price has been finally reacting to both forward revenue and earnings estimates (Figure 3A) in 2018, the break of the fundamental relationship suggests a good possibility that the $50 overvaluation should be corrected in the short run.

