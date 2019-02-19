Great Bear Resources: The Hottest Gold Exploration Play In Canada?

Great Bear Resources (OTCPK:GTBDF) is one of the most successful junior gold explorers of 2018. Its shares were trading around $0.4 back in August, before the company announced the discovery of new high-grade gold zones at its Dixie project. The share price jumped up to $1.5, only days after the announcement. After further drill results confirmed the discovery, the $2.5 level was attacked. But due to the tight share structure, the market capitalization is less than $110 million, even at the current share price of $2.95. Given the recent drill results, it is possible to assume that Great Bear Resources' shares still have a significant upside ahead.

Data by YCharts

The Dixie Project

Great Bear Resources owns two properties located in Red Lake, Ontario. The first one is named Dixie and the second one is named West Madsen. The Dixie property covers a land area of 9,140 hectares. It is royalty-free and 100%-owned by Great Bear Resources. The location of the property is really great. Not only is it located in one of Canada's most famous gold mining districts, it is also close to a highway, with natural gas and power lines running right through it. The great infrastructure significantly reduces the exploration costs, as drilling more than 300 holes totaling more than 80,000 meters shouldn't cost more than $15 million. In the future, the existing infrastructure should lead to some meaningful development CAPEX savings.

Source: Great Bear Resources

Great Bear acquired 67% of the Dixie Project from Newmont Mining (NEM), back in 2015. Later, it was able to increase its ownership to 100%. The first drill results were released in September 2017 and they were very promising. Hole DL-005 intersected 16.84 g/t gold over 10.4 meters, starting from 162.2 meters below the surface. Some other drill results released in late 2017 confirmed that there is high-grade gold on the property; however, the intersections were much shorter compared to DL-005. But in the summer of 2018, the story started to be really interesting. In June, Great Bear announced that a step-out hole drilled 1.6 kilometers from the original drilling area intersected 3.52 g/t gold over 5.6 meters, starting 37.8 meters deep, and in the main drilling area, hole DL-013 intersected 40.3 meters grading 1.73 g/t gold, starting only 39.5 meters below the surface. Hole DL-020 intersected 16.8 meters grading 5.6 g/t gold, less than 200 meters below the surface.

A rapid share price growth has started only in August, when drill results from the Hinge Zone were announced. Hole DHZ-003 intersected 16.35 meters grading 26.91 g/t gold and DHZ-004 intersected 7 meters grading 68.76 g/t gold. Both of the intervals are located only approximately 120 meters below the surface. In late September, the discovery of a new gold zone, the South Limb, was announced. DSL-004 intersected 18.23 g/t gold over 10.35 meters, starting 73.85 meters deep. In December, an early Christmas gift was delivered to the shareholders, as hole DHZ-012 intersected 3.65 meters grading 27.36 g/t gold, including 0.5 meters grading 153.73 g/t gold.

Source: Great Bear Resources

On January 16, the intersection of 0.7 meters grading 1,602.73 g/t gold in hole DHZ-014 was announced (picture above). This intersection was made in the Hinge Zone, and once again, relatively close to the surface, in a depth of only 150 meters. According to Chris Taylor, Great Bear's CEO:

Our Hinge and South Limb Zone are part of a continuous gold vein system which is interpreted to extend along 300 metres in strike length and has been drill tested to a depth of 212 metres. The zone remains open in all directions and occurs immediately south of a regional east-west trending D2 fold hinge and associated structures which extends for approximately 10 kilometres into undrilled areas. For comparison, the Red Lake-Campbell complex (Red Lake Gold Mine) also occurs proximal to a regional D2 fold where shear zones developed and acted as primary hydrothermal fluid conduits, across a 3.2 kilometre by 2.2 kilometre area.

Although it is probably a little too early, a comparison of Dixie and Goldcorp's (GG) Red Lake mine seems quite encouraging.

What to expect in the future?

Although Great Bear is focused on Dixie right now, its West Madsen project hides a lot of potential as well. West Madsen consists of West Madsen Block A and West Madsen Block B. The property is believed to lie on an extension of Pure Gold's (OTCPK:LRTNF) high-grade Madsen Project. West Madsen can turn out to be a valuable asset too.

A drill program consisting of 150 drill holes (30,000 meters) is underway at Dixie right now. It means that new drill results should keep on coming in 2019. If they are as good as the previous results, the share price will keep on growing. The drilling isn't too expensive, due to the good infrastructure and relative shallowness of the deposit. As a result, Great Bear estimates that its current cash balance of $15 million should be sufficient to complete more than 300 drill holes (more than 80,000 meters). The next financing will probably take place sometime in 2020.

A positive feature of Great Bear Resources is its tight share structure. The volume of outstanding shares is approximately 37 million right now. However, there are also 8.78 million warrants with strike prices between $0.2 and $1.75. Given the current share price, it is possible to expect that all of them will be exercised. The same can be assumed also about more than 3.3 million options. The fully diluted share count is slightly above 48 million. The retail investors hold 59% of outstanding shares, with the remainder held by institutional investors, Rob McEwen, and insiders. Especially the 11% management ownership and 11% McEwen (the CEO of McEwen Mining (MUX) and founder of Goldcorp) ownership confirm the potential of the company and its assets.

But not everything is rosy and as Great Bear is only in the early exploration stages, it carries several risks. The main risk is related especially to the financing activities. A lot of money will be needed not only for the exploration but also for the economic studies (not to talk about the mine construction alone, however, this topic won't be actual for several more years). Although the company should be sufficiently financed right now, another equity financing is only a question of time. The main question is at what price it will occur.

Another risk is related to Great Bear's near-term share price development. The shares are at record-highs right now and if there is a prolonged time period with no news, the momentum may fade down pretty quickly, pushing the share price lower. Moreover, the market will demand a resource estimate sooner than later. It is possible to expect the maiden resource estimate late this year or next year, after the current drill campaign is completed. However, this is only speculation as the company hasn't announced a term yet. If it takes too long, it may have a negative impact on the share price. On the other hand, if Great Bear decides to prepare a resource estimate too soon and the results will be worse than expected by the market, the negative impacts on the share price may be even worse.

Conclusion

Great Bear Resources holds a very interesting asset with huge upside potential. The drill intersections from the Dixie project show that there is a high-grade gold deposit at relatively shallow depths. The higher-grade intersections are at depths that are really shallow in comparison to common underground mines and the lower-grade intersections close to the surface have grades that are very high in comparison to common open pit mines. This fact indicates that various development scenarios ranging from a big open pit mine to a combination of smaller open pit(s) and a relatively shallow underground mine should be at play. However, it is still too soon to speculate about the future mining approach, a viable resource estimate must be prepared first. The main near-term catalysts are further drill results generated by the 30,000 m drill campaign.

Great Bear Resources has significant upside potential; however, it is only in the early stages of exploration which increases the riskiness of this investment. Moreover, the share price is at its record-highs right now which means that the potential new investors should consider initiating the position sequentially, not at once.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in GTBDF over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.