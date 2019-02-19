Omega Healthcare Investors: Avoid It

OHI is in a position where they cannot afford another tenant problem, the dividend could be at risk.

Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI) is always good for a spirited discussion between the bulls and bears.

The bulls have been focussing on the macro story that the Baby Boomer generation is going to be a strong positive catalyst as they age and require the type of care provided by Skilled Nursing Facilities. The bears point to the reality that OHI is not covering its dividend, it has had several major tenants default on their rent, the fundamentals remain weak and there is no guarantee that the company is going to recover soon.

It has led to some very intriguing price action.

In 2018, despite an 8% drop in AFFO, the share price climbed 40%. Even with guidance for essentially flat AFFO (the mid-point is $3.06 compared to $3.04 for 2018), the share price remains substantially higher than it was for most of 2018 and higher than it traded in 2016 when its AFFO was $3.42. In other words, even as results declined, OHI has gotten more expensive.

The Q4 report had a few unpleasant surprises for OHI bulls. For the first time, FAD failed to cover the dividend. This is the first time that FAD has failed to cover the dividend since the company started calculating it in 2004.

The second significant piece of news is that Daybreak has once again required its rent to be abated. For the first two quarters of the year, Daybreak will have $2.5 million of its $7.5 million quarterly rent abated. The abated portion will be due in 2020.

What Is FAD Anyway?

FAD, or "Funds Available for Distribution," is a supplemental number that is provided by some REITs. As a supplemental number, there is absolutely no standard calculation for the number. Companies are free to calculate the number however they wish, the only requirement is that they provide a reconciliation back to GAAP numbers.

In an ideal world, any adjusted numbers would be straightforward and provide direct and accurate information. Something titled "Funds Available for Distribution" would indicate how much funds are sitting in a bank account somewhere and available to be distributed to shareholders. Unfortunately, the world is not ideal, and intentionally or unintentionally any adjusted number could be highly misleading.

It is absolutely crucial that any investor understand exactly what adjustments are being done (and which are not being done) to reach an adjusted metric. It is also crucial to understand that comparing an adjusted number from one company to the adjusted number of another company could be comparing apples to oranges, since they often make different adjustments.

When dealing with adjusted metrics, you cannot get around the sometimes laborious task of digging into the company's financials.

(Source: Omega Healthcare Supplemental Information Q4 2018)

This is page 17 of OHI's Q4 2018 Financial Supplement. Most REITs publish these supplements in conjunction with earnings, and the supplements will have reconciliations for any adjusted metrics they use. The financial supplement is usually my first stop when investigating a REIT, as it provides relevant information in a structure that is usually more user-friendly than the 10-Q/K.

As you can see, the calculation starts at GAAP Net Income. The steps to get to FFO are standardized, so those will be the same from REIT to REIT. For more details on FFO standards, you can read the NAREIT White Paper on the topic.

From there is where things become unique from REIT to REIT. AFFO is adjusted from FFO. Generally speaking, the intent is to add/remove one-time items that management does not believe will reflect ongoing operations and to remove the impact of non-cash items in an effort to smooth out quarter-to-quarter volatility and illustrate the cash flow coming from the assets without unusual or non-cash expenses. For example, REITs will frequently adjust for legal settlements or merger costs, based on the theory that those are not recurring expenses. In OHI's case, you can see that the company deducted for money it received in a settlement in 2017.

Non-cash items frequently includes non-cash compensation (stock options). Additionally, we can see a rather significant adjustment for impairment of direct financing leases. NAREIT FFO is tailored to real estate, so it allows an adjustment for real estate impairments but not for direct financing impairments.

OHI takes the calculation one step further by adjusting AFFO to FAD. This removes additional non-cash impacts. OHI adds back non-cash interest expense, removes capitalized interest and removes non-cash revenues.

Since AFFO, FAD, CAD, Core FFO and other metrics which amount to adjustments from FFO do not have standard definitions, companies have significant leeway to make any adjustments they deem appropriate. Some choose to make a great number of adjustments, others choose to make very few. Assign 10 analysts the task of adjusting for AFFO and FAD of the same company and you will likely get 10 different results, none of which are objectively "wrong."

Clearly, OHI did not cover its dividend with cash flows last year. That is easily seen by looking at the GAAP Cash From Operations statement, where the company reported $499.373 million in cash from operating activities and paid $528.696 million in dividends.

The largest contributor to that difference between OHI's FAD and its cash from operations statement is $32.7 million in lease inducements. The lease inducements are not included in FAD but are recorded on the cash flow statement.

Lease Inducement

If the question we are asking is, "Will OHI have enough cash-flow to cover their dividend in the future?" then our goal should be to predict the amount of future cash flow. We want to make sure that expenses that are unlikely to occur in 2019 are excluded and that recurring expenses are included.

To my mind, the lease inducements are pretty straightforward.

Looking at prior years, lease inducements historically have been small and usually an upward adjustment on the cash from operations statement. The large expenses in 2017 and 2018 were the exceptions.

Looking at the 2018 Q1 10-Q, we can find the reason for the large lease inducement expense:

During the first quarter of 2018, we paid an existing operator approximately $50 million in exchange for a reduction of such operator’s participation in an in-the-money purchase option. As a result, we recorded an approximate $28 million lease inducement that will be amortized as a reduction to rental income over the remaining term of the lease. The remaining $22 million was recorded as a reduction to the initial contingent liability which is included in accrued expenses and other liabilities on our Consolidated Balance Sheets.

This is clearly a special situation and an isolated event. In future quarters, we can expect the impact of lease inducements to be substantially less. So, if we want to know whether OHI is going to cover the dividend in 2019, we should not adjust FAD for the lease inducement.

Capital Expenditures

Capital expenditures are a different issue. There are two basic types of capital expenditures, revenue producing cap-ex and maintenance cap-ex. GAAP consolidates both and they are accounted for as cash flows from investing activities. This means that the expenses do not show up on the income statement and are therefore excluded from FFO, yet at least some cap-ex is required to maintain properties. Tenants are not going to pay full rent for a building with a leaky roof.

Revenue producing cap-ex would be expenditures such as building an addition or making an improvement to the building in exchange for increasing the rent. For REITs, this kind of cap-ex can be a great source of growing revenues, since they are improving the value of their building and getting higher rent from a known tenant. As a general rule of thumb, these types of expenditures are not adjusted for in AFFO or FAD because they are treated like acquisitions. While the address is the same, the REIT is essentially investing in new square footage. These projects are optional and expected to directly lead to higher rents.

Maintenance cap-ex is a different story. This is the routine expenses associated with ensuring that properties remain up to par. Replacing a roof is an example of maintenance cap-ex. When you replace a roof, you can't demand extra rent from the current tenant, and it is not going to lead to higher rents in the future. Failing to replace the roof could lead to damaging the building and lower future rents. In other words, these types of expenditures are necessary to maintain current rent.

If you are concerned about dividend coverage, it is important to account for these expenses. Over the short term, REITs can delay these expenses, but failing to upkeep properties consistently will lead to declining rents. Additionally, OHI has committed to funding cap-ex that was previously the responsibility of the tenant (emphasis mine):

As part of this restructuring, Signature Healthcare formed Agemo Holdings LLC (“Agemo”) to be the holding company of the lessees and loans of the Omega portfolio, and for which Omega agreed to: defer up to $6.3 million of rent per annum for 3 years commencing May 1, 2018;

provide capital expenditure funds to be used for the general maintenance and capital improvements of our 59 facilities in the amount of approximately $4.5 million per year for 3 years ;

; extend a 7-year working capital term loan at 7% for an amount up to $25 million with a maturity date of April 30, 2025 ($13.3 million is outstanding as of September 30, 2018);

extend the term of the master lease by two years to December 31, 2030 and;

extend the maturity date of the existing term loan by two years to December 31, 2024.

Since the REIT is contractually committed to providing those funds for an extended period of time, it should be reflected in FAD.

Turning to the cash flow statements, we can see the annual capital expenditures. Unsurprisingly, it is a bit lumpy, but it averages around $30 million per year. This is cash that OHI has to come up with to maintain its current revenues. So, it is entirely reasonable to make this adjustment when you are using FAD as a measure of dividend safety. That is approximately $0.14/share annually.

(Source: Omega Healthcare Supplemental Information Q4 2018)

Looking at 2019 guidance, OHI's calculation of FAD will be $0.34 below AFFO, or $2.66-2.78. If we further adjust for cap-ex, that would bring it down to $2.52-2.64. With a dividend rate of $2.64, that means OHI will only cover its dividend if it meets or exceed the top end of the company's guidance.

The dividend might be covered, but it is going to be very tight coverage. Anytime dividend coverage is that tight, investors have to consider the very real risk of a dividend cut. OHI has not reached the point where a dividend cut is inevitable, but it is at a point where a nasty surprise could blindside investors.

Continuing Tenant Issues

The largest concern with OHI is that it has repeatedly had issues with tenants who are unable to pay full rent. This issue has once again reared its head with Daybreak.

In the 2018 Q3 10-Q:

During the third quarter of 2017, we placed Daybreak on a cash basis for revenue recognition as a result of nonpayment. During the fourth quarter of 2017, we executed a Settlement and Forbearance Agreement with Daybreak which permitted Daybreak to defer payments up to 23% of their contractual rent for the remainder of 2017, subject to certain conditions. During 2018, rent returned to the full contractual amount and we expect that past due rent will begin to be repaid in 2019.

In the recent earnings results, it was reported that Daybreak is once again not paying full rent. In the conference call, COO Dan Booth said:

As a direct result of these challenges, one Omega operator Daybreak, has requested a partial rent deferral for the second time in the span of approximately five quarters. Accordingly, on January 30, 2019, Omega and Daybreak entered into a second amendment to settlement and forbearance agreement, whereby Omega agreed to defer approximately $4.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2018 and one month's rent or approximately $2.5 million in each of the first and second quarters of 2019.

Since Daybreak is not paying full rent in 2019, it is likely safe to assume it is not going to catch up on the rent it was previously behind on. These are not small tenants having issues.

(Source: Omega Healthcare Supplemental Information Q4 2018)

Over the past two years, OHI has had various issues and has made concessions with Genesis (GEN), Signature, Daybreak and Orianna, all of which were top 10 tenants. Call me crazy, but when 4 of your top 10 tenants have trouble paying contractual rent, that is not an isolated situation. It clearly indicates broader macro-challenges.

Most concerning is that even after OHI has made concessions to get them back on their feet, the companies still appear to be troubled. As I discussed in a previous article, GEN continues to experience compressing margins and declining occupancies. Value Digger has an excellent article on GEN suggesting that it is at risk of bankruptcy.

It is difficult to tell exactly which domino is going to fall next or exactly when it will fall, but it is easy to see that there are several that could fall. The bottom line is that SNF operators across the country have faced declining occupancy, increased use of Medicaid and reimbursement rates that have failed to keep pace with their actual expenses. As long as that climate continues, OHI is going to have operators who are unable to pay rent.

Conclusion

OHI share price continues to signify a significant amount of optimism, remaining strong even as AFFO declines and management guides for flat AFFO in 2019. The result is that the stock price does not reflect the real risks.

Guidance is for the dividend to be covered in 2019, but when we consider capital expenditures, cash flows will not cover it in 2019 unless OHI can exceed guidance.

Furthermore, there are plenty of reasons to believe that guidance might not be met. Daybreak was supposed to repay its back rent in 2019, and now we learn it cannot even pay current rent in the first half. Would it really be a shock if it is announced in Q2 that the rent reduction is extended?

GEN remains a distressed company by any measure. In a previous article, I discussed the MedEquities (MRT) acquisition and how its second-largest tenant, Fundamental Healthcare, has EBITDAR coverage of 0.74x and is having a portion of its rent abated.

Could things change for the better? Could occupancy start increasing? Could Texas pass new legislation that will improve SNF operations? Will PDPM improve operator results? A lot of things could change. That does not mean they will, and investors definitely need to make sure they are being well-compensated to bet on coulds and maybes. Indications are that occupancy did bump up last quarter - it is an open question whether that is just a blip or a trend. New legislation could help (or hurt) - it is always risky to rely on politicians acting in a profitable and timely fashion.

PDPM might help OHI tenants, but the program is revenue-neutral, so overall reimbursements are not increasing. For any SNF to benefit from PDPM, another one is losing revenue. PDPM is redistributing a fixed pie, not increasing the size of total reimbursements. It is extremely uncertain whether or not OHI's tenants overall will benefit.

With such tight dividend coverage, OHI's dividend could be cut whenever the next tenant stops paying rent. Will it be GEN, Signature, Daybreak, Fundamental or someone else? The risk is there, and it is real.

At 11x P/AFFO and a 7% yield, investors are not anywhere close to being compensated enough for taking that risk.

