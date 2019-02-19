GNC: Short Interest Declines And Joint Venture Delays

GNC (GNC) has been unusually quiet since December as the company has not provided any significant new information for investors on its fourth-quarter results or other operational issues since the third-quarter report. The company did report last week receipt of the final tranche of funds from the preferred stock transaction, as expected, as well as a rather delayed date for its fourth-quarter earnings call, but otherwise news has been unusually thin. In the context of a relative information vacuum, the share price has been essentially flat for more than a month after rebounding from year-end lows with much of the rest of the market.

In the meantime, we’ve continued to refine our projections for the company although these have only served to narrow our forward projections and inform the relative probabilities of specific outcomes. Indeed, our view remains that the company is somewhat undervalued with an intermediate to long-term valuation range between $3.25 and $6.50 per share, pending additional information in the fourth-quarter results.

The Short Interest Continues to Decline

In agreement with our earlier stated views that the short argument for GNC has largely run its course, the company’s short interest has continued its longstanding incremental decline. However, the benefit to shareholders has been muted at best (and indiscernible at worst) as the significant decline in short interest over the last year has yielded no material benefit for the company’s long-beleaguered shareholders.

The most recent short interest report, which reflects short interest activity through the end of January, indicated short interest fell by another 1.5 million shares in the last semi-monthly period – nearly 8% – to 17.7 million shares. The reduction continues the longstanding and nearly uninterrupted trend of declining short interest in the company. Indeed, since peaking early last year, short interest in GNC has fallen by nearly 50%.

The short interest being a key element of some prior arguments for positions in GNC, these trends suggest that not only is the short interest powder keg which would have fueled the long speculated short squeeze “explosion” now only half full, but the remaining contents may well be decidedly soggy. It’s possible the balance could result in a sudden boost to the share price (should sustained good news actually afflict the company), but this seems improbable.

We’ve never been especially fond of the short squeeze argument since short squeezes tend to require good news while the company has been rather bereft of such over the last two years. The company’s frequent unforced errors on expectations have further eroded confidence in the company’s ability to surprise and the occasional euphoria over instances of good news – improved same-store sales results early last year, for example, or the closing of the preferred stock transaction – have all yielded to the ongoing reality that GNC operates in a challenging environment and under a significant debt load. The short interest has been notably resistant to panic despite these events while incrementally declining for nearly a year.

We see little justification in holding a position in GNC based on the company’s still large short interest. Instead, we believe the company’s share price will be far more directly driven by operating performance and the ability to deal with the debt load; that is, by long-term considerations and incremental progress. We’ve made the extensive argument in prior articles that there is reason to believe the company’s shares are undervalued (marginally to significantly depending on one’s point of view with respect to the company’s future performance) but the short interest does not inform those arguments.

The Joint Venture

The only material announcement by the company was the closing of the last tranche of the preferred stock transaction. In the announcement, the company updated progress on the proposed China joint venture, stating that certain provisions of the joint venture had been closed. But in effect, the retail joint venture component would close pending various legal and regulatory approvals which would likely not occur until the second or third quarter of 2019. In delaying the effective date of the completed joint venture, the company will likely benefit on the margin from retaining revenues and profits associated with the China business further into 2019 although the longer-term benefits, to the extent they are ultimately realized, will also likely be deferred somewhat further into the future. On balance, the closings are nonetheless a long-term positive although progress on the joint venture remains rather slow.

Earnings Release

The other recent announcement by the company dealt with the scheduling of the fourth-quarter conference call for March 4. The scheduled date is somewhat later than usual, an anachronism explained by the company as allowing time to consolidate the third preferred stock closing transaction as well as the repayment of the remainder of the legacy term loan.

The timing should result in at least a modicum of concern by shareholders and potential shareholders. GNC has delayed reporting quarterly results in the past in order to coordinate with positive news with negative news (the third-quarter release being a prime example) while the extended time to “incorporate” the final tranche and debt payoff seems rather long for what on the surface should be a quite straightforward series of transactions.

Moreover, absence may also further inform. Unlike the prior year, the company made no preliminary announcement of fourth-quarter results in January. The company’s previously promotional approach to positive news suggests that the upcoming fourth-quarter results may not have been positive (or sufficiently positive) to justify an early announcement. It’s also possible that, the preferred stock transaction having yet to be finalized at the time, the company was trying to window dress, so to speak, although Harbin would almost certainly have been privy to this information as part of the negotiations. The year-earlier preannouncement was thus more likely intended more for public shareholders (and option holders) than to support the developing preferred stock transaction. It’s possible that management has shifted away from its prior promotional tendency of focusing excessively on the positive, which in itself would not be an altogether unwelcome circumstance, but it is too early to ascribe such reserve to current events.

However, it’s inherently risky to read significant intent into the timing of corporate actions and announcements. In the previously noted sentiment of a fellow fund manager, such events tell you one of two things: either something or nothing. In any case, such circumstances are usually sufficiently short term so make little material difference in the long term.

Ultimately, the call may very well result in a positive surprise, but given past experience, the odds are likely weighted towards the negative. We continue to expect the company to underperform previously stated expectations, especially with respect to free cash flow, and that any free cash flows which exceed our expectations will likely be largely based on one-time benefits associated with inventory reductions.

Conclusion

GNC is and will likely remain for some time a company in transition. The pessimistic perspective of the company on the part of those short is clearly abating as reflected by the significant and ongoing decline in the short interest. In our view, this is related to the clearly unsatisfactory risk/reward balance (from a short perspective) at the current share price with limited potential gains offset, but significantly higher potential losses in coming years.

However, a position in GNC at this stage still requires a degree of optimism that the company can at least stabilize the business, much less grow the business meaningfully going forward despite the ongoing execution and broader market challenges. We maintain our valuation range of $3.25-6.50 pending further information from the company next month and see limited opportunity in the company’s shares for the foreseeable future beyond those trading the shares.

We therefore suggest approaching the decision to hold the company’s shares – if one decides to – based on the company’s fundamental long-term prospects rather than the ethereal and speculative basis of an elusive short squeeze.

