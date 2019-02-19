Will The Dividend Aristocrats Win Thanks To Sector Allocation? Will Boring Work Again?

It might be the sector allocation that provides the potential of better risk-adjusted returns (for Aristocrats) through the next major market correction.

When we compare the sectors of the Aristocrats and the S&P 500, we get a look at the sectors that might provide the most stability and predictability.

Given that 25-year time horizon, a company would have been able to increase its dividend through 2 market corrections.

To be a Dividend Aristocrat a company must be an S&P 500 constituent, and must have also increased its dividend every year for 25 years running or more.

Yes, it takes a special kind of company to increase its dividend every year for at least 25 years. And if you look at the Dividend Aristocrat Index (NOBL) you'll find many companies that have increased their dividend for 30, 40, 50 years or more.

That financial stability can be a plus for those that simply seek better risk-adjusted returns, and it can be of even greater interest and benefit to those who are retired. Recently I penned Dividend Growth for Retirees? Absolutely.

As I often write, the key to retirement funding is overall portfolio growth combined with the management of that sequence of returns risk.

Growth + Managed Volatility/Drawdown = Successful Retirement Funding.

The Aristocrat constituents have a history of zigging when the broader market (IVV) is zagging, or let's say collapsing.

Here's the full list of current Dividend Aristocrats courtesy of Sure Dividend.

And from that link.

The Dividend Aristocrat index is going to house companies that are less cyclical in nature. Companies that make it into the Aristocrat index will usually be found in sectors that present less creative destruction as well.

Here's the current sector allocation for the index represented by the ETF NOBL.

Here's the S&P 500 index sector allocation represented by the iShares ETF IVV.

We see the Aristocrats are heavily concentrated in the boring Consumer Staples, Consumer Discretionary and Industrial sectors. On sector performance through the last 2 recessions, please have a read of The Lowest Volatility Sectors For Retirees.

As Sure Dividend reminds us …

The Dividend Aristocrat Index is filled with stable ‘old economy’ consumer products businesses and manufacturers; the 3M’s (MMM), Coca-Cola’s (KO), and Johnson & Johnson’s (JNJ) of the investing world. These ‘boring’ businesses aren’t likely to generate 20%+ earnings-per-share growth, but they also are very unlikely to see large earnings drawdowns as well.

In fact, there is 56% representation within the Consumer and Industrial sectors.

You won't see much by the way of technology-focused companies in the Aristocrats, there's too much creative destruction. In fact, the only 'tech' company in the index is Automatic Data Processing (ADP). And even that doesn't look very 'techy' at all. Once again kinda boring in that Be Boring, Make Money style of investing …

ADP is a business outsourcing services company. It was founded in 1949, and began with a single client. In the 70 years since, ADP has grown into the leading payroll and human resource outsourcing company. It has approximately 700,000 clients, in more than 110 countries worldwide. ADP provides services including payroll, benefits administration, and human resources management, to companies of all sizes. ADP enjoys high demand for these services, as companies would prefer to outsource these functions in order to better focus on their core business activities.

That business model has survived a few market hissy fits.

Meanwhile, you'll find a decent allocation to the technology sector within the Dividend Achievers (VIG) Index - those are companies with at least a 10-year history of dividend increases. That index also applies a series of proprietary financial health screens. Currently, the index has a 9.2% technology sector weighting courtesy of Microsoft (MSFT) and Texas Instruments (TXN) for the most part. Of course, those two companies (that I hold) have only seen one major market correction in their history as a dividend growth player. If they can make it through the next major correction, perhaps they are in line to become future Aristocrats.

We'll keep an eye on the sector allocations and their performance through the next correction. Will it be the bedrock of Consumer Staples and Discretionaries that allow this noble Aristocrat index to hold up? Will the technology-focused companies be the greater downfall of the S&P 500 and Achievers index?

Only time will tell. I've put our US monies on the Dividend Achievers that now includes 10 Aristocrats as United Technologies has increased its dividend for 25 years running. Again, thanks to Sure Dividend for this …

Given my new life-work stage that resembles a form of semi-retirement or what I like to call FIRE-LITE (FIRE of course being the Financial Independence Retire Early mantra) I still need to make half a living, and I'll also need enough of those Aristocrats to hold up for me through any major market silliness.

Of course, for self-directed investors, there may be lessons on risk-adjusted returns and sector weightings offered by the Aristocrats index and my evaluation of the sectors through the last two major corrections. We have the option of overweighting to the Consumer and perhaps Healthcare sectors.

Boring can work.

We might also trust the Dividend Growth indices and any financial screens for the selection of those Industrials.

Author's note: Thanks for reading. Please always know and invest within your risk tolerance level. Always know all tax implications and consequences. If you liked this article, please hit that "Like" button. Hit "Follow" to receive notices of future articles.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BNS, TD, RY, AAPL, BCE, TU, ENB, TRP, CVS, WBA, MSFT, MMM, CL, JNJ, QCOM, MDT, BRK.B, ABT, BLK, NKE, WMT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.