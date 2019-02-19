Is Barrick Gold Close To Buying Freeport-McMoRan?

Reading some tea leaves, it appears the strong accumulation trend in Freeport-McMoRan's (FCX) shares the last five weeks may be related to Wall Street preparing for a bid by Barrick Gold (GOLD). The Newmont Mining (NEM) and Goldcorp (GG) marriage, supplanting Barrick Gold as the largest precious metals mining concern in the world, may be the motivation behind Barrick’s thinking. Barrick just completed its own mega-merger with Rangold in January, having a primary goal of creating the pre-eminent gold and silver producer for investors. Another Barrick merger, this time with Freeport-McMoRan, would leapfrog all competitors. The new entity would easily become the leading gold/silver/copper miner in aggregate, hands down.

Why would an investor anticipate a Barrick/Freeport combination? A little decoding is involved, but both company CEOs have telegraphed the possibility since late 2018, without using names. A number of Barrick executives since November have stated they are searching for increased copper exposure, especially when mixed with gold resources.

Guess what? Freeport is the largest standalone copper/gold asset that has publicly stated it is for sale! Freeport-McMoRan’s CEO since late summer has said he is open to selling the company. In an October interview with Bloomberg, Chief Executive Officer Richard Adkerson explained,

…if an opportunity for us to sell to another company would arise, and that would be good for our shareholders, you would see us trying to get the best deal we can get…

Freeport has struggled through issues with the Indonesian government regarding mine permitting and ownership for a number of years. Most of these issues seem to have been resolved in late 2018 and early 2019. It would have been difficult for another company to purchase Freeport-McMoRan with all the unknown variables in Indonesia, before the current agreements. Seeking Alpha author Vladimir Zernov wrote some good stuff about the Indonesia deal here. Additionally, the company sold off most of its oil & gas assets several years ago, a failed effort to diversify. Basically, Freeport is ripe for the taking today if a suitor comes knocking.

At Freeport-McMoRan's $18-billion equity market capitalization ($12 stock price), an acquiring company gets $10 billion in net tangible book value, $18 billion in 2018 revenues and $3.8 billion in cash flow generation annually, holding decades of upside from huge established reserves and mining capacity. Trapping Value wrote an article in early February describing the strong valuation backdrop inherent in Freeport. Below is a 10-year chart highlighting the current low price to trailing cash flow multiple.

Review how high price to cash flow valuations ran during the strong metal price period in the first half of the chart. The long-term, decade average of price to cash flow is closer to 6x, against 4.6x presently. Even if Barrick passes on a takeover attempt, rising copper and gold prices in 2019 could translate into oversized gains for Freeport shareholders soon. Improving operating results repriced at much higher multiples could be Freeport McMoRan’s future, with or without a suitor. Whether you believe the global economy will outperform today's low expectation level, or a pickup in U.S. money printing is coming soon devaluing the U.S. Dollar, there are several avenues for copper and gold prices to gain in price at better rates during 2019 than the recent past.

Strong Freeport-McMoRan Accumulation Clues In 2019

Over the last several weeks, many indicators are suggesting a lack of supply alongside decent buying interest in Freeport shares. Something has definitely changed in the technical trading picture since the December price bottom. On the chart below I have highlighted the lack of selling pressure into December, as measured by the On-Balance Volume [OBV] line. The purple trendline drawn between October and December actually rose during the last leg of price decline, which often signals a bottom is being formed. Then we saw a large and unusual ramp higher during late January in the Negative Volume Index (NVI), as the green circle can attest. The NVI only counts price changes when the daily volume is lower than the day before. I used to trade short squeeze ideas many years ago and noticed they often began with a stretch of low volume up days. In function, strong price gains on low volume announced that overhead supply by short sellers had disappeared. In a similar fashion, the NVI serves as a running tally of positive or negative price changes on low volume days. An old Wall Street adage is high volume days are mostly traded by speculators and the public, while low volume days are the domain of more knowledgeable investors exploring the current trend. Any way you slice it, I have noticed big changes up or down in the NVI can give better-than-average clues something in the supply/demand balance for a security has changed.

Review the 2-year charts below of Freeport-McMoRan and Barrick. I have both the OBV and NVI lines drawn for your consideration. Notice that neither is a perfect indicator to buy or sell, but both I think add context when establishing the technical supply/demand picture. Barrick has definitely witnessed marked improvement in both indicators since August. In general, I think buying assets related to gold and silver will be a winning decision for calendar 2019. You can read my latest bullish gold argument from January here.

Final Thoughts

Since the announcement of the Newmont/Goldcorp merger on January 14th, renewed and heightened interest in Freeport-McMoRan may have solidified a major price bottom in December. Barrick could be snooping around Freeport’s assets, and about to make another large takeover announcement. If Barrick’s current management has a goal to retake the title as world’s largest precious metals mining concern, adding significant copper production and reserves in the process, Freeport may be the best buyout option. Plus, gold and copper prices could be on the cusp of a robust price advance during 2019. What’s not to like? I believe both Freeport and Barrick represent great long purchase ideas today, demanding further research by serious investors.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NEM, GG. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I/we may initiate a long position in FCX, GOLD over the next 72 hours.