Skyworks Solutions: Good Growth Prospects, But Stock Price Can Be Volatile

The stock price can be quite volatile, which means investors would need to be patient.

Introduction

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (SWKS) is an electronic components manufacturer. Its products are numerous and include semiconductors, amplifiers, converters, diodes, LEDs and voltage regulators.

The company is conservatively financed, efficiently run and has a history of significant growth. The stock is fairly valued and, in my opinion, would provide a good entry price for investors looking for a growth stock.

I would expect Skyworks to provide solid capital gains over the long term. However, the stock would suit patient investors with a long-term view, as the stock price is quite volatile.

Financials

Skyworks has reported financial results for the first quarter of the 2019 fiscal year (data from Seeking Alpha and Yahoo Finance). Note: Financial year ends in September.

Revenue was down 7.4 percent from the previous corresponding period. Earnings were up 320%, but this was due to abnormally low earnings from the previous corresponding period (due to a high tax bill). On an EBIT basis, earnings declined by 16 percent.

Over the past five years, Skyworks’ revenue has grown 14 percent per year and its earnings have increased by 20 percent per year.

The return on equity is very good at 28 percent, and the profit margin (profit-to-revenue ratio) is strong at 30 percent. Skyworks’ return on equity and profit margin have more than doubled over the last decade.

Skyworks’ current ratio is 6.2, which means the company has surplus working capital. Over the past ten years, the current ratio has never fallen below 3.0 on its annual balance sheets.

The debt ratio (total liabilities to tangible assets) is 0.2, which means that the value of Skyworks’ Tangible Assets easily covers its liabilities. (Tangible Assets are hard physical assets that can be sold in the event of liquidation.)

The company’s book value is currently around $23, and with a stock price of $83, Skyworks is trading at 3.6x book value.

The analysts’ consensus forecast is for revenue to decline by 8.0 percent in 2019, before increasing 7.3 percent in 2020. Earnings are forecast to increase 31 percent in 2019 and increase 12 percent in 2020. The 2019 P/E ratio is 12.6x and the 2020 P/E ratio is 11.3x.

From the financials, Skyworks looks to be a conservatively financed and efficiently run company. Its return on equity and profit margin have more than doubled since 2008, and it has a consistent history of operating with a generous amount of working capital. This is a company that doesn’t have any problems paying its bills. Its debt level is so low that it can easily take on more debt if needed.

Revenue and Earnings

As investors, it’s always prudent to examine a company’s historical revenue and earnings trends. To make this task easier and more convenient, it’s a good idea to visually present the data graphically.

Skyworks data by ADVFN

The above chart visually shows Skyworks’ revenue and earnings historical trend along with the next two years of consensus forecasts.

Examining the chart shows that the company’s revenue growth was flat until 2009, where it started increasing year on year until 2018. The forecast shows an expected drop in revenue for 2019 before resuming its upwards growth trend. Earnings show a similar growth pattern, but its growth rate didn’t really pick up until 2014. Also, earnings dipped in 2018 (due to its high tax bill for December quarter in that fiscal year). The strong forecast earnings growth in 2019 is essentially to make up for the 2018 dip and continues its trend higher with the 2020 earnings.

The chart shows me that Skyworks is a company with strong growth since 2014. The analysts' 2020 revenue and earnings growth forecasts are in line with the company's revenue and earnings growth trends since 2014.

Looking forward into the future, nobody knows for certain what will happen. Any statement made about the future is simply speculation (it’s a guess). What I do know as fact is that Skyworks has an established history of growth, and unless something dramatic happens in the future, I would expect this growth to continue into the future.

In the near term, I can see that some investors could be nervous. The 2019 forecast revenue is less than the 2018 and 2017 revenues. When taking a long-term view, this doesn’t faze me. Going back to 2015, Skyworks’ revenue for that year was above trend, and the 2019 and 2020 revenue forecasts are still in line with the company’s growth since 2009.

If you look hard enough, there’s always something negative you can find about a company. Long-term investing is about the future and not about what’s happening now or even what happens next year. What happens in the short term is only relevant for short-term investing. In 10 years' time, nobody remembers or cares about what happened today.

The company is conservatively financed and efficiently run. On Skyworks’ earnings call, Liam Griffin, president and CEO, stated:

As a management team, we are squarely focused on operational excellence while continuing to invest strategically across innovative technologies and products, establishing a firm foundation for future growth.

He also stated:

Looking ahead, 5G technology will fuel a broad array of markets and applications.

Skyworks sees 5G as a growth driver for the company, and I agree. While 5G technology will require a significant capital investment, the company is so lightly financed that I can’t see any problems with it financing the project.

In the long run, I feel confident that management will continue driving Skyworks’ revenue and earnings higher.

The Economy

Skyworks’ products are used in industries that directly serve consumers such as automotive, broadband and cell phones. The company’s products are also used in commercial applications. Some of its products end up in consumer items - this means that, to a certain degree, Skyworks’ is sensitive to consumer sentiment.

The Consumer Sentiment indicator produced by the University of Michigan is generally considered to a leading indicator. A significant drop in consumer sentiment often leads to a recession.

Chart by University of Michigan

The shaded bars shown on the chart indicate U.S. recessions. The chart shows how the Consumer Sentiment has generally increased from the recession of 2008. As the indicator is still showing a distinctive uptrend, at this stage I think that consumer spending is sufficiently strong to support Skyworks’ earnings from its products that end up in consumer products.

The company’s earnings are also derived from its products used in commercial applications such as aerospace, military and medical.

Another indicator I like to follow is the monthly Industrial Production report (produced by the Federal Reserve Bank), which gives me a good feel for the strength of the economy and when it’s slowing. I think this is an appropriate indicator, as it measures the production output value and any slowdown is easily detected.

I have found that the company's earnings growth really struggles when the Industrial Production output growth falls below 1 percent. Given that the Industrial Production is currently at 3.8 percent, I don’t think that the economy will pressure Skyworks’ earnings at present - but this can change in the future.

Stock Valuation

As Skyworks is a growth stock, PEG (P/E divided by the earnings growth rate) is an appropriate valuation method.

The company’s earnings increased 20 percent per year over the past five years. The forward annual earnings are for increases of 31 percent in 2019 and 12 percent in 2020.

The earnings growth for 2020 shows a slower rate, implying that Skyworks’ earnings growth rate may be slowing from its recent 20 percent rate. Using the slower 12 percent rate will lead to a more conservative valuation, which results in a forward PEG of 0.9 with a 2020 P/E multiple of 11.3x.

It’s commonly accepted that a stock is fairly valued when its forward PEG is 1.0, which means that Skyworks is essentially fairly valued with a stock price of $83.

On a P/E basis, the company is trading at fairly cheap 11.3x for its 2020 estimated earnings, and its book value is 3.6x.

Stock Price Target

As an active investor, I personally like to determine some likely price targets. This gives me a feel for how high the stock price could go in the short term and how soon it could get there.

Skyworks chart by StockCharts.com

The stock chart reveals that Skyworks has increased considerably over the last decade, but this gain has been somewhat choppy. After a strong run up during 2014, the stock pulled back hard and made another run up to surpass its high and peak at $105 in early 2018. From there the stock again pulled back hard to bottom at the end of 2018. Some of the last sell-off coincided with the sell-off seen in the market indices. The rally so far this year coincides with the market rallying.

Should the market continue to rally, I would expect Skyworks to follow. The likely target would be the 2018 high of around $105. Given that the selldown from the 2018 high took a year, I would expect the rally back to that level to take a similar amount of time.

Over the longer term, the stock could trade well past the 2018 high, and will probably do so as long as Skyworks’ earnings growth continues.

Stock Price Risks

Skyworks’ pullback may not have finished. Investors would need to be prepared, as the stock price could continue to fall further. Active investors could consider utilizing a stop-loss technique to manage their risks.

The broader market indices also pose a risk. They have shown a small rally this year, but prior to that they had been bearish since September 2018. There is the real risk that the markets have topped out for now and this rally is nothing more than a bear rally. The bull market started in 2009 and is one of the longest on record, and it’s quite possible that this is the early stage of a bear market. If this is the case, then Skyworks stock price would drop in the short term irrespective of its earnings growth.

Over the longer term, I would expect the stock price to continue higher. I believe this to be the case, as the company’s earnings growth is expected to continue into the future.

Conclusion

Skyworks has shown solid growth since 2014, with future growth essentially following this trend higher heading into 2020. The company is efficiently run and has a history of operating with ample working capital and low debt levels.

The stock is fairly valued with low PEG and P/E multiples. In my opinion, Skyworks would make a sound investment for patient investors with a long-term view. The stock price is quite volatile, and as such investors would need to be prepared for this. Over the longer term, I think Skyworks stock price would work its way higher, but I expect this to be a choppy ride with massive rallies and many significant pullbacks.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SWKS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.