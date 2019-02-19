Uniti Never Dies: Starring Bonds, Just Bonds

We analyze why Uniti may not cut the dividend and what is the best way to play this saga.

The vertical spike in cost of equity will transfer to the bonds, until the dividend is cut.

Windstream (WIN) lost its court battle to Aurelius and its investors were definitely not celebrating the long weekend.

The ruling says the court's task wasn't to opine on the financial wisdom of Windstream Services' decisions in the transaction, but to enforce the indenture. "Doing so here, the Court concludes that Services’ financial maneuvers — and many of its arguments here — are too cute by half," the decision reads. "That is, the 2015 Transaction qualifies as a Sale and Leaseback Transaction because, in substance, the Transferor Subsidiaries sold the Transferred Assets and then, either directly or indirectly, leased them back; making Holdings the sole signatory on the Master Lease did not change those facts."

Traders tested the depth of the after hours markets and found it wanting.

While we have had little desire to go long (or short) WIN, we have played UNITI Group (UNIT) from both a long and a short perspective. We went into this result with no positions whatsoever, but with the after hours quotes on UNIT looking rather interesting, we decided to analyze the situation to see if it warranted another long position on Tuesday.

The ruling

The 55 page ruling decided to use the "Duck Clause".

In sum, the Transferor Subsidiaries’ use and enjoyment of the Transferred Assets walks like a lease and talks like a lease. That is because it is a lease. And, regardless, Services cannot be heard to argue otherwise in these proceedings because it previously took a contrary position in the legal proceedings before state regulators and that position was adopted by the regulators. Accordingly, the Court holds that the 2015 Transaction constitutes a Sale and Leaseback Transaction within the meaning of the Indenture. It follows that, unless excused or cured by the 2017 Transaction, the 2015 Transaction constitutes a breach of Section 4.19 of the Indenture.11.

WIN is going to appeal but the judge has awarded to Aurelius a money judgment in an amount of $310,459,959.10, plus interest and that has to be put up first. WIN's balance sheet is stretched at the moment and the $315 million is going to not be easy to come up with.

Source: WIN Q3-2018 results

What this means for UNIT

WIN is UNIT's largest customer. While the lease survival through bankruptcy has been debated endlessly, we are likely to get a real world check on this theoretical problem. Interestingly, while not the prime issue at hand, the judge did touch on some rather interesting aspects of the WIN lease. We are referring to the huge amounts that WIN spends on upgrading and maintaining UNIT assets, over and above the rent (emphasis ours).

Significantly, since the closing in April 2015, the Transferor Subsidiaries have incurred substantial costs in connection with their use of the Transferred Assets. First, the Transferor Subsidiaries have borne all maintenance, insurance, utilities, and tax expenses owed on the Transferred Assets. See Tr. 156, 259. Second, the Transferor Subsidiaries have made substantial capital improvements to the Transferred Assets; as of mid-2017, they had spent more than $339 million to maintain, repair, overbuild, upgrade, and replace portions of the Transferred Assets.

Why is this remotely relevant? Well WIN is producing $2 billion of annual OIBDAR (operating income, before depreciation, amortization & rent).

Source: WIN Q3-2018 presentation

Earlink and Broadview acquisitions, which don't run on UNIT's network possibly, contribute 20% of this total. WIN also has its own network which was never sold to UNIT and is estimated to be about a fifth of the total network.

Source: Uniti And Windstream, Dire Straits

Putting it together, WIN's own owned network assets and UNIT's leased assets produce an OIBDAR of about $1.6 billion (0.8 X $2.0 Billion), the rest 0.2X coming from Earthlink and Broadview. Now if we split this $1.6 Billion between WIN"s owned assets and UNIT leased assets we get a split of $320 million and $1,280 million. Now, we understand the argument that the split may not be even and UNIT's assets are possibly indispensable. The reverse argument is that possibly even some of WIN's owned assets are indispensable for functioning of the company. Regardless, we are comfortable looking at it this way, though investors may feel differently.

Taking this thought process further, including rent, capex and property taxes, WIN pays UNIT close to $900 million to $1 billion a year. All to generate an OIBDAR of $1.28 billion a year.

That to us is substantially a lease that favors the landlord. We have not examined every company on the planet but examples of where 70-80% of OIBDAR goes towards rent and capex on a property are going to be virtually non-existent in our opinion. While WIN may not have a choice at present, in a bankruptcy, this is going to be the prime target for negotiation should WIN go down that route. The judge's ruling also points out that this whole setup was questionable at best.

Notably, although Holdings’ counterparties on the Master Lease were the CS&L subsidiaries, the Master Lease was not negotiated at arm’s length. See Tr. 92-93. Indeed, the parties to the Master Lease could not have negotiated the Master Lease at arm’s length because CS&L did not even exist until the 2015 Transaction was implemented. Thus, the Master Lease — like the rest of the 2015 Transaction — was designed and drafted within and by Windstream.

How to Play

UNIT equity holders are now all contemplating whether the dividend will be cut or maintained. There are now great arguments for a cut and we certainly will not be betting that it will be maintained after this ruling. We had also previously shown that beyond the maintenance capex, UNIT is forced to conduct large amounts of capital expenditures and this is the strongest bear argument in favor of cutting the dividend.

Still, part of game theory here would suggest that UNIT hold the line on the dividend as cutting it would indicate that it expects a bad outcome in a lease negotiation with WIN. That is, by cutting the dividend, UNIT would embolden the future WIN lease negotiating tactics. Regardless of the dividend outlook, the equity is now a highly risky structure. But, a high risk equity does not mean that the company is not viable. In fact, our base case is...

Bonds, Just Bonds

When you tug at one part of the capital structure, every other part moves. So our thinking is that the UNIT bonds will drop like a rock on Tuesday. Uniti’s 2023 bonds are likely to drop as low as 85 cents on the dollar.

Source: Cbonds

With an 8.25% coupon, if the price drops to 85 cents, it will create a 12.5% yield to maturity.

Source: Investing Answers

Unlike the extremely tight coverage on the dividends, the interest payments are well covered at 2.5X.

Source: UNITI Q3-2018 results

Assuming a bombed out 30% reduction in Windstream Lease payments in a renegotiation, UNIT's EBITDA would drop by about 20% (WIN is about 66% of UNIT's revenues), resulting in EBITDA interest coverage moving to about 2X. So a worst case of 2X interest coverage alongside the potential to make 12.5% compounded is the best offer the market is likely to present and investors should grab it both hands.

