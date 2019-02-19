Oil States International Absorbs Rough Q4, Moves Forward

The company announced a 2018 loss of -$19.1 million, or -$0.33 per share. The 4Q slowdown when oil prices fell 45% is evidenced in a 4Q loss of -$14.3 million.

Oil States International ($1.1 billion market cap) is one of several service companies with results hurt by oil price drops and is trading at 47% of its 52-week high.

Oil States International (OIS) is a small, technology-focused, pure-play energy service company that has been currently bargain-priced due to the fourth-quarter 2018 drop in oil prices and consequent drilling (especially Permian) slowdowns just as budget planning for 2019 was being finalized.

From the company’s February 2019 report, it has taken its fourth-quarter 2018 lumps, absorbed two new acquisitions, and is moving forward. With oil prices rising $10/barrel or more since December, U.S. oil exports becoming an ever-larger reality, and with its own range of production technologies, Oil States is well-positioned to assist U.S. companies in producing more oil and natural gas onshore and offshore.

Company Description

Oil States International is an oilfield service company headquartered in Houston, Texas, and founded in 1995. It divides operations into three segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies, and Offshore/Manufactured Products. Well Site Services helps companies drill for and maintain oil and gas flow. Downhole Technologies supplies well perforation systems. Offshore/Manufactured Products are exactly that: a wide range of equipment used for offshore drilling.

On February 15th, 2019, Oil States International stock price closed at $18.30 per share, giving it a market capitalization of $1.1 billion.

Oil Prices and Production

Mid-day Monday, February 18, 2019, the price of the March West Texas Intermediate (WTI) contract had risen to $56.25/barrel on news of supply tightness. Future prices will depend on whether Saudi Arabia, Russia, and other producers inside and outside of OPEC continue with their substantive export cuts of 1.2 million barrels per day; the impact of lower production from agreement-exempt countries Iran, Venezuela and Libya; and how those supply changes balance with what appears to be weaker demand from China.

Of anecdotal interest, the large refiner Indian Oil Corporation (OTCPK:INOIY) announced its first annual contract to buy 60,000 BPD of U.S. crude oil from Norwegian-headquartered Equinor (EQNR).

Price of West Texas Intermediate crude oil

(Source: Business Insider, left axis is $/barrel)

The Energy Information Administration's (EIA) February 12, 2019, 5-95 confidence interval estimate of prices shows a range of about $35-100/barrel by year-end 2019 and about $30-110 by year-end 2020.

The U.S. EIA estimates U.S. January oil production was 12 million barrels per day (BPD) and expects U.S. 2019 production to average 12.4 million BPD and 2020 production to average 13.2 million BPD, with most of the growth coming from the Permian.

The pullback in Permian drilling due to lack of pipeline capacity appears to be resolving as the capacity comes on and more goes into place this year. Already, the symptomatic Midland-Cushing price differential has narrowed from extreme levels of $10-15/barrel to $1.50/barrel, or for some months, less than $0.10/barrel. This will support further drilling.

Competitors

The company has numerous competitors, including some like Halliburton Company (HAL), Schlumberger (SLB), Patterson-UTI Energy (PTEN), and Nabors Industries (NBR) that offer bundled services. Oil States also competes directly or indirectly with many small specialty oilfield service companies, including Superior Energy Services (SPN), Dril-Quip Inc. (DRQ), RPC Inc. (RES), and others.

Full-Year Results

The company had 2018 revenue of $1.1 billion. This comprised several months of results from the two companies Oil States acquired, so Oil States is well ahead of 2017’s revenue of $670 million.

The company's 2018 EBITDA (operating earnings with depreciation and amortization expenses added back) was $120.8 million, and its net loss for the year was -$19.1 million, or -$0.33 loss per share.

Investors should be aware the average of analysts’ expectations for 2019 earnings per share is still negative at -0.09 per share, then positive in 2020 at $0.53 per share.

Oil States also reports segment EBITDA results. For full-year 2018:

Well Site Completion Services generated segment EBITDA of $61.4 million, with declines in the Permian partly offset by increased revenues from the Gulf of Mexico;

Well Site Drilling Services generated segment EBITDA of $5.4 million;

Downhole Technologies generated segment EBITDA of $45.3 million;

Offshore/Manufactured Products generated segment EBITDA of $62.3 million.

(Source: Company website)

Governance

As of February 1, 2019, Institutional Shareholder Services ranks Oil States’ overall governance as a 4, with sub-scores of Audit (1), Board (4), Shareholder Rights (5), and Compensation (5). This is higher (worse) than the October 2018 overall rank of 3 due to higher sub-scores for the board and for shareholder rights. (In this ranking, a 1 indicates lower governance risk and a 10 indicates higher governance risk.)

Only 6.2% of shares are held by insiders. The shares shorted as a percentage of float is 9.7%.

The company’s management and board of directors represent useful sets of offshore and onshore drilling and producing experience.

Operations, Strategy, and Growth Prospects

According to Oil States' president and CEO, Cindy Taylor, the company’s overall guiding principle is “the right technology at the right place at the right value proposition.”

The company explicitly noted in its earnings call that first-quarter 2019 earnings are expected to be lower than the same quarter in 2018, due to the U.S. completions slowdown overhang, fourth-quarter price falloff, and consequent shrinking of producers’ budgets. However, activity is expected to pick up for the rest of the year.

Rollout of Oil States’ anticipated integrated perforation gun, part of its Downhole Technology segment, is expected in the first half of this year. As a reminder, the preloaded “guns” arrive at the wellsite ready to go, allowing higher efficiency, use of more experienced personnel, and greater safety - as well as a single point of contact and better control - compared with the existing technology of shipping out pieces and requiring wellsite workers, who may be inexperienced with perf guns, to assemble them.

Backlog in the company’s Offshore/Manufactured Product segment was $179 million at December 31, 2018, and its book-to-bill ratio for the fourth quarter and the year was 1.1. Improving in 2019, Oil States’ guidance from its February 14 investor call is for a book-to-bill of 1.3-1.5 for the full year.

In 2019, capital expenditures are expected to be focused on maintenance and to be lower than in 2018, and thus, total $65-70 million compared to 2018’s $88 million. (Moreover, the cash cost for Oil States’ two 2018 acquisitions was an additional $380 million.)

(Source: Company website)

Financial and Stock Highlights

The company’s 52-week stock price range is $13.20-38.95/share, so its February 15th closing price of $18.30/share is only 47% of its 52-week high and its current market capitalization is $1.1 billion.

Oil States’ average analyst 1-year target price is $22.57 per share; thus, its February 15th closing price is 81% of that level. Like other small oilfield service companies, Oil States International pays no dividend.

Data by YCharts

The company’s beta is an extremely high 3.05. While far more volatile than the overall market, this beta is in line with its status as a small oilfield service company.

As of December 31, 2018, the company had $564 million in liabilities and $2.003 billion in assets, giving Oil States a good liability-to-asset ratio of 28%. The company’s current ratio - ratio of current assets to current liabilities - is a healthy 2.95, important in staying flexible as oil prices and regional drilling fluctuate.

Oil States’ book value per share is $24.39, above its market price, indicating negative market sentiment.

Overall, the company’s mean analyst rating is a 2.6, or closer to “hold,” with some “buy” rankings from the twenty-one analysts who follow it.

As of December 30, 2018, most of Oil States International’s stock was held by institutions, some of which represent index fund investments that match the overall market. The five largest institutional holders are BlackRock (15.0%), FMR/Fidelity (14.2%), Vanguard (9.6%), Dimensional Fund Advisors (8.4%), and Alliance Bernstein (7.6%).

Positive and Negative Risks

Oil States International’s major exposure is a derivative of U.S. oil price risk. When oil prices dropped in the fourth quarter, producers responded by cutting drilling budgets. Moreover, a lack of takeaway (pipeline) capacity in the very active Permian basin caused further spending slowdowns there. Clearly, as a service company, Oil States is especially subject to the drilling decline.

Oil prices have firmed in recent weeks. New pipeline construction is expected to resolve the takeaway capacity shortage in the second half of 2019, and the symptomatic Midland-Cushing price differential has already narrowed.

Positive risks include the company’s governance scores, an experienced board, and the clarity of its financial communications.

Recommendations for Oil States International

Oil States International does not pay a dividend, and so, is not recommended for investors who want a regular, quarterly yield.

Moreover, although the company is cash flow-positive, at present analysts on average expect 2019’s earnings per share to be negative, turning positive (to $0.53/share) in 2020.

Despite a 6.3% stock price increase from its trough, Oil States is still trading at only 47% of its 52-week high. The company represents a good bargain bet on higher oil prices and an upswing in U.S. drilling - including exports - in a well-run service company. I recommend it to investors seeking bargains in energy stocks who believe U.S. oil prices will remain steady or increase, as they recently have.

