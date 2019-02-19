Teva: Reasons To Avoid It In Favor Of Innovative Biotechs

TEVA shares have been struggling back to life, but the stock was hit by weak guidance for 2019.

Introduction - Teva (TEVA) versus branded biotechs

TEVA reported Q4 and full-year numbers last week, and the stock sank sharply, with its ADS closing at $17.98 Friday. Using the 1.10 B fully diluted shares the company guided for the present period on the conference call, that puts its basic market cap at almost $20 B. However, the CEO noted in his prepared remarks that the company has $27.1 B in net debt. Because valuing TEVA using either GAAP or a complicated non-GAAP earnings metric is difficult, debt-adjusted market cap versus free cash flow will be the primary tools used to value TEVA in this article.

Since I am a long-only investor who has not had a position in TEVA since trading it in 2014-5, my main purpose in investigating TEVA again was to see if Kare Schultz has engineered a turnaround I wish to be part of. Having decided "no" on that front after reviewing the situation, I desired in an article to talk my book in innovative branded companies by first updating my thoughts on key aspects of TEVA's story. In the final section, I briefly comment on pharma/biotech stocks I think have better reward:risk odds. The reason is that they have strong finances and visibility for years to come.

I have never had a short position on TEVA in any way, do not plan to institute one, and do not collaborate in any way with any short seller in TEVA. While my analysis suggests TEVA is above fair value, I think the generic cycle may be ready to turn up soon (no guarantees!), and that pharma stocks may be coming back into favor throughout this year. So, I'm more neutral than anything else on TEVA as a trading asset. That said, I'm not tempted to trade it.

Some context for today's article may be helpful to explain how I think about TEVA.

Background

In a July 2014 article, Making The Case For Teva, I said that a period of management turmoil could be resolving and allow TEVA, at $54 and down from its 2010 high of $65. Its generic business was on the upswing, and chairman Phillip Frost was helping to reorient its business to branded specialty pharmaceuticals. In addition, I said that Copaxone could hold out longer than feared against generics (which is what happened). However, Dr. Frost was leaving as chairman at the end of 2014.

By 2015, before the big generic deal with Allergan (AGN), I was cutting back on pharma stocks, thus got lucky and sold TEVA in the low $60s. Subsequently, I saw the company really lose focus and overpay for AGN's Actavis generic division, and felt it would be wise to document my change of views. Thus, in May 2016, I got around to writing Generic Stocks Down; Are They Good Buys? Focus On Teva. (TEVA was around $52 at the time.) In the conclusion, I made this broad statement (which I repeat today):

My review of the generic sector once again leads me to find much better values in the usual names within biotech/biopharma and some Big Pharma. These stocks offer investors lower P/Es, stronger finances, stronger secular growth, vastly higher and more stable operating margins, and often higher (rising) dividend payments than any generic stock I know.

About TEVA and the generic industry, I concluded by first referring to negative news on generic pricing from a large distributor, AmerisourceBergen (ABC), then criticizing TEVA for moving away from specialty brands to double down on generics:

The two most disconcerting bits of news [lately] were the ABC comments and TEVA's absolute commitment to reversing its prior focus on specialty and true branded products, and planning on taking on very large amounts of debt in order to invest money down the road in improving the AGN generics [Actavis] business.

I think these points on TEVA remain operational, and that more time and energy are required for this company to have a debt-adjusted market cap anywhere close to $47 B.

Even after paying down debt mostly via sales of profit centers and by issuing stock, TEVA's net debt is about $20 B more than it was before the AGN deal. TEVA's debt-adjusted market cap today is not very much below its level of 2014, which frames the main problem with the stock - because TEVA is weaker now than pre-Actavis. So, a similar market cap adjusted for all the debt, but Copaxone is now dying and not a lot is generating free cash flow other than that and some other specialty brands (see below).

Next are some observations on TEVA's two major young brands.

Ajovy

Ajovy was in-licensed from a biotech subsidiary of Pfizer (PFE). As an anti-CGRP migraine prevention drug with a similar mechanism of action as ones from the Amgen (AMGN)-Novartis (NVS) alliance and from Eli Lilly (LLY), and with more potential competition in the class possible, TEVA is a price-taker here. Worse, a typical list price for branded antibodies in the US begins around $20,000/year, with list prices much higher also common.

Ajovy is not commanding anything like those prices, with list prices below $7000/year noted. With typical production cost of the drug in the thousands of dollars per year, plus SG&A costs, and possible royalties to PFE (I am not certain of the terms of the deal), I do not see Ajovy as a truly large financial winner for TEVA. It could happen, but it would have to reach huge numbers of patients. That's not a bet I'm willing to make.

I did not love seeing TEVA's CEO stretching a point on the AMGN-NVS migraine drug, Aimovig, when he said in response to a question about an alleged Aimovig side effect:

It's, of course, a well-known fact from the labeling and from the clinical trials that Aimovig has constipation as a safety issue and that's been documented.

I do not see that as having been documented. The Aimovig Prescribing Information, notes (Section 6.1) that the incidence of constipation was:

1% at the 70 mg/month dose

3% at the 140 mg/month dose

1% for placebo.

That's not a big deal and could be from chance.

And in the AMGN conference call, there were no questions of, or mention by AMGN of, constipation or any other limiting side effect.

I'd rather the CEO of stocks I own stick to promoting his own drug's fully documented advantages over the competition, and prove it via market share gains or premium pricing.

Overall, I see Ajovy's low selling price and significant sales and marketing requirements as significantly limiting its profit contribution. But worse might be to come for Ajovy and its current rivals, because...

Oral drugs with a similar mechanism of action could be coming soon

This section also applies to Aimovig and LLY's Emgality.

At least two companies have mid-to-late stage oral CGRP blockers in development to prevent migraine episodes. These are AGN with atogepant and a small company, Biohaven (BHVN) with a first-generation drug, rimegepant. BHVN says it has already shown rimegepant to be effective in treating an acute migraine attack. AGN is studying a related oral drug, ubrogepant, for acute migraine.

Both the AGN and BHVN drugs for acute migraine may reach the US market next year, and one or both might be used off-label for prevention.

Whether it is oral CRGP antagonists or additional parenteral competition, such as from Alder (ALDR), Ajovy strikes me as an asset that has lots of ways to not meet the hopes that some TEVA shareholders have for it. There is certainly reason for hope here, but I'm happier not "taking the over" on Ajovy as a profit-driver.

Next, some comments on TEVA's other young CNS drug.

Austedo - how high can it fly?

Approved in 2017, this is a "heavy hydrogen" (deuterated) version of the off-patent drug Xenazine (tetrabenazine), which has numerous generic competitors. I gather that Xenazine was developed by Lundbeck (OTCPK:HLUYY) which is interesting in that Kare Schultz served as Lundbeck's CEO before moving to TEVA. In its earnings release, TEVA projects US sales of Austedo rising more than 70% yoy to $350 MM. As new indications for movement disorders are gained beyond Huntington's chorea and tardive dyskinesia are obtained, significant further sales growth is expected.

Austedo is patented in the US, with one key Orange Book patent expiring in 2031 and another in 2033. Whether these patents can successfully be challenged, such as for being obvious, is not known to me. The question of obviousness might be considered given that deuterating drugs have been known for many decades. I do view that possibility as a risk to Austedo.

Suicidal behavior (not only ideation) remains a black box warning for Austedo as it is for Xenazine.

There is 1-2X/day dosing for Austedo versus 2-3X/day dosing for Xenazine and its generics. But per the ARC-HD open-label switch study, it's not clear to me how much better Austedo, at a list price around $70,000 per year, is compared to generic Xenazine, at perhaps 8% of that cost. So, that's another risk for Austedo. Will insurers require patients try the generic first?

The issue of cost-benefit for Austedo has been raised. Per the Institute for Clinical and Economic Review, or ICER, on tardive dyskinesia, for which both Ingrezza from Neurocrine (NBIX) and Austedo have been approved, to fall within ICER's $100,000-150,000 per quality-adjusted life-year expense level, Ingrezza would require an 85-90% discount and Austedo would require a 90-93% discount.

Other risks, of course, exist, to Austedo's long-term commercial success, including better-safer drugs than today's products.

TEVA gained control of Austedo by acquiring Auspex for an enterprise value of $3.2 B in 2015. Thus this is, as with Ajovy, not a product developed at TEVA.

Copaxone - still at least a small elephant in the room

Even though it is falling to generics, there are few enough generic competitors, and Copaxone is an important enough drug for a serious disease, that it remains the volume leader over generics. TEVA estimates a 75% volume market share, but TEVA must follow pricing down and also expects Copaxone's market share to decline. Copaxone global sales were $2.4 B last year; TEVA projects $1.5 B this year. If we add perhaps $100 MM in brand ProAir nebulizer sales this year (i.e., assume sales are down 75%), then we have perhaps $1.6 B in very high-margin sales contributing to TEVA's projected $1.8 B in free cash flow for this year.

How much of a contribution? Well, let's say that Copaxone was sold at a 97% gross margin before generics entered. That margin would still lead to a 94% margin even after a 50% price reduction. So I estimate, that assuming some sales and marketing expense for Copaxone, $1.6 B in revenues from these two products would give TEVA a 62% after-tax net profit margin. This comes to $1 B. I expect almost that to drop to more like $100 MM in FCF by 2022, which would leave $1.8 B - 0.9 B = $0.9 B as the hole to be made up by brands and generics/biosimilars.

Can generics and biosimilars fill the gap?

These are cyclical and often hit-driven businesses, but margins can drop as well as rise. TEVA has a negative re generics that was discussed in the conference call. It will end up its restructuring program with about 60 manufacturing facilities, which could be as many as 40 more than the CEO would want if he were starting from scratch. I think this almost guarantees some manufacturing inefficiencies, whereas a young or to-be-built greenfield facility in India or China will be constructed at low cost and will incorporate maximal efficiencies. Since the generic biz comes down to hundredths of a cent cost advantages, I do not love TEVA's generics business despite its advantages of scale.

As far as biosims go, it is difficult to see TEVA as having any inherent advantages over competitors such as AMGN, Biogen (BIIB), Sandoz (an NVS subsidiary), and several to many others. I doubt that over time biosims will do much more than earn back TEVA's cost of capital.

Pipeline

Except for new indications for marketed drugs and biosims, TEVA's pipeline is almost bare other than for new generic products. It is partnering with Regeneron (REGN) on an antibody analgesic, fasinumab, which is the only part of REGN's pipeline I am at best neutral on. I discussed this class of NGF inhibitors in a 2016 article after J&J (JNJ) ceased development of the candidate it had in-licensed from AMGN and returned it to AMGN, doing so in the midst of Phase 3 trials (an almost unprecedented action).

Ultimately, the lack of a discovery engine at TEVA is what dissuades me from even buying dips and trading this name. It is what differentiates TEVA from the brand pharma/biotech companies listed above, some of which are also discussed in the next section.

TEVA versus owning shares in brand biotech companies

My analysis suggests that even with growth of Austedo and Ajovy, and some FCF from biosims, the projected nearly $1 B drag from an orderly but ultimately rapid decline in FCF from Copaxone as well as ProAir makes it a challenge for TEVA to even stay at the $1.8 B FCF level projected for 2019 in 2022. Even assuming very good things, I have trouble going much above $2 B by then for FCF. TEVA has a debt-adjusted market cap of almost $47 B. Even assuming $2.35 B in FCF by 2022, perhaps via a cyclical upturn in generic pricing, TEVA by this analysis is trading at a 20X FCF or 5% FCF yield for CY 2022 - based on numbers yet to be achieved.

Thus, while TEVA might trade up or down, and might work out well for shareholders in the fullness of time, my updated analysis of this name leads me to again comment on where my pharmaceutical investment money actually is. Here are a few words on what I see as the potential, though risky, virtues of three biotech innovators, with Friday's stock prices and EPS estimates rounded:

ALXN ($129): My estimated GAAP EPS for 2019 = $7, with expectations of low double-digit EPS growth for many years. I find this already cheaper than TEVA, with stronger finances and much greater focus.

REGN ($424): My estimated GAAP EPS for 2019 = $24, with probable long term growth, though with uncertainties for its current meal ticket, Eylea. REGN has a fortress balance sheet and lots of innovation, with a large pipeline, all of it developed internally.

VRTX ($188): This trades at 21X consensus EPS estimates for 2021 and about 17X 2022 projected EPS, with a CF franchise that may grow for at least 15 years. VRTX has strong finances, growing internally-developed pipeline, and out-licensed products to Big Pharma.

In addition, all the above spend very heavily on R&D, and could easily increase their EPS by slowing R&D spending.

Concluding comments

Often it takes time for investors to let a formerly favored stock drop to fair value. A moderately distant relative of TEVA in the generic field is Perrigo (PRGO); in ending a bearish article on PRGO nearly two years ago when it was at $70, I said:

... I find it good enough to identify stocks or sectors to simply avoid. If I'm right on that sort of thing, that helps me achieve alpha against the market as a whole. I'll settle for that much.

PRGO is now at $49, up from a December low of $36.

I wish TEVA well, and believe that its new management team is aware of its challenging road ahead. Even though I believe its fair value is below its current stock price, I'm calling myself neutral on it on a trading basis. The generic industry may be ready to experience another one of its pricing upswings, which can be sharp and prolonged. Austedo, Ajovy and fasinumab, etc., may exceed my expectations. And, the pharmaceutical sector itself may be ready to return as a source of alpha.

However, I like the brands better, though their stocks are hardly dirt-cheap and thus have significant risks. As I have been saying for some time, political rhetoric and certain actions have driven the stock prices and valuations of some inventive, financially strong companies with strong franchises to levels that I find undervalued for the financial markets we find ourselves with. Because I am not a financial advisor, I will simply conclude with that point, and wish all long-side investors well.

