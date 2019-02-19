MRC Global Looks For A Strong Recovery In FY2019

MRC Global aims to improve FY2019 performance

MRC Global (MRC) distributes pipe, valves, and fittings (or PVF) products to the upstream, midstream, and the downstream industries in the energy sector. I don’t think MRC stock price will exhibit much positive momentum over the short term. Its top line is likely to decline in Q1 due to the typical E&P activity slowdown in the winter season and upstream companies’ budget constraints.

MRC’s gross margin and EBITDA may improve in the medium to long term. To do so, the company has been renewing the multi-year contracts, minimizing the share of the larger projects, and increasing sales through the e-commerce platform. The U.S.’s continued pursuit for higher energy production will increase MRC’s top line and bottom line in FY2019. The company has been expanding a couple of its regional distribution centers to cater to volume growth. For investors looking for value, the stock can provide for robust returns in the medium to long term. In the past year, MRC Global stock price has gone up by 2.8% and outperformed the VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF (OIH), which declined by nearly 28%. OIH represents the oilfield equipment & services (or OFS) industry.

Analyzing MRC’s Q4 growth and margin

In Q4 2018, MRC’s revenue growth was the strongest in its international operations (30% up year over year), followed by Canada (11% up) and the U.S. (9% up). The growth was led by robust sales in the upstream sector (22% up) and the downstream segment (18% up). I will next discuss the factors that resulted in the segment growth.

Let’s look at how the industry indicators fared in 2018 to understand what went right for MRC. Despite a 25% reduction in the West Texas Intermediate (or WTI) crude oil price during 2018, U.S. energy production kept surging. This reflected in the 17% climb in the U.S. rig count during the year. What’s more, the international upstream activity has steadied in 2018, as evidenced by the 2% rise in the global rig count. However, with midstream infrastructure failing to keep up with the additional production coming into the market, the growth in the DUC (drilled but uncompleted) wells (30% up) far exceeded the completed wells growth (10% up) in the key U.S. unconventional energy resources in 2018. This has led to what is known as the completion activity slowdown in the U.S.

In downstream, the Shell Framework project and higher revenues from new customer contracts benefited MRC’s Q4 downstream sales. A crack spread typically measures the difference between the purchase price of crude oil and the selling price of the finished products. They’re an essential metric that drives refiner profitability and market valuation. So, a rise in the crack spread typically indicates a higher margin for the downstream sector. From EIA’s Short Term Energy Outlook published in February, we get that the stream went high until October and had declined since then.

On the other hand, MRC’s revenues from the products and services distributed in the midstream industry were muted (1% down) from Q4 2017 to Q4 2018. While the company’s sales in the gas utility sub-sector were up following the integrity and upgrade work that was undertaken by the natural gas utility companies, sales in the transmission and gathering sub-sector declined in Q4 2018. This followed the wrapping up of a large TransCanada transmission project during 2018.

MRC’s strategic perspective

In 2018, the company started to focus on MRO (maintenance, repair, and operations)-related jobs, expanding the scope for MROs, and renewing multi-year contracts. It has been shying away from the larger projects which, despite drawing more significant revenue chunk, were not contributing much to the operating margin. For example, MRC serves nearly 200 fabricators in the U.S. According to the company’s estimates, the small-cap fabricator business is growing by 20% per annum. In the upstream segment, the Permian Basin is a crucial contributor to its revenue base. In FY2018, MRC’s revenues from the Permian Basin operation increased by 62% compared to FY2017. In the past two years, its contracts with Exxon Mobil (XOM), LyondellBasell Industries (LYB), Endeavour, and Valero Energy Corporation (VLO) have contributed to a ~26% increase in downstream revenues.

Revenues from approximately one-third of MRC’s top 36 customers are transacted online. The company’s e-commerce initiative includes targeted online catalog sales to certain customers. In FY2018, MRC generated over $900 million, or 22% of its total revenue, through e-commerce solutions. We can expect to see higher revenue generation through the electronic platform in FY2019 and beyond.

MRC’s growth plans in FY2019

By mid-2019, the company plans to add a 127,000 square-foot valve modification center, which would add capabilities for its midstream customers. To tap the growth, MRC intends to move its Nitro West Virginia facility into the expanded regional distribution centers (or RDCs) in the Marcellus Shale play and the company’s own Eastern U.S. Gas Utility business. In FY2018, MRC started operating its distribution center and a valve and engineering center from the Houston operations complex in La Porte, Texas. It also expanded the Odessa, Texas, facility to cater to the additional production coming from the Louisiana refining and petrochemical industries.

MRC’s FY2019 outlook

While completion of the midstream and downstream projects in FY2018 can reduce MRC’s growth in FY2019, it will be more than offset by the strong increase in upstream activities. Continued energy production in the U.S. is likely to push the company’s growth forward, while its revenues from Canada and international operations can decline. Completion of some of MRC’s projects in FY2018 can lead to a $260 million revenue decline in FY2019, according to management's estimates. In Canada, the company’s revenues from its Canada operations can be negatively affected by crude price differentials. The Western Canada Select (or WCS), which tracks heavy oil from Canada, typically trades at a discount relative to WTI. The lower price reflects quality issues, as well as the cost of transport from Alberta to refineries in the U.S. (Read more on this here.) In Q4, MRC’s revenues from the upstream-servicing business were boosted due to future growth project deliveries for TCO in Kazakhstan. The absence of such sales boost can negatively impact its international sales in Q1 2019.

Within MRC’s midstream business, the Permian Basin will boost revenues, particularly after the much-publicized capacity constraints, as I discussed in several of my articles before. (You can read more on this here.) However, a reduction in the Northeast U.S. gas transmission infrastructure capex can lead to a flat-to-negative impact on midstream revenues. Overall, MRC’s FY2019 revenues can increase by approximately 9% from FY2018. Management provided a breakdown on the FY2019 revenue change:

I would guide you to more of the $200 million in positive revenue growth that's going to come from the Permian, pipeline, our midstream business. To give you a little color on the timing, we recognized $15 million of that late in 2018. And we're approximately $85 million in midstream growth will come in 2019 and another $100 million in 2020.

However, in Q1 2019, MRC’s revenues may decline by 6% from Q4 2018 following the adverse effect of seasonality and lower capex budget by its customers. As customers start to invest more on capex in the second half of 2019 (assuming crude oil price does not crash from here), the company’s revenue will begin reflecting the market growth.

In Q4 2018, MRC’s adjusted gross profit margin inflated to 20% compared to 18.5% a year ago. As the company noted in its Q4 earnings call, the Pipe Logix All Items Index, which represents the average line pipe's stock prices, was 24% higher in Q4 2018 compared to a year ago. In 2019, inflation in the line pipe prices would decelerate, which can reduce MRC’s inventory costs and improve gross profit margin. As a result, management expects its 2019 adjusted gross profit percentage to be between 19.7% and 19.9%, which would be above FY2018 gross margin. If the line pipe prices get steady at the current level or even at a marginally elevated level from here, the company can achieve its long-term goal of 20% gross profit margin.

FY2019 earnings guidance

In FY2019, MRC expects adjusted EBITDA to be between $275 million and $315 million, which would be ~5% higher at the guidance midpoint. Management also expects earnings to range between $0.80 and $1.10. In comparison, the company recorded earnings per share of $0.54 in FY2018.

MRC’s cash flow expectation and leverage

In FY2018, its cash flow from operations (or CFO) was a negative $11 million. This was an improvement over the negative CFO in FY2017, as the company’s FY2018 revenues increased compared to FY2017. MRC expects a significant turnaround in cash flow generation in FY2019. It expects cash flow from operations to range between $150 million and $200 million this year. On top of the higher revenue expectation, the company plans to keep its working capital to sales ratio at 20% to improve the CFO. In FY2018, MRC’s working capital-to-sales ratio was 21.5%. On a back-of-the-envelope calculation, the lower capital-to-sales ratio can add another $68 million to the CFO in FY2019. So, the rest of the expected improvement (of another ~$120 million) has to come from the margin improvement. This may not be easy, even with MRC’s strategic cost-cutting initiatives. If the company is able to achieve its CFO target, its free cash flow can reach $125-175 million in FY2019.

In FY2018, MRC’s capex spend was $20 million. In FY2019, it expects to increase capex by 25% to $25 million. The additional capex would be spent on investments in technology, e-commerce and the capacity expansion at the company’s new operations complex in La Porte, Texas.

The majority of MRC’s debt repayment obligation lies in after 2022. MRC’s debt-to-equity ratio (0.6x) is higher than its peers’ average of 0.4x. While Now, Inc. (DNOW) and Fastenal Company (FAST) have lower leverage (0.14x and 0.19x, respectively), Keane Group’s (FRAC)) leverage (0.62x) is higher than the peers’ average.

In November 2018, MRC announced a $150 million share repurchase program, which is set to expire on December 31, 2019. With the available liquidity (cash balance and revolving credit facility) of $492 million, the company does not require additional external financing to meet its near-term financial obligations.

What does MRC’s relative valuation say?

MRC Global is currently trading at an EV-to-adjusted EBITDA multiple of 16.1x. According to sell-side analysts’ estimates pulled from Thomson Reuters, its forward EV/EBITDA multiple is 8.7x. Between FY2013 and FY2018, MRC’s average EV/EBITDA multiple was 17.1x. So, the company is currently trading at a discount to its past six-year average.

MRC Global’s forward EV-to-EBITDA multiple contraction versus its adjusted trailing twelve-month EV/EBITDA is steeper compared to the industry peers’ average multiple compression. This is because the company’s EBITDA is expected to improve more sharply compared to the peers’ average in the next four quarters. This would typically reflect in a higher current EV/EBITDA multiple compared to the peers’ average. MRC’s TTM EV/EBITDA multiple is higher than its peers’ (DNOW, FAST, and FRAC) average of 11.5x.

Analysts’ rating on MRC

According to data provided by Seeking Alpha, eight sell-side analysts rated MRC a Buy in February (includes Strong Buys), while two recommended a Hold. None of the sell-side analysts rated MRC a Sell. The analysts’ consensus target price for MRC is $19.5, which at the stock’s current price yields ~9% returns.

What’s the take on MRC?

MRC’s top line is likely to decline in Q1 due to the typical E&P activity slowdown in the winter season and upstream companies’ budget constraints. To improve its operating margin, the company has formulated strategies which include renewing multi-year contracts, minimizing the share of the larger projects, and increasing sales through the e-commerce platform. The U.S.’s continued pursuit for higher energy production will increase MRC’s top line and bottom line in FY2019, while the midstream and the downstream may remain sluggish. However, the company’s midstream revenues coming from the Permian would continue to grow. It has been expanding a couple of its regional distribution centers to cater to volume growth.

For FY2019, MRC plans to increase its gross margin and EBITDA through various cost-reduction initiatives. It also aims to improve its working capital to increase cash flows substantially in FY2019. The company has a lofty cash flow improvement target in FY2019. I don’t think MRC stock price will exhibit much positive momentum over the short term, but investors should keep stock under watch for a robust medium-to-long term recovery.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.