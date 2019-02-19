Navios Maritime Acquisition Corp.: Weak Q4 Earnings And Cash Flow Despite Better Rates

For the period January 1st to May 15th, NNA will need to make approximately $75 mm in interest, principal, and dividend payments versus roughly $30 million of EBITDA. NNA will need to aggressively sell assets and slash the dividend to meet the shortfall.

If the YTD declines in VLCC and Product Tanker rates are sustained through Q2, NNA will need to sell assets to meet Liquidity Covenant requirements and maintain the dividend during Q2.

Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation (NYSE:NNA) is a financially troubled microcap company that owns a fleet of VLCC crude tankers and LR and MR product tankers. NNA is extremely risky as a trade or an investment from either the short or long side. Due to its small Equity Market Value relative to its Enterprise Value and small float relative to outstanding shares, NNA is a highly volatile stock and can experience extreme price swings.

NNA is a 44.2% owned subsidiary of Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NM), and an affiliate of Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM) and its subsidiary Navios Maritime Containers L.P. (NMCI). It is an affiliate and joint venture partner in Navios Europe I and II. Prior articles analyzing NNA are available here and are a must-read primer to understand the following analysis. Particular emphasis should be placed on reading the following:

This article will be a quick review of the recent Q4 earnings release. Some of the analysis will be subject to the filing of the 20-F at a later date.

Q4 EBITDA

NNA released Q4 2018 earnings on February 6th, 2019. Despite the notable increase in VLCC and Product Tanker rates during Q4, the impact on NNA's revenues was a bit muted due to various VLCCs, LR1s, and MRs on fixed contracts or subject to profit sharing. Q4 2018 Adjusted EBITDA was $20.89 million in comparison with $9.9 million for Q3. Please note that Q4 results included 18 days of NAP results post completion of the merger. Using NAP's Q3 EBITDA of $15.6 million as a proxy for Q4 EBITDA, the 18 days of NAP operations would have contributed approximately $3.1 million to NNA's consolidated Adjusted EBITDA.

The actual impact was likely higher since 3 of NAP's vessels were supported by the Backstop Agreement between NNA and NAP. Since this would have been an intracompany transfer of monies, a more realistic assessment of NAP's contribution would be based on the VLCC spot rates for those vessels, which were at seasonal highs during late December.

Why Q4 EBITDA Was Weak

There was a general perception on the SA boards that NNA was going to generate positive cash flow during Q4. This was not the case, far from it. Sometimes a simple analysis provides the best clarity as to the issue confronting a company. The following table compares NNA's Adjusted EBITDA to net interest expense and principal payments for Q4. The purpose is to illustrate that, even during a seasonally strong quarter when rates spiked, Adjusted EBITDA was insufficient to cover net interest expense and principal payments, a clear indication of NNA's crippling overleverage. Please note the 18 days of NAP results are backed out from both Adjusted EBITDA and net interest expense.

NNA Q4 Adjusted EBITDA versus Interest Expense & Principal Pmts Q4 Adjusted EBITDA $20.89 Less: NAP EBITDA Contribution $3.10 NNA EBITDA $17.79 Net Interest Expense $17.93 Less: NAP Interest Expense $0.24 NNA Net Interest Expense $17.69 NNA Principal Payments $20.00 NNA Adjusted EBITDA less Net Int & Prin Pmts $(19.90)

$19.9 million is a pretty notable shortfall for a quarter that was supposed to be a turnaround quarter for NNA. This also does not take into consideration Q4 DD/SS costs of $3.5 million. Adding the DD/SS costs to the $19.9 million shortfall of Adjusted EBITDA less Net Interest Expense and Principal Payments, Q4 revenue would have needed to be $23.4 million higher (assuming no fees or expenses associated with the increased revenue) for Adjusted EBITDA to be greater than Net Interest Expense, Principal Payments, and DD/SS costs. Revenue was $58.7 million for Q4 so a $23.4 million revenue increase would equal almost 40% of Q4 revenue (a quarter that was supposed to be a "good" quarter).

Investors should also consider that 60% of NNA's debt is a bullet maturity, i.e. it does not have any principal amortization during its term. As I have discussed in a number of articles, the useful life of tankers is limited and the value of tankers declines every day. If the debt used to fund the construction or purchase of the tankers does not include periodic principal payments that track the yearly decline in the value of the underlying tankers, the Company becomes increasingly overleveraged as time passes. It becomes increasingly difficult to generate free cash flow sufficient to repay the outstanding debt and the steady decline in asset value and the related increase in the debt as a percentage of the declining fair market value of the asset makes it difficult to refinance the debt at its bullet maturity. This is NNA's current status.

Cash Crunch

As disclosed in the Cash Flow Statements included in the Earnings Release, NNA acquired $25.26 million in cash through the acquisition of NAP. Without this injection of cash through the merger, NNA would have failed the $40 million Liquidity Covenant test under its Credit Facilities and it would not have been able to pay the dividend announced in the earnings release. This was the primary reason NNA pursued the NAP merger. The following table provides more detail on NNA's Q4 cash balance.

NNA Cash @ Q4 $46.60 Restricted Cash $2.60 Cash from NAP Merger $25.26 NAP EBITDA less Int Exp Contribution to NNA Cash $2.86 NNA Unrestricted Cash Excluding NAP Transaction $15.88

As detailed above, the majority of NNA's Cash @ Q4 came from the NNA merger. Without the merger, NNA would not have been able to declare a dividend because it would have failed the $40 million Liquidity Covenant test by $25 million, a dramatic shortfall. Given the cash burn rate it suffered during Q4 when rates for VLCC and product tankers were at seasonal highs, NNA would also run dangerously low in Unrestricted Cash during Q1 2019 if not for the NAP merger.

The following table details NNA's Cash less Restricted Cash and less the Minimum Liquidity and compares it to the declared and to be paid during Q1 dividend.

Shares O/S February 5th (millions) 13.747 Dividend per Share $0.30 Dividend Payable $4.12 NNA Cash @ Q4 $46.60 Restricted Cash @ Q4 $2.60 Minimum Liquidity $40.00 Cash Available for Dividend $4.00 Declared Dividend $4.12 Shortfall $(0.12)

The Restricted Cash number is provided on page 10 of NNA's Earnings Presentation. NNA barely had sufficient Unrestricted Cash to maintain the $.30 dividend. Given the downturn in VLCC and product tanker rates during Q1, NNA's ability to pay another dividend during Q2 may be in jeopardy. If it is not able to declare a dividend during Q2 due to failing the Liquidity Covenant test, NNA's stock price will suffer the consequences.

Q1 Seasonal Decline In Rates

Page 3 of the February 8th Allied Shipping report provides graphs detailing the rollover in VLCC and MR rates 2019 YTD. This is a normal seasonal decline that will likely carry well into Q2 despite a forecasted decline in available VLCC days due to an increase in industrywide dry dock days as vessels are fitted with scrubbers in anticipation of IS0 2020 emissions protocols. Just as profit sharing and fixed rate TCs muted the impact of rising rates on NNA's financial results during Q4 2018, profit sharing, fixed rate TCs, and minimum rates on 6 of 7 VLCC TCs will dampen the impact of declining rates during Q1.

That said, the minimum rates on 6 VLCCs TCs range from 19,158 to 19,750 and expose NNA to significant revenue declines in comparison with Q4 2018. In addition, 5 of 8 LR1s are on floating rate contracts thus increasing the downside revenue exposure compared with Q4. The following table provides a single point sensitivity calculation based on average rate declines from Q4 2018 to Q1 2019 of $10,000 for VLCCs and $3,000 for LR1s. The spike in LR1 rates came much later in the quarter so quarter-to-quarter decline in average rates will be less.

Profit Share Q4 to Q1 Change VLLC 100% 5 $10,000 $4,500,000 50% 1 $5,000 $450,000 LR1s Floating 5 $3,000 $1,350,000 Projected Revenue Decline Q1 $6,300,000

Q1 Projected Unrestricted Cash Projection

NNA's Q1 Adjusted EBITDA, excluding the impact of the NAP merger, is on track to produce results that will be below what it realized in Q4 2018. Details of the Projected Q1 Ending Unrestricted Cash balance is provided in the following table.

Q1 2019 Unrestricted Cash Projection Q4 Cash $46.60 Q4 Restricted Cash $(2.60) NNA ex NAP Q1 EBITDA Estimate $11.00 NNA Cash Interest $(6.70) NNA Prin Payments $(20.00) NAP Q1 Projected Cash Flow $6.34 A/R Q-to-Q Runoff $8.00 Dividends Paid $(4.12) Q1 Projected Unrestricted Cash $38.52

Several important points to consider when reviewing the Q1 2019 Unrestricted Cash Projection.

VLCC rates have been volatile to the downside to date during Q1. There is a nontrivial chance that the Q-to-Q decline in VLCC rates will exceed the $10k assumed in the table above. This will be determined during the next 6 weeks. VLCC spot rates appear to be finding a bottom but additional newbuilds will be entering service as the quarter progresses and this could exert further downward pressure on rates.

The Ship Notes pay interest semiannually during Q2 and Q4. Q1 cash flow is therefore only impacted by the cash interest paid on the Credit Facilities and not by the accrued interest expense on the Ship Notes.

$37.22 million of Projected Unrestricted Cash at Q1 will not be sufficient to meet the May 15th Ship Notes coupon payment of $27.2 million and the Q2 principal payments of approximately $20 million. NNA will likely need to sell assets during Q2, most likely prior to the May 15th Ship Notes coupon, to meet its cash needs.

Accounts Receivable at Q4 are higher than normal due to the spike in VLCC and product tanker rates and the resulting increase in revenue. Accounts Receivable recorded during December 2018, when rates were at their highest, will be paid during January 2019 and Accounts Receivable recorded during Q1 2019 will reflect lower tanker rates and revenue. The Accounts Receivable will therefore experience a "runoff" of about $8 million.

Projected Q1 Unrestricted Cash would be below the Minimum Liquidity under the Credit Facilities of $40, reducing the probability of a future dividend. NNA would need to obtain a waiver from the Creditors for failing the Liquidity Covenant test at the end of Q1 and it is unlikely the Creditors would allow NNA to pay a dividend during Q2 given the looming Ship Notes coupon.

NAP Projected Q1 Contribution To Free Cash Flow

With the Q4 2018 close of the NAP merger, NNA will realize a full quarter of results for NAP during Q1 2018. The following table provides an estimate of revenue for the NAP VLCCs during Q1.

Age During TC Spot Spot Revenue Built DWT 2019 90 Days Shinyo Ocean VLCC 2001 281395 18 $27,500 15000 45 $1,912,500 Shinyo Saowalak VLCC 2010 298000 9 $48,153 $4,333,770 Shinyo Kieran VLCC 2011 297066 8 $48,153 $4,333,770 C. Dream VLCC 2000 298570 19 $29,625 $2,666,250 Nave Celeste VLCC 2003 298717 16 15000 90 $1,350,000 Nave Galactica VLCC 2009 297168 10 $19,500 $1,755,000 $16,351,290

The Shinyo Ocean is currently on a short-term TC with a term between 75 and 120 days. Given the collapse in spot rates well below the $27,500 per day TC rate, the assumption is that the Shinyo Ocean will be returned at the earliest date possible. The Shinyo could be placed on a longer-term charter to take it to the end of its useful life (less than 2 years) but the assumption is that it will roll into a spot rate like the Nave Celeste.

The Spot Rate of $15,000 is likely a generous assumption based on current spot rates and the age of vessels on spot. Due to port restrictions, VLCCs older than 15 years typically trade at a discount of 10% or more relative to spot rates. Note that the C. Dream rolls off TC during March. Given the C. Dreams advanced age and the low current spot rates, the vessel is a likely candidate to be scrapped in the near future.

The following assumptions are used to estimate NAP's quarterly free cash flow.

Management fee of $9500 as contracted with Navios.

G&A of $1.1 million based on prior quarters.

Interest expense at 6.6% on $198 million principal outstanding.

Principal payments equal to .25% of $205 million original face value of Term Loan B.

Revenue $16,351,290 Management Fees $5,130,000 G&A $1,100,000 Interest Expense $3,267,000 Principal Payment $512,500 Free Cash Flow $6,341,790

Please note that NNA's Q4 2018 results analyzed above included approximately $2.86 million of NAP EBITDA less Term Loan B interest expense and a NAP dividend of approximately $1.57 million. The Q1 net cash contribution from NAP will therefore increase by approximately $1.91 million. It is quite likely, however, that due to the decrease in VLCC rates during Q1, the Spot Rate assumption used in the model is too high and the actual increase in cash contribution from NAP will be a bit lower. Please note that this assumes no maintenance CapEx is incurred during Q1.

Asset Sale Candidates

The Euro I partnership cannot be liquidated until December 31st, 2019, without incurring the penalty of the HSH Subordinated notes being paid prior to the WC and Term Loans as described in "Navios Europe I Analysis." The following excerpt is the payment waterfall for an early liquidation. Due to the size of the HSH Sub Loan, NNA and the other Navios companies would not receive any proceeds if the HSH Sub Loan is paid first.

Liquidation of Euro I on or prior to December 30th, 2019 Allocation of Sale Proceeds Senior Bank Facility

HSH Sub Loan

Working Capital Facility

Term Loan

The Senior Bank Facilities Creditors have the advantage in any negotiation with NNA regarding the liquidation of Euro I prior to December 31st. NNA and the other Navios companies would likely need to provide a sweetener to the Creditors to incentivize them to allow a liquidation during Q2 or Q3.

NNA owns 2 25k DWT chemical tankers built 2010 and 2011. These are the only chemical tankers in NNA's portfolio and would seem to be logical candidates for sale.

The most valuable candidates for sale are the 2 NAP VLCCs Shinyo Saowalak and Shinyo Kieran, since they have highly profitable long-term TCs. Proceeds from the sale of these vessels would need to be used to repay the NAP Term Loan B which matures during 2020. A carve-out in the Term Loan B indenture allows $2 million per vessel to be retained, so there is not much free cash to be realized through the sale of these vessels.

The more likely candidates for sale are therefore vessels owned by NNA that are due for DD/SS during 2019 and the two elderly VLCCs, Shinyo Ocean and C. Dream.

Conclusion

Here is the conclusion from the last published NNA article.

Longer-term, NNA will trade in a range between $1.29 and $3.25 by June 30, 2019. This represents a 22.5% to 70% decline from the January 4th closing price of $4.14. The difference in equity value from the low to high stock price prediction is approximately $18.9 million. This is minuscule relative to the $1.3 billion of debt at NNA. So the price range may seem wide, but the difference in value would represent a less than 1.5% fluctuation in the Enterprise Value of NNA

Despite a better than expected Q4 due to a spike in VLCC and product tanker rates, it was insufficient to alter NNA's 1H 2019 prospects. NNA will need to continue to restructure through asset sales to fund its cash burn into 2H 2019. NNA is woefully overleveraged and it will need a sustained rally in MR and VLCC rates well north of Q4 2018 rates for it to dig out of its debt hole and avoid a default on the Ship Notes during 2021.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.