IBB: This Is Only The Beginning

We are long plenty of underlyings in the biotech space so this sector holds plenty of importance for us. In order to try and track how the sector is trading in general, we research cycles within the iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (IBB). We believe biotech will be one of the new leaders in this bull market in equities. Remember that the ETF for example still has not taken out its 2015 highs despite more and more capital being invested in this sector. Furthermore, IBB is now trading back up above its 200-day moving average which should bring some technical momentum traders back into the mix here on the long side.

IBB just has over $8 billion under management and is liquid with over $240 million in daily volume. Its expense ratio is just under 0.5%. In terms of biotech's fundamentals, one just has to look at the amount of approvals that were granted last year. If this rate of both trialing and approvals keeps up (which we think it will), we believe the 2015 highs in IBB will be taken out sooner rather than later. The level of M&A activity this year has already outperformed 2018. First, you had the Celgene (CELG) deal by Bristol-Myers Squibb's (BMY). Then you had the Loxo Oncology (LOXO) purchase by Eli Lilly (ELY). Big biotech companies understand the potential future reward of buying up competitive companies and then combining resources. Don't expect this activity to stop any time soon.

If we look at the daily chart of IBB, we can see that the last clear daily cycle low was on Christmas Eve last year. Price again broke out to fresh 2019 highs on Friday which resulted in price trading above both the 10 and 200-day moving averages. We see that the RSI indicator is also above 70 which shows we are overbought on a short-term basis.

We have a swing low on the 8th of February which could potentially mean we have started a brand new daily cycle but we are not buying here for a number of reasons.

If you watch the 10-day moving average, it actually never moved down. This usually is a pre-requisite for a decline into a daily cycle low. We just didn't have enough selling pressure to make this happen. A plethora of selling on strength days have shown up on the SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) ETF. Strong selling usually precedes a drop in prices in equities. Biotech we feel will not be immune to this.

The weekly chart continues to look very bullish in IBB. Price has now broken through the 10-week moving average and we are only starting week 8 of this present intermediate cycle. The drop below the May lows of last year was perfectly normal and usually standard procedure when dropping into a yearly cycle low. We want to continue holding long biotech positions here.

The question is though whether we have more than a yearly cycle low at play here. We may in fact have printed a multi-year cycle low last December in biotech. As we can see from the monthly chart below, IBB has only gotten to oversold levels on the RSI oscillator 4 times over the past decade: 2009, 2011, 2016 and 2018. All of these multi-year cycles were right translated which means that we saw higher highs in the latter stages of the cycles. Furthermore, we continue to make higher lows which should mean the present trend should continue.

The chart clearly shows a symmetrical triangle or coil which more often than not is a continuation pattern of the prior trend. This pattern has been playing out for 3 years now. Just look at the prior trend from 2009 to the high in 2015. This is the trend we expect to be continued (we should be only about halfway through the trend) once price breaks out of that multi-year coil.

Therefore to sum up, we believe the consolidation we have seen in this sector over the past 3 years will ultimately lead to a strong move to the upside. The fundamentals are there to back this up. We will continue to keep the big picture in mind here.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.