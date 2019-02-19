PepsiCo Fights Back But Troubles Ahead

PepsiCo Inc. (NYSE:PEP) is in the midst of a major corporate-wide revamp in order to fight back against the numerous headwinds getting in the way of its growth potential. The market appears supportive of PepsiCo Inc.’s new strategic initiative after the company posted its fourth-quarter earnings for 2018. However, as PepsiCo Inc. continues to witness declines in its net operating cash flow generation, note this turnaround is only just beginning. After its latest dividend increase, PepsiCo Inc. yields 3.3% as of this writing. Let’s dig in.

Financial review

For the full year, PepsiCo generated $64.7 billion in net revenue in 2018, up 2% year over year. Its gross margin came in at 54.56% in 2018, down 11 basis points y-o-y. PepsiCo’s 2018 operating profit dropped by 2% y-o-y, moving down to $10.1 billion. This saw PepsiCo’s operating margin weaken by 54 basis points y-o-y. The marginal reduction in its gross margin isn’t worrisome, but the steep drop in its operating margin is. This is the impetus behind management’s new ‘2019 Productivity Plan’ which can be summed up as such:

“The 2019 Productivity Plan will leverage new technology and business models to further simplify, harmonize and automate processes; re-engineer our go-to-market and information systems, including deploying the right automation for each market; simplify our organization and optimize our manufacturing and supply chain footprint.”

Effectively, management is targeting cost cutting endeavors to bolster PepsiCo’s gross and operating margin over the long term. This strategic initiative involves reducing PepsiCo’s workforce and possibly shutting down certain factories by making productivity-related investments at factories it intends to keep operating for a long time. Put another way, enabling a smaller number of factories to meet market demand for PepsiCo's products. In the medium term, PepsiCo will incur modest restructuring charges (including a $0.1 billion charge in Q4 2018).

The firm’s net income shot up to $12.5 billion in 2018, up 158% from 2017 levels, but note that this was due to a very favorable tax benefit in 2018 versus a very large tax charge in 2017. In 2018, PepsiCo posted 3.7% organic revenue growth which is an adjusted growth metric. Foreign exchange headwinds and net A&D activity both shaved 100 basis points off that net growth figure. PepsiCo's core EPS, which excludes various restructuring charges and one-time events, climbed by 9% y-o-y in 2018 on a constant currency basis.

Looking ahead

PepsiCo expects to generate 4% organic revenue growth in 2019, which excludes foreign exchange movements, the impact from A&D activity, and certain structural changes. The firm’s core effective tax rate is expected to climb up from 18.8% in 2018 to 21.0% in 2019, which is partially why management expects PepsiCo’s core EPS to decline by 1% this year versus 2018 levels.

As management is guiding for a relatively rough 2019, they made sure to put out rosy guidance for 2020+. That includes targeting long-term organic annual sales growth of 4%-6%, a 20 to 30 basis point expansion in its core operating margin, high single-digit core EPS growth on a constant currency basis, and better performance when it comes to PepsiCo's return on invested capital.

Cash flow and shareholder return commentary

In its earnings release, PepsiCo states that it expects to generate “approximately $9 billion in cash from operating activities and free cash flow of approximately $5 billion, which assumes net capital spending of approximately $4.5 billion” in 2019. Management forecasts “total cash returns to shareholders of approximately $8 billion, comprised of dividends of approximately $5 billion and share repurchases of approximately $3 billion” will occur this year.

The company just approved a 3% dividend boost that increased its annualized yield to $3.82 per share, equal to a 3.3% yield as of this writing. PepsiCo spent $4.9 billion on dividends in 2018 and another $2.0 billion buying back stock, which reduced its outstanding diluted share count by 1% y-o-y. Share repurchases and modest payout increases are making PepsiCo's dividend payments manageable; however, all of its expected free cash flow is going towards sustaining those payouts in 2019.

PepsiCo generated $9.4 billion in net operating cash flow last year, which fell by 6% versus 2017 levels. Management is expecting that will drop again in 2019, this time by 4% y-o-y. The company spent $3.3 billion on capital expenditures last year, which implies $6.1 billion in free cash flow generation. Guidance calls for an 18% y-o-y drop in PepsiCo’s free cash flow in 2019 as its capital expenditures are expected to climb by 36%. Part of that increase is due to its new strategic initiative, but there is also the need to integrate its SodaStream acquisition into company-wide operations.

Using that guidance as a template, it appears the firm's management team intends on covering dividend payouts with free cash flow and share buybacks with cash on hand. On December 29, 2018, PepsiCo ended with $8.7 billion in cash equivalents and $0.3 billion in short-term investments. However, keep in mind its current liabilities of $22.1 billion exceeded current assets of $21.9 billion by $0.2 billion at the end of PepsiCo's last quarter. A current ratio of 0.99x doesn’t allow for plenty of financial flexibility.

With that in mind, $4.0 billion of PepsiCo’s current liabilities stems from a chunk of its debt maturing. Management may opt to refinance that burden in order to preserve the company's liquidity position and maintain financial firepower in the medium term. At the end of PepsiCo’s last quarter, it was sitting on $28.3 billion in long-term debt obligations, which doesn’t include short-term maturities.

Final thoughts

PepsiCo Inc. is betting that by investing aggressively in productivity improvements, those projects will ultimately enable the company to run a smaller but more efficient ship going forward that will still be fully able to meet market demand for its products. In theory, PepsiCo Inc. could save a good deal of money by streamlining its production processes.

Management has made it clear that 2019 will be a bumpy one for PepsiCo Inc., which is why the firm made such an effort to highlight potential financial and operational improvements come 2020+. A key component of this strategy involves PepsiCo Inc. maintaining decent sales growth, as cost control measures alone won’t fix its current predicament. Longer term, PepsiCo Inc. may once again be in a position to let its capital expenditures move lower to free up cash flow for shareholders. Thanks for reading.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.