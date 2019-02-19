Dogcatcher Readers Find Favorite February Equities And Funds

$5k invested in the lowest-priced five of ten top yield February ReFa/Ro showed 23.63% more net gain than from the same investment in all ten. Little low-priced ReFa/Ro commented stocks were clearly broker favorites, too.

By yield, the following ReFa/Ro made the top ten: New Residential Investment, Uniti Group, Western Asset Mortgage Capital, New York Mortgage Trust, Eagle Point Credit Co., Oxford Lane Capital, Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund, Arlington Asset Investment Corp., Summit Midstream Partners, and Maxar Technologies. They averaged 14.89% yields. (Three made all-three lists: Maxar Technologies., Summit Midstream Partners, and New Residential Investment).

This month's ten analyst target-augured TOP-NET-GAIN reader faves and rogues (ReFa/Ro) were Kohl's, CenturyLink, Nordstrom, AT&T, AbbVie, New Residential Investment Corp., Summit Midstream Partners, BGC Partners, Vodafone, and Maxar Technologies, averaging 38.89% net. No losers emerged.

From January 14 to February 15, Fredrik Arnold readers described 36 equities and funds in comments and suggestions. Some lamented bad news, so bad news investments mixed in with (mostly) favorites.

Reader Selections

Since May 2017, any dividend-paying stock mentioned in a message, e-mail or comment to the author is fair game for a reader favorite listing in this series of articles. Thus, it is possible that only rogues and discontinued, or dreadful, doubtful dividend issues may appear.

Lately, readers and other contributors have questioned the intent, purpose, validity, and usefulness of my daily stock lists. Most, however, praise the effort to sort promising opportunities out of the thousands of dividend offers.

Most valuable to the writer, however, are those reader comments that truly catch errors in my calculations. For example, like my blunder claiming DF.TO a monthly pay when it only paid four dividends last year; Avianca Holdings (AVH) on the January MoPay list when it stopped paying dividends in September; non-dividend paying Trez Capital (TZS.TO) and Canadian Life (LFE.TO) stocks last month; showing Chevron (CVX) as both a low-price and higher-price stock in the Aristocrats in November, and giving General Mills (GIS) the GM ticker symbol in a previous month come to mind.

Below are 36 tangible results for the reader favorite and rogue equities and funds mentioned between January 14 and February 15.

Actionable Conclusions (1-10): Analysts Detected 15.09% To 125.08% Net Gains For 10 ReFa/Ro Stocks And Funds To February 2020

Three reader-favorite stocks were verified as being among the top 10 gainers for the coming year based on analyst 1-year target prices. (They are tinted gray in the chart below.) Thus, the yield-based forecast for the reader-fave stocks, as graded by Wall St. wizards, was 30% accurate.

Source: YCharts



The following probable profit-generating trades were identified by projections based on estimated dividend returns from $1k invested in each of the highest-yielding stocks. That dividend and the median of aggregate 1-year analyst target prices, as reported by YCharts, created the 2019-20 data points.

Note: 1-year target prices by a lone analyst were not applied this month. Ten probable profit-generating trades projected to February 15, 2020 were:

Maxar Technologies Inc. (MAXR) was projected to net $1,250.80, based on the median of target estimates from eight analysts, plus annual dividend less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 15% less than the market as a whole.

Vodafone Group PLC (VOD) was projected to net $618.70, based on dividends plus a median target price estimate from eight analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 22% under the market as a whole.

BGC Partners Inc. (BGCP) was projected to net $492.39, based on a median target price estimate from three analysts, plus dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 99% over the market as a whole.

Summit Midstream Partners LP (SMLP) was projected to net $387.68, based on dividends plus a huge median target price estimate from nine analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 90% over the market as a whole.

New Residential Investment Corp. (NRZ) netted $234.16 based on dividends plus the median of target price estimates from nine analysts less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 10% more than the market as a whole.

AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) was projected to net $200.64, based on target price estimates from eighteen analysts, plus annual dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 18% more than the market as a whole.

AT&T Inc (T) netted $195.78 based on the median target price estimate from twenty-nine analysts, plus dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 46% under the market as a whole.

Nordstrom Inc. (JWN) was projected to net $182.17, based on a median of target price estimates from twenty-four analysts, plus the projected annual dividend less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 44% less than the market as a whole.

CenturyLink Inc. (CTL) was projected to net $176.32, based on a median target price from sixteen analysts, plus dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 12% under the market as a whole.

Kohl's Corp. (KSS) was projected to net $150.93, based on a median of target price estimates from twenty-nine analysts, plus dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 17% less than the market as a whole.

Average net gain in dividend and price was estimated at 38.89% on $10k invested as $1k in each of these ten stocks. This gain estimate was subject to average volatility 6% above the market as a whole.

Image Source: dogappy.com

The Dividend Dogs Rule

The "dog" moniker was earned by stocks exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. So, the highest yielding stocks in any collection have become affectionately known as "dogs". More precisely, these are, in fact, best called "underdogs".

36 For the Money

Yield (dividend/price) results from YCharts verified by Yahoo Finance for FoFa/Ro stocks as of market closing prices on 2/15/19 for 36 equities and funds revealed the actionable conclusions discussed below.

See any Dow 30 article for an explanation of the term "dogs" for stocks reported, based on Michael B. O'Higgins book "Beating The Dow" (HarperCollins, 1991), now named Dogs of the Dow. O'Higgins' system works to find bargains in any collection of dividend-paying stocks. Utilizing analysts' price upside estimates expanded the stock universe to include popular growth equities, as desired.

Actionable Conclusions (11-20): ReFa/Ro Top Equity Maxar Technologies Led 36 For February

Source: YCharts

ReFa/Ro sorted by yield calculated as of market close on 2/15/19 represented 10 of 11 Morningstar sectors and seven funds among 36 selections.

Of the leading ten by yield, the top reader mention was one technology representative, Maxar Technologies Inc. [1].

One energy firm placed second, Summit Midstream Partners LP [2], and a financial services entity placed third, Arlington Asset Investment Corp. (AI) [3].

Three closed-end investment companies placed fourth through sixth: the Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (EDF) [4], Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (OXLC) [5], and Eagle Point Credit Co. LLC (ECC) [6].

Finally, four real estate investment trusts placed seventh through tenth: New York Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYMT) [7], Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp. (WMC) [8], Uniti Group Inc. (UNIT) [9]; and New Residential Investment Corp. [10] took the tenth place, to complete the top 10.

Actionable Conclusions: (21-30) Top 10 ReFa/Ro By Price Upsides Showed 11.35% To 107.64% Gains To February 2020

Source: YCharts

To quantify top dog rankings, analysts' median price target estimates provided a "market sentiment" gauge of upside potential. Added to the simple high-yield metrics, analysts' median price target estimates became another tool to dig out bargains.

Analyst Targets Predicted A 23.63% Advantage For 5 Highest-Yield, Lowest-Priced Reader Favorite Stocks To February 2020

10 top ReFa/Ro were culled by yield for their monthly update. Yield (dividend/price) results verified by YCharts did the ranking.

Source: YCharts

As noted above, top 10 FoFa/Ro selected 2/15/19 showing the highest dividend yields represented: technology (1), energy (2), financial services (3), closed-end investment corporations (4-6), and Real Estate Investment Trusts (7-10).

Actionable Conclusions: Analysts Predicted 5 Lowest-Priced Top 10 Highest-Yield Follower Favorite Dogs To (32) Deliver 36.45% Vs. (33) 29.48% Net Gains by All 10 To February 2020

Source: YCharts

$5k invested as $1k in each of the five lowest-priced stocks in the top 10 FoFaves kennel by yield were predicted by analyst 1-year targets to deliver 23.63% more net gain than $5k invested in all 10. The very lowest-priced ReFa/Ro top yield stock, Maxar Technologies Inc., was projected to deliver the best net gain of 125.08%.

Source: YCharts

The five lowest-priced ReFa/Ro top yield dogs for February 15 were Maxar Technologies Inc., New York Mortgage Trust, Arlington Asset Investment Corp., Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp, and Oxford Lane Capital Corp., with prices ranging from $6.02 to $10.20 per share.

Five higher-priced ReFa/Ro for February 15 were Summit Midstream Partners LP, Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund, Eagle Point Credit Co. LLC, New Residential Investment Corp., and Uniti Group Inc., whose prices ranged from $12.95 to $19.98.

The distinction between five low-priced dividend dogs and the general field of 10 reflected Michael B. O'Higgins' "basic method" for beating the Dow. The scale of projected gains based on analysts' targets added a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential.

It provided a here-and-now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market. Caution is advised, since analysts are historically only 20-80% accurate on the direction of change and just 0-20% accurate on the degree of change.

The 36 equities and funds discussed in this article were suggested by Seeking Alpha members nicknamed 2bears, Black&White Cat, delirious26, dredsh, hueyuh1, Invstocks, J-STAR, Javelina, JesusIsTheWay, Joe$, labman106, Legen of the Value Seeker, PalmDesertRat, pattier20, richjoy403, rickaf32, Rohrshack, sgmonroe@frontier.com, user 48750553, Vlad Koroloff, and zanera.

The net gain/loss estimates above did not factor in any foreign or domestic tax problems resulting from distributions. Consult your tax advisor regarding the source and consequences of "dividends" from any investment.

The stocks listed above were suggested only as possible reference points for your FoFave dog stock purchase or sale research process. These were not recommendations.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only and should not be construed to constitute investment advice. Nothing contained herein shall constitute a solicitation, recommendation or endorsement to buy or sell any security. Prices and returns on equities in this article except as noted are listed without consideration of fees, commissions, taxes, penalties, or interest payable due to purchasing, holding, or selling same.

Graphs and charts were compiled by Rydlun & Co., LLC from data derived from indexArb; YCharts; Yahoo Finance; analyst mean target price by Thomson/First Call in Yahoo Finance. Dog photo: dogappy.com

Get The ReFa/Ro 'Safer' Dividend Dog Story Click here to get a free trial to The Dividend Dogcatcher, subscribe & get more information. Catch A Dog On Facebook At 8:45 AM every NYSE trade day on Facebook/Dividend Dog Catcher, A Fredrik Arnold live video highlights aportfolio candidate in the Underdog Daily Dividend Show! Root for the Underdog. Comment below on any stock ticker to make it eligible for my next FA follower report.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GE, T. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.