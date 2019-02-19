Is Burberry A Buy Or An Avoid?

In other news: Spains high-voltage power transmission company is forking over almost 1B EUR to earn a majority stake in Hispasat. Is it becoming an infrastructure powerhouse?

Introduction

In this edition of Focus on Europe, we will be zooming in on Burberry (OTCPK:BURBY), the British luxury goods company. While most other European luxury brands are becoming interesting again, Burberry’s share price hasn’t been hit too hard in the December sell-off. A positive sign? Or is the company just too expensive right now?

Burberry: the market seems to be getting ahead of itself

When discussing companies focusing on the luxury segment of the market, LVMH (OTCPK:LVMUY) (OTCPK:LVMHF) and Richemont (OTCPK:CFRHF) (OTCPK:CFRUY) usually are the first ones that come to mind. However, British fashion brand Burberry (OTCPK:BURBY) is part of the FTSE 100 index and perhaps the UK’s best known luxury brand and the company does deserve a closer look.

Burberry is listed on the London Stock Exchange with BRBY as its ticker symbol. Considering the liquidity in London (the average trading volume is in excess of 1.5M shares per day) and the fact the company reports its financial results in GBP, I will refer to its London listing and use the GBP as base currency throughout this article.

Burberry’s cash flows remained strong in the first semester

As British companies don’t publish detailed financial statements on a quarterly basis, we will have to fall back on its H1 report (for the semester ending in September. Burberry’s financial year ends on March 31 st) to try to figure out how the company is performing.

Burberry reported a 3% revenue decrease in the first half of its financial year to 1.22B GBP, but the FY 2018 revenue includes the Beauty Wholesale segment, which was divested in October 2017. Excluding this division, Burberry’s revenue would actually have increased by almost 3% as the beauty division generated a revenue of almost 80M GBP in the first semester of FY 2018.

Getting rid of the beauty division had almost no impact on the COGS, but combined with the cost savings, Burberry was able to cut its operating expenses by approximately 13% to 653M GBP, resulting in an operating profit that increased by almost 40%, despite the lower reported revenue.

This margin expansion was very impressive as its impact was felt throughout the income statement: the pre-tax income jumped to 174M GBP and the bottom line shows a net income of almost 132M GBP, or just short of 32 pence per share. That’s almost 50% higher compared to the 21.5 pence in net income generated in the first semester of FY 2018.

A good result indeed. But I wanted to double-check it in the cash flow statements as I’d like to make sure Burberry isn’t just generating ‘paper’ profits, but is also able to convert those profits in hard cash.

Burberry reported an operating cash flow of 97M GBP in the first half of the current financial year compared to almost 224M GBP in H1 2018, but this result was negatively impacted by a net investment of 98M GBP in the working capital position of the company (predominantly an increase in inventory levels) whereas H1 2018 saw a net cash inflow of almost 54M GBP. Adjusting the reported cash flow results for changes in the working capital position, the H1 FY 2019 operating cash flow would have been 195M GBP compared to 180M GBP in H1 FY 2018.

This indeed represents a 10% increase, and as the total capex also decreased from 52.7M GBP to 51.2M GBP, Burberry generated a net free cash flow result of 139M GBP after also taking the payment to non-controlling interests into account as well as the 2M GBP difference between taxes due and taxes paid.

That’s a good result, but keep in mind Burberry usually generates a higher revenue and net cash flow in the second half of the year, so the H1 result bodes well for the full-year performance of Burberry.

The Q3 trading update confirmed Burberry’s FY 2019 should be good

There have been some doubts about the demand for luxury goods throughout the third quarter (which was Q4 of the calendar year) and although the bigger luxury companies did just fine, it’s always interesting to see if luxury fashion brands that are per definition focused on just a narrow niche segment of the luxury brands market were performing as well.

The retail revenue generated by Burberry decreased by 1% to 711M GBP, and would have decreased by roughly 2% if the result would have been reported on a Constant Exchange Rate basis. This may seem to be a bit disappointing, but the comparable store sales were actually up by 1% (Burberry closed two stores, so that’s why the reported revenue is down, but the like-for-like revenue is up. Also keep in mind the Beauty wholesale division was sold in October 2017), so the results were a little bit of a mixed bag. The sales in China were up (and that’s important) while the stores in the USA were performing a bit weaker than normal.

It’s always a bit dangerous to see a higher investment in the working capital position, especially when the inventory levels are increasing as it could indicate Burberry has been producing merchandise it’s unable to sell. However, we don’t think that’s the case here as the inventory level of 496M GBP as of the end of the first semester represents just 74 days of sales (less than 3 months). So it does look like the inventory levels are relatively normal, as are the increased amount of receivables. With 245M GBP in receivables on the balance sheet, this represents less than 1/10 th of the annual sales number, so it’s nothing to be worried about for now, but I will keep an eye on further developments.

This also means Burberry will very likely continue to buy back its own stock. This will reduce the share count and ultimately boost the returns per share, but I’m always wondering if buying back stock at a FCF yield of less than 4% is the best Burberry can do. Perhaps it should think long and hard about putting its 650M+ GBP in net cash and incoming free cash flow to work by pursuing a bolt-on acquisition in the luxury segment with a higher return than the 3.5-3.75% FCF yield it’s buying back its stock at. Or if it really wants to make a difference for its shareholders, perhaps a Dutch Tender Offer could be an elegant solution to return excess cash.

Conclusion

With a free cash flow result of 139M GBP in its first semester, Burberry appears to be on track to perform pretty well but that doesn’t mean the company is cheap right now. With a current market capitalization of approximately 8B GBP, even a full-year free cash flow of 300M or even 350M GBP probably wouldn’t make the stock enticing enough to be bought right now.

Considering the more diversified luxury brands (LVMH) or other mono-sector brands (Richemont, Swatch) are trading at cheaper valuations with a free cash flow yield of in excess of 5%, it probably isn’t the best move to invest in a luxury brand at a high valuation. I would love to be surprised by the company’s full-year results so I remain open-minded but I’m not sure Burberry is attractively priced right now despite its net cash position.

Other news from Europe

Red Electrica de Espana (OTC:RDEIF) (OTCPK:RDEIY), Spain’s high-voltage power transmission company has agreed to purchase a 89.68% stake in Hispasat from the ACS (OTCPK:ACSAF) (OTCPK:ACSAY) and Atlantia (OTCPK:ATASF) (OTCPK:ATASY) consortium which acquired and delisted Abertis (OTCPK:ABFOF) (OTCPK:ABRTY) last year and are now monetizing some assets. This will make REE the dominant shareholder along with two Spanish government-controlled entities. It took a while before this deal was finally completed as Red Electrica first expressed its interest to purchase the Hispasat stake in 2017 as this could help the company to become one of the larger telecom infrastructure operators in Spain. It looks like REE is getting a good deal on this acquisition as Hispasat generated a revenue of 204M EUR and an EBITDA of 161M EUR in FY 2018.

Considering the net debt level of 285M EUR and the pro-forma equity valuation of 1.068M EUR for the equity portion, the enterprise value of Hispasat comes in at 1.34B EUR, and REE is acquiring its majority stake at an 8.3 multiple of the FY 2018 EBITDA. An accretive acquisition as Red Electrica is trading at approximately 10 times its EBITDA.

Frankfurt’s airport operator Fraport (OTCPK:FPRUF) (OTCPK:FPRUY) said it doesn’t expect to be hurt too badly by the looming Brexit as only 5% of its scheduled flights are offering services to the UK. More companies are voicing their concerns on a potential hard Brexit and Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF) (OTCPK:EADSY) joined those ranks as it will very likely pull out of the UK should a hard Brexit occur. The company has already spent tens of millions of euros on its Brexit-contingency plans, so the issue is definitely something that keeps company executives up at night. Airbus had more news last week as it confirmed its plans to cancel the Airbus A380 program due to a lack of orders after Emirates cancelled its order of 39 new planes. That order was absolutely necessary to keep the program going, and other airliners were expected to piggyback on the large Emirates order (British Airways, for instance, part of the International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCPK:ICAGY) continued to look at ordering more A380’s to solve its capacity restrictions at London Heathrow).

After seeing FlyBe (OTC:FLYBF) going down, having to be rescued by a bid below the market price, small regional airline FlyBmi also ceased operations, and recommended its passengers to try to get a refund through their own credit card issuer. The pressure on the airline sector seems to be increasing, and the Brexit saga isn’t helping at all.

Last week we probably gained a bit more insight about the unusual rescue operation of Banca Carige (OTC:BCIGY). According to media reports, the banks customers withdrew approximately 1/3 rd of the total amount of deposits they held at the bank (about 3B EUR was allegedly withdrawn) which could explain the sudden rush by the Italian authorities to save the bank. Banca Carige has denied the reports and has threatened to sue the La Stampa newspaper, which broke the news.

The regulators are still cleaning up the Italian banking landscape, but the situation of Italy’s largest banks ( Unicredit (OTCPK:UNCFF) (OTCPK:UNCFY) (OTCPK:UNCRY) and Intesa Sanpaolo) appears to be improving as their capital ratios are getting stronger. You can read up on Intesa Sanpaolo in the previous edition of Focus on Europe, a recent update on Unicredit’s situation can be found here.

And let’s end with this: one of the ECB’s policy makers has declared the future rate hikes of the European Central Bank will fully depend on the wellbeing of the European economy. He seems to be flagging further delays in the normalization of the interest rates as the growth projections for the Eurozone for this year (and next year) will very likely be cut on the back of the most recent data.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.