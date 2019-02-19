Newell Brands: Mr. Market Is Probably Right

Overview

In my article published in late October 2018, I laid out my investment thesis for Newell Brands (NWL). I arrived at the conclusion that the company is undervalued at $16 per share and communicated conservative and optimistic price targets of $22 and $39, respectively, based on adjusted-present-value (APV) estimates. Since the share price dropped significantly in response to the FY2018 earnings call, a discussion of what has been communicated and the impact on valuation is warranted.

The SKU rationalization guidance has been cut

The presentation from 05/04/18, detailing the accelerated transformation plan (ATP), is still available here. Therein, management claimed that they would reduce SKU count by 51%, benefitting working capital management and thus cash flow generation capabilities. This is important since NWL’s cash conversion cycle worsened in the course of the Jarden acquisition in 2016 as can be noticed from the graph below:

Data Source: Newell Brands’ 10-K filings (2007-2017), Illustration: Author’s own work in Microsoft Excel

Management so far failed to deliver on two fronts: Firstly, they now guide towards a 35% reduction in SKUs. Thus, we have to consider the beneficial effect to be smaller than what has been announced in the past. Secondly, cash conversion cycle in 2017 stood at 96 days. In 2018, however, it rose to over 113 days. I am not amused by the fact that they reduced their SKU rationalization guidance and that cash is currently tied up in the company even longer than in the years before. However, I understand that we are in the midst of a turnaround so I am being patient but would have welcomed a candid and open discussion of the issue.

The Divestitures Will Yield 10% Less And Will Require More Time

In May 2018, management guided towards $10 billion in after-tax proceeds from divestitures. During the FY2018 earnings call, they revised their guidance to $9 billion. While I baked a margin for error into my previous estimates (I ignored $2.3 billion in cash on hand) and have not expected a full $10 billion in proceeds anyway, I am disappointed by management’s strategy in this regard. They could have guided more conservatively and would have thus protected, at least intermittently, shareholder value. The missing $1 billion corresponds to a shortfall of over $2.36 per share. In the second quarter 10-Q, they stated that the divestitures would be completed by the end of Q2-2019 while they are now expected to take until the end of 2019.

Reviewing NWL’s balance sheet from 09/30/18, I noticed long- and short term debt of $9,296.8 million and $316.3 million, respectively, $1,443.6 million in cash and $6,612.4 million in assets held for sale. Deducting cash and assets for sale from the total debt yields a net debt of $1,557.1 million. The recently published balance sheet (12/31/18) lists long- and short term debt of $6,696.3 million and $318.7 million, respectively.

Deducting $495.7 million of cash and the remaining $3,541.3 million worth of assets held for sale, I arrive at a net debt of $2,97.8 million. The difference amounts to $1,420.9 million. Thereof, $995.9 million have been allocated towards share repurchases in the preceding quarter and the remainder is, at least in part, explained by unfavorable working capital management. The graph below sets forth the development of selected balance sheet and cash flow items since Q2. Note, that my previous valuation was based on the Q2 data.

Data Source: Newell Brands’ Q2 and Q3 10-Q filings 2018 and the recent 8-K filing, Illustration: Author’s own work in Microsoft Excel

I find it discomforting that net debt, having accounted for repurchases and assets held for sale, has increased quite substantially since Q2. These observations go hand in hand with management's statement that the divestitures will yield less than the expected $10 billion. Given the fact that NWL is transitioning, it is difficult to assess sustainable working capital requirements. Hopefully, a more definite picture can be painted, as the quarters pass and the fog clears up.

The Communication Of Repurchases Has Been Ambiguous

In Q1 and Q2, no shares have been repurchased. In Q3, the float has been reduced from 508.1 million to 490.1 million spending $511.1 million on repurchases. Ignoring dilution through option awards, this corresponds to an average repurchase price of $26.6 per share. Since the 2018 10-K is not yet available, we have to believe what Mr. Peterson stated during the call: “At the end of the year, the Company’s share count approximated 423 million shares.” Thus, one could deduce that 67.1 million shares have been repurchased in Q4. A moment earlier, however, he stated “We purchased 44 million shares during the fourth quarter.”

According to the cash flow statement, $1.507 billion have been spent on repurchases in fiscal 2018. Deducting the $511.1 million spent in Q3, the 44 or 67.1 million shares have been repurchased at an average cost of $22.64 or $14.85 per share, respectively. According to Yahoo Finance, however, the 52-week low was $15.12.

Consequently, I am currently unable to arrive at a valid conclusion and find the CFO's statements ambiguous. We will have to wait until the audited 10-K is released.

Bonnie Herzog inquired whether debt paydown and repurchase ratios remain at 45% and 55%, respectively, as has been mentioned in the ATP presentation. The CFO’s response was rather vague but he stated that management remains focused on maintaining a strong balance sheet. Likely, the repurchases will continue in late 2019 since most of the remaining divestitures will close in the second half of the year. As per 12/31/18, $3.541 billion worth of current assets have been held for sale. Thus, I assume $1.75 billion (i.e. 50%) remain for repurchases. Net debt should roughly be $4.75 billion after the divestitures, taking into account the total debt of $7.015 billion and half a billion dollars in cash, as per 12/31/18.

Cash From Operations And Revenues Will Be Lower, Operating Margin Growth Is At Risk

During the ATP presentation, management has guided towards a 2018 operating cash flow of $1.15 to $1.45 billion. During the Q2 earnings call, guidance has been revised to $0.9 to 1.2 billion. In the end, NWL generated less than $700 million in cash from operations in 2018. For 2019, cash flow from operations is forecasted as $700 to 900 million, taking into account one-time expenses due to cash taxes, tariffs, divestiture-related transaction costs as well as restructuring costs. After having completed the divestitures and the restructuring, I expect capital expenditures of $330 million per year. In 2018, NWL still spent $384.4 million.

My estimation from last year was based on revenues of $9 billion as announced in the ATP presentation. However, during the earnings call, management guided towards $8.2 to 8.4 billion in 2019. Assuming 2019 revenues of $8.2 billion and a growth rate of 2% p.a., we would have to wait until 2024 to arrive at $9 billion. I am not confident that NWL can grow revenues at such a rate considering that we are in the late stage of a cycle, face increasing protectionism, inflationary pressures and a (temporarily) stronger dollar. Also, NWL did not shine in the past in terms of organic sales growth. As a margin of safety, I thus assumed a growth rate of 0.5% p.a., same as in the previous valuation from 2018. It remains to be seen whether the company is able to re-ignite growth.

In May 2018, management guided towards a normalized operating margin of >15% in their 2020 outlook. In fiscal 2018, however, normalized operating margin came in at 9.1% as noted in the call. This is, in part, attributed to altered normalization practices. The original variant of the normalized operating margin would have been 10.2%. Management expects operating margin to expand 20 to 60 basis points in 2019. Thus, I am not confident that a sustainable operating margin of 15% is a realistic guidance for 2020. My revised valuation is based on an operating margin of 13%.

Revised Valuation

I will focus on an APV-based valuation in this concise article for the sake of clarity and due to the fact that NWL remains a leveraged company, benefitting from a tax shield effect. Note, that I assumed a post-divestitures net debt of 4.75 billion. Moreover, I included operating leases in my valuation, which may be considered a controversial margin of safety since some investors prefer to ignore such off-balance sheet liabilities in a valuation. The following assumptions underlie my valuation (previous estimates in parentheses):

an average price per repurchased share of $22 (vs. $20.6)

$1.75 billion remaining for repurchases, resulting in a float of 343.5 million shares after divestitures (vs. 252.2 million)

2019 revenues of $8.3 billion, annualized growth rate of 0.5% (vs. $9.0 billion and 0.5%)

gross margin of 35%, operating expenses of 22% (vs. 37% and 22%, respectively)

working capital requirements of 12% of revenues (vs. 10%)

depreciation and amortization of 2.5% of revenues (vs. 2.25%)

capital expenditures of $330 million ($300 million)

All other assumptions of my 2018 valuation remain intact. I arrive at a price per share of $15.8 (cost of equity of 10%). Hence, shares of NWL are currently, at a price of $17.2, overvalued by 8%. If the share price trades in a window around $17 in 2019, the $1.75 billion I estimated to be available for repurchases could retire 103 million shares. This results in an APV of $17.5, which, however, is only a slight consolation. The company owns a diverse set of iconic brands that are mismanaged but could be returned to innovation and growth by proper decisions. If management is able to re-ignite sales growth at a rate of 2% per year (in perpetuity), the APV is $25.1 and shareholders would be looking at 46% upside.

Conclusion And Outlook

I am disappointed that management guided optimistically and, so far, failed to impress. Divergence from the initially rosy outlook was, in part, already visible after the Q3 earnings call which, however, has been received positively by the market. As a shareholder, I would have preferred a more defensive guidance. Increased protectionism and tariffs are yesterday’s news and management should have incorporated those headwinds in their guidance. Likewise, the bankruptcy of Toys "R" Us is common knowledge since March 2018. I sincerely hope that management reduces capital expenditures, improves working capital management and begins to grow sales organically. On a more positive note, management remains committed towards their dividend policy as has been stated in the earnings call.

Possibly, my assumptions are overly pessimistic but I’d rather be positively surprised than disappointed. I expect the share price to decline further, likely testing new lows unless unexpected positive news emerge. Remember that NWL's share price tested $15.1 only a few months ago on no significant news. I expect the investment to be less profitable than initially anticipated. I remain long the stock but admittedly, this is not a key position of my portfolio.

Thank you for taking the time to read through my article. If you have any comments or criticism, I would be happy to read from you in the comments section below or via private messaging.

