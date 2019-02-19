Micron: 3D XPoint Is A Game Changer

Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) recently announced the company would exercise their right to buy out Intel’s (NASDAQ: INTC) interest in the 3D XPoint joint venture between the two companies. The $1.5 billion deal is expected to close in 6 to 12 months.

This is of significant interest to the industry as 3D XPoint technology is the first new technology for memory and storage devices since NAND flash was developed 25 years ago. 3D XPoint is regarded as a cross between both NAND and DRAM, given it has up to 1,000 times lower latency and exponentially greater endurance than NAND, and can be produced at half the cost of DRAM.

3D XPoint

Source: Anand Tech

The increase in efficiency comes in the capability of 3D XPoint layers to be stacked in a 3D manner to allow for denser packaging. The more advanced cell and array architecture allows for significantly higher speeds in switching states than any existing non-volatile memory technologies today. On top of that, the elimination of transistors greatly reduces the production costs.

Needless to say, Micron and Intel, the world's 4th and 2nd largest semiconductor companies respectively, would not be investing billions in this technology should they not believe it would revolutionise the industry.

The following is a quote from Micron's CEO at their last Investor & Analyst Event:

In terms of 3D XPoint, it’s a technology that has exciting potential 10 times - better chip density is achievable compared to DRAM and thousand times better endurance light capability compared to NAND, and thousand times faster than NAND as well. These specifications really create a significant value proposition for 3D XPoint for solutions that are well placed between the DRAM and the NAND in memory and the storage hierarchy. - Sanjay Mehrotra, CEO, Micron Technology

In 2018, Intel already begun shipping their first generation of Optane SSDs built on 3D XPoint technology. At the moment, the performance advantage of Intel’s Optane seems minimal, with Samsung (OTC: OTC:SSNLF) able to produce a competing Z-NAND SSD product simply based on a lower latency tiered NAND technology.

However, this is to be expected given only the initial stage of 3D Xpoint development. The out-performance, even if only by a margin implies the effectiveness of the technology, with future generations expected to far outpace their predecessors.

In fact, Micron skipped releasing SSDs based on the first generation of 3D Xpoint entirely, and jumped straight into developing products of the second generation. They will begin releasing these products under the QuantX brand at the end of 2019.

The Buyout

When the two chipmakers initially set up IM Flash Technologies (the joint venture to develop 3D XPoint), they each contributed around $1.2 billion. Through IM Flashes’s fab in Utah, they are the only two companies in the world with the capability to produce this technology.

The buyout of Intel's stake signifies a key advantage for Micron. It will involve $1.5 billion in cash paid to Intel. As the joint venture has already been consolidated and reflected in the most recent financial statements, the transaction will not have any meaningful impact on the company's balance sheet.

More importantly, it will see Micron having full control IM Flash, the only facility capable of producing 3D XPoint technology.

The IM Flash acquisition will enable Micron to accelerate our R&D and optimize our manufacturing plan for 3D XPoint. The Utah-based facility provides us with the manufacturing flexibility and highly skilled talent to drive 3D XPoint development and innovation, and to deliver on our emerging technology roadmap. - Sanjay Mehrotra, CEO, Micron Technology

As Intel will not have access to the facility any longer, the company will need to develop their own 3D XPoint manufacturing operations. I believe this to be the key advantage for Micron, which will allow them to capture a significant portion of the market before Intel can stand on their own feet. This is a very reasonable expectation, given Micron are much more focused on using 3D XPoint in delivering pure memory solutions, while Intel intend to use 3D XPoint to just supplement their existing product offerings which include microprocessors, networks and autonomous vehicle technology. This essentially means Micron has consolidated their position to be the market leader for 3D XPoint.

The Market

Source: Market Research Future

According to Market Research Future, the 3D XPoint technology market is expected to grow at 13.5% of CAGR to reach $5.0 Billion by 2022. Only Micron and Intel are expected to compete in this market. The high growth rate for the market is expected, however, the research fails to include the pressing issue of cannibalisation of the existing NAND and DRAM markets. As 3D XPoint can be substituted in place of existing memory solutions, it could potentially erode existing revenue of both Micron and Intel. In the case this happens, it could still potentially lead to higher revenues as the eroded market share would be added to the new 3D XPoint market.

Business Wire estimates NAND market to grow at 15.13% CAGR during 2018-2022 with DRAM growing more modestly at 4.6% CAGR due to its price collapse. To account for the cannibalisation, I forecasted the market growth by adding the effects of the substitution of DRAM and NAND.

DRAM : I expect it will take sometime before 3D XPoint can be produced at a substantially lower cost to become profitable. This is due to falling DRAM prices which are expected to last throughout 2019. Given 3D XPoint will need to be priced lower than DRAM to gain market penetration, I predict substitution will only occur past 2020. Hence, I used a substitution factor of only 2% of DRAM 2022 market share.

: I expect it will take sometime before 3D XPoint can be produced at a substantially lower cost to become profitable. This is due to falling DRAM prices which are expected to last throughout 2019. Given 3D XPoint will need to be priced lower than DRAM to gain market penetration, I predict substitution will only occur past 2020. Hence, I used a substitution factor of only 2022 market share. NAND: The second generation of 3D XPoint technology will be produced at significantly higher speeds than NAND, which justifies substitution. I used a higher substitution factor of 6% of NAND 2022 market share.

USD Billions Current Market Share (2018) Forecast Market Size (2022) - Without Substitution Forecast Market Size (2022) - With Substitution NAND $59.5 $104.5 $98.3 DRAM $105.2 $126.0 $123.4 3D XPoint $0.8 $5.0 $13.8

From the model, we can see the effects of the substitution is substantial. 3D XPoint market more than doubles from $5 billion to $13.8 billion, when taking into effect the potential market share gain from DRAM and NAND.

Revenue Projections

With the market size forecasted, I projected Micron's revenue growth based on the industry analysis. Micron generated revenue of $30.4 billion in 2018 (74% DRAM and 26% NAND). They are the world's 3rd largest DRAM supplier (21.1% market share) and 4th largest NAND supplier (11.5% market share). For the projections, I assumed they maintain these percentage of market shares in DRAM and NAND. As discussed, I expect Micron to capture a significant portion of the 3D XPoint market by 2022 with at least 80% of the market share, leaving the remaining 20% to Intel. As previously calculated, I incorporated the substitution effects on their DRAM revenue (by 2%) and NAND revenue (by 6%) to reflect the cannibalisation by 3D XPoint.

USD Millions 2019 2020 2021 2022 Revenue (without 3D XPoint) 32,036 34,095 37,182 40,270 Revenue (with 3D XPoint) 33,650 37,725 43,837 49,950

As seen in the comparison above, even with consideration of the lost revenue by cannibalisation, Micron's revenue will be significantly higher. In 2022, revenue is projected to be $49.95 billion. This indicates that 3D XPoint will be responsible for boosting Micron's revenue by 24% as of the end of 2022.

The Verdict

It appears that Micron's vision in first developing 3D XPoint and now gaining control of the production, will yield significant increases to their revenue and cement their position as the market leader in the 3D XPoint. This will be a key advantage to Micron in memory solutions, as their main competitors Samsung and SK Hynix (OTC: OTC:HXSCL) do not have the capability to produce 3D XPoint.

Micron's intrinsic valuation based on cash flows implies the share price should be trading in the $70-$80 range well above the current price of $42, which is also supported by their favourably low P/E ratio of 3.46x (vs semiconductor industry average of 18.17x). Although peak profitability of 3D XPoint may not be realised immediately, their current profit margin of 48.3% is well above the industry average of 25.5%. In addition, Micron has a great track record in R&D and production, and I am confident that their future earnings will justify all this hype on 3D XPoint.

