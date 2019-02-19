Reviewing Continental Resources

Continental Resources Inc. (NYSE:CLR) is an independent upstream oil & gas player with operations in the Bakken play up in North Dakota and the STACK/SCOOP plays down in Oklahoma. While some of Continental Resources Inc.’s Bakken operations are located in Montana, oil & gas production in that region is in terminal decline as the economics don’t support continued development. Now that Continental Resources Inc. just posted its fourth quarter and full-year results for 2018, we have a good idea of how the firm will perform in a $60s West Texas Intermediate world. Let's dig in.

Spending cuts and growth

From 2017 to 2018, Continental grew its production base from 242,600 barrels of oil equivalent per day to 298,200 BOE/d, good for 23% annual growth. On a quarterly basis, Continental’s Q4 2018 production shot up 13% to 324,000 BOE/d on a year-over-year basis. Exiting 2018 on a strong upward trajectory makes managing 2019 much easier. The company plans to spend $2.6 billion on capital expenditures in 2019, down from $2.9 billion in 2018 (based on net cash used in investing activities, when Continental publishes its 10-K report for 2018 a more detailed breakdown of its spending levels will be provided).

A big reason why certain upstream companies are increasing their capital expenditures is to offset major production declines from unconventional operations. Continental won’t have that problem if its guidance is correct:

“Annual crude oil production is projected to grow 13% to 19% and to range between 190,000 to 200,000 barrels of oil per day. Annual crude oil volumetric growth is projected to be split approximately equally between the Company's North and South assets. Annual natural gas production is projected to grow 1% to 4% and to range between 790,000 to 810,000 thousand cubic feet per day.”

While no company-wide production guidance was given, keep in mind Continental produced 186,900 bpd of oil in Q4 2018 along with 822,000 Mcf/d of natural gas. Management’s guidance implies Continental will grow its 2019 oil output by 4% from Q4 2018 levels and 16% on an annual basis, while its natural gas production will decline by 3% from Q4 2018 levels yet will still be up 3% on an annual basis.

It’s good to see Continental take its foot off the gas pedal, and arguably the firm could easily cut down further on its spending levels if market conditions deteriorate. This is what I call the “growth buffer” when talking about upstream capex budgets. Generally, American upstream companies loathe posting production declines, so politically speaking, it is easiest to cut spending when output growth is still guided to be positive. In an ideal world, it would be easier to cut upstream capex budgets in order to better adjust to volatile market dynamics.

Financial review

Continental Resources posted $4.7 billion in revenue last year, up 51% from 2017 levels. That played a key role in driving its GAAP net income up to $1.0 billion in 2018, a 25% year-over-year increase. Note that Continental recorded a $0.3 billion income tax charge in 2018 versus a $0.6 billion benefit in 2017. Removing the 2017 benefit, Continental’s net income rose five-fold in 2018. This was largely due to rising realized prices (which climbed by 23% y-o-y in 2018, excluding hedging impacts) and partially due to rising upstream production volumes, but there are other positives to keep in mind.

From 2017 to 2018, Continental decreased its production expenses (lease operating expenses, gathering expenses, etc.) and DD&A expenses (cost of drilling and completing a well) on a barrel of oil equivalent basis by 2% and 10%, respectively. Due to oil prices recovering, Continental’s production taxes as a percentage of wellhead revenue rose by 90 basis points y-o-y to 7.9% in 2018.

Keep in mind that Oklahoma recently raised taxes on oil & gas production in the state, and that production taxes are based on revenue. The production tax will now be 5% during the first three years of a well’s producing life before the rate goes up to 7% thereafter. Last year, the tax increase went into effect but note the higher rates haven’t been fully reflected in Continental’s financial performance yet. This is probably why Continental is expecting production taxes to increase to 8.0-8.3% of wellhead revenue this year.

The good news is management is still targeting major DD&A per BOE declines, which are very material. Continental hopes to cut its DD&A per BOE expenses from $17.09 in 2018 to $15.00-17.00 per BOE in 2019. A $1 per BOE reduction is good for a 6% cut at the midpoint in an expenditure line item that represents over half of its operating expenses. Due in part to rising labor and water handling expenses, Continental expects its production expenses to rise from $3.59 per BOE in 2018 to $3.75-4.25 per BOE in 2019. Production expenses are responsible for roughly an eighth of Continental’s operating expenses, making an 11% increase at the midpoint not as damaging.

In 2018, Continental generated $3.5 billion in net operating cash flow, which was more than enough to cover $2.9 billion in net cash used for investing activities. Management expects that Continental’s operating cash flow will climb down to $3.0 billion this year due to lower price realizations, but that will still cover $2.6 billion in capital expenditures with room to spare.

Medium to long term, Continental is using free cash flow to retire its debt load. Last year, Continental exited with $5.8 billion in long-term debt, which was down $0.6 billion from the end of 2017. Over that period, Continental’s current ratio firmed up from 0.94x to 1.02x. The company posted $3.3 billion in adjusted EBITDA last year, good for a debt-to-adjusted EBITDA ratio of 1.76x, which is still too high. As management is well aware of this, it’s a promising sign to see Continental cut its spending levels to ensure free cash flow generation remains possible as that shows a real commitment to fiscal responsibility. If WTI moves back towards $50 from $55-56 as of this writing, Continental would be wise to further cut its spending levels.

Final thoughts

Continental Resources Inc. showed it has what it takes to be quite profitable in a $60s WTI world, but now that oil prices are trading below their 2018 averages, it is best to adjust now rather than ramp up development activity hoping for higher prices in the near future (due to the sharp production declines these wells experience). Management is making improvements where they can, particularly by chipping away at Continental Resources Inc.’s interest expenses. It will be interesting to see if Continental Resources Inc. will continue successfully reducing its DD&A per BOE expenses as forecasted, as that could generate a ton of upside going forward. Thanks for reading.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.