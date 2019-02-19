Cabot: Slumbering Graphene Product Producer

Cabot is the leader in carbon black and graphene products development with a significant presence in China where Cabot's characteristics might make it an attractive takeover target.

Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT) is the kind of solid “nuts and bolts” industrial company that underpins national economies. It is the poster child for the Industrial Revolution if you remember high school history class. The current share price of ~$46, is a fair BUY price for long-term investors interested in basic industries sprinkling their portfolios and having the low-risk tolerance for volatility.

Share Price Not As Good As Its Potential

The share price is up from the 52-week low after slipping at the close of 2018 to just under $40. The high of $67.80 hit in anticipation of Q3 ’18 strong earnings. The report came in with 45% growth in EBIT Y/Y among other portents for optimism. For example, CBT is the industry leader producing products made with graphene. The miracle mineral promises to be in greater demand with every scientific breakthrough. CBT is driving growth strategy in Asia and the Middle East and enjoys a significant trade presence in China that bodes well when issues between the U.S. and China iron out.

CBT has a fair chance of its share price creeping back up to the low to mid-$60s when company strategies come to fruition. Speculating, CBT has all the characteristics of a takeover target with China’s propensity to devour companies in industrial and chemical basic industries that bolster the nation’s “Made in China 2025” mission.

I believe the share price weakened on talks of Fed rate hikes, reports about widening cracks in China-U.S. trade relations, and financial news about Cabot that analysts found disconcerting.

DIVIDEND YIELD (FWD) ANNUAL PAYOUT (FWD) PAYOUT RATIO 5-YEAR GROWTH RATE 2.84% $1.32 30.01% 10.28%

Source

CBT has been a stalwart in producing products that make consumer and industrial goods perform better since 1882. The business segments of CBT are performance chemicals: specialty additives enhancing performance in plastics, wire, cable, toners, coatings, adhesives and sealants, electronics, batteries, inks and printing, building and construction materials. The company produces activated carbon for environmental purification and pharmaceuticals. Its carbon black optimizes the performance of rubber tires, hoses, belts, and molded products. CBT announced in January it is selling the specialty fluids segment for $135M to a China-based public company, in order to concentrate on the core business of its other segments and pay down long-term debt that rose in 2018 more than 6% Y/Y to +$671M.

The Numbers Are Disquieting But Not Worrisome

In Q1 ’19, Cabot's net profit was $69M, while in the same quarter the previous year the company lost $122M. Net sales rose in the quarter to $821M (+14%) outpacing analysts’ estimates of $+$778M. Chemical sales remained flat, but sales of optimization materials, the company’s largest segment (Q1’19 $457M), was up 18% Y/Y. Cabot has paid a dividend for 30 years and has a yield (FWD) topping 2.8%. Cash on hand reportedly fell but discretionary free cash flow (non-GAAP) was $253M. Revenues rose to $3.24B in 2018 but the company had a net loss. In 2017, revenues were lower $2.71B but the company made $248M. “Fiscal 2018 results include after-tax certain items totaling a charge of $365 million, or $5.88 per share. The certain items charge is primarily due to the Purification Solutions impairment and the impact from the recent U.S. tax reform.”

Source

In 2017, I wrote that graphene is mentioned 26 times on CBT’s website. Graphene is used in additives and formulated solutions for electrical and thermal conductivity in materials and products. In 2019, the number is up to 29. Pursuing uses for the miracle mineral is natural because graphene is a derivative from the company’s core carbon black business and century-long experience producing products with varied uses. CBT continues researching graphene nanoplatelet-containing compounds, elastomers, additives and solutions. CBT is best in class in the practical applications of graphene technology. China is ferociously pursuing the commercial and industrial uses of graphene.

Graphene-Based R&D Is A High Priority

For instance, research is advancing that will increase electrical conductivity, thermal stability, mechanical, and cleanliness requirements in plastic with graphene.

On the horizon are batteries with graphene to increase energy storage and improve battery electrodes. Graphene is shown to add significant strength to construction materials, so CBT is working on additives for structural composites, elastomers and polymers, barrier films for thermal protection, and electromagnetic shielding compounds. In 2018, Cabot acquired certain technology for aiding in its efforts to develop new carbon solutions for energy materials and conductive compounds. CBT bought a leading company expecting to build Cabot’s specialty compounds business in plastics. The company has been operating in China for 30 years and is now in Shanghai and has facilities in five more cities where there is an “unstoppable rise of China in graphene commercialization.”

According to Digital Journal, graphene improves recharging efficiency of batteries (slow recharging is a significant impediment to greater sales of EVs) and is safer than currently popular lithium-ion batteries in EVs. The graphene battery market is set to grow over 25% in the next five years. The U.S. graphene battery market will exceed 25M by 2024 in portable medical devices. The Journal lists CBT as a key player in the graphene battery market.

I read the resume blips about company officers and comment on this facet when considering investment recommendations. Cabot management demonstrates deep knowledge of the industry from science through sales. A majority of officers are with the company or the industry for more than a decade. The Chief Tech Officer, Patricia Hubbard, is one of the recent additions (2018) to top management sporting an extensive background in materials sciences not just tech innovation but new product development. Product innovation is what will keep Cabot revenues growing. It is refreshing to see diversity for fresh perspectives in a top technical position.

Cabot Is A Slumbering Giant

Cabot’s products and additives are essential for efficiency and sustainability in construction, manufacturing, healthcare, water purification, and more. Cabot has not been an outstanding performer in value and the share price took a hit in the last few months. But revenues are expected to continue growing and earnings will bounce back perhaps with a 20% increase on four to five percent annual growth in revenues. Between cash on hand and from operation revenues, the company is in a safe position to cover long-term liabilities. Interest payments are covered.

I like the company for management stability and depth of knowledge about the industry and markets, its position of leadership in an essential industry, its commitment to R&D, innovation and practical product development. The near three percent dividend yield expected to go higher next year adds to the attraction of CBT as a relatively safe and stable investment for small investors.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.