A Short Nasdaq, Momentum Trading Diary (Podcast Transcript)

Editors' Note: This is a transcript of our recent discussion on Mike Taylor's momentum strategy related to the short Nasdaq ETF PSQ. You can listen to the podcast below, but we hope this transcript will be helpful as well.

Introduction

Daniel Shvartsman: On this week’s Behind The Idea, we’re changing it up. Mike talks about his long PSQ trade and the technical approach he takes. He admits that he can feel little uncomfortable.

Mike Taylor: I’m going to sound like a weird technical analysis, but if I get confirmation of it, if it rallies back up and then re-enters or there is some sort of additional signal that this is sort of more of a down trend then I’ll get onboard.

DS: And even after talking with Mike and listening to this podcast several times, I’m not quite sure what to make of it, as discussed on the pod.

What I find compelling about technical analysis is not much, but what I do find compelling is idea that it’s reflective of market behavior and human behavior has patterns and so if we can quantify it in some way there is something out there that people are responding to.

How do momentum strategies work, and what’s the risk to putting on a short-term trade when you are a long-term investor? We discuss on this week’s Behind The Idea.

Podcast

MT: Welcome to a very special ETF trading episode of Behind The Idea. I’m Mike Taylor.

DS: And I’m Daniel Shvartsman.

MT: Today, we’re trying something a little different. We’re going to walk through my position in PSQ, the ProShares Short QQQ ETF. That means I’m talking my own book here. Our goal is to be as frank and honest about the pitfalls of trying to time the market as we can and also explore the weird psychology of having a trade on that you may exit in the very near term. We’ll talk a little bit about how PSQ does and doesn’t fit my overall investment strategy, the idea behind going Long PSQ to the extent that I had one, and how things have played out so far.

Before we go forward, especially on his podcast, Seeking Alpha is a website were investors from around the world share their investment ideas and analysis. I am Long PSQ. Definitely nothing on his podcast, should ever been taken as investment advice of any sort, especially when it’s me, Mike Taylor, describing my investment strategy and analysis. This is just for informational purposes only do your own due diligence, I really mean it.

DS: Don’t do it, don’t take it.

MT: Don’t take it and run with it. Do your own home work. Okay, with that let’s get going, So, just to start off, I want a give a quick background on what PSQ is and talk a little bit about how I consider it as a kind of risk management or trading instrument, what kind of investment vehicle it is, some of its strengths and weaknesses, and then we will get later on into kind of the reasoning behind my long position in the ETF. So, do a quick quoting of ProShares. ProShares Short QQQ seeks daily investment and results before fees and expenses that correspond to the inverse minus 1x of the daily performance of the NASDAQ 100 Index.

Again, quoting, this Short ProShares ETF seeks a return that is minus 1x the return of the underlying benchmark target for a single day and they bold that and put it in italics, as measured from 1 asset valuation calculation to the next. Due to the compounding of daily returns, ProShares returns over periods other than one day will likely differ in amount and possibly direction from the target returned for the same period etcetera. Investors should monitor their holdings as frequently as daily. For more on risks, please read the prospectus.

So, I really, the front page of PSQ website brings out this really important point about the vehicle and it’s one that a lot of investment professionals tend to hop on when they’re talking about ETF's and related vehicles and that's this concept that the vehicle may not reflect the performance of the underlying target except over the time frame that its stated. So, PSQ is Aiming for the inverse of one day returns of basically the NASDAQ 100 Index. But because returns compound over time, the longer you hold it the more different your returns from PSQ might be from a short position in the NASDAQ 100.

DS: Let me interrupt to ask, what is PSQ actually doing? By holding it, are you – you just said it's not holding a short position. So, what is it? Is it holding individual short positions in of the other components or how would you describe this?

MT: So, I don’t know fully the underlying mechanics of the way that it works. Although I did look at the prospectus and it seemed to derive its exposure primarily through trading in derivatives, and so my guess would be, that it holds futures positions in NASDAQ 100 Features or Swaps. So, that answered your question?

DS: Yes. I think so. I guess, the mere question exposes my sort of naivete around ETF’s in general because – and so that’s where – am interested in that. I’m also interested in, we can get more into the fact that this is an Inverse ETF, which has certain implications for I assume how it will trade over a long hall. Yes. So, what brought you to PSQ? Why did you decide given that structure to take a position in PSQ?

MS: Why PSQ? I honestly googled Short NASDAQ ETF, and we’ll talk about my thought process about sort of shorting the NASDAQ a little bit later, but you know I didn’t shop around for different Short ETFs. My basic theory is that they kind of all works the same way, they got derivative exposure to an underlying index. They charge you a fairly substantial fee to enter into this and they’re designed for kind of shorter-term trading, people who are kind of one that takes speculative positions, end-markets, people who want to do some kind of discretionary hedging or risk management. And it’s just what’s available via my broker and so I just, sort of took a short at it.

To the second, to the kind of fundamental question of why would I do this? Why would I purchase the security that has Short exposure to the NASDAQ 100? The simple answer is that the rally in tech has gone on for a really long time and it’s just kind of been frustrating to watch, the Fang hype, the Tech hype, a lot of companies that seem to have sort of poor questionable fundamentals continuing to go up. We’ve been in a period of extremely low volatility for a long time. And the QQQ had been above its 200-day moving average for years, until October, which is when I put on the trade. So, this is a momentum trade. I guess that's one way of looking at it from the fundamental perspective.

DS: So, I'm curious. Maybe before getting into questions around how you think about the position and just say, think it is an interesting experiment. One thing that's worth noting for our listeners is working at Seeking Alpha we have a compliance policy around our investing. We’re allowed to invest in Stocks obviously. We’ve disclosed position's in the past, but the rules are, there are some obvious ones like no abusing of our position and no front running or anything else related to publication of articles, but we also have a minimum holding period of 90 days.

We can ask for waivers in extenuating circumstances, but generally the standard policy is a 90-day holding period and so, I bring that up because before getting into why you chose and to when you did and then sort of the dynamics when you are kind of in that 90-day period where you’ve got a hold on, I’m curious if it crossed your mind to, choose the Short position in and of itself rather than like how do you think we talk a lot about diversification whether or not it’s worth taking on companies specific risk, how do you think about that in this case? In terms of, I understand why PSQ versus other ETF’s, but why ETF’s at all instead of trying to find a position with an opportunity?

MT: Good question. So, a couple of reasons for that. One is that, my brokerage account is not for my discretionary investments. It’s not overly large and I’m actually, I don’t have margin on my brokerage account. I’m not very familiar with the mechanics of short selling in general. And I’ve never showed it in individual stock. So, there’s discomfort around that.

The second thing is that since this was sort of a movement strategy play, I’ve done some work on the long-term attributes of a sort of moving average based 200-day moving average based strategy and at least from the long side, going long and index when it’s above its 200-day moving average and selling it and going in to cash or sort-term, Treasury security is when it’s below its 200-day moving average or in a down trend. That’s an effective strategy when it’s applied to an index, but when it’s applied to individual securities the volatility is greater.

You get more false signals, and so, it would be a sort of different proposition. If I wanted to - there is, that’s a defensible move and we have, you know friends’ contributors of Seeking Alpha who have a sort of similar view of okay this low volatility environment has been going on for a really long-time. There are some companies who’s fundamental seem really poor. I want to get long volatility because I think that eventually it will spike and the kind of low volatility environment, we’ve had is unsustainable. I am also bearish on the tech sector in general.

So, I’ll go find a specific company and I will short it. I think the reason I haven’t done that is because the primary rationale for this trade is that after such a long period of very smooth upward ball run for tech stocks, if the index enters a down trend then the down trend will be – and this is just my personal view, will be pronounced. And so, if I am going to have a moving average strategy and primarily focused on technical analysis, I want to apply that to an index, rather than an individual company. You could back into a similar rationale using an individual company, but again I think one of the weaknesses of that approach is that the company’s specific risk and the volatility of individual securities is much higher and therefore you may, if you are applying a 200-day moving average philosophy you may just get a false signal and go short and then the stock will spike and you will be out of the trade at a loss.

It would be a different question to do a full fundamental analysis of the company and then enter a sort of short position based on what you think is sort of company specific bearish view. So, there’s this interplay right between having a view of an index or a sector versus having a company specific, my view on this is that, I’m going to use a strategy here that’s primarily price focused, that’s basically technical analysis based on my belief in momentum in stocks, especially at the index level. That’s sort of a different, that lends itself to more of an index vehicle than a different approach, which would be a sort of fundamental analysis of a company that I believe has flawed that matches my overall theme of bearishness on a sector.

DS: Okay that makes sense. So, you’ve got your fundamentally frustrated, skeptical of the ongoing bull market of the tech sectors as a representative of the market as a whole, you are also interested in this momentum oriented strategy, which uses the 200 daily moving average as a key indicator of potential price behavior in the future and so the way I understand it is, you’ve decided that if and when the time is right, you will express this with key SKU as a Short QQQ Index or ETF and you do that in October and you do this relatively late in October because it takes time for the stock market to sell off. We remember that the stock market sell-off started more or less right on October 1 and so take us through it, take us through just take us, we’re talking your book and it is a different strategy that you usually get into. Where did you, when do you open it, what do you, how are you thinking about managing the position and within the constraints of the three-month rule and just sort of what happens from there?

MT: I’ve been watching the QQQ for two years or so, sort of eager to try and short the index one way or another just based on the sort of over exuberant investor sentiment, I sort of associated with the recent rally and the stock market, we’ve seen some tech companies with some seemingly very poor fundamentals go public. We’ve seen a lot of enthusiasm for some tech companies that don’t seem to justify the growth expectations. You said, frustrated and skeptical, I think that I would combine those two together and say annoyed was sort of my reaction to the rally. So, I had been looking at this for a really long time and the index was just sort of refusing, it was in this really, really great uptrend and was not even really coming close to floating, it would 3%, 4% above the 200-day moving average and stay that way and was going in lock step with the 200-day moving average on this very, very smooth moving upward trajectory.

You hear short sellers and you hear people who trade momentum and they just stay out of the way of trends that they don’t believe in, and that’s kind of what I was doing up until October. My overall portfolio is very index heavy. Obviously, I have a 401-K I also have some other accounts. I do very little stock picking and very little directional trading one way or the other. So, for the most part I was going along with the ride. Then in October, there started to be some signs of a decline in the QQQ and then again people will have sort of different numbers for this, but my reading was that around mid-October the stock crossed it’s 200 day moving average, which would give a momentum cell signal and I got excited, but I didn’t immediately buy, because some of my friends who run similar strategies have shown me that there’s a great frequency of false signals in these index momentum strategies, meaning that a cell signal will show itself, and index will go below its 200-day moving average, but then it will immediately snap back and just re-enter the downtrend, so you will go my strategy than would go short right into snapback into the overall uptrend and I would have just lost money that way.

So, what a lot of people do is they do a month-end 200-day moving average strategy where they wait until a specific time in the calendar year and then they apply it, based on that it just reduces the number of trades you do, which therefore reduces the number of false signals. So, I waited, it got under and I got really excited, but I was like I am going to wait and see if this is a false signal and then if it’s kind of, I going to sound like a weird technical analysis, but if I get confirmation of it, if it rallies back up and then reenters or there is some sort of additional signal that this is sort of more of a downtrend, then I’ll get on board.

DS: Let me interrupt, as the skeptical fundamental voice. You talked about false signals and it could be a snapback and confirmation and then even though the sort of month end disciplinary tool, the idea of restricting your trades, still is somewhat arbitrary it seems to me and still not necessarily controlling for just the noise that might be inherent in this strategy and I guess what I’m curious about is, we talk about confirmation and we know we can skip to the end to say that we know at least with respect to the immediate signal from October to December was very – your signal was borne out right, it was a very good trade for that period. I think about this for example, with all the torturous discussion of whether we are in a bull market or a bear market and we cross into a bear market for maybe 24 hours or maybe longer because it was over Christmas, whatever, but some bulls are relieved that the bear market has happened, let’s stop talking about how wide the bull market is and let’s start buying stocks again and some bears are and triumphal, but now, it’s just like whatever timeframe you are looking at.

And so, I guess, what does all this mean to you? I get the strategy, I get the sort of on the surface trend following, technical analysis, everything else, but what are you actually doing, it is really just the simple as you are following the signals and say yes or know or how are you thinking about that?

MT: Great question and I think I’m going to have to fess up and say that there are like a lot of flaws with this particular trade and I could give a systematic rationale, but I think it’s going to be pretty flawed for a lot of reasons. What am I doing? So, let’s backup. When you apply a trend following strategy to the S&P 500, which is not the QQQ, it’s a different index. Basically, anything with a high sharp ratio, which is a high expected return versus its volatility is a security that enters into a sort of long-term up trends, periodic down trends, but because the S&P 500 has these great positive returns versus the volatility that your subject to. The number of false signals of downtrends is lower than for some other more volatile securities like individual stocks, that’s the mix you need to have a successful trend to following strategy.

So, that’s one thing. I actually didn’t do the back test or the work on the QQQ before entering this trade and I was trying to do it right before this podcast to see what the results were. I also looked on some online back test results and they weren’t as favorable and I think that’s probably because the NASDAQ is much more volatile than the S&P 500, and especially if you look at things like the collapse of tech bubble in the early 2000s, those were some really sharp declines and there were also huge snapback rallies there. So, from a systematic perspective, I’m not even sure that I could justify if we did all the homework and went back that a 200-day trend following strategy in the QQQ’s even works over the long-term, but I do believe that indexes do display exposure to this momentum factor that if it’s being going down for a while, it will tend to go down and if it’s being going up for a while, it will tend to go up.

So, the long-term validity of this strategy I think is at least somewhat in question when applied to the NASDAQ, but here’s the counter to that. The stocks in the index have been going up for really long time. I think that there is some air kind of underneath them from a fundamental perspective and so if sentiment does shift in the index and you like FANG, it has been a leader of this rally, the general idea here is that, I don’t know, I’m in a dangerous spot, I don’t know whether systematically this works and I don’t, and I’m not going to do this over the long-term, I’m not going to take a bunch of [indiscernible] implement a systematic strategy over the long-term, so my chance for this to sort of bear out over the long-term is not high, but here’s the advantage, the advantage is that I have a predetermined exposure and I have a predetermined exit point, so if the QQQs cross back over into an uptrend with respect to the 200-day moving average, I’m going to exit my PSQ position regardless of whether I’m above water or underwater on it. So, I just have a discipline there, which is comforting to me.

Another thing I should mention just on this whole thing of like why I am doing this; actually a friend of mine who does a lot of quantitative investing, I told him that I bought the PSQ in October and he wrote back and it was like kind of an email chuckle and said shorting using this 200-day moving average momentum strategy is actually a negative expected value trade, that is on average this does not work, but he said you might be correct in terms of this might be one of the times that it does work, so all of that is kind of combining in my head, I think we can see from the outset that I have a kind of emotional reaction to this rally, that’s probably what’s fueling a lot of it, if I’m being honest with you. Some of the systematic overlay is more just to sort of give myself, pre-commit myself to certain decisions that will happen in the future, so that I don’t make even worse mistakes later by, you know this goes against me and then we re-enter an uptrend and I just rationalize it somehow. This way, I have a sort of protection against my downside.

DS: So, I like that. Look, ultimately you want positive expected values and ultimately you want to grow your account over the long-term, et cetera, but you’ve defined this earlier as an experiment and the idea of having defined limit to what, how badly this could go is useful, especially when you talk about, I don’t know, if this is what your friend was alluding to, but you look at PSQ over the long haul and the last ten years and this ETF continues to go down and down and down, down and to the right, which matches the bull market that we are having as an inverse, but it’s not really a position you can hold for the long-term unless you’re doing it as part of a hedging strategy for your portfolio rate, like you can’t say I’m really bullish on the QQQ going down forever, that’s not really a buy and hold position of any sort right.

MT: History will not be on my side with that. Yes, so I think this has to be defined as kind of a short-term trade, it makes it all the more impressive when you have people like Jim Chinos who express a bearish view on something like China and then he’ll seemingly wait for an entire cycle and that’s just really impressive given how forcefully the market can move against someone who is short, it reflects how difficult short selling is on the company’s specific level as well as how difficult being short is in general. The general trend in equity investing is that the investors on the long side get a kind of levered return on economic growth and it’s positive, human history is the history of economic growth with sporadic downturns that are from a long-term perspective relatively limited compared to the upside, so yes, it would be at that idea to have a long-term bearish view on the stock market and you know there are some commentators that have that and they have just been fairly resoundingly punished, except over brief periods like the financial crisis in 2008, but it’s much harder to get and it’s even people who will write about the crisis in 2008, a lot of them had the timing wrong and they got blown up.

It was well understood that there were flaws in the mortgage market than, but a lot of people just mistimed, the people who got it right, there is an argument that they were just lucky, I think I have my eyes wide open to all this. You know, we’ll take about sort of my thought process and the thoughts that came through my head as we did this, but I’m looking at this as an experiment, there is a lot of evidence that this trade actually shouldn’t workout on average, and I have to sort of believe that this time it’s different. I don’t know whether I’m right about that and I think that blending fundamental with the momentum here, there is as may weaknesses as there are strengths to that strategy.

DS: So, you shared a Google doc with your sort of notes on this and I’m looking at this, because there are two things that I just think are worth looking at, one is the timing and sort of the intricacies of that and so I’ll start there and then the second is just where, how this fits into a portfolio strategy and actually Jim Chanos is somebody I had in mind before that. But, when you look back on the last three months or so, we’re over the three-month mark now, so you are free man, you are welcome to do whatever you want with this position, but it has been quite a three-month period right? We had what I think does count as a mini-bear market or as an actual bear market, even though it lasted for moments, we have the fed going from we’re staying in the course and we’ve got a long way to the neutral rate to actually not so fast, we think that we might not even hike it all in all 2019, the trade war was unlikely to be resolved to actually, we’re talking quite a bit to just recently, we’re still long way away, like how do you, there is a lot, I mean how do you feel, these seem like a especially busy three months, how did you feel knowing that you were locked in and that you have this like, what were your thoughts.

MT: Yes. First of all, I think my brain pretty much changed as soon as I entered this trade. So, let just give the timeline on that real quick. October 10, somewhere around there, the QQQ goes below its 200-day moving average and I got excited and then it actually does bounce and it turns out that that initial signal was a false signal, but then it quickly towards the end of the month it crosses below the 200-day moving average again and it kind of has a bit of plunge that makes me think okay this now has a lot further to go to the upside to cross back-out, so that makes me feel better that we are really in a downtrend and it was late October; October 26, when I bought PSQ at a cost basis, so it is $32.96. Then, immediately we got a ton of news flow towards the end of October. So, our headlines on Seeking Alpha, the news October 31 features rallies and turbulent months, so there is some acknowledgement in the news coverage that October was a bit rough, then November 1 future start November on the right foot than November 1 future slip as Apple falls on disappointing guidance.

So, just from the psychological perspective, as soon as I had this trade on and because it’s a price driven trade, I have to look at the price every day with respect to the 200-day moving average, which makes me into this kind of cartoonish price-focused person who is watching all these headlines, suddenly I’m looking for an explanation for the broad market moves, based on short-term events, I’m doing everything that a sort of fundamental investor, someone like Warren Buffett, that all disavow this behavior and there is a lot of academic research to suggest that short-term trading and short-term focus, all these things are detrimental to investor decision making.

I am now doing every single one of those things. I’m looking every day, I open my chart every day, I see where the Qs are relative to the moving average and as soon as something goes against me, I’m looking for what happened and is it like do I believe that that’s valid or not and if the QQQ is rallying that I’m like that’s be yes, I don’t believe that because you know on short, and so I think that that price action is not valid, but if it goes down, then I’m like yes that’s what the real action is. So, from a general perspective, I think it turned me into a kind of a weird short-term trading monster and the kind of person that you don’t think is very smart about financial markets.

DS: For what it’s worth listeners, in chatting with Mike over this period, sometimes I didn’t recognize him. This doesn’t seem like the Mike Taylor that I have come to know and love and work with. It is just, the man who is hunting headlights, so it’s true, it’s true what he said.

MT: Yes, I was like posting in our slack chat showing Daniel the QQQ chart with the moving average and I don’t think he could have been any less interested.

DS: There were so many lines, there were just lines everywhere.

MT: But then I look like a genius right, I look like a genius heading well. In November, I don’t look like a genius, the trade goes against me, I am still bound remember by our restrictions, I can’t access the trade before in 90 days, so in early November the Qs actually rally above the 200-day moving average giving an exit signal to my short decision and amid all this, we’re getting earnings results and we’re also getting the trade talks. So, one thing that I didn’t think about when I went long PSQ was what might happen in the next several days after I enter the trade and there were two really big things coming up that I didn’t even really think about, one was earning season was about to start and the second was that these trade talks between the U.S. and China, which had started to I think it’s different now, the focus is more like just completely squarely on that, but even then was a meaningful component of what people were looking for when they are trying to explain stock market price action.

Those two things were coming up and I just sort of naively walked into a bar with a bunch of ruffians and kind of was like hey guys like here I am and then a brawl could break out any minute, so I don’t know how I would that next time, but I think I might look at the timing of my trade with respect to the calendar and see whether you know there may a lot of noise coming up that could affect my decision or make my life harder. Again, that’s kind of ridiculous right, because it’s predicting the market’s reaction to various things and you’re in some weird scenario analysis that doesn’t even make any sense. The world is unpredictable and the markets response to the world is also unpredictable.

So, I don’t know whether that would matter, but it certainly added to my stress levels to realize, enter the short position on the NASDAQ and then immediately realize that there were these two major catalytic events coming right up. I don’t know if there is a way around that, but I had a lot of buyer’s remorse heading into it, and then for the rest of November it was kind of like mid-to- late November, the NASDAQ then does drop. The Fed is starting to look hawkish, the rate high trajectory seems still on track, and the tech stocks actually closed in the bear market on November 20. So, I’m feeling pretty good at that point. I’m up may be 3% on the trades, something like that; but then late November there is a big rally, the trade talk seem a little bit better, trade war on pause is the headline on December 3 and that day was actually a meaningful day for me, because the QQQ got very close to the 200-day moving average on that day, but also the 50-day moving average crossed over the 200-day moving average right around then in what’s known as a death cross, which a lot of technical traders view as a bear’s signal.

I think the academic research and some of our contributors have said that it’s not actually a good sell signal if you look at statistics, but nevertheless I’m taking whatever evidence I can. I narrowly escape another signal of an uptrend, and then we head into December, and December is where I start to look really smart, because stocks get crushed in December. They fall all the way down to the Christmas Eve low, the Huawei CFO gets captured or arrested in Canada, global growth slowdown starts to become a major issue, Jerome Powell seems to not be affected by the stock sell off and the Fed is continuing to hold strong and I’m loving the Fed for continuing to want to raise rates.

DS: I have two things I want to ask you about. First of all, death cross. I was glad that you could use that phrase. The death cross, is it, I am going to try to not be a snarky fundamental jerk, but what I find compelling about technical analysis is not much, but what I do find compelling is the idea that it’s reflective of market behavior and human behavior has patterns and so if we can quantify it in some way, there is something out there that people are responding to, ultimately even the algorithm trading if anything is arguably exacerbating this and so there’s this sort of attitude by investors and it plays out in the markets, but I never really understand why these crosses, golden cross, death cross, why do they mean anything except as a some line? I can get the concept of averages reflecting all this, but how do you understand the cross, why is that a big deal, why does that matter?

MT: I think it’s just cool, kind of, you mentioned before that some of this moving averages... So, people who are doing really momentum strategies and the sophisticated people I know would include, primarily they are probably quantitative people who do that. So, what they do is they run more sophisticated back tests, they guess and check against history and they also do machine learning processes to find sort of the ideal moving average, maybe even a moving average to target that’s more sophisticated like an exponential moving average, whatever. They’ve algorithms that seek out the optimal sort of moving average strategy and then apply that. So, the 200-day is just sort of basically reflective of the concept that stocks have some kind of momentum and that trends do exist in risky securities. So, that’s sort of the long and short of it. It really comes down to this just basic math of somethings in the downtrend if it’s below some average that has been before and it’s in uptrend if it is below some other average, or if it’s above, the average that it has been before the trailing average.

For the death cross, I think it’s just the 50-day is something that traders look out a lot. I guess that’s a two-month average, since people are looking at it that’s partly of some interest, it’s smoother than the one-day returns rate. So, I think that you might buy the argument that some arbitrarily defined whether it’s one mother or two-month average. This goes back to the end of moth trading discipline. The debt cross just imposes another layer of information that this sort of smoothed two-month returns are now crossing into a downtrend in addition to the one-day returns. That is fairly arbitrary. I think it’s like the name is really cool and I was just looking for it as a kind of interesting confirmation, however spurious of the trade.

Well here is the other thing, so it’s just, it is an n of one, but that was the local peak in the NASDAQ, what’s the death cross, it kind of all took place at the same time, a technical analyst would say something like it tested the 200-day moving average and then failed to break through and then from there December was a really sharp decline and people who were buying that dip started to sort of get on easy heading into later December and I started to feel really good, I mean, I was you know almost 13% on the trade at the Christmas low and really feeling myself like I managed to negative expected value trade, this shouldn’t work, but I’m special and I had made the right call here and the strength of my knowledge of tech sector and the sort of weak fundamentals of the whole thing are supporting me, the Fed is on my side, they’re going to raise rates and I’m going to look, this is the real. There is a lot of air underneath the NASDAQ and so I’m in great shape.

The death cross was just part of that and so look it goes back to me becoming this emotional monster, I think, right, where I just suddenly and not really in the world of all I have is my position and my exit point and then the rest is kind of just noise, but I’m looking at it for reassurance I think and that’s the human side of me that all investors kind of have this and it’s true from the long side and individual stocks and it’s true even for people who run passive portfolios, they are kind of just like looking for reassurance that their position is reasonable and the death cross I think falls into that and it’s a spurious one, but it almost doesn’t matter once you’re in one of these trades, or at least I lack the sort of information filter that distinguishes good information from bad, and especially from looking at the thing every day.

DS: So, the other thing I was going to ask is how it feels to become a Fed Hawk, because you have to talk your book for three months?

MT: I like to make fun of people who sort of look at the Fed and blame everything on the Fed, I just think the Fed is so interesting, because no matter what they do, someone just is completely spilling hate at them. They are stupid for raising rates because it’s just the wrong thing do or they’re stupid for holding steady or they are stupid for lowering rates, and I think they just have the same, they’re just doing their job and they are just doing best. So, in general not with respect to this trade, but I kind of tried to tune out the Fed a lot, but we have what happened in December to January where Powell was on track to hold firm, he was on track to continue the sort of rate increase trajectory that had been previously outlined. The stock market was cooperating with me by going down in response to all this and so I became a fan of the Fed and then not to get too political, but President Trump tweeted out or had some comments about how the Fed would be crazy to raise interest rates in this environment and then we don’t know, I don’t know what the underlying decision process was, but they came out later and were more dovish and it was – that’s fine, I don’t know what the proper interest rate setting schedule is.

I don’t even really care that much other than that I have this position on, but it was frustrating to see that they were on track to sort of conformed to my expectations and delivering my trading results that I wanted and then they backed off from that and now we’re kind of, I’m a little under water on the trade as of today, yesterday was another test of the 200-day moving average and it again failed and so there’s a little wiggle room, there is potential for me to utilize some profit on the trade, but I think the most likely outcome from here is that I’m going to have to exit at a loss, just because we’re really close to the 200-day moving average right now and the thing will just balance into in exit and I’ll probably lose little money on it, but I would be fine with that. It was good learning experience, so that’s where we’re at. And there is still a chance that it goes down a lot and I make a little money and I look really, really smart.

DS: So, you’ve said that your risk got you – you would close on the upside if it cross the 200 moving day or the downside for you, on the upside if we’ve just tested the 200 moving day and fail to break it, and hit resistance. If it’s now going downward, when do you decide to pull the plug or do you just hold it, what’s the confirmation that it’s time to leave or you just kind of close as soon as you get back to even?

MT: Yes, I think this is the problem and I think this is where the minus expected value comes in. The recent momentum strategies are attractive from the long-term on the long side is that you just go risk off when something enters downtrend and because the trend is in your favor over the long-term, then all you are doing is kind of managing downside volatility and that’s it. This creates a better sharpe ratio for your portfolio and it makes you manage your psychology as a long-term loving investor that you are not exposed to as many drawdowns. That doesn’t mean that the inverse works. So, you know often a downtrend – index will exit a downtrend somewhat below where it entered the downtrend, but it doesn’t exit a downtrend with respect to the moving average at the bottom, it can’t. It has to rally first.

So, there is a strong chance that if I adjusted here to the strategy here and exit only when the index crosses back above its 200-day moving average, that I’ll be breakeven or only slightly ahead of where I was before. So, that’s a flaw that really only came to light to me after I entered the position and to be honest with you, I don’t have a very strongly defined plan to maximize the positive return on this trade. I don’t know, maybe I’ll just wait until sentiment is super-bearish and then just try and time the market again. I’m kind of in a sport where I don’t really, I don’t know, I think that’s the part where we see the kind of negative expected value of trying to short on momentum. The upside is really limited I think and I don’t really know how to capture it, if we’re just being honest.

DS: Then, maybe that’s the last point to hit there and I will bring back Jim Chanos who we brought up earlier, there was a really good article on his strategy I think an institutional investor or one of Hedge Fund magazines websites, and it talked about how his strategy is to go a triple leveraged S&P ETF if I understood it correctly long, and then to just short, run a total short book and the impressive thing was that he actually generated positive returns on the short book, which is a lot of alpha, I think if remember correctly, but then you are also capturing that economic growth with the leveraged exposure to the market, and I really thought that that was kind of a neat portfolio construction and I’ve been thinking about as an experiment, I have a buy order out on this small oil and gas company that I came across and its, you know the stock is probably 10% above where my order is, but what I would like to do with that is to hope that it fills and then put on an equal sized position in a short oil ETF or something to just kind of experiment with whether or not that could totally blow up on me, but if it is a small enough position, it’s worth learning from, and so I guess the experiment in and of itself is worthwhile I think to learn about your own psychology and how to manage this, but then I am also curious, there is talk in the investing world about the psychic rewards of good short selling and this sort of feeling, you may have been bearish the whole bull market and you may have gotten the timing wrong at every step, but man did it feel good in December when things looked like they were finally going to sell off and that’s really not something that you can bank on, but it does feel good, but it is also the part above, you mentioned your 401-K or whatever other positions you have or probably long exposed, they are probably ultimately exposed positively to bull market. So, in theory, even if you return a negative result for this, does it provide you any security, does it provide you any hedging that if your weren’t walked into the three months than December, would have been a lot less stressful, because you know that you have a position that’s gaining despite the fact that the rest of your holdings might be going down, like what’s your take on that aspect?

MT: I mean that’s the strength of the kind of momentum strategy, overall, I was alluding to is that, especially for people like financial advisors or clients or people who are in sort of momentum strategies is that, when the world is collapsing, many times your exposure to the collapse is a lot less and it’s just easier psychologically to handle. Even if over the long run you are not really going to have that different of a return profile. It keeps you from selling at the bottom if you kind of manage your downside in this way. You sell a little bit ahead of the bottom, you feel better and therefore that’s the argument anyway. And I think that did play out a little bit, I felt good in December, I wasn’t scared in December, because I did have this light position on, I was modestly hedged against that downturn and so the effect was maybe blunted versus what it might have been, otherwise you know some of our colleagues were just happily buying the dip and so they were totally fine too.

So, it’s not required as a way of managing that. I also thought, while we were talking just quickly about a way to exit the trade at profit like when things are crashing to not use the 200-day and that’s something that I use in other strategy, as I go long country ETFs when their CAPE is really low, like below 10. So, it’s something you could look at is like go short whenever something goes below the 200-day moving average and then if its CAPE gets to an attractive level, then cover and go long or if the CAPE gets below 15, then may cover, something like that. So, I’ll think a little bit more about it, but it occurred to me as we were talking and you mentioned, your sort of limit by order that you could do a similar thing as a way of forming an exit strategy.

DS: Cool. Yes, I think it’s just interesting because there are whatever tones of irony I used earlier, there are many different ways to slice the market pie and to figure out how to invest, trade, or whatever successfully and I just think what’s interesting about the market, it that, for example let’s ignore the Seeking Alpha policy, if you would close your position on Christmas Eve that would have been a very successful call and you know the way I was managing my portfolio wasn’t necessarily, with just long stocks and a bunch of different things and I managed to move some things around and made a couple of small buys in December or whatever, but I had a terrible December and a happy January, and so that worked for me and so not that we were on the upsize of the trade here, but there are different strategies and what I like about your approach is that you have some rules around that suit you, that you’re open minded to the learning here and that you’re looking for things that will work for you and I think anybody who has stuck with this this long will know – no surprise that this would not work for me, but I like that it seems like it is working for you whether or not it ends up being a profitable trade in the peer portfolio strategy, so kudos Mike, kudos.

MT: I think I’m not going to do it again, I think that’s what I learned here. I think I have learned that this doesn’t really work, but I’m still in it. I guess, I could just exit today and not worry about it anymore.

DS: A fun portfolio position that I’ll probably never take again, by Mike Taylor. I like it.

MT: That’s it exactly. That’s supposedly fun.

DS: There you go. Thank you. Alright, I think we should end there.

MT: That’s it, leave it there.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.