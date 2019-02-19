JD.com: What's Priced In? (Podcast Transcript)

We also look at the company-specific and macro headwinds the stock has faced and whether they are adequately priced in.

Editors' Note: This is a transcript of our recent discussion on JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) and the rough 2018 it had, as well as what's priced into the stock. We hope you find the transcript helpful.

Introduction

Daniel Shvartsman: This week on Behind The Idea, we're looking at JD.com, a value investor, favorite China play that has had some bad headlines recently. We try to see what's lasting versus temporary, starting with the sexual assault accusations raised about CEO and Founder, Richard Lu.

Mike Taylor: I don't know, and then investors are sort of free to do whatever they would with accusations of any type of criminal activity, let alone something as serious as sexual assault. But it's going to wind up mattering in the market just based on the fact that the decision process is it -- has a direct impact on the company's fundamentals.

DS: Then, we talk about the trade war and whether that's going to make a major difference for JD. I don't see this going lower because of trade war. I think it's latent upside but only from a sort of headline noise perspective, not from an actual fundamental perspective.

I think the trade war is kind of silly. I think it may be a factor, but I think it's a silly factor for JD.

Investment analysis is all about understanding what is and isn't in the market's price for a stock and whether that correlates to the underlying value. Given these bad headlines and other concerns, is JD cheap enough or is there more to fall? We break it down on this week's Behind The Idea.

Podcast

DS: Welcome to Behind the idea. I'm Daniel Shvartsman.

MT: And I'm Mike Taylor.

DS: Today, we're talking about a hip China pick that is taking some serious heat over the last year. JD.com. Ticker symbol, JD. The e-commerce company faces headwinds around the China U.S. trade discussions as well as problems with CEO and Founder, Richard Liu who face an accusation of rape last year before charges were not pursued.

Seeking Alpha author, Long Hill Road Capital, summarized the bull case in a recent article which focuses on the company's market position in China and its low valuation especially once you net out certain assets on the balance sheet. Has the stock dropped too far, or are the concerns justified in the company, we'll discuss today on Behind The Idea.

Okay, so Mike, take it away, Long Hill Road Capital's article, what's interesting to you from the bull case or where do we start.

MT: So, Long Hill Road sort of is taking sum of the parts approach to JD.com which just zooming out for a second is a kind of online retail company. It was founded by Richard Liu who previously had done, IRL, brick and mortar electronic sales and, according to Wikipedia, had built a reputation as one of the few honest dealers of electronics in China, where there were many dishonest or sort of fraudulent goods being sold. And now, it's a big tech giant. It gets mentioned in the same sentence with Alibaba (NYSE:BABA), it gets analogized to US companies like Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), because now, it's an online retailer of all sorts of stuff. It looks like electronics are a key component of what they provide. But if you go on their site, there are all sorts of different goods like DVDs and other and detergent, whatever else available for sale online in China.

Long Hill Road is saying that JD has kind of this sprawling asset base and a series of investments in other related ventures. If you add up the value of all of those investments, you get a pricing of the core JD.com business that's very attractive and actually kind of ridiculously attractive.

I think that's the thrust of the thesis. And then, the other important point that he makes is that the headwinds that have driven the stock price lower in the past year are temporary ones, and he points to two major ones. One is the trade war and the other is these rape accusations against Richard Liu, which may have driven investors out of the stock.

So, what do you make Daniel of the kind of fundamental valuation case that Long Hill Road is making?

DS: I think it's -- there are two things that I thought were interesting about the valuation case. One is that he's using EV sales as the metric, which EV enterprise value to sales or to revenue, I think has its uses. It kind of gives you a ballpark estimate of if you imagine the company to revert to some sort of normal margin profile, you can back into what a normal PE would be or whatever else. And so, it's often used for growth companies we've talked about in the past.

And, before we get into the adjustments, the EV sales multiple is regardless quite low. I remember when we were talking about Alibaba last fall or summer, we were talking about the range of -- if not the high single digits even the teens. I think we are talking about the idea of what Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) might trade for as compared to Alibaba, for example. And so, in this case, it's much lower than that. I'll get into his number in a second. But I don't know if that's the best metric or not. I get the point that this is a growing company. It is growing quite fast on the top line. But ultimately -- and you know, we should mention this is one article. Presumably, there's more work behind it. I don't mean to -- I'm just addressing the article itself.

But yeah, so I don't know if EV to revenue is the best way to do it. It still trades under one times EV revenue, which does seem attractive for a growing company, but I think you'd also need to see the story for what gets to profitability. The company is reported income per ADS, the depository shares that trade in the US of $0.23 in the first nine months of 2018. So, we're still about talking quite a hefty PE. And free cash flow also I think is turned negative in 2018. There was -- it looked like working capital probably sucked up a lot of cash. It's kind of tough to tell anyway.

So, I guess that's question one for me, is EV sales the best metric. Any thoughts before moving to my other thought about the valuation.

MT: Yeah. Just for -- I was -- so the editorial team's gotten together this past week, and I was talking with some of the SA PRO Plus editors about valuation metrics, and we were talking about can you price something in terms of gross margins. Can you price something in terms of sales, and their answer, particularly our colleague Marc Pentacoff's answer was it depends on the circumstance. And, like you said, there needs to be some justification for using a particular metric. In the case of EV sales, it's probably has something to do with some assumption of eventual cash flows tracking alongside with the revenues.

I also think if you're -- I can see you using it less on a standalone basis and more relative to comparable companies that might makes more sense. Of course, that doesn't -- that gets more enterprise as Professor Damodaran would say, rather than value but still seeing what the market is thinking, is interesting to me. And I just -- EV sales below one might not be that unusual, but I think it might be unusual for a company with a lot of growth. Just I pulled up a company that is about as boring but stable and profitable as you can get, which is FedEx (NYSE:FDX) and their EV sales ratios is 0.89. So, their enterprise value is somewhat a little bit lower than their total revenue number.

And, that's sort of how I think of an EV sales multiple below 1 as being often applicable to companies that have thin but very stable margins and a high degree of sustainable profitability. You can often see that number sort of settling in at somewhere below one. So, that to me means that we need to do some investigating on JD, given that it has a kind of high growth story attached to it. I almost come at this from the opposite directions like what is the market seeing here? How do we tell ourselves a story that's bad enough that drives such a low EV sales valuation?

DS: Okay, that's interesting. Did you did you tell the PRO Plus editors that you're a gross margin fan?

MT: I did, I did. Yeah, I am a gross margins guy, and I told them that, and they -- Marc thought -- he went along with me on it a little bit. I think of you know basically if you can back out some sort of assumption about the SG&A and operating expenses and you think that for whatever reason those are going to -- you're eventually going to be able to back out some of them or that the operating expenses for whatever reason are not reflective of the long-term characteristics of the business, then gross margin you could actually throw in there as a potential valuation metric.

And, I was very encouraged by that because it had validation from some of my colleagues on some of my own thought processes, feels very nice. They would've told me if they thought I was stupid, and they did not. So, yeah having a great week here, great week for gross margins.

DS: So the -- I'm really happy for gross margins right now.

MT: Yes, you and me both. Yes, I mean just over the moon about it. Yeah.

DS: The -- so the other part of the valuation here is also that the author backs out, JD has a lot of what the author refers to as non-consolidated equity stakes. Essentially they've invested, I think often in indirect or privately placed deals rather than buying on the open market. But it doesn't really matter. They've invested in a bunch of different companies, Vipshop, BitAuto, Tunui. Not all of these are traded in public. I think the author estimates a handful of them based on their last private announced valuation.

But I thought this was interesting too. I should say first of all it doesn't really change the valuation that much. The -- just as you were speaking, I just did the quick math, and it looks like the company would be valued at 0.43 times revenue instead of the author's adjusted number of 0.27. So, that's a difference. But a fair value is 0.75 is the author's ultimate argument, then it's not a deal breaker. There's still a margin of safety, if you want to think about it that way, so just one point.

But I also thought this was interesting. So, they have a bunch of equity investments a lot of them are publicly traded. So, in theory, yeah, you could just say the company could sell their stake and then that will be cash on the balance sheet. I guess that's what the argument is here. But what I wonder about is first of all if they're not going to do that and we're talking about in some cases almost 50% stakes or 30 -- big stakes in these companies -- if they're not going to divest in these stakes then is that the right way to think about it?

Do we need to adjust for the underlying valuations of these companies rather than their prices? Again, sort of the price value distinction we're essentially backing out the price of all their stakes. Is that the correct way to assess their value? And then, I don't know if they've got this money tied up, you think of enterprise value as your value less your net cash or debt. And that's money that is -- the idea I think is partly that that's money that -- or that's the value in theory that it just takes to run the business. In theory, the cash is extra whatever else. So, sometimes, you'll adjust EV if a company really needs the cash to run the business.

In this case, they've tied up the cash. I don't have any clear thought process for when or knowledge of when they might divest any of these. So, I just think that that's interesting, and that's before you get into the habit that these big China companies have of investing -- of splashing cash into essentially acting like venture capital funds within China which is something we talked about with Anne Stevenson-Yang back in those BABA talks. So, I don't know those are the things that stood out about this aspect of the approach. What say you?

MT: Yeah. I think there's a risk here and there a little bit of shaky ground we're on when we're talking about transaction value of businesses and pricing valuing components of the business or valuing equity investments in terms of the prior transaction value. Obviously, the market thinks that something has changed in the past year and is discounting the value of JD.com's asset base overall. So, we want to be careful about assigning value to some components of the business based on the value at which JD invested, because something may have changed.

I kind of think of comparable transaction or takeover value, that type of valuation process applying more to situations where you have a very clear idea of the business' fundamental characteristics almost to a ridiculous degree. Say someone owns a private pool cleaning service, and we have a history of probably the pool cleaning industry. It hasn't changed very much in the past several decades. We have a ton of information in theory about how these businesses have been priced in the past. And then you say, okay, we'll just use precedent transactions to value this new pool cleaning service because it's going to be pretty similar in value to any of these precedent transactions we have.

I'm a little bit skeptical that we can apply that same framework to these Chinese technology companies that are growing fast or still trying to find out what their business model is. We know that JD sort of runs around a breakeven on profitability or a cash flow standpoint which means that we are not yet at the point where the business is mature enough to start generating profits for investors.

MT: So, all of these factors kind of complicate the thought process of using precedent transactions to value these business stakes. And then, on top of that, we also have some of these questionable issues around intercompany investments in China, often lead to a lot of opacity in terms of the financial reporting. And additionally, the opportunity for some misleading accounting to emerge based on any related party transactions that might take place between a parent and its subsidiaries. And that's certainly something that Anne Stevenson-Yang has referenced previously in some of her skeptical work on BABA and some of these other Chinese companies.

So, I'm not in love with this thought process. I think that it's a good way of getting a rough sense of a potential value opportunity. And again, the discount we're looking at here seems to be really wide which lends credibility to the thesis. But again, I think you could probably make some adjustments that make this opportunity look a lot more efficiently priced.

DS: Well, and I think that's partly what it is too, right? Is that the idea of analysis is to make your own do your own math, do your own layering of what matters and what doesn't and doing your own adjustments et cetera. And so, that's a note of praise for this. Long Hill Road Capital is taking an independent approach and reaching a conclusion that they find relevant for JD. But I think there's two aspects of this right. There's what you look for to make your own decision, but then also ultimately price has to agree with you at some point. So, you're determining value, but at some point, you want to get a price that you can then sell those shares at or you know it pays dividends et cetera. I know there are other techniques, but ultimately, the market needs to agree with you.

And so, it's sometimes, I think about that with some of the parts a lot because it's there sometimes, but you got to kind of twist yourself into seeing that. And by the time you see it does that mean that's what the market's going to see. I had a stock that I owned for a long time that I was just thinking about it because it was ultimately a really disappointing investment. It was -- I think it was profitable in the end, but probably behind the market. It was this EVC, Entravision. It was a local broadcaster of Univision stations, and they had this big spectrum value. There was an auction in 2017, I think, for TV spectrum that could be repurposed for cell phones or other uses of the spectrum. There was -- and one of my favorite authors in Seeking Alpha, Lord Baltimore was all over it. I didn't invest in the idea independent before that analysis came out and had no idea about it but then I was like, oh, that's nice, that really makes compelling.

And it was this big event, and I think people eventually knew about it, and the stock basically peaked as soon as maybe the first report that the cash from that sale showed up on their balance sheet or maybe even the report before that. And then, it just -- and then you were kind of god, you've got all these cash. There's no great plan of how to use it. The underlying business is not all of that strong. I eventually sold because the business just wasn't doing well.

And, I tell that shaggy dog story because I think that's where picking the right metric and understanding how the market is viewing a stock really matters because ultimately you can use EV sales instead of price to earnings or you can adjust for all these things but ultimately you need other investors to be thinking, at least one other investor to be thinking in a similar way to you to sell it at a price you're interested in selling it for. And, that's why sometimes we overthink things when ultimately that's what's so attractive about price to earnings or price to free cash flow or whatever the classic metrics is that there's some consensus on more or less what they stand for and what you want to do with those stocks.

So, I don't know. I think I digress, that's sort of what this value relation we should be thinking of.

MT: To give another shaggy dog story that sort of makes this point again is I did -- I wrote an article on Seeking Alpha about Cars.com (NYSE:CARS), and I valued it at a price that I thought I could buy it out which has never been much more than 50% of what the market price is. And if you go back to my pool cleaning company analogy if you have a metric that works very well for pool cleaning companies, you only confine your precedent transaction thought process to places where it's very sure to work. Then, you're going to confine your opportunity set only to places where you're very sure that it's very short to work.

So, I'm going to only buy Cars.com business when it reaches a ridiculously low valuation because I'm so adherent to my basic thought process. If I have a tool that works for a pool cleaning companies and only use it for that, then I'm only going to wind up buying pool cleaning companies.

So, I think your point about being mentally flexible and showing adapting a thought process to a specific company or a specific situation, I think that is the strength of what Long Hill Road Capital is doing here, and it's easy for us, and we do it almost every episode we sit back and say, well, I don't know this you know, but for me, I'm getting made fun of by the PRO Plus editors because I never rarely make any individual company investments, because I don't have that kind of adaptability built into my arsenal and as much as that might be rigor in your process. You could also argue that its rigidity inflexibility and a lack of sophistication. And, I would definitely would plead guilty to those charges if anyone were to levy them at me.

I think -- so coming back around, I'm not sure we're going to get too much out of trying to build out our own assessment of the valuation of JD.com. Where I kind of see the richness of the conversation from here is we're at 0.47 EV to sales something like that, Long Hill Road even goes lower than that. We can kind of all agree that that's just very low it's sort of ludicrously low when you think about compared -- just compared to FedEx, which is a boring company but a stable one. You know that's much closer to one times EV sales or take any a lot of different companies are kind of in that range.

Given the potential growth characteristics of JD.com, its market dominance, some other really attractive things about the business, what I am interested in is how much of how much of the valuation disconnect there, are these temporary headwinds that Long Hill Road research points to? And, how many of them are these sort of accounting issues or precedent transaction issues?

How much of it is problems with the fundamentals of the company? How much of it is noisy headlines like the trade war dispute or these kind of accusations of rape with the charges subsequently not being pursued against Richard Liu. And I think it might be like 50-50, which would I think eventually go to a bull case, because if you do believe that some of those headwinds are temporary, then even if there's kind of nastiness in trying to come up with a compelling valuation of the company, there still could be upside here. So, what do you what do you think about the proportion of sort of bad news versus trying the difficulty of valuing a high growth Chinese company?

DS: Yeah. That's a good question. My prior view on JD before looking at the article closely is that this has been kind of a value compounder. It's sort of like I said in the intro been the hip play in China. BABA is sort of the U2 in China. JD is a little bit cooler. It's a little bit more -- you're making an effort, if you invest in JD not BABA.

MT: The Shins?

DS: It's yeah, the Shins, including the quality.

MT: The Shins before Garden State.

DS: Maybe after Garden State

MT: It's like everyone knows about it. It's the hip one everyone knows about. It is a fintwit favorite, I think. I think people like you like BABA maybe, but the real dudes and dudettes know about JD. There's a little bit of that.

DS: I think there is, and so and you know just I was -- we've got the new for essential subscribers we have the new sentiment thing on our quote page where you can see the sentiment of authors who have written up the stock in the last 90 days and it's very green, very bullish. And so, that was my prior view of the company. And so, in terms of these, I thought that the stock had been a poor performer since it came out. And it sort of has.

It had a really good 2016 to 2017 run. And, that has fallen off related to potentially these temporary issues. So, and there's probably a way to -- you could probably just put JD on a chart with BABA and see how much they correlate and how much there's a disconnect.

As far as you know answering your question specifically, I don't know that I'd put a percentage out but yeah, I can buy that the trade war has been a headwind for China stocks in general there's and even more that actually I think more fundamentally than the trade war itself is the Chinese economy, which is still purported to be growing at its slowest rate in quite a while. And, there are still lots of questions around China from -- if you take the numbers at face value, it still seems like it's slowing. So, I can see that I can see that playing a role here.

And then, yeah, I think the rape accusation is also sort of, if you're suspecting where there's some alpha, as it were, some differentiation between JD and other Chinese stocks, that would seem to be it. And I don't think we can get too deeply into this. It was essentially Richard Liu was in Minneapolis, was accused of -- was accused of rape by a woman. He claimed that it was consensual, and there was a lot of bad headlines a lot of reporting around this. In the end, the Minneapolis prosecutors did not pursue charges. It's still sort of unsettling.

Setting aside the cultural context or anything else, Richard who has a 16% stake in the company is the Founder, CEO. I believe the Chairman and also has 80% of the shareholder vote, which means, essentially, it's his company, and he can do whatever he wants. They have, you know, I read an article from Reuters where they point out that the company has investors such as Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY), Walmart (NYSE:WMT), and Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) in them, and they can't really do anything with that because he owns all the vote.

And so, I think, given that and given the sort of power that we see in a lot of these modern tech companies invested in the CEO and Founder, when you have that sort of exposure, on the one hand, it's a convenient peg for understanding and believing the company instead of having to digest everything you just learn about somebody's biography and that makes it easier to sort of put it on your map.

But on the flipside, it leaves you -- if things go wrong, if there are concerns with the CEO, then it's not just some toddery [ph] or criminal or any other sort of act, it has a direct implication on what the business is like, in the same and similar way to concerns over the guy who founded Uber, like there's -- I'm not equating whatever issues that were, but it's just like, all of a sudden, if you're identified with a person, and that person is just a person, you're vulnerable to problems, if something goes wrong. What do you think?

MT: Yeah. I think there's a tendency to add a layer of trust. Because we want to sort of ascribe greatness to people, who build large business empires. And they're often -- we come back to this concept of these stories CEOs, of these charismatic founders. I do think that investors use those narratives around people's personalities and personas as a way of trying to assess how confident they should be in management.

And that's a requirement from a sort of governance standpoint in the case of JD.com, where you have Liu holding 80% of the voting rights. That means that as a shareholder, you are basically subject to his decision process with very few avenues of recourse. So, it's an interesting phenomenon, because the stock probably builds in some level of confidence based around the narrative, around the person. And that can happen whether or not the person directly affects the company's prospects.

But in this case, there is a direct connection between the person himself and the future of the company and the future value of the stock. So, it's interesting to me that this narrative can sometimes be misplaced, but you also -- the person and the person's decision making process does make a significant difference in investor outcomes when the shareholder voting power is so concentrated in one person's hands?

I don't know and then investors are sort of free to do whatever they would with accusations of any type of criminal activity, let alone something as serious as sexual assault. But it's going to wind up mattering in the market just based on the fact that the decision process is it -- has a direct impact on the company's fundamentals. And, I think, on top of all that, whatever myth making had kind of taken place around Richard Liu before, I mentioned that there's this kind of legend of him doing various kind of heroic acts in China or being this man of integrity around selling electronics equipment in a market that's not very trustworthy.

When you have something like this emerged. Investors rethink the narrative both on the myth making level and this person being larger than life and a great person. And also, on the level of how good is this person's decision process in general. How much of that is going to affect the corporate decision making and governance issues, when that person holds so much control over the direction of the business?

So, I think that to the extent the market has decided to revalue JD in light of this news, there was some -- there's a rationale for that. I wouldn't come -- so in that sense, the headwinds may not be temporary. This may be a good re-pricing based on what the market is gathering about Richard Liu's decision making questions emerging around his character.

I think regardless, we will emphasize, the charges are not being pursued. The accusation did take place though. And, that has something to say about what kind of situation that person might or might not put themselves in, et cetera. I don't want to go too much further here. But I think it's important to recognize that that's potentially not a temporary thing. If the market had previously been pricing in a perfect decision maker, man of great integrity, and now has this other fly in the ointment, whatever the truth might be, that might be fair, that might not be an unfair harsh valuation and that might be appropriate. What do you think?

DS: Yeah, I think that maybe what we can do here is sort of break this down into the different things that might be causing JD's valuation. We could even do if you're up for it Mike, we could do a lightning round here on the different sort of valuation factors that you could perceive as negatives and just go into how enduring they might be. What do you think of that?

MT: Yeah, Yeah. Let's do it, lightning round.

DS: Okay. So let's -- we've got two topics that we just hit. So trade war. How enduring is this as a problem for JD.com? And, how does that story change?

MT: Two to six years. I think that a change in the U.S. Presidential administration trade policy is likely to revert more closely to what it had been previously. We've talked in the past about how Peter Navarro and some of the other people in the U.S. presidential administration have, what a lot of people consider to be fairly unconventional views about things like the U.S.' is trade deficit with China, et cetera. While I think the dynamic has shifted to become more adversarial in general, the intellectual property issues and some of the other trade practices that people are questioning about China have been long enduring.

I think that the solution of tariffs as a way of punitively trying to extract value from China is a tactic that's confined more to this Presidential administration. So, whether President Trump serves out his first term and loses a subsequent election or is reelected to the two terms, I think that that would be on the long, on the long end of the durability of this issue would be six years, and I think it's probably shorter than that.

DS: Okay, interesting.

MT: Or should, yeah.

DS: I would say the actual stock market impact is shorter. I would say just briefly on your political analysis, arguably at this point in time, the Democrats’ candidate who would beat Trump, if one would, in the coming election is not one that I would assume would be super favor -- super old school free trade laissez faire approach. And they talked about what the tax bill how in some sense, getting rid of those, some of the key deductions actually expanded the base, where in the future you could imagine more tax hikes on a broader base.

I sort of think that with China just off the cuff I'm saying this the bar has been changed or the base has been changed, so where now you have more it actually opens up the playbook for more stuff like this. So I don't have any heft behind that, but just a thought.

But yeah, I don't think the trade war. I think it's a macro thing that sort of does or doesn't play out this corollary of China's slowing economy is a bigger deal. But honestly, I sort of think that, that JD, that doesn't seem like JD's problem in and of itself unless you think that there's some house of cards and we'll get into that in a second. So other…

MT: You think zero, you think zero on trade war? You think it's priced…

DS: I think it's probably, Yeah. I think we're at, I don't see this going lower because a trade war, I think it's late into upside. But only from a sort of headline noise perspective, not from an actual fundamental perspective. I think the trade war is -- it's kind of silly.

MT: Okay.

DS: Yeah, I think it may be a factor, but I think it's a silly factor for JD, that's my take.

MT: This is a really slow lightning round. Let's go to the next topic.

DS: So, how enduring are these accusations going to be as factor for the stock price? And what's the way out of it? How does the market change his mind about this being a big deal or not?

MT: I think that's in and I think that additional events would have to take place for further issues to impact the stock. Meaning, he's not being charged, there is some question -- there have been past events without going into detail were similar scenarios have played out. He doesn't have a sort of squeaky clean record when it comes to conduct with respect to women and people can look him up on Wikipedia find out more about some of those things. But I think it's -- I don't see this as continuing to overhang on the stock really. I think that that kind of selling is done at this point.

DS: Okay. I think that's fair. I think that's fair. So, what about -- how enduring is just the sort of things that come up with China companies a lot? We -- from that Reuters article that I quoted there, they bring up the point of variable interest entities, you have -- just a governance issues in general, how much does that stand out? It wasn't addressed -- super -- it wasn't addressed, I don't think in Long Hill Road Capital's article, but how big of a deal should that be the governance concerns that might come up with many China companies?

MT: Sort of paradoxically, part of the -- one of the outcomes of trade war could eventually be that some of the rules China puts in place in terms of the public private partnerships and the joint venture requirements they impose and sort of lux treatment that Chinese regulators have with respect to the financial reporting outward to international investors, that could be on the table here in terms of a more favorable outcome to U.S. investors and Chinese companies. You would think that sort of over the long-term transparency and information exchange and proper corporate governance is something that sort of transmits throughout the world and eventually obtains in developing economies.

Now, I'm out overseas, but I think of like Brazil or Russia or some Eastern European countries where we kind of have seen -- they still have plenty of issues, but eventually, you reach a sort of more steady equilibrium where investors no more and get smarter and companies generally eventually come around to the idea that disclosing more is better in the long run.

But I could see that, we're kind of in uncharted waters with China, because a lot of these U.S. listings are -- it's not that old of a phenomenon, I think. So it's hard to sort of draw comparisons or it's think of an example of a company that's sort of been at the level of transparency that we'd like to see out of China. A decade, 15 years, 20 years -- it's feels like a generational shift would have to take place on that.

DS: Okay. So maybe last lightning round question. One of the points that Anne Stevenson-Yang made when we had her on about BABA, as far as I recall, I may be conflating with other times I've heard her speak but is that the money supply in China may slow -- China's economy may have trouble overcoming years. How much would investors in a company like JD.com be thinking about that?

MT: Wow.

DS: I didn't say the easy round--

MT: This is not the easy round, it’s the lightning round. A lot, man! And I have no view. I don't know where -- I don't really know where -- it seems like China's in some kind of early stage slow down, but it's also seemed like that for the past five years. I'll go seven years with the seven year economic cycle, Elliott Wave, Cognitive Wave, debt cycle model -- I don't -- I don't know. I'm -- so I'll just take a guess at seven years as in the Bible, and so that's probably the average.

DS: Seven lean years or seven years of feasting one or the other?

MT: Bounteous years, in China, yeah I don't know. What do you think? I think the China cycle is a big deal. I don't know how to measure it. So, I think it matters, but I don't know I have a view.

DS: It seems like there's a -- I still just have the hunch that there's some flight to safety elements there. So, if you're worried about China, and it would seem to me like you could hedge out that risk while owning the big companies and kind of capturing some sort of spread along that. But, obviously, it takes a lot more analysis to decide if you actually have the right dynamics of that pair trade.

MT: Short out the market risk like it.

DS: So, that was a great lightning round. Thank you, Mike. I enjoyed it.

MT: That second lightning strike took like 10 minutes but I'm into it. We'll get a faster lightning for next time for someone, JD.com.

DS: There we go. So maybe the last question then is because I think what that sort of pulled me towards is all this priced in the stock is -- has recovered a little bit. It's up it looks like about 20% since the market bottom and delayed in around Christmas Eve. And at its worst, it had sold off something like 60% in 2018. So, we've recovered some but it's still about half of its all-time highs.

Is all this -- again without being glib about the real world implications here is all this price into JD's stock or what -- I know we're kind of going out short information but just what's your sort of take on it based on what we've talked on so far?

MT: So, if you look at Alibaba's easy sales there at nine. It's probably not a clean comp, right? But even if you take some -- I think Long Hill Road, you say what probably your margin of safety using their evaluation process somewhere around 50% but this is -- that there's 100% upside in the stock.

I kind of buy the kit. And if you go like 25%, 25%, 25%, I think we've found components of that discount. We can convince ourselves that some of those components are probably temporary or sort of illusory. So, I don't know if this is a direct answer your question but I kind of -- you can talk yourself into the opportunity here. If you're going to be brave enough which you know, I am sticking with my pool companies. I'm not brave enough there - I think the thought process makes a lot of sense if you break it down that way. I think you can at least decide for yourself how much each thing matters and then build a model that makes sense for you. And, I think the way Long Hill Road is done is compelling value.

DS: Yeah, I have to do a lot more work to make a real definitive conclusion. I think the China aspects that we've alluded to still would probably keep me away from this even setting aside I again, not terribly concerned about trade war, concerned about the CEO and behavior and what that means for decision making, what that means for example, whether or not they'd ever sell the company. I don't know if anybody would ever buy it or like the future of the company, I would have some concerns there.

But in terms of just on its face like yeah, if the stock is still down around 50% from its highs and does appear to be growing, on the accounting, a little bit concerned about the cash flow dynamics. I'd want to understand when it gets to profitability. But I think there is a compelling case even without backing out all those assets on the balance sheet. There's a compelling case that this is a low valued stock and that there is an opportunity if you can understand its market role or whatever. I mean assuming those sales like that's a lot of money, a lot of revenue, assuming you're delivering some real value to customers there should be a way to translate that into sustainable profits and thus into a meaningful valuation.

MT: Sure. Final thought from me I think go back to like let's just diversify not worry about this company specific stuff, but I'm coming around to with China and its unique dynamics that may actually be a space where you wouldn't want to just have a diversified index holding in the market and security analysis would be all the more valuable just based on all the market wide dynamics we talked about trade war, and we talked about accounting and governance issues that are specific to China that you're not necessarily going to be able to diversify away.

I think one thing that I'm starting to consider as a result of this discussion is that sometimes you want to do security analysis instead of diversify. And, this might be one situation where stock picking would actually potentially leave you better off than holding a market wide position.

DS: You could say that sometimes you want to Seek Alpha, you could say that though, I am just saying.

MT: I don't know if the show is over, but I think I'm hanging up now.

DS: Okay, let's say that. Thanks everybody.

MT: Bye.

