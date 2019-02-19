Investment Strategy Statement - JD Henning

New methods and portfolios are added regularly to my base algorithm selection engine as scholars show the strength of new financial discoveries in published peer-reviewed studies.

The convergence of these top financial models can add value and momentum to a variety of investments for the best possible returns in any trading environment.

I bridge a gap between proven models from financial research studies and practical trading activity to enhance the probability of higher returns in both the short and long term.

Investing area of focus

My focus is on finding practical ways to apply a small fraction of other people's genius from published financial studies that may deliver the greatest investment benefit to us all.

Remember that all models are wrong; the practical question is how wrong do they have to be to not be useful. - George Box, Royal Statistical Society

My approach relies on finding top models in the financial literature that have outperformed through many years of peer-reviewed testing and analysis in different market conditions. I use and continually enhance these quantitative models to identify stocks with value, momentum, fundamental, and high risk financial forensic characteristics across the market for optimal portfolio selections. I believe that there are always ways to apply advantages that can minimize risk and generate excess returns in any climate.

If you don't have a competitive advantage, don't compete. - Jack Welch

This quantitative approach continues to outperform all the major benchmark indexes across a wide range of market conditions. My area of investing focuses primarily on finding the models and methodologies that can generate excess returns with consistency. While I demonstrate the benefit primarily using equities and exchange-traded funds, readers are free to choose commodities, options, or other derivatives to best exploit these opportunities.

Portions of all my portfolios are shared publicly except for the Premium Portfolio which is reserved exclusively for subscribers. Readers can anticipate introductions to new models, financial anomalies, and breaking research that may be of benefit to many different investment strategies.

Investing process

The only relevant test of the validity of a hypothesis is comparison of prediction with experience. ~ Milton Friedman

I search out some of the best models in the financial literature to identify stock selection criteria that can outperform the market. For example, my breakout momentum selections leverage the multiple discriminant analysis work of Altman and Taffler to identify strong momentum characteristics. Over the past 86 trading weeks from portfolio formation, this approach is up 76.02% compared to the S&P 500 of 7.76% over the same period.

In the forensic portfolios, I leverage the three bankruptcy and earnings manipulation models of Beneish, Altman, and Ohlson to identify the top adverse and positive stocks in the market. These forensic models rely on a total of 22 fundamental analysis tests of solvency, reporting quality, and growth characteristics.

For top value selections, I apply a model from Joseph Piotroski with enhancements from Benjamin Graham that are well documented over the past 17 years to outperform all other value selection models in the financial literature.

Sample portfolios from each of the different financial models are published on a schedule and measured for readers as part of a multi-year test of performance. Readers can expect articles to be generated weekly, monthly, and annually following a fairly consistent output as shown in the portfolio report schedule:

Over time, I rotate through different strategies, new enhancements, and market momentum models to outperform the market. I believe each of these quantitative approaches has its own advantage in different market climates and can bring methods for success in times of uncertainty. My Premium Portfolio draws regularly from my database of stocks from across all the different portfolios to find those criteria that are outperforming. The premium inductive selection portfolio is reserved exclusively for subscribers.

Valuation and risk management

With my quantitative investing models that screen the entire market throughout the day, I basically rely on an inductive investment approach to follow where the strongest momentum, value, and forensic signals lead me. I stay out of a lot of trouble by not pretending to be some brilliant prognosticator of a generally unpredictable world.

A map is not the territory it represents, but, if correct, it has a similar structure to the territory, which accounts for its usefulness." - Alfred Korzybski

One of my market detection approaches stems from my doctoral research on the price momentum anomaly and measures changing conditions throughout a cycle of momentum characteristics.

Originally, modeled as a daily momentum gauge, shown above, I now provide an extended chart of positive and negative momentum segments over time relative to the S&P 500 index.

I rely heavily on volatility, Federal Reserve SOMA schedules, and macro-economic indicators in the market to signal broad price reversals. These indicators signaled both the impending market decline in October and the record short term recovery this past December. I monitor these conditions closely for readers as an additional layer of signals that may greatly enhance portfolio performance.

Return objectives and time horizon

The financial models I test, research, and generate on a recurring schedule all operate on different return objectives and time horizons. The return objective for each portfolio type is to generate excess returns that can outperform strategies within the same financial discipline. A list of return objectives and time horizons are outlined below:

Breakout Stock Portfolios - seeks the best short term price moves based on a multi-discriminant analysis of the financial characteristics most likely to identify breakout stocks and conditions.

Best for: High Risk/High Return Short term gains

Designed to increase the frequency of 10%+ gainers, but is showing broader positive application across different weekly holding periods.

This model has generated more than 150 weekly stock moves over 10% since inception.

Premium Portfolio - combines the best selection methods of the other models for the best longer term performance while minimizing portfolio turnover.

Medium Risk/Medium to Long term gains

Actively traded portfolio with alerts and updates on entry and exit points.

Leverages the best technical breakout conditions from across all the different value, forensic, and anomaly portfolios.

Piotroski-Graham Enhanced Value Portfolio - leverages and enhances one of the best value selection models tested over decades in the financial research to deliver excess market returns.

Annual Buy/Hold model that has outperformed all other value models- Long term gains 1 year and longer.

Tracking to 3 year periods for measurement purposes to test the research studies.

Investors should be able to enter positions anytime during the year of any ongoing portfolio for positive excess returns as documented in the financial literature.

Forensic Value Portfolios - leverages the three very best bankruptcy and financial irregularity algorithms in the financial literature to find both the best positive scoring and worst scoring stocks in order to enhance return performance over the one to two-year intervals of the algorithms.

Altman, Ohlson and Beneish forensic models have each detected a high percentage of company financial irregularities and bankruptcies.

The models have different time periods of effectiveness measured from 1 year to 3 years.-

The Positive and Negative portfolios provide the largest outliers across all three forensic models combined in an effort to validate any clear long term performance differences between the most positive and most negative scoring stocks in the US markets.

Russell 3000 Anomaly Portfolio - Ongoing tests and portfolio generation of the well-documented excess returns derived from this annual anomaly from the June reconstitution of the Russell Indexes every year.

Annual Buy/Hold model that has shown excess positive returns in studies over the past 15 years.

Long term gains 1 year and longer.

Investors should be able to enter positions anytime during the year to match the positive excess returns as documented in the financial literature.

Bounce/Lag Momentum Breakouts - This is a special contribution model by Prof. Grant Henning based on his published research on the BLM technical theory. The model seeks the best short term price moves based on a scored rank order analysis of the momentum characteristics most likely to identify breakout conditions.

Best for: High Risk/High Return Short term gains

Designed to increase the frequency of 10%+ gainers, but is showing broader positive application across different weekly holding periods.

This methodology is published in the books, The Value and Momentum Trader: Dynamic Stock Selection Models to Beat the Market (2010) and Trading Stocks by the Numbers; Financial Engineering for Profit (2015), both available at Amazon.Com.

I rotate through portfolio models over time and introduce new anomalies and algorithms of potential interest to my readers. Behavioral, technical, and fundamental analysis are all of great interest to me as I am certain they each comprise critical pieces of the puzzle to answer the question of, what really matters in assessing the best potential return on investment of any asset?

This investing approach is a long-standing research project to develop enhanced methods for generating excess returns that can consistently beat the benchmark indexes.

My background

I am a Finance PhD, MBA, investment adviser, fraud examiner, and certified anti-money laundering specialist with more than 25 years trading and investing stocks and other securities. I'm the founder of Value & Momentum Breakouts.

Like many investors, I got bored with low annual returns and began looking to harness unique financial anomalies and algorithms for excess risk-adjusted returns. As an anomaly detective I apply a Best Algorithm Selection Engine (BASE) approach that leverages forensic analysis, time-series and cross-sectional momentum algorithms, and the latest academic financial models to identify profitable irregularities in fundamental value and momentum characteristics. A key value of my service bridges the gap from complex academic research to practical trading advantages for those looking for well documented excess returns.

All the very best,

JD Henning, PhD, MBA, CFE, CAMS

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.