Mid-America Apartment Communities' Superior Business Model Is Paying Dividends

Mid-America Apartment Communities (MAA) displayed in its Q4 results why - as I detailed in a previous article - I believe it is the top SWAN in multifamily right now. The REIT demonstrated its resilience in the face of headwinds by still posting strong occupancy and growth numbers despite surging property tax costs and elevated new supply levels in its markets. With the company's stellar balance sheet and top-notch cost controls program, the company remains in good shape to respond opportunistically to pricing volatility while also being able to maintain competitive pricing against intensifying competition in its markets. While its total return potential is not attractive for me to go long at this time, MAA's shares remain the best value among the best-of-breed multifamily REITs.

The Good

MAA's disciplined focus on mid-tier cost apartments (~50% class A and ~50% class B with over 85% of its units in the $750-1,600 monthly rent rate range) in the Sunbelt markets continues to pay dividends, where pro-business politics and attractive winter climates encourage strong population growth/migratory trends. These factors, in turn, have driven robust housing demand, sustaining MAA's occupancy (96.1% occupancy rate and only 48.5% trailing twelve-month tenant turnover) and boosting rental growth (2% NOI same-store growth) in the face of elevated levels of new supply entering its markets.

Source

MAA's economies of scale, networking, and renovation/development expertise competitive advantages as the largest owner-operator network of apartment homes in the United States drove additional positive outcomes in 2018.

First, and foremost, by capitalizing on its growing economies of scale, MAA was able to keep the costs it can control down. Inflation-adjusted same-store expenses (other than property taxes) declined year over year. This was crucial to overcoming the 5.4% average property tax hike across the portfolio during 2018 and sustain a solid 2% same-store NOI growth.

Source

Additionally, the company's renovation and development expertise enabled it to achieve - and lay the groundwork for future - additional FFO growth by continuing progress on numerous developments and lease-ups while also achieving 10.5% average rental rate growth on recently renovated units. All told, this resulted in FFO/share rising 1.7% year over year, but a far more impressive year-over-year 3.3% in Q4, signaling strong growth momentum into 2019.

Last, but not least, MAA strengthened its already strong financial position (as indicated by its healthy credit ratings: BBB+ (stable outlook) from S&P and Fitch, as well as a Baa1 (stable outlook) from Moody's) in 2018. Unencumbered NOI improved impressively from 84.8% to 92.6% during the year while its average interest rate remained an impressive 3.8%. This gives it a low cost of capital that should enable it to continue driving strong investment returns even if rental growth rates slow. Additionally, debt to assets fell from 33.2% to 32.6% in 2018 and the vast majority of the little debt it does have is not due to mature until after 2023.

The Bad

The main two negative takeaways from the year and quarterly reports are the rising property taxes and elevated new supply levels in MAA's markets. While management's ability to handle the latter has already been discussed - and ultimately hinges on sustained strong demand due to the booming economies in those markets - the rising property taxes are another item of concern. Management projects them to see additional strong increases this year as strong demand drivers should remain in place relative to new supply, leading to strong property appreciation (and appraisal) trends this year.

Though this should continue pressuring margins and eat into NOI and FFO/share results, the silver lining is that - in general - rising property taxes and strong growth in property supply are linearly correlated to property demand. When demand is strong, property values tend to appreciate and new supply is therefore initiated. When demand is weak, property values tend to decline and new supply growth declines.

Source

Therefore, these issues should balance each other out over time and are therefore not something that threatens the sustainability of the business model. In the long run, MAA's cost-cutting, renovation, development, and operational expertise should combine with its low cost of capital and conservative balance sheet to drive strong risk-adjusted returns relative to peers.

Investor Takeaway

MAA remains significantly undervalued relative to peers. Among other multifamily residential REITs with a BBB+ or greater credit rating and no class C properties, MAA's dividend yield stands clearly above the crowd:

Data by YCharts

This figure is especially impressive when you consider that its payout ratio is less than or equal to all of them and it has the lowest P/FFO multiple. Furthermore, the company has consistently grown its FFO/share and dividend, did not cut its dividend during the financial crisis, and is expected to continue growing its FFO/share in the coming years as development projects come online. While the midpoint of guidance for next year only implies 1.8% FFO/share growth (due to expected further hikes in property taxes as well as sustained supply growth), the longer-term outlook looks better thanks to development projects and the strong economic growth fundamentals in its key markets. I still do not view these shares as a buy as I do not expect FFO/share growth to exceed 3% on an annualized basis (especially considering the lateness of the cycle). However, for those with a lower return threshold looking for a very safe and growing dividend in the multifamily sector, MAA is the best play today.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.