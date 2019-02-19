Euro Stages A Crucial Rebound

This negative news should have sunk the EUR. Yet, EUR/USD managed to close the day at its highs. Such a rebound indicates a bottom in the currency pair is near.

The Euro (FXE) fell close to a two-year low against the USD (UUP) after a top European Central Bank official floated the possibility of another round of long-term loans to Eurozone banks, citing concerns that the slowdown in the Eurozone was "stronger and broader" than expected.

The statement by Benoît Coeuré, a member of the central bank's executive board, caused EUR/USD to fall to as low as 1.1231 from close to 1.1300 levels. This move came during a crucial time when the EUR already appears to be weighed down by soft German industrial production and factory orders data in December, while the USD has been supported by robust CPI data coming in at 1.6% YoY in January versus 1.5% expected.

Coeuré's language should be seen as yet another nail into the EUR's coffin, as it raises the possibility that the European Central Bank will take its time to normalise its interest rate policy, currently at negative 0.4%.

Yet, the price action in EUR/USD was not in line with the script. Readers will know that while I am cognizant of the news flow, I choose to pay more attention to the resultant price action. If the price action fails to behave as it should (i.e. in line with fundamentals), it raises alarm bells that we may be close to a market turning point, or in this case, close to a bottom for EUR/USD.

EUR/USD Daily Chart

Source: Tradingview.com

As can be seen from the daily chart above, after falling near its two-year low, EUR/USD somehow managed to stage a reversal strong enough to close the day near its highs at 1.1290. This is a remarkable turnaround, perhaps boosted by a wave of USD weakness after Trump declared a national emergency in order to obtain funding for his wall. San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank President Mary Daly also helped push down the USD by saying the Fed did not need to raise interest rates for the whole of this year.

All in all, the rebound in EUR/USD on a day when the stars were aligned for it to fall should be seen as a very clear sign that we may be close to a bottom on this currency pair. I suggest buying EUR/USD at market (1.13) with a take profit target near its 52-week high of 1.18, and a stop loss just below 1.10. The Federal Reserve is set to release minutes of its January policy meeting this Wednesday, where details of more dovish Fedspeak could well give EUR/USD a boost higher.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.